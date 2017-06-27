16

La falacia gradualista de Europa

ATENAS – Europa está a merced de una moneda común que no sólo era innecesaria para la integración europea, sino que en realidad está debilitando a la Unión Europea misma. ¿Qué hacer entonces con una moneda que no tiene un estado que la respalde, o con los diecinueve estados europeos que no tienen una moneda que puedan controlar?

La respuesta lógica es una de dos: desmantelar el euro o crearle el estado federal que necesita. El problema es que la primera solución sería sumamente costosa, mientras que la segunda es inviable en un clima político que favorece la renacionalización de la soberanía.

Aquellos que coinciden en que el costo de desmantelar el euro sería excesivo se ven obligados a una especie de pensamiento ilusorio que se ha puesto de moda (sobre todo tras la elección de Emmanuel Macron como presidente de Francia). La idea es que, de algún modo y por algún medio no especificado, Europa hallará la forma de convertirse en una federación. Para ellos, parecería que es sólo cuestión de esperar.

La idea de Macron es no quedarse en este optimismo ocioso, y obtener en cambio el consentimiento alemán para convertir la eurozona en una entidad de carácter estatal: una federación reducida. A cambio de que los franceses “germanicen” su mercado laboral y controlen el déficit presupuestario, Alemania debería aceptar, en principio, un presupuesto común, un ministro de finanzas común y un parlamento europeo que provea legitimidad democrática.

Para que el gobierno alemán halle la propuesta tolerable, se sugiere un presupuesto común minúsculo (alrededor del 1% del producto agregado de la eurozona) destinado exclusivamente a financiar las estructuras básicas de una federación reducida, por ejemplo un seguro de depósitos común que dé sustancia a la “unión bancaria” europea, y una parte de las prestaciones de desempleo. El plan también imagina emisión compartida de bonos (eurobonos), que sólo cubriría una fracción de las deudas nuevas, con prohibición explícita de mutualizar la voluminosa herencia de deudas de los estados miembros.

Macron sabe que la federación que propone sería macroeconómicamente insignificante, dada la profundidad de la crisis de deuda, bancaria, de inversiones y de pobreza que se desarrolla en la eurozona. Pero a tono con el tradicional espíritu de gradualismo de la UE, Macron cree que el cambio sería políticamente trascendente, un paso decisivo hacia la creación de una federación auténtica.

Hace poco, un funcionario francés me lo explicó con estas palabras: “En cuanto los alemanes acepten el principio, la economía los obligará a aceptar las magnitudes necesarias”. Este optimismo puede parecer justificado, a la luz de propuestas similares hechas en el pasado por nada menos que Wolfgang Schäuble, ministro de finanzas alemán. Pero hay dos poderosas razones para el escepticismo.

En primer lugar, la canciller Angela Merkel y Schäuble no nacieron ayer. Si los colaboradores de Macron ven la federación reducida como una cuña para meter la plena integración política, lo mismo harán Merkel, Schäuble y el fortalecido Partido Democrático Libre (que tras la elección federal de septiembre casi seguro se unirá a una coalición de gobierno con la democracia cristiana de Merkel). Y educadamente, pero con firmeza, rechazarán las insinuaciones de Francia.

En segundo lugar, en el improbable supuesto de que Alemania dé vía libre a la federación reducida, cualquier cambio en el funcionamiento de la eurozona se devorará una importante cuota de capital político de los reformistas. A menos que produzca resultados económicos y sociales que faciliten (en vez de imposibilitar) la creación de una federación auténtica (y yo sospecho que no los producirá), podría desatarse una reacción política que ponga fin a cualquier perspectiva de lograr una federación más sustancial en el futuro. En tal caso, el desmantelamiento del euro será inevitable, costará más y dejará a Europa en un estado de mayor confusión.

Si no me equivoco al afirmar que el gradualismo de Macron y su federación reducida terminarán siendo un fracaso preanunciado, ¿qué alternativa hay? Mi respuesta es sencilla: resignificar las instituciones europeas actuales de modo que simulen el funcionamiento de una federación en los cuatro ámbitos donde se desarrolla la crisis del euro: deuda pública, bancos, inversiones y padecimientos sociales.

Una vez estabilizadas estas cuatro subcrisis, renacerá la esperanza y la idea de Europa quedará rehabilitada. Entonces (sólo entonces) debería iniciarse el proceso de convocar una asamblea constitucional, base indispensable de cualquier programa de construcción de una federación democrática plena.

Pero ¿cómo simular ahora una federación macroeconómicamente (y macrosociológicamente) significativa, con los tratados y las instituciones actuales?

Imaginemos una conferencia de prensa en la que los presidentes del Consejo Europeo, la Comisión Europea, el Banco Central Europeo (BCE) y el Banco Europeo de Inversiones (BEI) emiten una declaración conjunta sobre el lanzamiento (mañana mismo) de cuatro nuevas iniciativas que no demandan instituciones nuevas ni cambios a los tratados.

En primer lugar, el BEI iniciará un amplio programa de recuperación, impulsado por la inversión en tecnología verde, por un 5% del producto de la eurozona, totalmente financiado mediante emisión de bonos propios, que el BCE comprará en los mercados secundarios, de ser necesario, para mantener su rendimiento lo más bajo que sea posible.

En segundo lugar, el BCE emitirá bonos propios para pagar los vencimientos de los bonos soberanos de la eurozona (no para comprarlos), sólo por la parte compatible con Maastricht (60% del PIB). Esos bonos serán redimidos por los estados miembros cuya deuda haya sido pagada en parte por el BCE con el interés extremadamente bajo que este puede conseguir.

En tercer lugar, los bancos en problemas serán desnacionalizados. Según un acuerdo intergubernamental informal, la autoridad de supervisión bancaria del BCE designará una nueva junta directiva, y cualquier recapitalización se financiará directamente mediante el Mecanismo Europeo de Estabilidad. A cambio, el MEE se quedará con las acciones de los bancos para revendérselas al sector privado en alguna fecha futura.

En cuarto lugar, todas las ganancias derivadas de las compras de bonos del BCE, y de su sistema contable interno Target2, financiarán un programa paneuropeo de ayuda alimentaria inspirado en el sistema estadounidense, que provea las necesidades nutricionales básicas de las familias europeas que estén debajo de la línea de pobreza.

Véase cómo una sola conferencia de prensa basta para anunciar al mundo que la eurozona está a punto de simular una federación política en la que se usarán instituciones vigentes para reestructurar toda la deuda pública (sin quita alguna), crear una unión bancaria adecuada, impulsar la inversión agregada y aliviar la pobreza a escala continental. Y cómo esta federación simulada realmente puede crearse mañana mismo, sin salirse de los tratados vigentes de la UE.

La crisis del euro es resultado de la falacia de que una unión monetaria evolucionaría hacia una unión política. Hoy una nueva falacia gradualista amenaza a Europa: creer que una federación reducida evolucionará hacia una federación democrática viable. Por paradójico que suene, anunciar una federación simulada hoy puede ser la última posibilidad de rescatar el sueño de una auténtica Unión Europea.

