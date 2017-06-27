La falacia gradualista de Europa

ATENAS – Europa está a merced de una moneda común que no sólo era innecesaria para la integración europea, sino que en realidad está debilitando a la Unión Europea misma. ¿Qué hacer entonces con una moneda que no tiene un estado que la respalde, o con los diecinueve estados europeos que no tienen una moneda que puedan controlar?
La respuesta lógica es una de dos: desmantelar el euro o crearle el estado federal que necesita. El problema es que la primera solución sería sumamente costosa, mientras que la segunda es inviable en un clima político que favorece la renacionalización de la soberanía.
Aquellos que coinciden en que el costo de desmantelar el euro sería excesivo se ven obligados a una especie de pensamiento ilusorio que se ha puesto de moda (sobre todo tras la elección de Emmanuel Macron como presidente de Francia). La idea es que, de algún modo y por algún medio no especificado, Europa hallará la forma de convertirse en una federación. Para ellos, parecería que es sólo cuestión de esperar.
La idea de Macron es no quedarse en este optimismo ocioso, y obtener en cambio el consentimiento alemán para convertir la eurozona en una entidad de carácter estatal: una federación reducida. A cambio de que los franceses “germanicen” su mercado laboral y controlen el déficit presupuestario, Alemania debería aceptar, en principio, un presupuesto común, un ministro de finanzas común y un parlamento europeo que provea legitimidad democrática.
Para que el gobierno alemán halle la propuesta tolerable, se sugiere un presupuesto común minúsculo (alrededor del 1% del producto agregado de la eurozona) destinado exclusivamente a financiar las estructuras básicas de una federación reducida, por ejemplo un seguro de depósitos común que dé sustancia a la “unión bancaria” europea, y una parte de las prestaciones de desempleo. El plan también imagina emisión compartida de bonos (eurobonos), que sólo cubriría una fracción de las deudas nuevas, con prohibición explícita de mutualizar la voluminosa herencia de deudas de los estados miembros.
Macron sabe que la federación que propone sería macroeconómicamente insignificante, dada la profundidad de la crisis de deuda, bancaria, de inversiones y de pobreza que se desarrolla en la eurozona. Pero a tono con el tradicional espíritu de gradualismo de la UE, Macron cree que el cambio sería políticamente trascendente, un paso decisivo hacia la creación de una federación auténtica.
Hace poco, un funcionario francés me lo explicó con estas palabras: “En cuanto los alemanes acepten el principio, la economía los obligará a aceptar las magnitudes necesarias”. Este optimismo puede parecer justificado, a la luz de propuestas similares hechas en el pasado por nada menos que Wolfgang Schäuble, ministro de finanzas alemán. Pero hay dos poderosas razones para el escepticismo.
En primer lugar, la canciller Angela Merkel y Schäuble no nacieron ayer. Si los colaboradores de Macron ven la federación reducida como una cuña para meter la plena integración política, lo mismo harán Merkel, Schäuble y el fortalecido Partido Democrático Libre (que tras la elección federal de septiembre casi seguro se unirá a una coalición de gobierno con la democracia cristiana de Merkel). Y educadamente, pero con firmeza, rechazarán las insinuaciones de Francia.
En segundo lugar, en el improbable supuesto de que Alemania dé vía libre a la federación reducida, cualquier cambio en el funcionamiento de la eurozona se devorará una importante cuota de capital político de los reformistas. A menos que produzca resultados económicos y sociales que faciliten (en vez de imposibilitar) la creación de una federación auténtica (y yo sospecho que no los producirá), podría desatarse una reacción política que ponga fin a cualquier perspectiva de lograr una federación más sustancial en el futuro. En tal caso, el desmantelamiento del euro será inevitable, costará más y dejará a Europa en un estado de mayor confusión.
Si no me equivoco al afirmar que el gradualismo de Macron y su federación reducida terminarán siendo un fracaso preanunciado, ¿qué alternativa hay? Mi respuesta es sencilla: resignificar las instituciones europeas actuales de modo que simulen el funcionamiento de una federación en los cuatro ámbitos donde se desarrolla la crisis del euro: deuda pública, bancos, inversiones y padecimientos sociales.
Una vez estabilizadas estas cuatro subcrisis, renacerá la esperanza y la idea de Europa quedará rehabilitada. Entonces (sólo entonces) debería iniciarse el proceso de convocar una asamblea constitucional, base indispensable de cualquier programa de construcción de una federación democrática plena.
Pero ¿cómo simular ahora una federación macroeconómicamente (y macrosociológicamente) significativa, con los tratados y las instituciones actuales?
Imaginemos una conferencia de prensa en la que los presidentes del Consejo Europeo, la Comisión Europea, el Banco Central Europeo (BCE) y el Banco Europeo de Inversiones (BEI) emiten una declaración conjunta sobre el lanzamiento (mañana mismo) de cuatro nuevas iniciativas que no demandan instituciones nuevas ni cambios a los tratados.
En primer lugar, el BEI iniciará un amplio programa de recuperación, impulsado por la inversión en tecnología verde, por un 5% del producto de la eurozona, totalmente financiado mediante emisión de bonos propios, que el BCE comprará en los mercados secundarios, de ser necesario, para mantener su rendimiento lo más bajo que sea posible.
En segundo lugar, el BCE emitirá bonos propios para pagar los vencimientos de los bonos soberanos de la eurozona (no para comprarlos), sólo por la parte compatible con Maastricht (60% del PIB). Esos bonos serán redimidos por los estados miembros cuya deuda haya sido pagada en parte por el BCE con el interés extremadamente bajo que este puede conseguir.
En tercer lugar, los bancos en problemas serán desnacionalizados. Según un acuerdo intergubernamental informal, la autoridad de supervisión bancaria del BCE designará una nueva junta directiva, y cualquier recapitalización se financiará directamente mediante el Mecanismo Europeo de Estabilidad. A cambio, el MEE se quedará con las acciones de los bancos para revendérselas al sector privado en alguna fecha futura.
En cuarto lugar, todas las ganancias derivadas de las compras de bonos del BCE, y de su sistema contable interno Target2, financiarán un programa paneuropeo de ayuda alimentaria inspirado en el sistema estadounidense, que provea las necesidades nutricionales básicas de las familias europeas que estén debajo de la línea de pobreza.
Véase cómo una sola conferencia de prensa basta para anunciar al mundo que la eurozona está a punto de simular una federación política en la que se usarán instituciones vigentes para reestructurar toda la deuda pública (sin quita alguna), crear una unión bancaria adecuada, impulsar la inversión agregada y aliviar la pobreza a escala continental. Y cómo esta federación simulada realmente puede crearse mañana mismo, sin salirse de los tratados vigentes de la UE.
La crisis del euro es resultado de la falacia de que una unión monetaria evolucionaría hacia una unión política. Hoy una nueva falacia gradualista amenaza a Europa: creer que una federación reducida evolucionará hacia una federación democrática viable. Por paradójico que suene, anunciar una federación simulada hoy puede ser la última posibilidad de rescatar el sueño de una auténtica Unión Europea.
Traducción: Esteban Flamini
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
I like the way everybody appears to blame the Germans when it was the French who dreamed up the euro. Now the French propose to save themselves by saving everybody from their nightmare creation by asking somebody else to sort it out. Like all visitors to the Nein Camp, including YV, they will be told Nein.
The black humour is that Germany is the one eurozone member that was pressured to join the union as the price for support of reunification, the other members all voluntarily signed up.
The real question is how can a common currency have a different value depending which side of the street you are stood on. The eurozone is an airport with one plane landed and blocking the runway leaving 18 other planes up in the air in a parking orbit until they run out of fuel and fall from the sky. Why does anybody think Macron can sort it out, he is just a passenger on one plane.
'The logical answer is...' not to try and rationalise the irrational. If the French created the problem why should they be capable of solving it Read more
Comment Commented Barry Rosenfeld
Another silly idea: create a Euro Standard that can function in a manner similar to the Gold Standard. The Euro, as the EU reserve currency, could be traded along with local currencies. Each country could announce the value of its new currency in respect of the Euro, based on 10 years balance of trade performance. Counties with chronic trade surpluses/deficits will price their new currencies accordingly.
Countries will guarantee that the set exchange rates will be kept for two years and then let free to adjust to the Euro - and to other currencies. [The US dollar is usually accepted along with national currencies in many countries, so the issue of two currencies used as legal tender is not impossible to accept.] The Euro can be held as a hedge against excessive exchange rate deflation or appreciation.
As with Varoufakis's proposal, it won't be easy, but continuing with the current Euro situation is tantamount to denying death: to paraphrase the UK finance minister, the Euro is a dead currency walking. Let it be the shadow currency instead.
Read more
Comment Commented Henry Rech
A few days ago, Jens Weidmann, the president of the Bundesbank, made it clear that cross national fiscal operations would not be possible. Financial responsibility was to remain national. This closes the door to a transfer union and Eurobonds. German austerity will reign supreme as long as there is a Eurozone. Read more
Comment Commented M M
A rotten apple can never grow a healthy tree.. Read more
Comment Commented Gerry H
Of course the whole situation could have been avoided if the Euro had been introduced parallel to the existing currencies. It would then have been the currency for capital and business, exempt from exchange rates, while native currencies would drive the local marketplace until either one would prove more efficient. But that would have doubled the bookkeeping, which would have been too complex and open to manipulation. So it's either one or the other, the choice has been made and as Varoufakis shows here, making it work is not impossible. With a bit of lateral thinking many different solutions could be found. They were clever enough to design it, can can be clever enough to make it work. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schneider
Where in this "simulated federation" is exactly the democratic legitimation? Read more
Comment Commented M M
Yanis, Yanis, Yanis..do you seriously beleive that the dysfunctional EU Institutions are the answer to the many problems facing the EU? Any proposal that involves the current institutional, legal and organisational set up of the EU shall be just another "Fallacy", you can ask Macron in a couple of years time, he seems to be following in the footsteps of the Actor-In-Chief. As far as the German autocratic gang is concerned, the answer shall always be " nein".. Macron shall be just a new toy for them to enjoy in the coming 5 years... Read more
Comment Commented Bernhard Kopp
If a variation of the Maastricht rules is a constitutional requirement for Euro-member-states, then any government must resign if they violate the rules. Declare ineptitude to govern within the constraints of the constitution, and resign without pensions, and new elections. No penalty payments from the tax-payer to the EU.Commission and the ruling elites continue their irresponsible management practices. A 'federal state' for Euroland is not necessary. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
italy is sitting the bubbling magna on approximately 1/3 of eurozone debt. All euro stalwarts are welcome to join the picnic. Bring your currency shorts because the forecast is hot Read more
Comment Commented David Li
Dismantling the euro might be costly, but there is no easy way out of the mess the single currency is creating at the moment. It needs a consolidated power to push through the reforms, which will be frequently against but transcend national interest.
The solution Prof. Varoufakis proposed is insightful, but it does not tackle the fundamental problem of Europe, the EURO currency - the lost flexibility to adjust a country's productivity by changing its exchange rate. The issuance of ECB bonds will lower servicing cost for all the debts in the peripheral countries, but without steady healthy current account surplus, debt level will increase still further, and Europe will continue suffering. Read more
Comment Commented Travis Hughes
Much of his work is on this problem though re: the global minotaur. Read more
Comment Commented Alisdair Hamilton-Wilkes
Dismantling the Euro Zone need not be very expensive, provided it is deliberate and the creditor countries succeed rather than the debtors being ejected.
I admire the plan set out (although disagree with some bits of it) and it has an added benefit that it could still be executed even if Germany and the Netherlands refused and left the Euro.
Alas, I cannot see such a radical outcome being legitimated at the polls. Interesting thought though!
Read more
Comment Commented David Chipping
Brave new thinking perhaps, relevant as Macron will very probably fail in his naive endeavour. Forgetting one thing however, we had a workable EU before political hubris decided that we had to move toward federalism.
After all this turmoil they are still talking about the impossible that even prior to the Lisbon treaty was voted down by the EU populace;
governance by unelected elites has to be brought to a stop. Read more
Comment Commented British Sausage
The requirements of a currency union force the subsidy of more inefficient parts of the union by the most profitable. As long as this subsidy is seen as a 'loan' rather than a 'gift' the union is doomed. Read more
Comment Commented Marco Cattaneo
Eurozone economic integration will just not happen. Probably the only feasible solution is for each country to introduce parallel tax-backed currencies. http://bastaconleurocrisi.blogspot.it/2016/05/eurozone-needs-flexible-euro-not-some.html Read more
Comment Commented Andrew (Andy) Crow
" As paradoxical as it may sound, announcing a simulated federation today may be the last chance to rescue the dream of a proper European Union."
Not much chance of that happening then ! Read more
