Europas Irrtum der kleinen Schritte

ATHEN – Europa ist einer gemeinsamen Währung ausgeliefert, die nicht nur für die Integration des Kontinents unnötig war, sondern sogar die Europäische Union selbst untergräbt. Was sollen wir also mit dieser Währung anfangen, ohne einen Staat zu haben, der sie stützt – oder mit den neunzehn europäischen Staaten, die eine Währung haben, über die sie keine Kontrolle besitzen?
Die logische Antwort ist, entweder den Euro abzuschaffen, oder ihm einen föderalen Staat zur Seite zu stellen. Das Problem ist aber, dass die erste Lösung enorm teuer wäre, und die zweite in einem politischen Klima, in dem die Souveränität momentan eher renationalisiert wird, nicht durchführbar scheint.
Diejenigen, die sich darüber einig sind, dass es zu kostspielig wäre, den Euro abzuschaffen, entwickeln nun ein Wunschdenken, das momentan sehr in Mode ist – insbesondere nach der Wahl von Emmanuel Macron zum Präsidenten von Frankreich. Sie glauben, Europa werde – wie auch immer – schon einen Weg hin zur stärkeren Vergemeinschaftung finden. Ihr Motto scheint zu sein, einfach „am Ball zu bleiben“.
Macron versucht nun, diesen untätigen Optimismus zu überwinden, indem er die Zustimmung der Deutschen sucht, um der Eurozone eine stärkere staatliche Struktur zu geben – und sie damit mehr in die Richtung einer Föderation zu bringen. Frankreich bietet an, seinen Arbeitsmarkt „deutscher“ zu gestalten und sein Haushaltsdefizit in Schach zu halten. Im Gegenzug soll Deutschland sein Einverständnis für einen gemeinsamen Haushalt, ein gemeinsames Finanzministerium und ein Eurozonenparlament zur demokratischen Legitimierung geben.
Um der deutschen Regierung diesen Vorschlag schmackhaft zu machen, fällt das geplante gemeinsame Budget sehr klein aus (etwa 1% des Gesamteinkommens der Eurozone) und soll nur die grundlegenden Strukturen einer „Föderation-Light“ finanzieren – etwa einen Teil des Arbeitslosengeldes und eine gemeinsame Einlagensicherung zur Unterstützung der (so genannten) europäischen Bankenunion. Der Plan sieht auch gemeinsame Anleihen (Eurobonds) vor, die aber nur einen Bruchteil der neuen Kredite umfassen und eine Vergemeinschaftung der massiven Altschulden der Mitgliedstaaten explizit ausschließen.
Macron weiß, dass eine solche Föderation angesichts der Schulden-, Banken-, Investitions- und Armutskrise in der Eurozone makroökonomisch bedeutungslos ist. Entsprechend der üblichen EU-Politik der kleinen Schritte glaubt er aber, auf diese Art ein politisches Momentum aufbauen und eine bedeutsamere Föderation einleiten zu können.
Oder wie ein französischer Beamter kürzlich zu mir sagte: „Sobald die Deutschen das Prinzip akzeptieren, werden sie von der Wirtschaft dazu gezwungen, auch der nötigen Größenordnung zuzustimmen.“ Angesichts ähnlicher Vorschläge, die in der Vergangenheit von niemand anderem als Wolfgang Schäuble kamen, scheint dieser Optimismus gerechtfertigt. Aber es gibt zwei bedeutende Gründe dafür, skeptisch zu sein:
Zunächst einmal sind Schäuble und Angela Merkel nicht dumm. Wenn Macron und seine Leute hoffen, mit einen „Föderation-Light“ eine vollständige politische Integration einzuleiten, wird dies Merkel und Schäuble nicht verborgen bleiben –und schon gar nicht den wieder auferstandenen Freien Demokraten (die nach den Bundestagswahlen im September wahrscheinlich mit Merkels CDU eine Koalitionsregierung eingehen werden). Und sie werden die französische Ouvertüre freundlich aber bestimmt ablehnen.
Zweitens: Selbst im unwahrscheinlichen Fall, dass sich Deutschland mit einer solchen „Föderation-Light“ einverstanden erklärt, würden die Reformer mit jeder Veränderung der Funktionsweise der Eurozone große Mengen politischen Kapitals verlieren. Führt der Weg zur Vergemeinschaftung, was zu befürchten ist, nicht zu wirtschaftlichen und sozialen Vorteilen, könnte ein politischer Rückschlag folgen, der jede Aussicht auf eine umfassendere Föderation in der Zukunft zunichte machen könnte. In diesem Fall wäre eine teure Abwicklung des Euro unvermeidlich, was Europa in einen noch größeren Scherbenhaufen verwandeln würde.
Wenn ich Recht habe und Macrons schrittweiser Ansatz einer „Föderation-Light“ zum Scheitern verurteilt ist, was könnte dann die Alternative sein? Meine Antwort ist klar: Wir müssen die bestehenden europäischen Institutionen so umgestalten, dass sie in den vier Bereichen der Eurokrise eine funktionierende Föderation simulieren: Diese Bereiche sind die Staatsschulden, das Bankwesen, die Investitionen und der soziale Mangel.
Sobald diese vier Teilkrisen stabilisiert sind, kann wieder Hoffnung geschöpft und die Idee eines gemeinsamen Europas erneuert werden. Dann – und nur dann – sollten wir die verfassungsrechtlichen Schritte einleiten, die für den Aufbau einer vollständigen demokratischen Föderation erforderlich sind.
Aber wie können wir heute im Rahmen der bestehenden Abkommen und Institutionen eine makroökonomisch – und makrosoziologisch – bedeutsame Föderation simulieren?
Stellen wir uns dazu eine Pressekonferenz der Präsidenten des Europarats, der Europäischen Kommission, der Europäischen Zentralbank (EZB) und der Europäischen Investitionsbank (EIB) vor. Sie geben eine gemeinsame Erklärung ab, die – ab morgen früh – vier neue Initiativen einleitet, für die keine Abkommen geändert und keine neuen Institutionen eingeführt werden müssen:
Die erste Initiative geht von der EIB aus. Sie startet ein großes wirtschaftliches Erholungsprogramm, das auf grünen Investitionen beruht und etwa 5% des Gesamteinkommens der Eurozone umfasst. Es wird komplett durch die Ausgabe von EIB-Anleihen finanziert, die, wenn nötig, von der EZB auf den Zweitmärkten aufgekauft werden, um die Zinsen sehr niedrig zu halten.
Zweitens wird die EZB (ohne Käufe) den Maastricht-kompatiblen Teil (60% des BIP) der fällig werdenden Staatsanleihen der Eurozone bedienen, indem sie ihre eigene EZB-Anleihen ausgibt. Diese Anleihen müssen von den jeweiligen Mitgliedstaaten getilgt werden, deren Schulden teilweise von der EZB bedient wurden – zu den sehr niedrigen Zinsen, für die die EZB sorgen kann.
Drittens werden die Problembanken denationalisiert. Auf der Grundlage einer informellen zwischenstaatlichen Vereinbarung gibt die EZB-Bankenaufsicht den Banken neue Aufsichtsräte, und alle Rekapitalisierungsmaßnahmen werden direkt durch den Europäischen Stabilitätsmechanismus (ESM) finanziert. Im Gegenzug bekommt der ESM die Aktien der Banken, die er irgendwann in Zukunft wieder an den privaten Sektor verkaufen kann.
Viertens fließen alle Profite aus den Anleiheankäufen und dem internen Target2-Kontierungssystem der EZB in die Finanzierung eines eurozonenweiten Lebensmittelmarkenprogramms nach US-Vorbild. So wird die grundlegende Ernährung der europäischen Familien sichergestellt, deren Einkommen unter eine bestimmte Grenze fällt.
Auf diese Weise könnte eine einzige Pressekonferenz ausreichen, um der Welt zu zeigen, dass die Eurozone eine politische Föderation simulieren kann, die innerhalb der bestehenden Institutionen alle Staatsschulden (ohne Schuldenschnitte) umstrukturiert, eine funktionierende Bankenunion gründet, Investitionen fördert und auf dem ganzen Kontinent die Armut erleichtert. Beachtlich ist auch, dass diese simulierte Föderation tatsächlich über Nacht in Kraft treten könnte, ohne bestehende EU-Abkommen zu verletzen.
Die Eurokrise ist aus der Fehleinschätzung heraus entstanden, dass sich eine Währungsunion automatisch zu einer politischen Union entwickeln würde. Und heute läuft Europa Gefahr, Opfer einer weiteren Fehleinschätzung zu werden, die diesmal mit einer Schritt-für-Schritt-Lösung einhergeht: nämlich dem Glauben, die „Föderation-Light“, eine schrittweise Vergemeinschaftung, werde sich automatisch zu einer funktionierenden demokratischen Föderation entwickeln. So paradox es klingen mag: Die sofortige Ankündigung einer simulierten Föderation könnte die letzte Chance sein, um den Traum von einer echten Europäischen Union noch zu retten.
Aus dem Englischen von Harald Eckhoff
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
I like the way everybody appears to blame the Germans when it was the French who dreamed up the euro. Now the French propose to save themselves by saving everybody from their nightmare creation by asking somebody else to sort it out. Like all visitors to the Nein Camp, including YV, they will be told Nein.
The black humour is that Germany is the one eurozone member that was pressured to join the union as the price for support of reunification, the other members all voluntarily signed up.
The real question is how can a common currency have a different value depending which side of the street you are stood on. The eurozone is an airport with one plane landed and blocking the runway leaving 18 other planes up in the air in a parking orbit until they run out of fuel and fall from the sky. Why does anybody think Macron can sort it out, he is just a passenger on one plane.
'The logical answer is...' not to try and rationalise the irrational. If the French created the problem why should they be capable of solving it Read more
Comment Commented Barry Rosenfeld
Another silly idea: create a Euro Standard that can function in a manner similar to the Gold Standard. The Euro, as the EU reserve currency, could be traded along with local currencies. Each country could announce the value of its new currency in respect of the Euro, based on 10 years balance of trade performance. Counties with chronic trade surpluses/deficits will price their new currencies accordingly.
Countries will guarantee that the set exchange rates will be kept for two years and then let free to adjust to the Euro - and to other currencies. [The US dollar is usually accepted along with national currencies in many countries, so the issue of two currencies used as legal tender is not impossible to accept.] The Euro can be held as a hedge against excessive exchange rate deflation or appreciation.
As with Varoufakis's proposal, it won't be easy, but continuing with the current Euro situation is tantamount to denying death: to paraphrase the UK finance minister, the Euro is a dead currency walking. Let it be the shadow currency instead.
Read more
Comment Commented Henry Rech
A few days ago, Jens Weidmann, the president of the Bundesbank, made it clear that cross national fiscal operations would not be possible. Financial responsibility was to remain national. This closes the door to a transfer union and Eurobonds. German austerity will reign supreme as long as there is a Eurozone. Read more
Comment Commented M M
A rotten apple can never grow a healthy tree.. Read more
Comment Commented Gerry H
Of course the whole situation could have been avoided if the Euro had been introduced parallel to the existing currencies. It would then have been the currency for capital and business, exempt from exchange rates, while native currencies would drive the local marketplace until either one would prove more efficient. But that would have doubled the bookkeeping, which would have been too complex and open to manipulation. So it's either one or the other, the choice has been made and as Varoufakis shows here, making it work is not impossible. With a bit of lateral thinking many different solutions could be found. They were clever enough to design it, can can be clever enough to make it work. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schneider
Where in this "simulated federation" is exactly the democratic legitimation? Read more
Comment Commented M M
Yanis, Yanis, Yanis..do you seriously beleive that the dysfunctional EU Institutions are the answer to the many problems facing the EU? Any proposal that involves the current institutional, legal and organisational set up of the EU shall be just another "Fallacy", you can ask Macron in a couple of years time, he seems to be following in the footsteps of the Actor-In-Chief. As far as the German autocratic gang is concerned, the answer shall always be " nein".. Macron shall be just a new toy for them to enjoy in the coming 5 years... Read more
Comment Commented Bernhard Kopp
If a variation of the Maastricht rules is a constitutional requirement for Euro-member-states, then any government must resign if they violate the rules. Declare ineptitude to govern within the constraints of the constitution, and resign without pensions, and new elections. No penalty payments from the tax-payer to the EU.Commission and the ruling elites continue their irresponsible management practices. A 'federal state' for Euroland is not necessary. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
italy is sitting the bubbling magna on approximately 1/3 of eurozone debt. All euro stalwarts are welcome to join the picnic. Bring your currency shorts because the forecast is hot Read more
Comment Commented David Li
Dismantling the euro might be costly, but there is no easy way out of the mess the single currency is creating at the moment. It needs a consolidated power to push through the reforms, which will be frequently against but transcend national interest.
The solution Prof. Varoufakis proposed is insightful, but it does not tackle the fundamental problem of Europe, the EURO currency - the lost flexibility to adjust a country's productivity by changing its exchange rate. The issuance of ECB bonds will lower servicing cost for all the debts in the peripheral countries, but without steady healthy current account surplus, debt level will increase still further, and Europe will continue suffering. Read more
Comment Commented Travis Hughes
Much of his work is on this problem though re: the global minotaur. Read more
Comment Commented Alisdair Hamilton-Wilkes
Dismantling the Euro Zone need not be very expensive, provided it is deliberate and the creditor countries succeed rather than the debtors being ejected.
I admire the plan set out (although disagree with some bits of it) and it has an added benefit that it could still be executed even if Germany and the Netherlands refused and left the Euro.
Alas, I cannot see such a radical outcome being legitimated at the polls. Interesting thought though!
Read more
Comment Commented David Chipping
Brave new thinking perhaps, relevant as Macron will very probably fail in his naive endeavour. Forgetting one thing however, we had a workable EU before political hubris decided that we had to move toward federalism.
After all this turmoil they are still talking about the impossible that even prior to the Lisbon treaty was voted down by the EU populace;
governance by unelected elites has to be brought to a stop. Read more
Comment Commented British Sausage
The requirements of a currency union force the subsidy of more inefficient parts of the union by the most profitable. As long as this subsidy is seen as a 'loan' rather than a 'gift' the union is doomed. Read more
Comment Commented Marco Cattaneo
Eurozone economic integration will just not happen. Probably the only feasible solution is for each country to introduce parallel tax-backed currencies. http://bastaconleurocrisi.blogspot.it/2016/05/eurozone-needs-flexible-euro-not-some.html Read more
Comment Commented Andrew (Andy) Crow
" As paradoxical as it may sound, announcing a simulated federation today may be the last chance to rescue the dream of a proper European Union."
Not much chance of that happening then ! Read more
