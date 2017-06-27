16

Europas Irrtum der kleinen Schritte

ATHEN – Europa ist einer gemeinsamen Währung ausgeliefert, die nicht nur für die Integration des Kontinents unnötig war, sondern sogar die Europäische Union selbst untergräbt. Was sollen wir also mit dieser Währung anfangen, ohne einen Staat zu haben, der sie stützt – oder mit den neunzehn europäischen Staaten, die eine Währung haben, über die sie keine Kontrolle besitzen?

Die logische Antwort ist, entweder den Euro abzuschaffen, oder ihm einen föderalen Staat zur Seite zu stellen. Das Problem ist aber, dass die erste Lösung enorm teuer wäre, und die zweite in einem politischen Klima, in dem die Souveränität momentan eher renationalisiert wird, nicht durchführbar scheint.

DONATE NOW

Diejenigen, die sich darüber einig sind, dass es zu kostspielig wäre, den Euro abzuschaffen, entwickeln nun ein Wunschdenken, das momentan sehr in Mode ist – insbesondere nach der Wahl von Emmanuel Macron zum Präsidenten von Frankreich. Sie glauben, Europa werde – wie auch immer – schon einen Weg hin zur stärkeren Vergemeinschaftung finden. Ihr Motto scheint zu sein, einfach „am Ball zu bleiben“.

Macron versucht nun, diesen untätigen Optimismus zu überwinden, indem er die Zustimmung der Deutschen sucht, um der Eurozone eine stärkere staatliche Struktur zu geben – und sie damit mehr in die Richtung einer Föderation zu bringen. Frankreich bietet an, seinen Arbeitsmarkt „deutscher“ zu gestalten und sein Haushaltsdefizit in Schach zu halten. Im Gegenzug soll Deutschland sein Einverständnis für einen gemeinsamen Haushalt, ein gemeinsames Finanzministerium und ein Eurozonenparlament zur demokratischen Legitimierung geben.

Um der deutschen Regierung diesen Vorschlag schmackhaft zu machen, fällt das geplante gemeinsame Budget sehr klein aus (etwa 1% des Gesamteinkommens der Eurozone) und soll nur die grundlegenden Strukturen einer „Föderation-Light“ finanzieren – etwa einen Teil des Arbeitslosengeldes und eine gemeinsame Einlagensicherung zur Unterstützung der (so genannten) europäischen Bankenunion. Der Plan sieht auch gemeinsame Anleihen (Eurobonds) vor, die aber nur einen Bruchteil der neuen Kredite umfassen und eine Vergemeinschaftung der massiven Altschulden der Mitgliedstaaten explizit ausschließen.

Macron weiß, dass eine solche Föderation angesichts der Schulden-, Banken-, Investitions- und Armutskrise in der Eurozone makroökonomisch bedeutungslos ist. Entsprechend der üblichen EU-Politik der kleinen Schritte glaubt er aber, auf diese Art ein politisches Momentum aufbauen und eine bedeutsamere Föderation einleiten zu können.

Oder wie ein französischer Beamter kürzlich zu mir sagte: „Sobald die Deutschen das Prinzip akzeptieren, werden sie von der Wirtschaft dazu gezwungen, auch der nötigen Größenordnung zuzustimmen.“ Angesichts ähnlicher Vorschläge, die in der Vergangenheit von niemand anderem als Wolfgang Schäuble kamen, scheint dieser Optimismus gerechtfertigt. Aber es gibt zwei bedeutende Gründe dafür, skeptisch zu sein:

Zunächst einmal sind Schäuble und Angela Merkel nicht dumm. Wenn Macron und seine Leute hoffen, mit einen „Föderation-Light“ eine vollständige politische Integration einzuleiten, wird dies Merkel und Schäuble nicht verborgen bleiben –und schon gar nicht den wieder auferstandenen Freien Demokraten (die nach den Bundestagswahlen im September wahrscheinlich mit Merkels CDU eine Koalitionsregierung eingehen werden). Und sie werden die französische Ouvertüre freundlich aber bestimmt ablehnen.

Zweitens: Selbst im unwahrscheinlichen Fall, dass sich Deutschland mit einer solchen „Föderation-Light“ einverstanden erklärt, würden die Reformer mit jeder Veränderung der Funktionsweise der Eurozone große Mengen politischen Kapitals verlieren. Führt der Weg zur Vergemeinschaftung, was zu befürchten ist, nicht zu wirtschaftlichen und sozialen Vorteilen, könnte ein politischer Rückschlag folgen, der jede Aussicht auf eine umfassendere Föderation in der Zukunft zunichte machen könnte. In diesem Fall wäre eine teure Abwicklung des Euro unvermeidlich, was Europa in einen noch größeren Scherbenhaufen verwandeln würde.

Wenn ich Recht habe und Macrons schrittweiser Ansatz einer „Föderation-Light“ zum Scheitern verurteilt ist, was könnte dann die Alternative sein? Meine Antwort ist klar: Wir müssen die bestehenden europäischen Institutionen so umgestalten, dass sie in den vier Bereichen der Eurokrise eine funktionierende Föderation simulieren: Diese Bereiche sind die Staatsschulden, das Bankwesen, die Investitionen und der soziale Mangel.

Sobald diese vier Teilkrisen stabilisiert sind, kann wieder Hoffnung geschöpft und die Idee eines gemeinsamen Europas erneuert werden. Dann – und nur dann – sollten wir die verfassungsrechtlichen Schritte einleiten, die für den Aufbau einer vollständigen demokratischen Föderation erforderlich sind.

Aber wie können wir heute im Rahmen der bestehenden Abkommen und Institutionen eine makroökonomisch – und makrosoziologisch – bedeutsame Föderation simulieren?

Stellen wir uns dazu eine Pressekonferenz der Präsidenten des Europarats, der Europäischen Kommission, der Europäischen Zentralbank (EZB) und der Europäischen Investitionsbank (EIB) vor. Sie geben eine gemeinsame Erklärung ab, die – ab morgen früh – vier neue Initiativen einleitet, für die keine Abkommen geändert und keine neuen Institutionen eingeführt werden müssen:

Die erste Initiative geht von der EIB aus. Sie startet ein großes wirtschaftliches Erholungsprogramm, das auf grünen Investitionen beruht und etwa 5% des Gesamteinkommens der Eurozone umfasst. Es wird komplett durch die Ausgabe von EIB-Anleihen finanziert, die, wenn nötig, von der EZB auf den Zweitmärkten aufgekauft werden, um die Zinsen sehr niedrig zu halten.

Zweitens wird die EZB (ohne Käufe) den Maastricht-kompatiblen Teil (60% des BIP) der fällig werdenden Staatsanleihen der Eurozone bedienen, indem sie ihre eigene EZB-Anleihen ausgibt. Diese Anleihen müssen von den jeweiligen Mitgliedstaaten getilgt werden, deren Schulden teilweise von der EZB bedient wurden – zu den sehr niedrigen Zinsen, für die die EZB sorgen kann.

Drittens werden die Problembanken denationalisiert. Auf der Grundlage einer informellen zwischenstaatlichen Vereinbarung gibt die EZB-Bankenaufsicht den Banken neue Aufsichtsräte, und alle Rekapitalisierungsmaßnahmen werden direkt durch den Europäischen Stabilitätsmechanismus (ESM) finanziert. Im Gegenzug bekommt der ESM die Aktien der Banken, die er irgendwann in Zukunft wieder an den privaten Sektor verkaufen kann.

Viertens fließen alle Profite aus den Anleiheankäufen und dem internen Target2-Kontierungssystem der EZB in die Finanzierung eines eurozonenweiten Lebensmittelmarkenprogramms nach US-Vorbild. So wird die grundlegende Ernährung der europäischen Familien sichergestellt, deren Einkommen unter eine bestimmte Grenze fällt.

Auf diese Weise könnte eine einzige Pressekonferenz ausreichen, um der Welt zu zeigen, dass die Eurozone eine politische Föderation simulieren kann, die innerhalb der bestehenden Institutionen alle Staatsschulden (ohne Schuldenschnitte) umstrukturiert, eine funktionierende Bankenunion gründet, Investitionen fördert und auf dem ganzen Kontinent die Armut erleichtert. Beachtlich ist auch, dass diese simulierte Föderation tatsächlich über Nacht in Kraft treten könnte, ohne bestehende EU-Abkommen zu verletzen.

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

Die Eurokrise ist aus der Fehleinschätzung heraus entstanden, dass sich eine Währungsunion automatisch zu einer politischen Union entwickeln würde. Und heute läuft Europa Gefahr, Opfer einer weiteren Fehleinschätzung zu werden, die diesmal mit einer Schritt-für-Schritt-Lösung einhergeht: nämlich dem Glauben, die „Föderation-Light“, eine schrittweise Vergemeinschaftung, werde sich automatisch zu einer funktionierenden demokratischen Föderation entwickeln. So paradox es klingen mag: Die sofortige Ankündigung einer simulierten Föderation könnte die letzte Chance sein, um den Traum von einer echten Europäischen Union noch zu retten.

Aus dem Englischen von Harald Eckhoff