30

التفسخ الأوروبي؟

مدريد ــ بعد سنوات من التشرذم الشديد والتوترات الحادة، ربما يكون الاتحاد الأوروبي على وشك خسارة أثمن أصوله: السلام، والازدهار، وحرية التنقل، فضلا عن قيم مثل التسامح والانفتاح والوحدة. فهل يتوحد الأوروبيون في الوقت المناسب قبل أن يفوت أوان إنقاذهم؟

في يونيو/حزيران الماضي، أصبح الخطر الذي يهدد الاتحاد الأوروبي واضحا بشكل صارخ، عندما صوتت المملكة المتحدة لصالح الخروج من الاتحاد. ثم جاء انتخاب دونالد ترامب رئيسا للولايات المتحدة ليجعل الأمور أشد سوءا. فالآن تسلك الولايات المتحدة، أقرب وأقوى حلفاء أوروبا ــ الشريك الأمني المهم وحامل القيم المشتركة ــ اتجاها مختلفا تمام الاختلاف، وتهدد بترك أوروبا المهتزة المنقسمة وحدها في عالَم قاس حريص على تمزيقها إربا.

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

ربما يبدو هذا إغراقا في التضخيم والمبالغة. فلا يزال كثيرون في الدوائر السياسية الأميركية مقتنعين ــ على الأقل في العلن ــ بأن السياسة الخارجية الأميركية في عهد ترامب سوف تكون محكومة من قِبَل شخصيات من الوزن الثقيل الأكثر رزانة واعتدالا في حكومته، من أمثال وزير الدفاع جيمس ماتيس ووزير الخارجية ركس تيلرسون. فيقولون لنا: "لا تنزعجوا، فلن يحدث الأسوأ".

ولكن من واقع تجربتي الشخصية، أستطيع أن أجزم بأن الشخص الوحيد المهم حقا هو من يستطيع أن يستولي على أُذُن الرئيس. وحتى الآن، تشير كل الدلائل إلى أن دائرة ترامب الداخلية هي التي تتولى قيادة عملية صُنع السياسات. والواقع أن التصريحات والأوامر التنفيذية التي أصدرها ترامب في الأسابيع الأولى له في منصبه تنقل منظورا إيديولوجيا مفردا ــ الذي تبناه لفترة طويلة ستيف بانون كبير الاستراتيجيين في البيت الأبيض، وهو القومي المتطرف وتلميذ الفيلسوف الفاشي الإيطالي يوليوس إيفولا، والذي عمل لفترة طويلة على تمكين "بديل اليمين" الذي ينادي بتفوق العِرق الأبيض في أميركا.

وكما لو أنه يرغب في التأكيد على نفوذه الأشبه بتأثير راسبوتين، يحتل بانون الآن مقعدا في لجنة مديري مجلس الأمن القومي، الذي يضم وزيري الخارجية والدفاع، ولكن ليس مدير الاستخبارات الوطنية أو رئيس هيئة الأركان المشتركة. من غير المستغرب إذن أن يجتاح موقع تويتر الهاش تاج الجديد #PresidentBannon (الرئيس بانون).

ما كنت لألقي المواعظ بشأن بنية جهاز السياسة الخارجية في دولة أخرى في الظروف العادية. ولكن رئاسة ترامب للولايات المتحدة ليست عادية، ولهذا فنحن جميعا نتحمل مسؤولية النظر في العواقب التي قد يخلفها التحول الإيديولوجي الجاري في البيت الأبيض بعيدا عن الفِكر الديمقراطي الغربي التقليدي على بلادنا. وهي مسؤولية ملحة بشكل خاص بالنسبة للأوروبيين، لأن الإيديولوجية الدافعة الجديدة في أميركا تؤكد على دولة ويستفاليا القومية التقليدية، مع إصرارها عل السيادة، والحدود القوية، والقومية. وفي نظر هذه الإيديولوجية، يُعَد الاتحاد الأوروبي ــ الذي بُني على فكرة القوة والسلام والازدهار من خلال التعاون ــ لعنة بغيضة.

لم تعد المشكلة بالنسبة للاتحاد الأوروبي الآن عدم المبالاة الذي ميز أسوأ العناصر في النهج الذي تعامل به الرئيس باراك أوباما مع أوروبا. بل هو عداء أميركي صريح الآن. وما يؤكد هذا العداء امتداح ترامب للخروج البريطاني الذي أكَّد على "حق المواطنين البريطانيين في تقرير مصيرهم"، فضلا عن إشارته المهينة للاتحاد الأوروبي بوصفه "اتحاد شركات" عندما ظهر مع رئيسة الوزراء البريطانية تيريزا ماي.

الآن أصبحت أوروبا عالِقة بين الولايات المتحدة وروسيا العازمة على تقسيمها. فماذا نحن الأوروبيون فاعلون؟

يتلخص أحد الخيارات في استرضاء ترامب. وهو النهج الذي سلكته تيريزا ماي في زيارتها إلى واشنطن العاصمة، عندما وقفت صامته في حين أعلن ترامب صراحة تأييده لاستخدام التعذيب في المؤتمر الصحافي المشترك.

ولكن هذا الاسترضاء لابد أن يُفضي إلى نتائج هدّامة من منظور الاتحاد الأوروبي. إن قيمنا، وليس حدودنا، هي التي تحدد هويتنا. ومن غير المنطقي أن نهجر هذه القيم، وخاصة إذا كان الهدف الفوز برضاء قائد أظهر نفسه كشخص متقلب المزاج وليس جديرا بالثقة على الإطلاق.

ويتمثل خيار آخر في البحث عن مُخَلِّص جديد ــ ربما في هيئة دولة مثل الصين، التي هي ليست النظير الأقرب إلى أميركا من حيث الأثر الاقتصادي فحسب، بل هي أيضا دولة اجتذبت قدرا كبيرا من الاهتمام في الآونة الأخيرة، وذلك نظرا لدفاع رئيسها بقوة عن العولمة.

ولكن ينبغي لنا أن نتوخى الحذر من الأنبياء الزائفين. ذلك أن الرؤية العالمية التي تروج لها الصين تركز بشكل كامل تقريبا على العلاقات الاقتصادية ــ وهو على وجه التحديد ذلك النوع من الافتقار إلى المشاعر الذي أوقع النظام العالمي الليبرالي في المتاعب في المقام الأول. فالشعور بالهدف المشترك، وليس مجرد عمل السوق، هو ما يربط البشرية معا. ولو اختلف الأمر، فإن سوق الاتحاد الأوروبي المشتركة كانت لتكفي لحمايته من التهديد الوجودي الذي تواجهه الآن.

أما الخيار الثالث ــ والوحيد القابل للتطبيق بالنسبة للاتحاد الأوروبي ــ فهو الاعتماد على الذات وتقرير المصير. فلن يتسنى للاتحاد الأوروبي أن يتعامل بشكل فعّال مع تذبذب إخلاص أميركا لحلفائها والقيم التي تجمعها بهم إلا من خلال تعزيز مواقفه الدولية ــ أو زيادة نفوذه بلغة اليوم.

تعني ملاحقة هذا الخيار ضمنا أن الاتحاد الأوروبي لابد أن يدفع في سبيل تحقيق التقدم في المحادثات التجارية مع اليابان، والتفاوض على اتفاق استثماري مع الصين، وتحديث الاتفاقية العالمية بين الاتحاد الأوروبي والمكسيك، وحمل لواء الريادة العالمية في مجال الإصلاح الضريبي. وعلاوة على ذلك، ينبغي لأوروبا أن تتولى قدرا أعظم من مسؤولية الدفاع عن نفسها، سواء عن طريق زيادة الإنفاق أو ملاحقة التعاون القاري الذي يهدف إلى استخدام الموارد والقدرات بشكل أكثر كفاءة.

ولكي تتمكن أوروبا من التصدي لتحدي الهجرة، ينبغي لها أن تعمل على صياغة سياسة تسترشد بقيمها، فضلا عن مصالحها الأمنية والاقتصادية. وهذا يعني التمييز بين المهاجرين الاقتصاديين واللاجئين، وتعزيز الرقابة على الحدود، وتعزيز التعاون مع بلدان ثالثة.

في كل ما يفعل، من هذه اللحظة فصاعدا، يتعين على الاتحاد الأوروبي أن يكون حريصا على تأكيد وتعزيز قيمه ــ الانفتاح، وحقوق الإنسان، والمعرفة، وسيادة القانون ــ التي مكنت أوروبا من التعافي، والنمو، والازدهار لأكثر من سبعين عاما. وتُعَد الدعوة التي أطلقها مؤخرا الرئيس الفرنسي فرانسوا هولاند والمستشارة الألمانية أنجيلا ميركل، "للالتزام الواضح المشترك" بالاتحاد الأوروبي، بداية طيبة.

Fake news or real views Learn More

بيد أن مثل هذه الدعوات لابد أن تكون مدعومة بالعمل الدؤوب. وقد يكون هذا أمرا صعبا في الأشهر التسعة المقبلة، التي ستشهد انتخابات وطنية في كل من هولندا وفرنسا وألمانيا. وربما تتفاقم صعوبة الأمر إذا حقق مرشح متطرف في واحدة أو أكثر من هذه الدول فوزا مفاجئا. ولكن إذا صَمَد الوسط السياسي في أوروبا، كما هو متوقع، فسوف يكون الاتحاد الأوروبي في موقف قوي يسمح له بمواجهة القوى الخارجية المتزايدة العداء والمضي قدما في تحقيق أغراضه بكل عزيمة وإصرار.

ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي          Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali