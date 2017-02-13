The European Unraveling?

MADRID – After years of intensifying fragmentation and tension, the European Union may be on the verge of losing its most precious assets: peace, prosperity, freedom of movement, and values such as tolerance, openness, and unity. Will Europeans unite in time to save them?
The danger facing the EU became starkly apparent last June, when the United Kingdom voted to leave. And Donald Trump’s election as US president has made matters far worse. The United States, Europe’s closest and most powerful ally – a crucial security partner and bearer of shared values – is now headed in a very different direction, and threatening to leave a shaken and divided Europe alone in a harsh world eager to tear it apart.
This might sound hyperbolic. Many in the US political class remain convinced – at least in public – that US foreign policy under Trump will be reined in by the more level-headed heavyweights in his cabinet, such as Secretary of Defense James Mattis and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. “Don’t worry,” they say, “the worst will not happen.”
But, in my experience, the person who really counts is the one who has the president’s ear. And, so far, all signs indicate that Trump’s inner circle is driving policymaking. In fact, the pronouncements and executive orders of Trump’s first weeks in office convey a singular ideological perspective – the one long espoused by White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, an ultra-nationalist, acolyte of the Italian fascist philosopher Julius Evola, and long-time enabler of America’s white-supremacist “alt-right.”
As if to underscore his Rasputin-like influence, Bannon has now secured a seat on the National Security Council Principals Committee, which includes the secretaries of state and defense, but not the director of national intelligence or the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff. No surprise, then, that #PresidentBannon has been trending on Twitter.
Ordinarily, I would not pontificate on the structure of another country’s foreign-policy apparatus. But Trump’s is no ordinary US presidency, so we all have a responsibility to consider the implications of the White House’s ideological about face from traditional democratic and Western thinking for our own countries. For Europeans, this responsibility is particularly urgent, because America’s new driving ideology emphasizes the traditional Westphalian nation-state, with its insistence on sovereignty, strong borders, and nationalism. The EU – built on the idea of strength, peace, and prosperity through cooperation – is anathema to it.
The problem for the EU is no longer the indifference that marked the worst elements of President Barack Obama’s approach to Europe. It is outright US hostility. Trump’s praise of Brexit, which emphasized the British people’s “right to self-determination,” and his belittling reference to the EU as “the Consortium” in his appearance with British Prime Minister Theresa May, underscores his hostility.
Europe is now stuck between a US and a Russia that are determined to divide it. What are we Europeans to do?
One option is to pander to Trump. That is the approach May took on her visit to Washington, DC, when she stood by silently as Trump openly declared his support for the use of torture at their joint press conference.
But, for the EU, such appeasement would be counter-productive. It is our values, not our borders, that define us. It makes little sense to abandon them, especially to ingratiate ourselves with a leader who has shown himself to be capricious and utterly untrustworthy.
Another option is to find a new savior – perhaps a country like China, which not only is America’s closest analogue, in terms of economic impact, but also has attracted substantial attention lately, owing to its president’s robust defense of globalization.
But we should beware of false messiahs. The global vision promoted by China focuses almost entirely on economic relations – precisely the soullessness that got the liberal world order into trouble in the first place. A sense of common purpose, not just the operation of the market, binds humanity together. Were it otherwise, the EU’s single market would have been enough to protect it from the existential threat it now faces.
The third option – and the only viable one for the EU – is self-reliance and self-determination. Only by strengthening its own international positions – increasing its leverage, in today’s jargon – can the EU cope effectively with America’s wavering fidelity to its allies and the values they share.
Pursuing this option implies that the EU should push for progress in trade talks with Japan, negotiate an investment agreement with China, modernize the EU-Mexico Global Agreement, and position itself as a world leader on tax reform. Moreover, Europe should take greater responsibility for its defense, both by increasing spending and by pursuing continental cooperation aimed at using resources and capabilities more efficiently.
To address the migration challenge it faces, Europe should craft a policy guided by its values, as well as its security and economic interests. That means distinguishing between economic migrants and refugees, strengthening border controls, and boosting cooperation with third countries.
In all that it does, from this moment on, the EU must affirm and advance the values – openness, human rights, knowledge, and the rule of law – that have enabled Europe to recover, grow, and thrive for more than seven decades. French President François Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s recent call for a “clear, common commitment” to the EU is a good start.
But such calls must now be backed by action. That may be difficult for the next nine months, as the Netherlands, France, and Germany hold national elections. It will be even more difficult if an extremist candidate in one or more of these countries achieves a surprise victory. But if Europe’s political center holds, as expected, the EU will be in a strong position to confront increasingly hostile external forces and move forward with purpose.
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Ana Palacio wonders if the "European unraveling" will be a reality? Indeed, the EU is plagued by division and tension. Its existential threat became more apparent after the Brexit vote and Trump's election. Many fear that it may be "losing its most precious assets: peace, prosperity, freedom of movement, and values such as tolerance, openness, and unity." The question is whether we will "unite in time to save them?"
The general election in the Netherlands next month, the French presidential election in May, and the general election in Germany in September will tell whether we, Europeans can resist this Anglo-American wave of populism, that took Britain out of the EU last June and helped Trump win the November election. Trump has made no secret of his distaste for Europe's reliance on the US securtiy umbrella and his plan to dismantle the EU.
Unlike Defence Secretary James Mattis and State Secretary Rex Tillerson, who are sober and rational, Trump and those in his entourage see the EU as a threat. They return to the concept of the "traditional Westphalian nation-state, with its insistence on sovereignty, strong borders, and nationalism." In fact they fear that a supranational EU would compete with the US on the global stage, because the bloc is solidly built on "the idea of strength, peace, and prosperity through cooperation."
The author says: "Europe is now stuck between a US and a Russia that are determined to divide it. What are we Europeans to do?" She sees three options: a policy of appeasing Trump; an alliance with a global power like China; "self-reliance and self-determination" as a way out of the dilemma.
The appeasement policy would require the EU to stoop low and abandon its liberal values. It may be "counterproductive" to work with a leader like Trump, who is both "capricious and utterly untrustworthy." Even though China has vowed to assume the mantle of defending globalisation and free trade, as rejected by Trump, however, "the global vision promoted by China focuses almost entirely on economic relations – precisely the soullessness that got the liberal world order into trouble in the first place."
The third option is "the only viable one for the EU." In order to survive it needs to strengthen "its own international positions /by/ increasing its leverage." The EU has both the human and material resources to thrive and "cope effectively with America’s wavering fidelity to its allies and the values they share." It's time for us to forge closer ties with global and regional players like China, Japan, Mexico etc. Meanwhile we need to increase military spending and be able to defend the EU, "its values – openness, human rights, knowledge, and the rule of law - that have enabled Europe to recover, grow, and thrive for more than seven decades."
The most urgent issue is the refugee crisis, which - however complicated - requires to be resolved based on "a policy guided by its values, as well as its security and economic interests. That means distinguishing between economic migrants and refugees, strengthening border controls, and boosting cooperation with third countries." President François Hollande and Chancellor Angela Merkel have recently called for a “clear, common commitment” to the European project. It remains to be seen whether Germany and France will provide for strong political leadership and a clear direction of integration - politically and economically after the elections.
The author puts emphasis on values. Yet critics say the EU may be better off real-politik driven, which means that the bloc will be a union less of values and more of transactional politics on the one hand, and less idealistic and more functional on the other. By toning down their values rhetoric among themselves and by accepting a larger variety of approaches within their integrated club, EU members might be more effective at addressing grievances without losing the core of their values. Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Is Steve Bannon an 'acolyte of the Italian fascist philosopher Julius Evola'? No. There is a transcript of his Vatican Skype call which shows that he condemned Evola and the Traditionalists for two things which Bannon says represent a threat to 'Judae0-Christian enlightened Capitalism'.
These two things are
1) Tribalism or 'Indentitarian' movements on the Continent (not UKIP, he says, buy maybe Le Pen's outfit and some other unspecified Continental movements) which are racist and oppose Capitalism.
2) (Guenon type) Traditionalism, which Bannon associates with Evola and 'Putin's Rasputin' (whom he does not name). Bannon believes (wrongly) that somehow the aristocratic Traditionalists gave rise to Fascism which in turn was thinly disguised 'crony capitalism' which Bannon believes is also responsible for the impoverishment of the American middle class- forced to bail out the 'crony capitalist' Bankers.
To be clear, Bannon doesn't have a problem with strong Nation States. But Nationalism is not the solution to the Crisis of Capitalism. It is a return to Judaeo-Christian values such that the rich give back to the community in accordance with the teachings of the Church, or the Rabbis, rather than use their power and influence to make even more money for themselves.
Bannon specifically condemns Ayn Rand type Capitalism. He goes out of his way to stress the need for solidarity between all members of the 'Judaeo-Christian' faith community and recalls the contribution of 'Polish resistance fighters' as well as 'young men from Kansas and the Mid West who died on the beaches of Normandy'.
All this information can be discovered within ten minutes of launching a Google search. Why does our distinguished author tell us such a bare-faced lie about Bannon? Does she not believe we can check for ourselves that she is lying? Does she not care? Is it the case that telling stupid lies is the only way to stop 'European Unravelling'? Why should it be so? Was the Judaeo-Christian tradition really based on telling stupid lies? Or is it the case that Europe, for some mysterious reason, has escaped its Judaeo-Christian heritage?
Perhaps, Palacio thinks she must out do Trump and rely more exclusively on 'fake news'. But Trump is an old man who has never held public office or lectured at a prestigious University like Georgetown or been a member of the World Economic Forum or anything else of that sort. Trump may not know any better and may in fact be as ignorant as his Twitter account reveals him to be. But, surely, a former Spanish foreign minister, a former Senior Vice President of the World Bank, a member of the Spanish Council of State does know better.
What panacea does our distinguished author recommend? Self-reliance and building upon shared values. Bannon may call those values 'Judaeo-Christian' and it may be our erudite author has some objection to that collocation. Still, semantics aside, there is no real disagreement here.
Self-reliance means pulling your own weight- the EU needs to move more quickly down the road to securing its own Defence. The thing is entirely feasible. The only question is why progress towards this has been so slow and why bureaucratic hurdles (which also compromise NATO's effectiveness) have not been effectively dealt with.
Palacio speaks of the 'liberal world order' but tells stupid lies. She and her ilk must understand that in the age of Siri and Google Search, telling stupid lies is counter-productive. Liberalism is alethic- it is the Dorian harmony of logos and ergon- or it is nothing.
Read more
Comment Commented Andrew (Andy) Crow
I think what is tearing the EU apart is an inherent structural philosophical contradiction.
The project has liberal socialist intentions and conservative authoritarian attitudes, both economically and socially.
The introduction of the common currency has brought this into sharp focus. Southern European nations cannot afford the deutschmark as currency without a fiscal structure that is redistributive. Understandably the German population is unhappy about such a prospect and they are not alone. Even the French are considering the merits of running their own Franc in parallel and they were principal instigators of the Euro.
There is no average European. There is no such creature as a typical European who is a member of some cultural homogeneous population. Even within the 'Westphalian' nations there are deep social tribal schisms. There is no more a typical European than there is a typical American. Get to know them and all them 'little yellow fellers' in China are probably all different too. They don't all speak the same language either although I gather the written language is universal - now that IS clever.
I've always said, jokingly, that the EU could not possibly work unless the Europeans learned to speak English. There is a small grain of truth in that in so far as a common language is at least a marker of common culture and we don't have that. We are further away from that than our Tudor forebears whose merchant and political class had a common tongue in Latin.
My expectation is that the EU as we know it will cease to exist. Whether some of the good things which have come from improved international relations can be salvaged from the wreckage remains to be seen.
The temper and tenor of Brexit negotiations will give us many clues as to what we can expect in the future.
If European peoples have one thing in common it is that they don't take kindly to being told how they should live, what they should believe and how they should spend their money.
Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
You may be right in your conclusions Andrew, but I wonder how many Europeans have given serious, careful thought to the _downsides_ of abandoning the EU and the Euro?
The likelihood that each of the 28 member states of the EU would be able to "punch above their weight" if they each act independently seems extremely small to me. So my bet is there would be a few winners, and a much larger number of losers. And the methods and implications of "divide and rule" are well known to all of us.
Read more
Comment Commented Andrew Cole
Read more
Comment Commented Walter Gingery
The answer to Palacio's question is "Yes."
What -- or who -- constitutes a European? Palacio speaks of Europeans but she doesn't define who qualifies.
Is it geographical? Cultural? Political? Economic? All of the above, or none?
Kick Greece out; let Turkey in; is Norway in or out? Ukraine?
Immigrants, where do they stand? Muslims? the UK? on and on. . . .
Tolerance and openness -- how do you reconcile that with unity? How do you promote economic prosperity AND freedom of movement?
These questions are tearing Europe apart, and the EU has no way of resolving them. . . .
The whole European project, let us not forget, was French scheme to control Germany. Now that Germany is in the driver's seat, it is logical that France should wish to dissolve its connections with the EU.
With each coming election, the idea of Europe will fade.
Read more
Comment Commented Morten Lynge
Europe has been unravelling since the euro and Schengen was introduced...
A defunct currency union without a fiscal union, and an abolishment of internal borders without establishing strong external ones is a recipe for disaster, and not one that can easily be remedied.
To fix it, the eurozone either need to be turned into a fiscal union, with significant transfers from North to South, or dissolved in as orderly a fashion as possible. If neither happens, it'll eventually dissolve itself in a non-orderly fashion...
For Schengen, either it needs to be abolished, or strong external borders established, and that on a model that satisfies the countries most opposed to immigration.
Read more
Comment Commented M M
Jan, if Turkey co-operates, a stop or a significant reduction of the migrants coming from the East can be achieved. Africa is a totally different case; one cannot build a wall on the Mediterranean. M. Gadhafi lasted decades as a Dictator for a reason and before he was killed he did say that if something happens to me , Europe shall be flooded with migrants and for once he was not bluffing and that is exactly what happened. There was a world order in place which regrettably was shaken from its core and as usual without an exit plan. To stop the inflow of migrants from Africa one needs a stable Libya, to have a stable Libya one shall regrettably need a new puppet. Somalia has recently elected! a dual national (and you know what I mean) so may be the same shall soon happen in Libya.
Read more
Comment Commented Jan Czaja
MM,
Your are right, this is 21th century, and you are wrong, there are still borders and they still work. All one needs to do is enforce or tighten the existing laws. Refugees need to separated from economic migrants not in Germany or Greece, but in Turkey.
Italian Navy needs to stop being "Italian Hauling Service", rather live up to its name and the task prescribed: control the Italian border. The economic migrants need to be hauled back to Libya. If Libya is unsafe, strike a deal with Tunisia so they can hold the migrants in meantime. If migrants want to claim asylum, go ahead, but the case will be handled over there, not in Italy. Better yet, turn Tunisia into what Papua New Guinea is now for Australia's economic policy. Trust me, you throw some cash at Tunisia, and they will be happy to house them. Italy will be happy too as their tab will shrink as upkeep in Tunisia will be a lot cheaper than thousand euro/per month/per migrant or whatever that it costs in Italy. Either way, the fact is that borders work. You just need to enforce them.
Read more
Comment Commented Morten Lynge
And what has that to do with whether the euro and Schengen are viable constructions? They're not, and clinging to them just because they're confirming someone's vision of what the EU should be isn't going to work.
Read more
Comment Commented M M
Read more
Comment Commented M M
Read more
Comment Commented M M
Jan, many thanks for your comments, I must disagree with your view about nationalism within the EU. If there was true nationalism within the EU, one would not have seen such a large migratory number of people inter-EU. Xenophobia (or Racism) and Religious / Gender and other discriminations have existed and exist in every country, within and between communities of the same country or state. These issues are not unique to the EU or Inter-EU, they are everywhere. The people have been told too many lies. The EU like many other parts of the world has got a demographic problem (among many other problems), an ageing population that needs to be supported that expects healthcare, pension, etc. Who is going to pay for these services? Who is going to keep the industries working and trade flowing? The failed economic and ill-conceived austerity policies have affected not only people’s standard of living but also their ability to live normal lives, to have families and children. Germany alone had to spend over 50 billion in 2 years (a figure that is likely to grow with time) just to fund the migrants, was this money not better spent on fellow Europeans or on improving the German people’s standard of living? One shall soon find out the outcome of the French and German elections but had there been any threat of a real change of course, the markets would have behaved differently. Thus far they are all gaining ground instead of being in a downward spiral. The revolt by the people of the EU, the US, the UK and other parts of the world against the political and other establishments in those countries is primarily due to the constant lies that were being spread about how “perfect everything was / is” whilst the reality is the total opposite. Had there been real prosperity none of the events of the last 9 years would have even occurred.
Read more
Comment Commented Jan Czaja
Sorry to burst both of your bubbles but this article is 8 months ahead of itself. Once the Germans have voted in September, then you can stock of whatever will be left of the old EU. In all three European countries facing elections this year, the current regimes have not changed their rhetoric/actions nor are giving any indications that they will. This means that they will be either booted (as they should) or will be severely curtailed (nationalists will probably garner 20%-35% of all votes) which means that EU in its current format will be put under further stress.
Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schneider
@MM
Read more
Comment Commented M M
Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
It may be far too late for public relations, regardless of the outcome of this year's elections in Europe. The people are weary of being manipulated by PR schemes.
In my view, what is needed is a clear and credible demonstration to the people of Europe that the EU member state are committed to unified pan-Europaean solutions. And it may very well be that some present EU member states will need to be excluded from that demonstration in the interest of achieving credibility.
Read more
