Jan, many thanks for your comments, I must disagree with your view about nationalism within the EU. If there was true nationalism within the EU, one would not have seen such a large migratory number of people inter-EU. Xenophobia (or Racism) and Religious / Gender and other discriminations have existed and exist in every country, within and between communities of the same country or state. These issues are not unique to the EU or Inter-EU, they are everywhere. The people have been told too many lies. The EU like many other parts of the world has got a demographic problem (among many other problems), an ageing population that needs to be supported that expects healthcare, pension, etc. Who is going to pay for these services? Who is going to keep the industries working and trade flowing? The failed economic and ill-conceived austerity policies have affected not only people’s standard of living but also their ability to live normal lives, to have families and children. Germany alone had to spend over 50 billion in 2 years (a figure that is likely to grow with time) just to fund the migrants, was this money not better spent on fellow Europeans or on improving the German people’s standard of living? One shall soon find out the outcome of the French and German elections but had there been any threat of a real change of course, the markets would have behaved differently. Thus far they are all gaining ground instead of being in a downward spiral. The revolt by the people of the EU, the US, the UK and other parts of the world against the political and other establishments in those countries is primarily due to the constant lies that were being spread about how “perfect everything was / is” whilst the reality is the total opposite. Had there been real prosperity none of the events of the last 9 years would have even occurred.



Peter, you trouble, even W. Schäuble admitted the other day that he was a Human being and like all humans he made mistakes. The EU evolved during peace times and was not equipped, and is still not equipped to deal with crises and disasters. JCJ is the Captain of a ship that is being directed out of no less than 27 countries and facing constant storms from all directions. This is a huge task. There is no denial, that there has been breaches of treaties, but everyone including the IMF have been in breach of the treaties and of their own charter or constitution. So what should one do, keep on looking back and seeking the enforcement of the unenforceable and kill everyone in the process? What happened and is still happening to the Greek people, to the Spaniards, Portuguese, etc. was / is criminal and should have never been allowed to happen, no matter the reasons or the causes. Already at least seven generations (and still counting) of many countries have paid a very heavy price for the mistakes of the past. In today's times, no country can survive on its own, no population or community can survive on its own and therefore the sooner one accepts the realities of our times the better it is and yes Peter compared to today's Russia, today's US, today's China, today's France and today's UK, the EU is by far a more credible political entity and that is what I was talking about.