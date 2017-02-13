马德里——在多年来分裂和紧张局势愈演愈烈后，欧盟可能即将失去其最宝贵的资产：和平、繁荣、迁徙自由以及宽容，开放和团结的价值观。欧洲人能否及时团结起来，扭转这种局面？
去年6月，当英国投票脱欧，欧盟所面临的危险开始浮出水面。唐纳德·特朗普当选美国总统进一步恶化了分裂局面。欧洲最亲密、最强大的盟国美国不仅是关键安全合作伙伴而且是共同价值观的承载者，现在正朝着截然相反的方向发展，并威胁要留下一个惊恐和分裂的欧洲独自面对迫不及待想要撕裂它的严酷的世界。
这听上去或许有些言过其实。美国政界很多人至少在公开场合依然相信，特朗普制下的美国外交政策将受到国防部长詹姆斯·马蒂斯、国务卿蒂勒森等更清醒的重量级大佬的制约。“别担心”，他们说，“最坏的情况不会发生。”
但以我的经验，真正说话算数的人必须深得总统的信任。而且，到目前为止，一切迹象都表明特朗普的核心圈子正在推动决策的制定。事实上，特朗普执政首周发布的声明和行政命令都传达了白宫首席战略顾问、极端民族主义者、意大利法西斯哲学家朱利叶斯·埃沃拉的助手史蒂夫·班农的同一个意识形态观点，朱利叶斯·埃沃拉长期以来一直是美国白人至上主义“另类右翼”的引擎。
就像在凸显其拉斯普辛般的影响力，班农现在获得了国家安全委员会负责人委员会的席位，该委员会包括国防部长，但却不包括国家情报局局长和参谋长联席会议主席。于是，#班农总统的热词自然开始在推特上流行。
通常，我不会武断地评判另一个国家的外交政策机构。但特朗普不是普通的美国总统，因此我们都有责任思考白宫的意识形态对我们本国传统民主和西方思维所造成的影响。对欧洲人来说，这种责任尤为迫切，因为美国新的主导意识形态强调传统的威斯特伐利亚民族国家，坚持信奉主权、强大的边境和民族主义。而以实力、和平和繁荣为合作基础的欧盟恰恰是它的对立面。
标志着巴拉克·奥巴马总统欧洲政策最恶劣要素的冷漠不再是欧洲所面临的问题。欧洲的问题是彻头彻尾来自美国的敌视。特朗普对英国脱欧的赞扬强调了英国人民的“自决权”，而他在会见英国首相特雷莎·梅时轻蔑地用“财团”来称呼欧盟则凸显了他的敌意。
欧洲现在正受到决意分裂它的美俄两国的夹击。我们欧洲人应当怎么做？
一种选择是迎合特朗普。梅在访问华盛顿时就采用了这种策略，她在特朗普在联合记者会上公开声明支持酷刑时默默站在一边什么都没说。
但对欧盟来说，这样的绥靖会产生相反的效果。决定我们是什么人的不是我们的边境，而是我们的价值观。放弃价值观没有意义，为了讨好一个已经表现出反复无常和完全不值得信任的领导人就更不值得。
还有一种选择是寻找新的救世主——也许是一个像中国那样的国家，这个国家不仅在经济影响力方面与美国最为近似，而且最近也因为国家主席对全球化的主动捍卫而吸引了大量关注。
但我们必须警惕假的救世主。中国所倡导的全球愿景几乎完全集中于经济关系领域——而恰恰是这种没有灵魂的全球化导致世界秩序麻烦重重。共同的目标感，而不只是市场运作，将人类联系在一起。否则，欧盟单一市场就应该能为目前所面临的生存威胁提供足够的保护。
第三种选择——也是欧盟唯一可行的选择——是自力更生和民族自决。只有通过强化自身的国际地位——用今天的行话来说就是增加自己的筹码——欧盟才能有效应对美国对盟友和共同价值观已经动摇的忠诚。
选择这一方案意味着欧盟应推动对日贸易谈判、对华投资协议谈判、争取实现欧盟墨西哥全球协议现代化并领导全球税务改革。此外，欧洲应通过扩大开支和寻求旨在提高资源和能力使用效率的大陆合作承担更多的防务责任。
为应对移民挑战，欧洲应制定以价值观、安全观和经济利益为主导的政策。这意味着区分经济移民和难民，加强边境控制并强化与第三国合作。
从现在开始，欧盟必须肯定并推进七十年来成就其复苏、增长和繁荣的开放、人权、知识和法治等价值观。法国总统弗朗索瓦·奥朗德和德国总理默克尔最近呼吁对欧盟作出明确的共同承诺是一个好的开始。
但这样的呼吁现在必须通过行动来支持。今后九个月这一目标可能面临重重困难，因为荷兰、法国和德国都将举行全国选举。如果上述一个或几个国家的极端候选人意外获胜将进一步恶化困难局势。但如果能如愿保持欧洲政治中心的完整，欧盟就能更好地��对越来越敌对的外部势力，找到前进的共同目标。
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
THE GREAT GAME
The smaller nations of Europe need SIZE to matter in Economics.
The smaller nations of Europe are not interested in threatening Great Powers.
The smaller nations of Europe are not pursuing World domination.
The smaller nations of Europe are not seeking revenge for defeats in history.
The smaller nations of Europe do not suffer from Centennial Megalomania.
The smaller nations of Europe have suffered whenever Great Power Games overwhelm Europe.
The smaller nations in Asia have created ASEAN - without China India and Japan inside ASEAN.
ASEAN PURSUES ECONOMICS - Size enables them to secure deals that serve their common interests.
Should China create a Chinese Commonwealth out of ASEAN - to pursue World Domination - confrontation is inevitable.
Should Russia create a Russian Commonwealth out of Eastern Europe - as during The Cold War - confrontation is inevitable.
Similarly,
Should France create a French Commonwealth out of European Union - and threaten World domination - confrontation is inevitable.
Should Germany create a German Commonwealth out of European Union - and threaten World domination - confrontation is inevitable.
The Voices from Brussels since Brexit - Excommunication of The Anglosphere - sound like French+German Commonwealth in tandem.
Nearly 500 years, since The First Brexit, France and Germany have overplayed their hands - much worse than Russia and China.
Logically,
France and Germany have to grow up - and leave the smaller nations of Europe to enjoy the Peace n Prosperity of Seven Decades.
Both France and Germany are Great Powers - like Russia and China - that must respect The Rules of Great Power Games.
The Anglosphere is used to The Rules of Great Power Games - France and Germany must play like Russia and China.
The outcome never in doubt - for 500 years.
Comment Commented Diego Salvatierra
Ana Palacio bemoans the lack of partners around the world for Europe, with an aggressive Russia, an inward-looking US, and an undemocratic China surrounding it. I was surprised that she overlooks a group of twenty nations, spanning a continent and a half, that increasingly adhere to both liberal democracy and globalization, and are bucking the global trend of populism. Hello, Latin America.
Yes, Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua are still sad reminders of our populist past. But voters have recently elected a moderate government in Argentina, while Chile, Peru Uruguay, Colombia, and Mexico have had stable, liberal democratic administrations for two decades now. Our values are firmly aligned with Europe, and the Pacific Rim economies are growing strong. Brazil has issues, but it is firmly committed to democracy, and its recently exposed corruption scandals, if anything, show ever-greater adherence to the rule of law, as the elites are no longer immune to prosecution.
Just two days ago, Presidents Bachelet of Chile and Macri of Argentina issued a region-wide call to resist protectionism. We share democratic values with Europe, as well as a large part of our cultural heritage. Perhaps the time has come for Latin America to finally take a larger role in defending these values. In a darkening world, Latin America and Europe should stand together in defense of liberal democracy and free and fair markets. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
When I look at the EU I see the image of Picasso's Guernica, sadly I have to say
The active characters may have change but the activity is the same
This article is delusional ...
'A sense of common purpose, not just the operation of the market, binds humanity together. Were it otherwise, the EU’s single market would have been enough to protect it from the existential threat it now faces.'
A single market cannot solve mechanisms deliberately and continually exploited for partisan gain which cannot be reformed without unanimous agreement
The ultimate irony is in the name 'Union', it has become a cage fighting of dogmas coupled with continual bogeyman stories to constrain opposition
The ever present mantra, yet again lurking in this article, is more federalism is good when it is quite clear the more the EU is pulled together the more it will fall apart. Not only that there is no rational presentation of how federalism will work. As Junckers said recently with regard to his worries about EU unity in the forthcoming Brexit talks - In what way are the interests of Germany and France the same as Hungary or Poland... Quite. So why should anybody seek a situation where somebody who does not remotely share your broad interests has a veto on reform or policy development
Palacio is like a character in a pantomime - the villain is over there - over there - behind you - behind you. In this case the suggestion is the villain is nominated to be Trump, after the intermission it is just as likely to be Putin, particularly if an off stage call is made by one of the V4. The real enemy is however internal not external. In closing we have to have the cry of 'Move Forward With Purpose', not that different than Make America Great Again, but uncannily nearer to Lenin's 'One must always go forward - or go back' which of course brings us to Gorbachov - 'The most puzzling development in politics during the last decade is the apparent determination of Western European leaders to re-create the Soviet Union in Western Europe.' This is the problem the EU has moved from an quasi economic entity to a outright political entity and neither economics or politics is working and there is a democratic deficit
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Ana Palacio wonders if the "European unraveling" will be a reality? Indeed, the EU is plagued by division and tension. Its existential threat became more apparent after the Brexit vote and Trump's election. Many fear that it may be "losing its most precious assets: peace, prosperity, freedom of movement, and values such as tolerance, openness, and unity." The question is whether we will "unite in time to save them?"
The general election in the Netherlands next month, the French presidential election in May, and the general election in Germany in September will tell whether we, Europeans can resist this Anglo-American wave of populism, that took Britain out of the EU last June and helped Trump win the November election. Trump has made no secret of his distaste for Europe's reliance on the US securtiy umbrella and his plan to dismantle the EU.
Unlike Defence Secretary James Mattis and State Secretary Rex Tillerson, who are sober and rational, Trump and those in his entourage see the EU as a threat. They return to the concept of the "traditional Westphalian nation-state, with its insistence on sovereignty, strong borders, and nationalism." In fact they fear that a supranational EU would compete with the US on the global stage, because the bloc is solidly built on "the idea of strength, peace, and prosperity through cooperation."
The author says: "Europe is now stuck between a US and a Russia that are determined to divide it. What are we Europeans to do?" She sees three options: a policy of appeasing Trump; an alliance with a global power like China; "self-reliance and self-determination" as a way out of the dilemma.
The appeasement policy would require the EU to stoop low and abandon its liberal values. It may be "counterproductive" to work with a leader like Trump, who is both "capricious and utterly untrustworthy." Even though China has vowed to assume the mantle of defending globalisation and free trade, as rejected by Trump, however, "the global vision promoted by China focuses almost entirely on economic relations – precisely the soullessness that got the liberal world order into trouble in the first place."
The third option is "the only viable one for the EU." In order to survive it needs to strengthen "its own international positions /by/ increasing its leverage." The EU has both the human and material resources to thrive and "cope effectively with America’s wavering fidelity to its allies and the values they share." It's time for us to forge closer ties with global and regional players like China, Japan, Mexico etc. Meanwhile we need to increase military spending and be able to defend the EU, "its values – openness, human rights, knowledge, and the rule of law - that have enabled Europe to recover, grow, and thrive for more than seven decades."
The most urgent issue is the refugee crisis, which - however complicated - requires to be resolved based on "a policy guided by its values, as well as its security and economic interests. That means distinguishing between economic migrants and refugees, strengthening border controls, and boosting cooperation with third countries." President François Hollande and Chancellor Angela Merkel have recently called for a “clear, common commitment” to the European project. It remains to be seen whether Germany and France will provide for strong political leadership and a clear direction of integration - politically and economically after the elections.
The author puts emphasis on values. Yet critics say the EU may be better off real-politik driven, which means that the bloc will be a union less of values and more of transactional politics on the one hand, and less idealistic and more functional on the other. By toning down their values rhetoric among themselves and by accepting a larger variety of approaches within their integrated club, EU members might be more effective at addressing grievances without losing the core of their values. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
Here is vivek iyer's solution for Europe's ills to make of what you will.
Vivek's advocacy for Bannon is probably no surprise, and we can only wonder if he too, like Bannon, is predicting a major war with China within the next eight years.
"What wold my solution be?
1) An independent Border Agency for the Schengen zone able to call upon the armed forces and navies of member states. This depoliticises the issue, prevents grandstanding.
2) No more universal rights or jurisdictions or supremacy of European law. Instead I'd like to see a lot of diverse 'Tiebout models' - fiscal mixes and rule sets- like the Cantons of Switzerland. Each determines the degree to which European Law is supreme. No fiscal entitlement to arise without an underlying incentive compatible vinculum juris. In other words, what people get from the state is related to what they put into it and there is hysteresis bias in favour of autochthones. This type of subsidiarity is self sustaining unlike the artificial sort which is just bureaucratic buck passing or political rent seeking.
3) Monetary competition and variegated asset markets. This is technical stuff and there isn't really an off the peg Econ model for it. Essentially, I think more uncertainty, asset heterogeneity and poorer linkages are a good thing in European financial markets. Few would agree.
If Europe simply blunders on blindly some of what I describe will happen by default anyway but on a lower secular trajectory than need arise." Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Is Steve Bannon an 'acolyte of the Italian fascist philosopher Julius Evola'? No. There is a transcript of his Vatican Skype call which shows that he condemned Evola and the Traditionalists for two things which Bannon says represent a threat to 'Judae0-Christian enlightened Capitalism'.
These two things are
1) Tribalism or 'Indentitarian' movements on the Continent (not UKIP, he says, buy maybe Le Pen's outfit and some other unspecified Continental movements) which are racist and oppose Capitalism.
2) (Guenon type) Traditionalism, which Bannon associates with Evola and 'Putin's Rasputin' (whom he does not name). Bannon believes (wrongly) that somehow the aristocratic Traditionalists gave rise to Fascism which in turn was thinly disguised 'crony capitalism' which Bannon believes is also responsible for the impoverishment of the American middle class- forced to bail out the 'crony capitalist' Bankers.
To be clear, Bannon doesn't have a problem with strong Nation States. But Nationalism is not the solution to the Crisis of Capitalism. It is a return to Judaeo-Christian values such that the rich give back to the community in accordance with the teachings of the Church, or the Rabbis, rather than use their power and influence to make even more money for themselves.
Bannon specifically condemns Ayn Rand type Capitalism. He goes out of his way to stress the need for solidarity between all members of the 'Judaeo-Christian' faith community and recalls the contribution of 'Polish resistance fighters' as well as 'young men from Kansas and the Mid West who died on the beaches of Normandy'.
All this information can be discovered within ten minutes of launching a Google search. Why does our distinguished author tell us such a bare-faced lie about Bannon? Does she not believe we can check for ourselves that she is lying? Does she not care? Is it the case that telling stupid lies is the only way to stop 'European Unravelling'? Why should it be so? Was the Judaeo-Christian tradition really based on telling stupid lies? Or is it the case that Europe, for some mysterious reason, has escaped its Judaeo-Christian heritage?
Perhaps, Palacio thinks she must out do Trump and rely more exclusively on 'fake news'. But Trump is an old man who has never held public office or lectured at a prestigious University like Georgetown or been a member of the World Economic Forum or anything else of that sort. Trump may not know any better and may in fact be as ignorant as his Twitter account reveals him to be. But, surely, a former Spanish foreign minister, a former Senior Vice President of the World Bank, a member of the Spanish Council of State does know better.
What panacea does our distinguished author recommend? Self-reliance and building upon shared values. Bannon may call those values 'Judaeo-Christian' and it may be our erudite author has some objection to that collocation. Still, semantics aside, there is no real disagreement here.
Self-reliance means pulling your own weight- the EU needs to move more quickly down the road to securing its own Defence. The thing is entirely feasible. The only question is why progress towards this has been so slow and why bureaucratic hurdles (which also compromise NATO's effectiveness) have not been effectively dealt with.
Palacio speaks of the 'liberal world order' but tells stupid lies. She and her ilk must understand that in the age of Siri and Google Search, telling stupid lies is counter-productive. Liberalism is alethic- it is the Dorian harmony of logos and ergon- or it is nothing.
Read more
Comment Commented Andrew (Andy) Crow
I think what is tearing the EU apart is an inherent structural philosophical contradiction.
The project has liberal socialist intentions and conservative authoritarian attitudes, both economically and socially.
The introduction of the common currency has brought this into sharp focus. Southern European nations cannot afford the deutschmark as currency without a fiscal structure that is redistributive. Understandably the German population is unhappy about such a prospect and they are not alone. Even the French are considering the merits of running their own Franc in parallel and they were principal instigators of the Euro.
There is no average European. There is no such creature as a typical European who is a member of some cultural homogeneous population. Even within the 'Westphalian' nations there are deep social tribal schisms. There is no more a typical European than there is a typical American. Get to know them and all them 'little yellow fellers' in China are probably all different too. They don't all speak the same language either although I gather the written language is universal - now that IS clever.
I've always said, jokingly, that the EU could not possibly work unless the Europeans learned to speak English. There is a small grain of truth in that in so far as a common language is at least a marker of common culture and we don't have that. We are further away from that than our Tudor forebears whose merchant and political class had a common tongue in Latin.
My expectation is that the EU as we know it will cease to exist. Whether some of the good things which have come from improved international relations can be salvaged from the wreckage remains to be seen.
The temper and tenor of Brexit negotiations will give us many clues as to what we can expect in the future.
If European peoples have one thing in common it is that they don't take kindly to being told how they should live, what they should believe and how they should spend their money.
Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
You may be right in your conclusions Andrew, but I wonder how many Europeans have given serious, careful thought to the _downsides_ of abandoning the EU and the Euro?
The likelihood that each of the 28 member states of the EU would be able to "punch above their weight" if they each act independently seems extremely small to me. So my bet is there would be a few winners, and a much larger number of losers. And the methods and implications of "divide and rule" are well known to all of us.
The most likely losers are silent -- or already engaged in stringing razor wire along their borders. Read more
Comment Commented Andrew Cole
The values that, as a Brexit supporter I do not share include imposing internal deflation, mass unemployment and hence emigration on southern Europe because Germany, Holland, Austria, Finland do not want to make the transfer payments necessary to make a currency work and the institutions are not capable of enforcing rules in a non racist way. I have been appalled to see their leaders dance around with supremacist glee over the damage they inflicted, before moving on to join with France, Belgium and others to define a key EU objective as being how much harm it can inflict on the UK. Its as if the EU takes the worst of all countries not the best so starting again as a confederation, rather than a vehicle for German or Islamic supremacism would perhaps be the best way to save Europe and Western civilization. Read more
Comment Commented Walter Gingery
The answer to Palacio's question is "Yes."
What -- or who -- constitutes a European? Palacio speaks of Europeans but she doesn't define who qualifies.
Is it geographical? Cultural? Political? Economic? All of the above, or none?
Kick Greece out; let Turkey in; is Norway in or out? Ukraine?
Immigrants, where do they stand? Muslims? the UK? on and on. . . .
Tolerance and openness -- how do you reconcile that with unity? How do you promote economic prosperity AND freedom of movement?
These questions are tearing Europe apart, and the EU has no way of resolving them. . . .
The whole European project, let us not forget, was French scheme to control Germany. Now that Germany is in the driver's seat, it is logical that France should wish to dissolve its connections with the EU.
With each coming election, the idea of Europe will fade.
Read more
Comment Commented Morten Lynge
Europe has been unravelling since the euro and Schengen was introduced...
A defunct currency union without a fiscal union, and an abolishment of internal borders without establishing strong external ones is a recipe for disaster, and not one that can easily be remedied.
To fix it, the eurozone either need to be turned into a fiscal union, with significant transfers from North to South, or dissolved in as orderly a fashion as possible. If neither happens, it'll eventually dissolve itself in a non-orderly fashion...
For Schengen, either it needs to be abolished, or strong external borders established, and that on a model that satisfies the countries most opposed to immigration.
Not for nothing does the old Chinese curse say "May you live in interesting times..."... The EU fundamentalists have FUBAHR'd the situation, implementing 'unifying' measures that doesn't work in the real world, and does the opposite. To save the EU, it probably need to be rolled back to being the EEC... Read more
Comment Commented Morten Lynge
For an example why fiscal transfers are needed in a currency union, you need to look no further than one of the currency unions in the EU... No, I don't mean the euro, but the Danish krone (the pound is another similar example, as was the D-Mark).
The krone is a currency union with three members. Mainland Denmark, Greenland and the Faeroe Islands. It has all the minor elements the euro is trying to introduce, banking union etc., but the thing that makes it actually work is the (significant) fiscal transfers, to the tune of 10-15k euro per person per year in the two small members. This is in the form of social benefits, pensions, healthcare, unemployment benefits and direct transfers to the local governments.
Without it, we'd have exactly the same situation as in the eurozone, and the two smaller members would see their money run out fast, their poverty levels increase drastically, and their unemployment skyrocket. It'd be more extreme since the differences are bigger, but the basic situation is the same.
In any currency union, money WILL flow from less efficient to more efficient members. If there wasn't a currency union, this imbalance would adjust itself through floating currency rates, and inside a FUNCTIONING currency union it is adjusted via fiscal transfers. In the eurozone, the imbalance can only be adjusted through loans... and through unemployment/poverty that makes people spend less money (because they haven't got them).
This is not sustainable. At some point, one or more of the weaker countries will have had enough poverty and unemployment, and will crash out. They get all the disadvantages, while the strong countries like Germany get all the advantages, but are not willing to share the wealth. Once the first country have left, it'll just be a matter of time before the next ones leave...
Read more
Comment Commented Morten Lynge
MM... Russia is probably not a good example... Do you like the 'order' they're getting in?
The euro is not improving... Small insignificant things are changing, but the glaring construction fault that is forcing the south to live in poverty and unemployment is being left it. You can't have a functioning currency union without (significant) fiscal transfers from strong to less strong members.
To fix Schengen would require less effort, but it would require 'Fortress Europe'.... Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
@MM
You are quite correct MM - Africa is a much bigger problem > The UN forecast that by 2050 the population of Africa will have doubled to 2.4 billion, running at that point a 3.5 million births a month. Syria's population was 22 million with a quarter having left and less than a million arriving in the EU causing EU meltdown. But strangely this is never discussed by the EU.
Ireland can only have a hard border with N I... Otherwise every Tom Dick and Harry will be boating there, walking over the fields and claiming asylum in N I
Turkey deal, well who knows, but there's high chance of it falling apart when Turkey fails to get EU access which is likely, but by then migrant flows may have dropped away so it may be less imperative
@Jan
The problem on returns is legal process, proving identity, and paperwork. The problem with not picking them up at sea is - apart from humanitarian issues - that international law requires they are picked up. it has become a multi billion industry aided by the use smartphones, custom written apps, FaceBook contacts and advice accounts and the internet. Its not an unsophisticated activity. And raising the standard of living in Africa so the EU is not attractive is mission impossible for the foreseeable future
. Read more
Comment Commented M M
Jan, if Turkey co-operates, a stop or a significant reduction of the migrants coming from the East can be achieved. Africa is a totally different case; one cannot build a wall on the Mediterranean. M. Gadhafi lasted decades as a Dictator for a reason and before he was killed he did say that if something happens to me , Europe shall be flooded with migrants and for once he was not bluffing and that is exactly what happened. There was a world order in place which regrettably was shaken from its core and as usual without an exit plan. To stop the inflow of migrants from Africa one needs a stable Libya, to have a stable Libya one shall regrettably need a new puppet. Somalia has recently elected! a dual national (and you know what I mean) so may be the same shall soon happen in Libya.
Morten, when Putin was criticised few years back about democracy in Russia his answer was “we are a relatively new democracy (20+ years) so give us some time to get our house in order”. The Euro is only 16 years old, is not perfect but evolving. Regarding Schengen, I was referring to the four freedoms of movement to include people. One cannot have freedom of movement when borders are erected, on this note it would be interesting to see how this is going to play out between the UK and Ireland when the UK pulls out of the EU. Read more
Comment Commented Jan Czaja
MM,
Your are right, this is 21th century, and you are wrong, there are still borders and they still work. All one needs to do is enforce or tighten the existing laws. Refugees need to separated from economic migrants not in Germany or Greece, but in Turkey.
Italian Navy needs to stop being "Italian Hauling Service", rather live up to its name and the task prescribed: control the Italian border. The economic migrants need to be hauled back to Libya. If Libya is unsafe, strike a deal with Tunisia so they can hold the migrants in meantime. If migrants want to claim asylum, go ahead, but the case will be handled over there, not in Italy. Better yet, turn Tunisia into what Papua New Guinea is now for Australia's economic policy. Trust me, you throw some cash at Tunisia, and they will be happy to house them. Italy will be happy too as their tab will shrink as upkeep in Tunisia will be a lot cheaper than thousand euro/per month/per migrant or whatever that it costs in Italy. Either way, the fact is that borders work. You just need to enforce them.
Read more
Comment Commented Morten Lynge
And what has that to do with whether the euro and Schengen are viable constructions? They're not, and clinging to them just because they're confirming someone's vision of what the EU should be isn't going to work.
Them not being viable are the reason the EU is currently being ripped apart, because they create deepening divisions, not convergence. Read more
Comment Commented M M
Morten, this is the 21st century, if one sneezes in Paris, another one hears about it in Tokyo. Borders and walls no longer work. If one is determined to survive, whatever survival means, one will do everything to reach to what that person would perceive as being his or her promised land. They would swim, they would fly, they would jump on top of trains, they would smuggle themselves in suitcases, the possibilities are endless. Only peace and prosperity for all will do. Read more
Comment Commented M M
The author's third option is sound and is the only one that is viable. What the EU Commission needs now more than ever is a good PR person or department to explain to people the work that the EU Commission and the EU at large are doing. This has been lacking and any communication was substituted by Merkel & Co and Hollande & Co, the failed leaders with very little time left for them at the helm of their countries. As far as May is concerned, when the deficits in the pension pots in the UK grow further in size and the pension handouts become less and less, and when prices and taxes go up and very few people are left to do any productive work, she will be held to account big times. So she better starts giving more attention to the economy and less attention to her self portrayed image. Read more
Comment Commented M M
Jan, many thanks for your comments, I must disagree with your view about nationalism within the EU. If there was true nationalism within the EU, one would not have seen such a large migratory number of people inter-EU. Xenophobia (or Racism) and Religious / Gender and other discriminations have existed and exist in every country, within and between communities of the same country or state. These issues are not unique to the EU or Inter-EU, they are everywhere. The people have been told too many lies. The EU like many other parts of the world has got a demographic problem (among many other problems), an ageing population that needs to be supported that expects healthcare, pension, etc. Who is going to pay for these services? Who is going to keep the industries working and trade flowing? The failed economic and ill-conceived austerity policies have affected not only people’s standard of living but also their ability to live normal lives, to have families and children. Germany alone had to spend over 50 billion in 2 years (a figure that is likely to grow with time) just to fund the migrants, was this money not better spent on fellow Europeans or on improving the German people’s standard of living? One shall soon find out the outcome of the French and German elections but had there been any threat of a real change of course, the markets would have behaved differently. Thus far they are all gaining ground instead of being in a downward spiral. The revolt by the people of the EU, the US, the UK and other parts of the world against the political and other establishments in those countries is primarily due to the constant lies that were being spread about how “perfect everything was / is” whilst the reality is the total opposite. Had there been real prosperity none of the events of the last 9 years would have even occurred.
Peter, you trouble, even W. Schäuble admitted the other day that he was a Human being and like all humans he made mistakes. The EU evolved during peace times and was not equipped, and is still not equipped to deal with crises and disasters. JCJ is the Captain of a ship that is being directed out of no less than 27 countries and facing constant storms from all directions. This is a huge task. There is no denial, that there has been breaches of treaties, but everyone including the IMF have been in breach of the treaties and of their own charter or constitution. So what should one do, keep on looking back and seeking the enforcement of the unenforceable and kill everyone in the process? What happened and is still happening to the Greek people, to the Spaniards, Portuguese, etc. was / is criminal and should have never been allowed to happen, no matter the reasons or the causes. Already at least seven generations (and still counting) of many countries have paid a very heavy price for the mistakes of the past. In today’s times, no country can survive on its own, no population or community can survive on its own and therefore the sooner one accepts the realities of our times the better it is and yes Peter compared to today’s Russia, today’s US, today’s China, today’s France and today’s UK, the EU is by far a more credible political entity and that is what I was talking about. Read more
Comment Commented Jan Czaja
Sorry to burst both of your bubbles but this article is 8 months ahead of itself. Once the Germans have voted in September, then you can stock of whatever will be left of the old EU. In all three European countries facing elections this year, the current regimes have not changed their rhetoric/actions nor are giving any indications that they will. This means that they will be either booted (as they should) or will be severely curtailed (nationalists will probably garner 20%-35% of all votes) which means that EU in its current format will be put under further stress.
When EU was established, it was a praiseworthy project that has since be hijacked by extreme cultural left and economic Neoliberal pushers. What these people don't understand is that not everyone wants to be a "European", as prescribed by EU Commission model. People still want to be English, Germans, French, Poles, etc. with all their characteristic traits and differences. Their isn't nor their won't be, at least not anytime soon, a pan-European identity, however, they will continue to be European nations. Nobody is advocating for 1930's nationalism over here, however, what people want is respect for their uniqueness which EU has essentially set out to destroy and now is paying price for. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schneider
@MM
You find the so-called "EU" still credible? After all the treaty breaches (Maastricht, Schengen, Dublin)? After all the broken promises (no bailout, economic convergence, prosperity)? With the Juncker doctrine in action (small steps so that noone notices until it's too late)? With borders unprotected? With terrorists free floating around and public space no longer being safe (because of our so-called "values")? With bureaucrats redistributing wealth between nations without parliamentary approval? With people being forced to pay other people's debt against their will? With institutions unbound by the rule of law? With a court that enforces foreign jurisdiction in your country against your will? Read more
Comment Commented M M
Curtis, you are right, there is great window opening for the EU Commission now. With Trump in the US and May in the UK whom thave appeared to have taken an extreme right view of many matters, a vacuum has been created that can be filled very easily by the EU being the only credible (sain) party left among the UNP5. The PR I talked about is more of an internal department rather than outside consultant ( to avoid any manipulation) to relay any messages, at the moment the EU seems headless with Merkel and occasionally Hollande making seldom speeches and JCJ having to muddle through the swamp. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
It may be far too late for public relations, regardless of the outcome of this year's elections in Europe. The people are weary of being manipulated by PR schemes.
In my view, what is needed is a clear and credible demonstration to the people of Europe that the EU member state are committed to unified pan-Europaean solutions. And it may very well be that some present EU member states will need to be excluded from that demonstration in the interest of achieving credibility.
As my country (and Britain) withdraws into its own brand of xenophobia, an opportunity opens for continental Europe -- if it can find enough cohesiveness in the next year or two to seize it. Read more
