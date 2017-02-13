24

欧洲解体？

马德里——在多年来分裂和紧张局势愈演愈烈后，欧盟可能即将失去其最宝贵的资产：和平、繁荣、迁徙自由以及宽容，开放和团结的价值观。欧洲人能否及时团结起来，扭转这种局面？

去年6月，当英国投票脱欧，欧盟所面临的危险开始浮出水面。唐纳德·特朗普当选美国总统进一步恶化了分裂局面。欧洲最亲密、最强大的盟国美国不仅是关键安全合作伙伴而且是共同价值观的承载者，现在正朝着截然相反的方向发展，并威胁要留下一个惊恐和分裂的欧洲独自面对迫不及待想要撕裂它的严酷的世界。

这听上去或许有些言过其实。美国政界很多人至少在公开场合依然相信，特朗普制下的美国外交政策将受到国防部长詹姆斯·马蒂斯、国务卿蒂勒森等更清醒的重量级大佬的制约。“别担心”，他们说，“最坏的情况不会发生。”

但以我的经验，真正说话算数的人必须深得总统的信任。而且，到目前为止，一切迹象都表明特朗普的核心圈子正在推动决策的制定。事实上，特朗普执政首周发布的声明和行政命令都传达了白宫首席战略顾问、极端民族主义者、意大利法西斯哲学家朱利叶斯·埃沃拉的助手史蒂夫·班农的同一个意识形态观点，朱利叶斯·埃沃拉长期以来一直是美国白人至上主义“另类右翼”的引擎。

就像在凸显其拉斯普辛般的影响力，班农现在获得了国家安全委员会负责人委员会的席位，该委员会包括国防部长，但却不包括国家情报局局长和参谋长联席会议主席。于是，#班农总统的热词自然开始在推特上流行。

通常，我不会武断地评判另一个国家的外交政策机构。但特朗普不是普通的美国总统，因此我们都有责任思考白宫的意识形态对我们本国传统民主和西方思维所造成的影响。对欧洲人来说，这种责任尤为迫切，因为美国新的主导意识形态强调传统的威斯特伐利亚民族国家，坚持信奉主权、强大的边境和民族主义。而以实力、和平和繁荣为合作基础的欧盟恰恰是它的对立面。

标志着巴拉克·奥巴马总统欧洲政策最恶劣要素的冷漠不再是欧洲所面临的问题。欧洲的问题是彻头彻尾来自美国的敌视。特朗普对英国脱欧的赞扬强调了英国人民的“自决权”，而他在会见英国首相特雷莎·梅时轻蔑地用“财团”来称呼欧盟则凸显了他的敌意。

欧洲现在正受到决意分裂它的美俄两国的夹击。我们欧洲人应当怎么做？

一种选择是迎合特朗普。梅在访问华盛顿时就采用了这种策略，她在特朗普在联合记者会上公开声明支持酷刑时默默站在一边什么都没说。

但对欧盟来说，这样的绥靖会产生相反的效果。决定我们是什么人的不是我们的边境，而是我们的价值观。放弃价值观没有意义，为了讨好一个已经表现出反复无常和完全不值得信任的领导人就更不值得。

还有一种选择是寻找新的救世主——也许是一个像中国那样的国家，这个国家不仅在经济影响力方面与美国最为近似，而且最近也因为国家主席对全球化的主动捍卫而吸引了大量关注。

但我们必须警惕假的救世主。中国所倡导的全球愿景几乎完全集中于经济关系领域——而恰恰是这种没有灵魂的全球化导致世界秩序麻烦重重。共同的目标感，而不只是市场运作，将人类联系在一起。否则，欧盟单一市场就应该能为目前所面临的生存威胁提供足够的保护。

第三种选择——也是欧盟唯一可行的选择——是自力更生和民族自决。只有通过强化自身的国际地位——用今天的行话来说就是增加自己的筹码——欧盟才能有效应对美国对盟友和共同价值观已经动摇的忠诚。

选择这一方案意味着欧盟应推动对日贸易谈判、对华投资协议谈判、争取实现欧盟墨西哥全球协议现代化并领导全球税务改革。此外，欧洲应通过扩大开支和寻求旨在提高资源和能力使用效率的大陆合作承担更多的防务责任

为应对移民挑战，欧洲应制定以价值观、安全观和经济利益为主导的政策。这意味着区分经济移民和难民，加强边境控制并强化与第三国合作。

从现在开始，欧盟必须肯定并推进七十年来成就其复苏、增长和繁荣的开放、人权、知识和法治等价值观。法国总统弗朗索瓦·奥朗德和德国总理默克尔最近呼吁对欧盟作出明确的共同承诺是一个好的开始。

但这样的呼吁现在必须通过行动来支持。今后九个月这一目标可能面临重重困难，因为荷兰、法国和德国都将举行全国选举。如果上述一个或几个国家的极端候选人意外获胜将进一步恶化困难局势。但如果能如愿保持欧洲政治中心的完整，欧盟就能更好地��对越来越敌对的外部势力，找到前进的共同目标。

