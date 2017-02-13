30

Zerfällt Europa?

MADRID – Nach Jahren sich verstärkender Zersplitterung und Spannung könnte die Europäische Union nun davorstehen, ihre wertvollsten Aktiva zu verlieren: Frieden, Wohlstand, Freizügigkeit und Werte wie Toleranz, Offenheit und Einheit. Werden sich die Europäer rechtzeitig zusammenraffen, um sie zu retten?

Die Gefahr, vor der die EU steht, zeigte sich im vergangenen Juni auf krasse Weise beim Brexit-Votum des Vereinigten Königreichs. Donald Trumps Wahl zum US-Präsidenten hat die Lage noch deutlich verschlimmert. Die USA, Europas engster und mächtigster Verbündeter, ein unverzichtbarer Sicherheitspartner und Träger gemeinsamer Werte, steuern nun in eine völlig andere Richtung und drohen, ein erschüttertes und gespaltenes Europa in einer harschen Welt allein zu lassen, die begierig ist, es auseinanderzureißen.

Dies mag nach Übertreibung klingen. Viele Angehörige der politischen Klasse in den USA sind zumindest öffentlich weiterhin überzeugt, dass die US-Außenpolitik unter Trump durch die besonneneren Schwergewichte in seinem Kabinett, wie Verteidigungsminister James Mattis und Außenminister Rex Tillerson, im Zaum gehalten werden dürfte. „Keine Angst“, sagen sie, „so ganz schlimm wird es nicht kommen.“

Doch nach meiner Erfahrung zählt vor allem die Person, die das Ohr des Präsidenten hat. Und bisher deutet alles darauf hin, dass Trumps innerer Kreis die politischen Entscheidungen bestimmt. Tatsächlich bringen die Ankündigungen und Präsidentenerlasse der ersten Amtswochen Trumps jene unverkennbare ideologische Perspektive zum Ausdruck, die der Chefstratege des Weißen Hauses Steve Bannon seit langem vertritt. Bannon ist ein radikaler Nationalist, Anhänger des faschistischen italienischen Philosophen Julius Evola und langjähriger Unterstützer der rassistischen Alt-Right-Bewegung.

Es unterstreicht Bannons rasputinartigen Einfluss, dass er sich jetzt einen Sitz im sogenannten „Principals Committee“ des Nationalen Sicherheitsrates verschafft hat, dem auch der Außen- und der Verteidigungsminister angehören, aber weder der Nationale Geheimdienstdirektor noch der Generalstabschef. Es überrascht also nicht, dass #PresidentBannon auf Twitter zu den Trending Topics zählt.

Normalerweise würde ich mich nicht lang und breit über die Struktur des außenpolitischen Apparates eines anderen Landes auslassen. Aber Trumps Präsidentschaft ist nicht normal; daher haben wir alle eine Verantwortung, die Folgen der ideologischen Abkehr des Weißen Hauses vom traditionellen demokratischen, westlichen Denken für unsere eigenen Länder in Betracht zu ziehen. Für uns Europäer ist dies eine besonders drängende Verantwortung, weil Amerikas neue vorherrschende Ideologie mit ihrem Beharren auf Souveränität, starke Grenzen und Nationalismus den traditionellen westfälischen Nationalstaat in den Mittelpunkt stellt. Die EU, die auf der Idee von Stärke, Frieden und Wohlstand durch Zusammenarbeit aufbaut, ist dieser Ideologie ein Gräuel.

Das Problem für die EU ist nicht länger die Gleichgültigkeit, die die schlimmsten Aspekte von Präsident Barack Obamas Europastrategie kennzeichnete. Es ist die offene Feindseligkeit der USA. Trumps Lobreden auf den Brexit, die das „Recht auf Selbstbestimmung“ des britischen Volkes betonten, und sein herabsetzender Verweis auf die EU als „das Konsortium“ bei seinem Auftritt mit der britischen Premierministerin Theresa May unterstreichen diese Feindseligkeit.

Europa ist nun zwischen den USA und Russland eingekeilt, die beide entschlossen sind, seine Spaltung zu betreiben. Was sollen wir Europäer da tun?

Eine Option besteht darin, uns bei Trump anzubiedern. Dies ist der Ansatz, den May bei ihrem Besuch in Washington, D.C., verfolgte, als sie schweigend dastand, während Trump auf ihrer gemeinsamen Pressekonferenz offen seine Unterstützung für die Folter verkündete.

Doch wäre ein derartiges Appeasement für die EU kontraproduktiv. Es sind unsere Werte, nicht unsere Grenzen, die bestimmen, wer wir sind. Es macht wenig Sinn, diese Werte aufzugeben, und schon gar nicht, um uns bei einem Regierungschef einzuschmeicheln, der sich als sprunghaft und absolut nicht vertrauenswürdig erwiesen hat.

Eine andere Option besteht darin, uns einen neuen Heiland zu suchen – vielleicht ein Land wie China, das nicht nur von seinem wirtschaftlichen Einfluss her Amerikas ähnlichstes Gegenstück darstellt, sondern aufgrund des robusten Eintretens seines Präsidenten für die Globalisierung in letzter Zeit eine Menge Aufmerksamkeit erregt hat.

Doch sollten wir uns vor falschen Messiassen hüten. Die von China unterstützte globale Vision konzentriert sich nahezu vollständig auf wirtschaftliche Beziehungen. Das ist genau jene Seelenlosigkeit, die die liberale Weltordnung überhaupt erst in Schwierigkeiten gebracht hat. Es ist das Gefühl eines gemeinsamen Ziels, nicht bloß das Marktgeschehen, das die Menschheit verbindet. Wäre das anders, hätte der EU-Binnenmarkt ausgereicht, um die EU vor der existentiellen Bedrohung zu schützen, vor der sie heute steht.

Die dritte Option – und der für die EU einzig gangbare Weg – sind Eigenständigkeit und Selbstbestimmung. Nur durch Stärkung ihrer eigenen internationalen Positionen, d. h. durch Ausbau ihres Einflusses, kann die EU Amerikas Wankelmütigkeit gegenüber seinen Verbündeten und deren gemeinsamen Werten wirksam bewältigen.

Diese Option zu verfolgen bedeutet, dass die EU auf Fortschritte bei ihren Handelsverhandlungen mit Japan drängen, ein Investitionsabkommen mit China schließen, das Globalabkommen EU-Mexiko modernisieren und sich als weltweiter Vorreiter in der Frage von Steuerreformen positionieren sollte. Zudem sollte Europa eine größere Verantwortung für seine Verteidigung übernehmen, indem es seine Verteidigungsausgaben steigert und auf eine kontinentale Zusammenarbeit setzt, um Ressourcen und Kapazitäten effizienter zu nutzen.

Um die Migrationsherausforderungen zu bewältigen, vor denen es steht, sollte Europa eine Richtlinie abfassen, die von seinen Werten sowie seinen Sicherheits- und Wirtschaftsinteressen bestimmt ist. Dies bedeutet, zwischen Wirtschaftsmigranten und Flüchtlingen zu differenzieren, seine Grenzkontrollen zu verstärken und die Zusammenarbeit mit Drittländern auszubauen.

Bei allem, was sie von nun an tut, muss die EU die Werte bekräftigen und fördern, die es Europa in den letzten mehr als sieben Jahrzehnten ermöglicht haben, sich zu erholen, zu wachsen und zu prosperieren. Diese Werte sind Offenheit, Menschenrechte, Wissen und Rechtstaatlichkeit. Der jüngste Appell des französischen Präsidenten François Hollande und der deutschen Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel nach einem „klaren, gemeinsamen Bekenntnis“ zur EU ist ein guter Anfang.

Doch müssen derartige Appelle nun durch Taten untermauert werden. Das mag in den nächsten neun Monaten schwierig werden, da in den Niederlanden, Frankreich und Deutschland nationale Wahlen anstehen. Es wird sogar noch schwieriger, falls in einem oder mehreren dieser Länder ein extremistischer Kandidat einen Überraschungssieg landet. Doch wenn Europas politisches Zentrum wie erwartet standhält, ist die EU in einer starken Position, sich zunehmend feindseligen äußeren Kräften entgegenzustellen und zielstrebig voranzuschreiten.

Aus dem Englischen von Jan Doolan