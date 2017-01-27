La conjura de Donald Trump contra América

NUEVA YORK – El día de la asunción de Donald Trump, me reuní con Philip Roth.
Fue una experiencia surrealista, considerando que, en su novela de 2004, La conjura contra América", Roth precisamente describía la pesadilla siniestra y escalofriante en la que hoy se encuentra Estados Unidos.
Nos reunimos, junto con nuestro amigo en común Adam Gopnik, en el departamento tapizado de libros de Roth en Manhattan, donde se mudó después de anunciar su retiro de la escritura.
Roth había pasado esa mañana frente al televisor y, como muchos norteamericanos, había visto las imágenes sorprendentes de los berrinches del bebé grandulón que, con sus puños diminutos en alto, insultaba al establishment de Estados Unidos, al pueblo estadounidense y al mundo.
Como saben sus lectores, el autor de La conjura contra América tiene una debilidad especial por las heroínas literarias. De modo que reflexionamos sobre el caso de Melania Trump, la nueva primera dama, que mantuvo un aire curiosamente ausente durante toda la ceremonia. ¿Estaba proyectando lucidez? ¿Estábamos observando el aspecto de alguien que conoce íntimamente las catástrofes que todavía están por venir? ¿O ella era simplemente la joven más hermosa de la fiesta -aquella a la que un adolescente ávido había invitado a bailar y luego abrazó con fuerza?
El mundo hoy está escribiendo colectivamente una nueva novela. Roth condensó con gran maestría los elementos trágicos y cómicos de este proceso, y hablamos de las fuerzas que podrían hacer frente a la ola oscura de vulgaridad y violencia en el gobierno de Trump.
La primera es el pueblo soberano, que se volcó a las calles de cada ciudad importante del país sabiendo que, en términos de votos totales, son ellos, no Trump, los que ganaron la elección.
Segundo, hay algunos republicanos que entienden que Trump, el ex demócrata devenido populista, y el Partido Republicano que utilizó como trampolín hacia el poder están en una lucha a muerte.
Una tercera fuerza es la CIA, cuyo cuartel general Trump visitó al día siguiente de su asunción. Se ubicó frente al Muro Conmemorativo -en el que están gravados los nombres de 117 agentes que han sido asesinados en cumplimiento del deber- y se felicitó a sí mismo de una manera grotesca y pueril por la cantidad de seguidores que habían ido a Washington a celebrar su asunción, sin hacer ninguna mención a los caídos.
Mientras tanto, a la comunidad de inteligencia norteamericana le llevará tiempo olvidar que Trump cuestionó su probidad en la cuestión del hackeo ruso para influir en la elección a su favor.
Le pregunté a Roth si consideraba extraño que la mayor democracia del mundo deba recaer en semejante mecanismo improbable de equilibrio de poderes. Lo que es extraño, respondió, con una carcajada y la cabeza echada hacia atrás, es este nuevo estado de insurrección suspendida, del cual el presidente improbablemente elegido es responsable. Uno podría pensar que, debido a esta insurgencia desde adentro, Trump podría ejercer un mandato aún más corto que el del protagonista de La conjura contra América.
Por supuesto, la novela de Roth y la situación de hoy no son precisamente comparables.
La historia de Roth se desarrolla en 1940, y describe cómo el heroico aviador y simpatizante nazi Charles Lindbergh derrota al presidente en funciones Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Y Lindbergh era un antisemita virulento.
Trump, en cambio, emplea una retórica que es reminiscente de Mussolini. Y ha profesado su solidaridad con los peores líderes populistas y abiertamente fascistas del otro lado del Atlántico, desde Nigel Farage y Viktor Orbán, hasta Marine Le Pen y Vladimir Putin.
Luego está el eslogan "Estados Unidos primero". Es asombroso que estas palabras no hayan causado náuseas en todo el espectro político estadounidense.
Después de todo, como debería saber todo aquel que tenga una módica conciencia histórica y política, "Estados Unidos primero" era el eslogan de los simpatizantes nazis en Estados Unidos en 1940, durante los tiempos de Lindbergh.
Era la respuesta que recibían quienes querían que Estados Unidos ofreciera resistencia a la Alemania de Hitler.
Se lo utilizó para denunciar a los "belicistas" judíos, acusados de imponer sus intereses por encima del interés nacional.
Y es este slogan, que Trump repitió en las escalinatas del Capitolio, lo que lleva a gente como el líder del Ku Klux Klan David Duke a desenmascararse y alardear "¡Lo logramos!"
Trump sabe todo esto y, cuando se lo dicen, responde que su mirada está puesta en el futuro, no en el pasado.
Pero hay sólo dos equipos en este juego: los nihilistas sin memoria y los que saben que los idiomas tienen una historia y, por lo tanto, una identidad. El primer equipo piensa que un orador puede invocar un eslogan sobre la supremacía blanca varias veces en un mismo discurso sin tener intenciones malignas; el segundo equipo sabe que la genealogía de las palabras no se puede negar sin que el pasado se tome la venganza.
Trump, un potencial aliado de los demagogos más repugnantes y odiados de nuestro tiempo, está siendo rechazado en todo el mundo. Pero consideremos este giro particularmente extraño y siniestro: el presidente menos popular de Estados Unidos recientemente visitó Jerusalén y desarrolló una afinidad por el mismo pueblo que su antecesor en la ficción consideraba subhumano.
Ojalá los destinatarios de la repentina atención de Trump sean cautelosos con este nuevo amigo como lo son con sus enemigos.
Ojalá nunca olviden que el destino de Israel es una cuestión demasiado seria como para ser utilizada como pretexto para que un aventurero impulsivo y poco culto demuestre su autoridad o sus supuestos talentos para cerrar acuerdos.
Y ojalá les ahorren el dilema, retratado en la novela de Roth, de tener que elegir entre dos destinos igualmente horribles: el de la víctima, Winchell, o el del rehén voluntarioso, Bengelsdorf.
Estados Unidos no ha leído lo suficiente a Philip Roth.
Su mundo o el de Trump: esa es la cuestión.
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
Like it or not, Trump offers hope to the American people. Hope that our borders will be protected and Americans will get jobs. Hope that wages and working conditions might actually get better, rather than worse. Hope that foreign trade might make ordinary Americans better off, rather than pad corporate bonuses and Hillary’s foundation contributions. Hope that our government might actually care about the American people rather pandering to every radical identity politics faction.
What does BHL have to offer? We already know. The hell on earth called “enlightened Europe”. For better or worse, the EU has degenerated into an abomination. The Euro has become a WMD (Weapon of Economic Mass Destruction). Open Borders have turned Europe into the graveyard of nations with Bataclan, Charlie Hebdo, banlieues, tournantes, Cologne, Molenbeek, Rosengård, Nice, Munich, Ansbach, Reutlingen, Bavaria, Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray, etc. as the “bright and shining future”. Europe both denies each nation the right to control its borders while utterly failing to stop the ongoing invasion. Worse, the dominant power of the EUSSR (Germany) scoffs at Europe’s rules while inviting mass invasion and then demands “European solidarity” to deal with the disaster.
The bottom line is simple. Trump offers hope. BHL offers tournantes.
Read more
Comment Commented Hermann Arnold
Trump is constantly and dangerously underestimated, e.g. "impulsive, uncultured adventurer". What if his actions are not impulsive - but his impulsive tweets are disciplined executions of a distraction strategy? https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/trump-isnt-stupid-hermann-arnold Read more
Comment Commented Ronald Abate
What a totally absurd comment. It's laughable, especially coming from one who considers himself an intellectual. If you live in a blue state, why vote? Since less than half of Americans voted, and since the popular vote is meaningless, making such a statement is absurd conjecture. If you look at a map of the country by county where Trump won the vote, the country is overwhelmingly Red. Just the big cities and coastal state are blue. I hope the Progressive Left continues their absurd behavior, because the more they do the more the silent majority will turn out next time to vote for Trump. Read more
Comment Commented Bala Subramanian
The western world, especially USA and UK have citizenry that have blended families of great diversity ( different faiths, values, economic power, education to name a few) and hence ready to manage their leaders to serve their interests, with a higher level of sophistication than any time in history. In all likelihood "The Plot Against America" or any other nation for that matter is inconsequential given the nimbleness of the electorate to change course when warranted. The working class has chosen to create big governments, big businesses, elites and everything else of the society including huge deficits. If and when it wants to change any of those, the working poor would make them happen on their own without the need of anyone to lead that movement. It's a myth to think leaders in fact lead. In fact, the so called, "led" are the real leaders as evidenced in the daily course of events. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
The Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, has tweeted in favor of Trump's policies. Somehow, I think Netanyahu has some idea of where Israel's interests lie. By contrast, Levy seems to think France can be improved by importing terrorists who murder Jewish children. Read more
Comment Commented Mauricio Duran-Loriga
A philosopher insulting a democratically elected politician. WOW. As a means of instantly dilapidating your intellectual capital and auto-delegitimating yourself, you couldn't have found better.
Catastrophes to come? A philosopher becoming fortune teller looks promising.
Mussolini basic program was to grab foreign land, to expropriate private savings and properties, and to equalize Italian society at the lower level. If Trump is reminiscent of that, nor your optician nor your psychiatrist are definitely rich.
FD Roosevelt waited until Russian and European armies had been decimated by the tens of millions, before entering WW II . American death tab was a tiny 3% of the whole conflict. America First has been THE priority for almost all 45 U.S. Presidents.
Wagging the dog of a foreign country to you, while at the same time performing as a nihilist with no memory towards your country of origin, is a champion's display of temerity, my dear Frenchman.
Go remember Hitler, Mussolini and the KKK. And Alexander the Great. And Gengis Khan if you wish. But don't you ever forget to remember the greatest French traitor of Y O U R country, Philippe Pétain, who was directly responsible for the deportation and execution of 150.000 jews (like yourself), among other crimes.
No living memory should forget that France has jewish blood on its hands and that it was a co-perpetrator of the Holocaust.
The United States of America enabled a victory to the allied camp then, and has delivered Donald Trump now, courtesy of Obama. Such is the greatness of this +200 years old democracy, regardless of your momentary hysterical tantrum.
To the shame of Descartes, Montesquieu, Voltaire, Rousseau (and paraphrasing Pascal) Bernard Henry-Levy stands today between his infinite intellectual vacuum and his infinite ideological extremism. Read more
Comment Commented Robert Oser
Apart from promoting Philip Roth, there is not much substance in this article. There are selective references to FDR's position in the face of the views expressed by the Congress and the public. In any case, 2017 is not 1940. There is a tendency among lesser intellectuals to find the present in past events. Read more
Comment Commented Janos Nagy
How advanced is the globalist propaganda.
The title "The plot against America "
Wow you almost got me.
I thought you gonna talk about the plot by the globalist that strangely somehow managed to bait the left to propagate their agenda.
I mean I'm not surprised about the communists they were always the enemy of the capitalist economic system and that is America in their eyes that must be distroyed.
But the left the so called liberals that use to be just like the conservatives not much difference now openly welcome the communists and extreme socialist the ones that they don't know that they are just one step away from the communist idiologies.
Just look at the protesters wearing head covers with communist signs on it.
Just about this nazi propaganda.
Mr Soros he the Clintons major supporter is a nazi criminal.
So you calling Trump a nazi when the Clintons are in fact involved with a nazi who is responsible for many Hungarian death beacose of his crimes in the second world War.
The biggest mistake was electing a clueless president in 2008 who promised hope.And I liked him I wanted him to be elected his speeches were full of hope that he will do the right thing and see through the globalist agendas.
But he was the perfect snake oil salesman.
He never understood the problem of globalization that cost the American economy extra 14 trillions in the last 16 years.
Yes Bush and Obama cost each household about 150 thousands in new debt.
That is the cost of your cheap imports from mostly China and some from Mexico.
Do I see any houshold volunteering to pay it back to the government?
Of course not but evryone is enjoying the tax free cheap products .
And the constant globalist complain if it made in the usa it will cost more but of course your own job in the usa makes the cost more but no one see that their own wages makes something costing more.No one think that their job should be globalized by importing slaves to do it cheaper.
How long the usa can finance globalization by printing money to take on more debt to hide an economic system that will ultimately distroy the usa.
But of course that is the agenda of the globalist left. Read more
Comment Commented Jay Kay
Got it, The Two Legs Better Club otherwise known as The Parasitic Chattering and Political Class is mighty miffed, sniffy even. Some might even go as far as to say they are thoroughly put out.
You can tell because those in thrall to the Religion of Internationalism, Political Correctness and Multiculturalism invariably exhibit their touchstone rituals when confronted with the self evident fact that application of their religion's edicts as law and also as government policy, has subjected the US and The West more generally to a social, economic and strategic disaster comparable in scale to the damage wrought by WWII and or The Dark Ages.
For the Low Level Drones of The Religion of Internationalism, Political Correctness and Multiculturalism this means endlessly bleating about 'racism, 'Islamaphobia' and 'homophobia' - whilst 'demonstrating' violently and preventing productive citizens going about their business. For the high level adepts of The Religion of Internationalism, Political Correctness and Multiculturalism this means producing a torrent of ominous articles and for boding monologues that consciously avoid the use of Saxon words, and, that twist themselves into etymological knots trying to prove that Trump statement of an innocuous everyday words and phrases proves that Trump is an anti Semite, The Devil, Hitler, The Anti Christ, whatever. The theme is always the same, repent and come back to the fold of The Religion of Internationalism, Political Correctness and Multiculturalism, or, the end of the world, world, world ... Is neigh, neigh, neigh...
The thing is, The Great Unwashed, otherwise known as The Productive Class know that:
- The Parasitic Chattering and Political Classes exist at the pleasure of The Productive Classes, in every sense.
- Any hypothetical abstraction that makes testable predictions and then ignores experimental results in order to protect the reputation of the abstraction is effectively a religion
- The Western World is thoroughly stuffed and its social, financial, economic and strategic situation are imploding thanks to the fanatical application of The Religion of Internationalism, Political Correctness and Multiculturalism as law and government policy
- Physical evidence no matter how blatant and no matter how large a scale is proven to be wasted on those in thrall to The Religion of Internationalism, Political Correctness and Multiculturalism. The more blatant the facts, the more fervently they bleat 'racism', 'Islamaphobia', 'homophobia' etc.
- Both conscious traitors and unconscious Low Level Drones are responsible for the current situation.
- Trump is just one of the advance guard - there are billions behind.
- Nevertheless Trump has demonstrated that feeding the Drones and The Adepts experimental results is futile and expensive - an infinitely better way is to feed those that worship quasi religious BS, with more BS. Content that the Apocalypse has indeed arrived, those in thrall to The Religion of Internationalism, Political Correctness and Multiculturalism are wrapped up in religious ecstasy - everyone's a winner
- The West will henceforth be ruled by those who judge the value of a hypothesis by its ability to make useful predictions.
- The spirit of Bacon is back, with a vengeance
Read more
Comment Commented Jefford Hilder
Over and above all the points raised here President Trump will still act in the manner of a CEO uninterested in the details or the minutiae of real world politics or the art of running a country or even a minor detail like the US Constitution. His presidency will continue as it's begun just as a dictate of his will. The only real question is how long will it be allowed to run Read more
Comment Commented Tomas Ramirez
It is a Jewish conversation where one tells the other that the CIA should kill the president. Read more
Comment Commented larry ripley
Statistics are wonderful things until you misinterpret what they are telling you. The economic data is screaming purchasing power, zip, as Sam Brownback began cutting taxes to increase investment in Kansas. This administration plans to do the same thing for the country which is still in the same situation and look what we have to look forward to. One serious example of Trump or any of his cohorts having a reasonable understanding of what is going on and realizing what the response should be.
The greatest democracy in the world has just elected the world's most narcissistic, self-infatuated (h)air head as it's leader. Read more
Comment Commented Louis Stouch
Meanwhile, the American intelligence community will not soon forget that Trump doubted their probity in the matter of Russian hacking to influence the election in his favor....
You are referring of course to the release of damning emails which rightfully sunk Clinton. That seems lost on you Mr. Levy. The stench of corruption in the Clinton Machine, exposed for all the world to see.
As for winning the popular vote, if you wish to play make believe games, throw out Mexifornia and Trump wins the popular vote. Why should the rest of the country be effected by a state which is now 50% Hispanic and therefore reliably votes Democratic? Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
John Cowan, sorry to burst your bubble... However, Trump won the electoral college 306 to 232. Texas has 38 electoral votes. If Texas had no voice in the electoral college, Trump would have still won. Hillary carried California by 4.27 million votes (by far exceeding Hillary's national popular vote lead). Trump carried Texas by 808 thousand votes. In other words, Trump would easily won the popular vote (and the electoral college) if both California ans Texas were not counted. Indeed, he would have easily won the electoral college with California in and Texas out.
Just the facts. Read more
Comment Commented John Cowan
Throw out Texas, which is 40% Hispanic, and Hillary wins both popular and electoral otes. You can play these games with any close election. They prove nothing. Read more
Comment Commented William Pu
The greatest democracy in the world has just elected Donald J. Trump as President. Read more
Comment Commented Christine Constable
It is sad that so many who have benefitted from the liberty of the United States, the freedom to speak, the freedom to protest and the generosity of the US to home, educate and medicate them now find themselves pitted against the elected President, elected under the same rules as any previous President yet who are rude and dismissive about the very issues this President was elected to deal with.
The mass of the Liberal Elite have overwhelmingly failed not only America but the West itself, with appeasement of terrorists and religious extremists, the appeasers of corporate interests ripping off the wider society of Western countries and the blind eye that has been cast towards the bankers and financial institutions that almost brought western civilisation it its knees. In the pages of Project Syndicate, we also see these self congratulatory figures who laugh and scoff at Donald Trump, dismissing him in derogatory terms because their view of the world does not gel with the previously silent and suffering people who have had to put up with the very real pain and subjugation Liberal politics has brought to their nations. The USA and the EU have faced exactly the same problems, and to a certain extent the election of Mr Trump and Brexit are both blows to the Liberal view of the world which is being roundly rejected by right thinking people fed up with being accused of xenophobia or racism, or authoritarianism when in fact it has been those very same electors who have been subjected to neo liberal fascism that is now being roundly rejected.
Trump's suspension in admitting to the USA Muslims from terrorist linked countries is a necessary and long overdue change to border control, (not forgetting the USA was the victim of 9/11) which, had it been done earlier and inward migration of Muslims had been more closely managed perhaps the Boston Bomber and the lunatic that sprayed bullets into the gay nightclub in the name of Islam might have been stopped. Islam is not just like any other religion and it is naïve to believe that it should be treated like Christianity or Judaism, because it is clear there exists a dangerous and potent difference in this religion, which can manifest itself in clashes with western values and belief systems and has and will use violence to achieve its warped objectives. So in this regard, it is clear Mr Trump is reflecting the concern of many Americans and Europeans that we are opening the door to people who would do us harm, and Germany; France and the UK amongst other nations in Europe and across the world confer a track record of suffering and violence caused by such people, which is being ignored, side lined and dismissed as nothing more than Islamophobia or racism, when in fact there is real and conclusive proof this religion and some of its protagonists are a risk to the west and need to be dealt with. It is a hard hitting message and the Muslim community have to step up to the plate and start to accept their responsibility here. Equally, Trump is refusing to allow the USA to pick up the tab for countries in NATO who are not paying their fair share of the costs of security - a valid point and one that cannot continue without being addressed. Trump is highlighting that large multi nationals are playing countries of against eachother on tax and on citing production and creating jobs and abusing developed economies for selfish shareholder reasons - Trump is making it plain if companies want to benefit from the US market then they have to invest in it - equally the EU would do well to follow suit and make it harder for such companies to have it all their own way. With China, why should China have open access to markets, yet bar access to their own markets? I have not heard any western leaders ask those awkward questions? It is about time someone with the courage of their convictions stood up and asked those questions.
The liberal consensus which has allowed the rot to set in for the last 25 years has a lot to answer for. It has failed on trade, it has failed on deficit management, it has failed in bridging the wealth gap, failed on dangerous levels of mass migration, failed to integrate communities with its multicultural credo - it has caused a social disaster in many parts of the west and if the Liberals have not already worked out that they are increasingly despised by normal indigenous working people then they are about to find out.
Mr Trump will not be derided by those who have suffered at the hands of Obama; Clinton; Blair and the EU Elite - because these are the very people who have lived in their own little bubble of self righteousness. Happy on the one hand to bomb the hell out of third countries because they won't become "democratic" but horrified when democracies vote in someone like Mr Trump who actually does the things he promised to do.
Trump will become an all American hero and the neo Libs will look increasingly hysterical and stupid as they wake up to the reality that, in the final analysis the majority want Trump to take these actions, because it is vital to preserve and reinforce the fact that it is the people not the politicians who rule the USA and the wishy washy permissive appeasers of religious extremism; economic hollowing out and the assault on the working classes by a privileged self satisfied (and wealthy) elite has now come to an end. Mr Trump is the backlash to liberal failure and it is high time Liberals reflect on the their behaviour to the rest of society and recognise they have no power and that the majority has now moved on and want to correct the errors and costly mistakes of the past. Read more
Comment Commented david lilley
Christine Constable,
I think the author, Bernard-Henri Lévy, is the founder of MSF and it is therefore with some pain that I have to agree with much of what you say. Please read my comment on PS repeated below:
PS have got Trump all wrong. The Wall, the three month ban on Muslim immigration and abolishing multilateral trade deals etc. seemed outlandish when we only had soundbites to work on. But now that we have had the Trump speech following his win, his inauguration speech, some confirmation interviews and a better exposure of the Trump side of the story via his press spokesman it is all looking like a good well thought out plan. PS must move from the anti-Trump soundbites to the detail that is now coming out.
It may seem impossible but I think Trump will succeed in making America great again despite an infrastructure investment programme when you already have a $20t national debt, lowering taxes despite the deficit, building a wall despite the debt, massive spending on the military despite the debt. I think he will succeed with imaginative solutions, a great team and so many citizens behind him of every colour, creed and class.
He will not only succeed and make it look easy. Its been done before by Maggie, Milton Friedman and a monster in Germany. But he will do it better than them. The facts are that we know what needs doing and we know how to do it.
You have spoken a lot about Islam. Please view the YouTube "This is Islam". I point out that Islam led the world in every discipline for 500 years, "The Islamic Golden Age", but that their book, based on what they refer to as "The Book" of the people of the Book (Jews), was 1,000 years behind best thinking/best practice in 610 AD and they have made no contribution to man's understanding of facts and values in the last 900 years. Yet they led for 500 years and Persians still win the maths equivalent of the Nobel Prize.
The free world never bombed them. We bombed their tormentors, Saddam and Gaddafi, with every possible care to prevent civilian casualties. They know this and when they flee they only free to the free world recognising that the free world is their best friend.
Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
Get well soon! Read more
Comment Commented Carl Buzawa
I may not like Donad Trump, but the author totally ignores the fact that the elite as it were have been ignoring the increasing distress of America's middle classes ever since the early 1990's wages have not improved for 80% of the population, and in fact as a direct result of NAFTA, and other trade agreements, whole industries have been demolished. Globalization to paraphrase Keynes, might be good for all of us "in the long run" but in the long run we are all dead. In this case, when over a 20 year period it looks like globalization and largely unrestrained illegal immigration is hurting YOUR family's wages and job prospects and there is no reasonable prospect for change, can you really blame the populous for looking to a figure promising to smash the elites? Nor is this just an American phenomenon, to be abhorred from the vantage point of Europe. This after all is why movements challenging the EU have gained force in Europe from Britain-Brexit, France-La Pen, Hungary-Urban Greece-Tsipras, Austria etc etc.
To come up with an explanation that doesn't even acknowledge this commonality strikes me as primarily a haughty "America bashing" as opposed to a serious look at why the middle and working classes throughout the developed world are revolting against their own economic and political elites Read more
Comment Commented Jim Klein
Wow, the world is ending!! I am quite sure that if the US survived 8 years of the socialist, race baiting dunce known as Obama, I am sure they will survive 4 years of the populist Trump. Instead of assessing if the globalization has been good for everyone and if perhaps we should stop and take a breath, and assess if we need to make some changes? But no, the global progressive left insists that we should continue to push forward. And if you don't agree? You are labeled a racist, a sexist, a homophobic, a Nazi, etc. And they turn the full force of their friends in the media against you. I say good riddance to you. You have done more damage to the fabric of our nations than a man like Trump, who operates with a certain level of checks and balances. As you have co-opted the political process with Big Business and Big Media, you are part of the problem, not the solution. Read more
Comment Commented Janos Nagy
Thank you to saving my time to reply to this nonsense communist like propaganda
You just pinpointed the real problem.
And that is globalist propaganda. Read more
Comment Commented shanmugham anand
The President is just fulflling his election promises. He is satisfying the voters who have voted for him. He is the President of America and should protect the interests of Americans. He is just doing that. Read more
Comment Commented david lilley
Shanmugham Anand,
Well said and entirely to the point. It is rude to call the majority vote populist. It is to knock democracy to call his vote populist. He won because he had the best arguments. Read more
Comment Commented Cary Fraser
On March 19, 2003 Senator Robert Byrd of West Virginia delivered a speech on the floor of the US Senate that should serve as a reminder to the American public in current context.
Byrd said: "... today I weep for my country. I have watched the events of recent months with a heavy, heavy heart. No more is the image of America one of strong, yet benevolent peacekeeper. The image of America has changed. Around the globe, our friends mistrust us, our word is disputed, our intentions are questioned.
Instead of reasoning with those with whom we disagree, we demand obedience or threaten recrimination. Instead of isolating Saddam Hussein, we seem to have isolated ourselves. We proclaim a new doctrine of preemption which is understood by few and feared by many. We say that the United States has the right to turn its firepower on any corner of the globe which might be suspect in the war on terrorism. We assert that right without the sanction of any international body. As a result, the world has become a much more dangerous place."
Byrd's erudition and his remarkable intelligence and wisdom provides an interesting contrast to the Trump/Republican administration's displays of intellectual incompetence in both domestic and foreign policy.
Read more
Comment Commented Cary Fraser
You may find this article in the Baltimore Sun of interest on US-Iraq relations in the 1980s.
Iraq got seeds for bioweapons from U.S. - Baltimore Sun
www.baltimoresun.com/bal-te.bioweapons01oct01-story.html
Oct 1, 2002 ... CDC, private company sent anthrax, botulism and gas gangrene germs. ... Iraq had ordered the samples, claiming it needed them for legitimate medical research. The CDC and a biological sample company, American Type Culture Collection, sent strains of all the germs Iraq used to make ... Robert C. Byrd. Read more
Comment Commented david lilley
Carey Fraser,
I love the US and that is more important that the anti-war movement. As the UK foreign secretary has said "why aren't the anti-war movement protesting outside the Russian embassy?". Why were they OK with Halabja, Saddam killing 700,000 Kurds, Gaddafi wishing to kill all the rats in Benghazi". Is it just that they think the money would be better spent on their public sector salaries and benefits? Read more
Comment Commented Velko Simeonov
More and more of the articles, written by the so called intellectuals (European one's in particular) sound like panic squealing. Well, I have to inform you that your worst fears will most likely be realized. The world you and your fellow internationalists have been building in the past couple of decades will be gone, soon. The average Joe that you decided to push under the bus in favor of exotic and far away 'cause celbre' and ethnic minorities will smash it in front of your eyes and its all your fault. Enjoy the show :) Read more
Comment Commented David Neunuebel
"May they never forget that Israel’s fate is too serious of a matter ..." uhh, I think you mean America's fate is too serious a matter!!! Read more
Comment Commented Billie H Vincent
This is left-wing drivel. Read more
Comment Commented Joe Cali
It seems Bernard Henri Levy's intent was to write his own dramatic short story for this article. I'd encourage any Trump doibters to visit the visualcapitalist.com and look at the info graphs that exhibit how in 20 years what liberal, free trade, globalization has done to the American working and middle class. In 20 years the wealth has shrunk by over 20% while only only Uber rich elitist billionaires and Asia's
Middle class got wealthier. Mr. Levy should look up the definition of Zero Sum Game. When you are the loser of that game and have no control of the outcome the result is Brexit and Trump. I think it's difficult for global elitist to admit their experiment has failed. But just like the English, Hungarians, and Russians value their culture, customs and national interests. So do Americans. Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
Wow! "..he is being educated day by day...." . I didn't realize US president has to go through On-the-job-training! Read more
Comment Commented John Cowan
Being President is like digging ditches: you don't get training for the job, you just do the best you can with the tools you have. Read more
Comment Commented Paul Daley
Even those most disappointed by Donald Trump's election should remember that he is being educated day by day. It is not only the buck that stops at the President's desk; so do all the position papers, intelligence briefings, foreign leaders and lobbyists. Steve Bannon and company may wish to keep Trump isolated and paranoid but he will nevertheless meet many, many people of good sense and good will. Let's see what effect they have. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
Donald Trump is on record as preferring TV to reading and believes himself too smart to need intelligence briefings. So whatever he's learning, its not coming from them. As for foreign leaders, some will let necessity rule their integrity, but others like Mexico's Enrique Peña Nieto, will not. Still others (Putin, Xi Jinping) will play Trump like a cheap violin, and he and Bannon will dance for them better than any BoJangles. Read more
Comment Commented Jack Harllee
"The first is the sovereign people, who poured into the streets of every large city in the country with the knowledge that, in terms of total votes, it is they, not Trump, who won the election."
No one won the election in terms the total vote. Clinton came closest, but 48% is not a majority. If the US had had a system giving the Presidency to the winner of the popular vote, and the top two got 48% and 46% , there would have been a runoff. We do not know how such a runoff would have come out. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
CC,
"Do you have a particular technical definition of "the popular vote" in mind that you could share?"
More that 50% of the votes cast. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
I'm not sure that follows. Do you have a particular technical definition of "the popular vote" in mind that you could share? Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
And meanwhile, the Doomsday clock is advanced to 2.5 minutes before midnight -- the closest to that hour since 1953.
It's somewhat ironic that if the clock were to actually reach midnight, the effect would be most pronounced on America's urban centers -- where most of Mr. Trump's opposition lives and works.
God indeed moves in mysterious ways. Read more
