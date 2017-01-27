39

La conjura de Donald Trump contra América

NUEVA YORK – El día de la asunción de Donald Trump, me reuní con Philip Roth.

Fue una experiencia surrealista, considerando que, en su novela de 2004, La conjura contra América", Roth precisamente describía la pesadilla siniestra y escalofriante en la que hoy se encuentra Estados Unidos.

Nos reunimos, junto con nuestro amigo en común Adam Gopnik, en el departamento tapizado de libros de Roth en Manhattan, donde se mudó después de anunciar su retiro de la escritura.

Roth había pasado esa mañana frente al televisor y, como muchos norteamericanos, había visto las imágenes sorprendentes de los berrinches del bebé grandulón que, con sus puños diminutos en alto, insultaba al establishment de Estados Unidos, al pueblo estadounidense y al mundo.

Como saben sus lectores, el autor de La conjura contra América tiene una debilidad especial por las heroínas literarias. De modo que reflexionamos sobre el caso de Melania Trump, la nueva primera dama, que mantuvo un aire curiosamente ausente durante toda la ceremonia. ¿Estaba proyectando lucidez? ¿Estábamos observando el aspecto de alguien que conoce íntimamente las catástrofes que todavía están por venir? ¿O ella era simplemente la joven más hermosa de la fiesta -aquella a la que un adolescente ávido había invitado a bailar y luego abrazó con fuerza?

El mundo hoy está escribiendo colectivamente una nueva novela. Roth condensó con gran maestría los elementos trágicos y cómicos de este proceso, y hablamos de las fuerzas que podrían hacer frente a la ola oscura de vulgaridad y violencia en el gobierno de Trump.

La primera es el pueblo soberano, que se volcó a las calles de cada ciudad importante del país sabiendo que, en términos de votos totales, son ellos, no Trump, los que ganaron la elección.

Segundo, hay algunos republicanos que entienden que Trump, el ex demócrata devenido populista, y el Partido Republicano que utilizó como trampolín hacia el poder están en una lucha a muerte.

Una tercera fuerza es la CIA, cuyo cuartel general Trump visitó al día siguiente de su asunción. Se ubicó frente al Muro Conmemorativo -en el que están gravados los nombres de 117 agentes que han sido asesinados en cumplimiento del deber- y se felicitó a sí mismo de una manera grotesca y pueril por la cantidad de seguidores que habían ido a Washington a celebrar su asunción, sin hacer ninguna mención a los caídos.

Mientras tanto, a la comunidad de inteligencia norteamericana le llevará tiempo olvidar que Trump cuestionó su probidad en la cuestión del hackeo ruso para influir en la elección a su favor.

Le pregunté a Roth si consideraba extraño que la mayor democracia del mundo deba recaer en semejante mecanismo improbable de equilibrio de poderes. Lo que es extraño, respondió, con una carcajada y la cabeza echada hacia atrás, es este nuevo estado de insurrección suspendida, del cual el presidente improbablemente elegido es responsable. Uno podría pensar que, debido a esta insurgencia desde adentro, Trump podría ejercer un mandato aún más corto que el del protagonista de La conjura contra América.

Por supuesto, la novela de Roth y la situación de hoy no son precisamente comparables.

La historia de Roth se desarrolla en 1940, y describe cómo el heroico aviador y simpatizante nazi Charles Lindbergh derrota al presidente en funciones Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Y Lindbergh era un antisemita virulento.

Trump, en cambio, emplea una retórica que es reminiscente de Mussolini. Y ha profesado su solidaridad con los peores líderes populistas y abiertamente fascistas del otro lado del Atlántico, desde Nigel Farage y Viktor Orbán, hasta Marine Le Pen y Vladimir Putin.

Luego está el eslogan "Estados Unidos primero". Es asombroso que estas palabras no hayan causado náuseas en todo el espectro político estadounidense.

Después de todo, como debería saber todo aquel que tenga una módica conciencia histórica y política, "Estados Unidos primero" era el eslogan de los simpatizantes nazis en Estados Unidos en 1940, durante los tiempos de Lindbergh.

Era la respuesta que recibían quienes querían que Estados Unidos ofreciera resistencia a la Alemania de Hitler.

Se lo utilizó para denunciar a los "belicistas" judíos, acusados de imponer sus intereses por encima del interés nacional.

Y es este slogan, que Trump repitió en las escalinatas del Capitolio, lo que lleva a gente como el líder del Ku Klux Klan David Duke a desenmascararse y alardear "¡Lo logramos!"

Trump sabe todo esto y, cuando se lo dicen, responde que su mirada está puesta en el futuro, no en el pasado.

Pero hay sólo dos equipos en este juego: los nihilistas sin memoria y los que saben que los idiomas tienen una historia y, por lo tanto, una identidad. El primer equipo piensa que un orador puede invocar un eslogan sobre la supremacía blanca varias veces en un mismo discurso sin tener intenciones malignas; el segundo equipo sabe que la genealogía de las palabras no se puede negar sin que el pasado se tome la venganza.

Trump, un potencial aliado de los demagogos más repugnantes y odiados de nuestro tiempo, está siendo rechazado en todo el mundo. Pero consideremos este giro particularmente extraño y siniestro: el presidente menos popular de Estados Unidos recientemente visitó Jerusalén y desarrolló una afinidad por el mismo pueblo que su antecesor en la ficción consideraba subhumano.

Ojalá los destinatarios de la repentina atención de Trump sean cautelosos con este nuevo amigo como lo son con sus enemigos.

Ojalá nunca olviden que el destino de Israel es una cuestión demasiado seria como para ser utilizada como pretexto para que un aventurero impulsivo y poco culto demuestre su autoridad o sus supuestos talentos para cerrar acuerdos.

Y ojalá les ahorren el dilema, retratado en la novela de Roth, de tener que elegir entre dos destinos igualmente horribles: el de la víctima, Winchell, o el del rehén voluntarioso, Bengelsdorf.

Estados Unidos no ha leído lo suficiente a Philip Roth.

Su mundo o el de Trump: esa es la cuestión.