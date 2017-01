Donald Trumps Verschwörung gegen Amerika

Joe Cali JAN 29, 2017

It seems Bernard Henri Levy's intent was to write his own dramatic short story for this article. I'd encourage any Trump doibters to visit the visualcapitalist.com and look at the info graphs that exhibit how in 20 years what liberal, free trade, globalization has done to the American working and middle class. In 20 years the wealth has shrunk by over 20% while only only Uber rich elitist billionaires and Asia's

Middle class got wealthier. Mr. Levy should look up the definition of Zero Sum Game. When you are the loser of that game and have no control of the outcome the result is Brexit and Trump. I think it's difficult for global elitist to admit their experiment has failed. But just like the English, Hungarians, and Russians value their culture, customs and national interests. So do Americans.