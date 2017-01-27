39

مؤامرة دونالد ترمب ضد أمريكا

نيويورك- في اليوم الذي صادف تنصيب ترمب قابلت فيلب روث .

لقد كانت هذه تجربة غريبة وذلك نظرا لإن روث في روايته الصادرة سنة 2004 "المؤامرة ضد أمريكا" وصف بالضبط الكابوس المشؤوم والذي تقشعر له الأبدان وهو الكابوس الذي تعيشه الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية اليوم.

لقد تقابلنا مع صديقنا المشترك آدم جوبنيك في شقة روث المليئة بالكتب في مانهاتن والتي إنتقل إليها بعد أن أعلن تقاعده عن الكتابة .

لقد أمضى روث فترة الصباح وهو يشاهد التلفاز ومثل الكثير من الإمريكيين شاهد الصور المذهلة للطفل الكبير المدلل وهو يرفع قبضتيه الصغيرتين وهو يوجه الإهانات لمؤسسة الحكم الأمريكية والشعب الأمريكي والعالم .

كما يعرف قراء روث فإن مؤلف رواية "المؤامرة ضد أمريكا " لديه ولع خاص بالبطلات في الأدب وعليه فلقد ركّز على قضية ميلانيا ترمب السيدة الأولى الجديدة والتي كانت تبدو سارحة التفكير بشكل غريب طيلة الإحتفال فهل كانت تعكس الوضوح والشفافية ؟ هل كنا نشاهد شخص لديه معرفة وثيقة بالكوارث التي ستأتي بالمستقبل؟ أو هل كانت فقط أجمل فتاة في الحفل أي الفتاة التي عادة ما يدعوها المراهق المتحمس للرقص وبعدئذ لا يفارقها طيلة الحفل؟

إن العالم اليوم يكتب رواية جديدة بشكل جماعي فلقد أضفى روث بمهارة العناصر التراجيدية والكوميدية لهذه العملية وتكلمنا عن القوى التي قد تستطيع مواجهة المد المظلم للسوقية والعنف تحت حكم ترمب .

أولا، الناس أصحاب السيادة الذين تدفقوا للشوارع في كل المدن الكبرى في البلاد وهم يدركون أنه على أساس أجمالي الأصوات فهم الذين فازوا بالإنتخابات وليس ترمب .

ثانيا ، هناك بعض الجمهوريين الذين يدركون أن ترمب الديمقراطي السابق الذي أصبح شعبويا والحزب الجمهوري العريق والذي إستخدمه كنقطة إنطلاق للوصول للسلطة هما في صراع حتى الموت.

القوة الثالثة هي وكالة الإستخبارات الأمريكية والتي زار ترمب مقرها الرئيسي بعد يوم من تنصيبه حيث وقف أمام جدار النصب التذكاري- والذي يوجد عليه أسماء 117 عميل مخابرات قتلوا أثناء أداء مهام عملهم – وهنأ نفسه بشكل بشع وصبياني على عدد الأنصار الذي قدموا لواشنطن للإحتفال بتسلمه السلطة  ومن دون أن يأتي على ذكر أولئك الذين سقطوا وهم يؤدون واجبهم .

في الوقت نفسه فإن دوائر المخابرات الأمريكية لن تنسى قريبا بإن ترمب شكك في نزاهتها فيما يتعلق بالقرصنة الروسية من أجل التأثير على الإنتخابات لصالحه.

سألت روث ما إذا كان يعتقد أنه من الغريب إن الديمقراطية الأعظم في العالم يجب أن تلجأ إلى هذه المجموعة غير المحتملة من الضوابط والتوازنات . لقد أجاب ضاحكا وهو يهز برأسه إن الغريب هو الحالة الجديدة من التمرد مع وقف التنفيذ والذي يتحمل مسؤوليتها الرئيس المنتخب غير المناسب . ربما قد يعتقد المرء أنه نظرا لهذا التمرد الداخلي فإن من الممكن أن يمضي ترمب فترة أقل كرئيس من بطل رواية "المؤامرة ضد أمريكا".

بالطبع لا يمكن مقارنة رواية روث والوضع الحالي على وجه الدقة .

تجري أحداث رواية روث في فترة الأربعينات حيث تروي إنتصار الطيار البطل شارلز ليندبيرج على الرئيس الحالي فرانكلين ديلانو روزفلين علما أن ليندبيرج كان معاديا متحمسا للسامية.

ولكن ترمب مع ذلك يستخدم لهجة خطابية تذكرنا بموسوليني ولقد أشار لتضامنه مع أسوأ القادة الشعبويين والفاشيين على الجانب الآخر من المحيط الأطلسي وذلك من نايجل فاراج وفكتور أوربان إلى مارين لوبين وفلاديمير بوتين .

وطبعا هناك ذلك الشعار "أمريكا أولا". إن من المدهش أن تلك الكلمات لم تصيب الذين ينتمون لجميع المنتمين للطيف السياسي الأمريكي بالغثيان.

في واقع الأمر فإن أي شخص يمتلك القليل من المعرفة التاريخية والسياسية لا بد أنه يعلم أن "أمريكا أولا" كان شعار المتعاطفين مع النازية سنة 1940 خلال فترة ليندبيرج.

لقد كان هذا الشعار هو الرد على أولئك الذين أرادوا أن تقاوم الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية ألمانيا النازية.

لقد تم إستخدامه للتنديد "بدعاة الحرب" اليهود الذين تم إتهامهم بوضع مصالحهم فوق المصلحة الوطنية.

وهذا الشعار الذي كرره ترمب على درج الكابيتول هو الذي جعل الزعيم السابق لمنظمة الكوكلس كلان ديفيد ديوك يكشف عن نواياه وأن يتبجح قائلا " لقد إنتصرنا".

إن ترمب يعلم كل ذلك وعندما يتم تذكيره فهو يرد قائلا بإنه يتطلع للمستقبل وليس للماضي.

لكن هناك فريقين فقط في هذه اللعبة : العدميين الذين ليس لديهم ذاكرة وأولئك الذين يعلمون إن اللغات لديها تاريخ وبالضرورة هوية . إن الفريق الأول يعتقد أن بإمكان متحدث ما أن يستحضر شعار المؤمنين بسيادة البيض بشكل متكرر في خطاب ما بدون أن يكون لديه نوايا خبيثة والفريق الثاني يعلم أنه لا يمكن إنكار أصل الكلمات بدون إن ينتقم ذلك الماضي.

إن ترمب الحليف للديماغوجيين المكروهين والبغيضين في العالم مرفوض عالميا ولكن إنظر إلى هذا التطور الغريب والخبيث : الرئيس الأقل شعبية في أمريكا زار مؤخرا القدس وعبر عن حبه لنفس الشعب الذي أعتبرهم الرئيس الذي سبقه في الرواية أنهم دون البشر .

نأمل أن أولئك الذين تلقوا إهتمام ترمب المفاجىء أن يكونوا حذرين من صديقهم الجديد كما هم حذرين من أعدائهم .

يجب أن لا ينسوا أن مصير إسرائيل هو مسألة جدية بحيث لا يجب أن يتم إستخدامه كحجة لمغامر مندفع وغير مثقف من أجل إظهار سلطته أو مهاراته المفترضة على صنع الصفقات.

كما نتمنى أن لا يواجهوا نفس المعضلة التي صورها روث في الرواية وهي الحاجة للإختيار بين قدرين مخيفين بنفس الدرجة : وهو قدر الضحية وينشيل أو الرهينة الطوعية بينجيلسدورف.

أمريكا لم تقرأ ما يكفي من كتابات فيليب روث.

إن المسألة هي أما عالم روث أو عالم ترمب .