مؤامرة دونالد ترمب ضد أمريكا

Christine Constable JAN 29, 2017

It is sad that so many who have benefitted from the liberty of the United States, the freedom to speak, the freedom to protest and the generosity of the US to home, educate and medicate them now find themselves pitted against the elected President, elected under the same rules as any previous President yet who are rude and dismissive about the very issues this President was elected to deal with.



The mass of the Liberal Elite have overwhelmingly failed not only America but the West itself, with appeasement of terrorists and religious extremists, the appeasers of corporate interests ripping off the wider society of Western countries and the blind eye that has been cast towards the bankers and financial institutions that almost brought western civilisation it its knees. In the pages of Project Syndicate, we also see these self congratulatory figures who laugh and scoff at Donald Trump, dismissing him in derogatory terms because their view of the world does not gel with the previously silent and suffering people who have had to put up with the very real pain and subjugation Liberal politics has brought to their nations. The USA and the EU have faced exactly the same problems, and to a certain extent the election of Mr Trump and Brexit are both blows to the Liberal view of the world which is being roundly rejected by right thinking people fed up with being accused of xenophobia or racism, or authoritarianism when in fact it has been those very same electors who have been subjected to neo liberal fascism that is now being roundly rejected.

Trump's suspension in admitting to the USA Muslims from terrorist linked countries is a necessary and long overdue change to border control, (not forgetting the USA was the victim of 9/11) which, had it been done earlier and inward migration of Muslims had been more closely managed perhaps the Boston Bomber and the lunatic that sprayed bullets into the gay nightclub in the name of Islam might have been stopped. Islam is not just like any other religion and it is naïve to believe that it should be treated like Christianity or Judaism, because it is clear there exists a dangerous and potent difference in this religion, which can manifest itself in clashes with western values and belief systems and has and will use violence to achieve its warped objectives. So in this regard, it is clear Mr Trump is reflecting the concern of many Americans and Europeans that we are opening the door to people who would do us harm, and Germany; France and the UK amongst other nations in Europe and across the world confer a track record of suffering and violence caused by such people, which is being ignored, side lined and dismissed as nothing more than Islamophobia or racism, when in fact there is real and conclusive proof this religion and some of its protagonists are a risk to the west and need to be dealt with. It is a hard hitting message and the Muslim community have to step up to the plate and start to accept their responsibility here. Equally, Trump is refusing to allow the USA to pick up the tab for countries in NATO who are not paying their fair share of the costs of security - a valid point and one that cannot continue without being addressed. Trump is highlighting that large multi nationals are playing countries of against eachother on tax and on citing production and creating jobs and abusing developed economies for selfish shareholder reasons - Trump is making it plain if companies want to benefit from the US market then they have to invest in it - equally the EU would do well to follow suit and make it harder for such companies to have it all their own way. With China, why should China have open access to markets, yet bar access to their own markets? I have not heard any western leaders ask those awkward questions? It is about time someone with the courage of their convictions stood up and asked those questions.



The liberal consensus which has allowed the rot to set in for the last 25 years has a lot to answer for. It has failed on trade, it has failed on deficit management, it has failed in bridging the wealth gap, failed on dangerous levels of mass migration, failed to integrate communities with its multicultural credo - it has caused a social disaster in many parts of the west and if the Liberals have not already worked out that they are increasingly despised by normal indigenous working people then they are about to find out.



Mr Trump will not be derided by those who have suffered at the hands of Obama; Clinton; Blair and the EU Elite - because these are the very people who have lived in their own little bubble of self righteousness. Happy on the one hand to bomb the hell out of third countries because they won't become "democratic" but horrified when democracies vote in someone like Mr Trump who actually does the things he promised to do.



Trump will become an all American hero and the neo Libs will look increasingly hysterical and stupid as they wake up to the reality that, in the final analysis the majority want Trump to take these actions, because it is vital to preserve and reinforce the fact that it is the people not the politicians who rule the USA and the wishy washy permissive appeasers of religious extremism; economic hollowing out and the assault on the working classes by a privileged self satisfied (and wealthy) elite has now come to an end. Mr Trump is the backlash to liberal failure and it is high time Liberals reflect on the their behaviour to the rest of society and recognise they have no power and that the majority has now moved on and want to correct the errors and costly mistakes of the past.