唐纳德·特朗普的反美阴谋

纽约—唐纳德·特朗普就职典礼的那天，我会见了菲利普·罗斯（Philip Roth）
这是一段超现实的体验，因为，在其2004年的小说《反美阴谋》（The Plot Against America）中，罗斯准确地描述了美国目前身处其中的罪恶和令人发指的噩梦。
我们和我们共同的朋友亚当·戈普尼克（Adam Gopnik）一起碰面。地点是在罗斯的书内衬上的曼哈顿公寓，宣布封笔后，他就搬到了那里居住。
罗斯上午会看电视，和很多美国人一样，他看到了令人震惊的乱象，各种“巨婴”挥舞着小拳头抨击美国建制、美国人民和世界。
他的读者们都知道，这位《反美阴谋》作者有一个特殊癖好：用女性来做书的主角。因此，我们把新晋第一夫人梅拉尼娅·特朗普作为话题。梅拉尼娅在就职庆典中奇怪地毫无存在感。她是认清了形势吗？我们是看到了一位对尚未降临的灾难一清二楚的人吗？还是说，她只是派对上的女神——中二少年邀请她共舞，紧紧地“霸占”着她？
如今，世界正在集体撰写一部新小说。罗斯熟稔地归纳了这一过程的悲剧和喜剧要素，我们也谈到了在特朗普的庸俗和暴力统治的黑暗中可能崛起哪些力量。
首先是主权人民（sovereign people），他们涌上美国各大城市的街头，他们明白，如果计算总得票数，是他们而不是特朗普赢得了选举。
其次是一些明白身为由民主党蜕变为民粹主义者的特朗普和被他用作权力垫脚石的共和党正在自取灭亡的共和党员。
第三股力量是中央情报局。就职典礼次日，特朗普便造访了中央情报局总部。他置身今纪念墙前——上面镌刻着117位应公殉职的特工的名字——发表了一番荒诞愚蠢的自吹自擂，说什么大量支持者来到华盛顿庆祝他当选，完全没有提到纪念墙上的英灵。
与此同时，美国情报界不会很快就原谅特朗普在俄罗斯黑客入侵影响选举助他当选的问题上质疑他们的职业道德。
我问罗斯，世界上最伟大的民主国家必须求诸如此荒诞不经的制衡组合，这是否奇怪。他笑得前倾后仰，回答说奇怪的地方是这个起义中止的新状态，不可能当选的总统必须承担责任。你也许会认为，拜这一由内而生的反叛所赐，特朗普的总统生涯也许比《反美阴谋》的主角还要短。
当然，罗斯的小说和今天的情况并不完全可比。
罗斯的故事背景是1940年，描述了战胜在任总统富兰克林·罗斯福的英雄飞行员兼纳粹同情者查尔斯·林白（Charles Lindbergh）。林白还是无所不用其极的反犹主义者。
不过特朗普的论调让人想起墨索里尼。他也公开表示声援大西洋对岸最恶劣的民粹主义者和彻底的法西斯主义领导人，从尼格尔·法拉奇和维克多·欧尔班到马琳·勒庞和弗拉基米尔·普京。
然后是口号——“美国第一”。这样的用语没有令美国政治界感到反胃，真是咄咄怪事。
毕竟，任何具备一些历史和政治意识的人都应该知道，“美国第一”是1940年（即林白的时代）美国纳粹同情者的口号。
这是对希望美国抵抗希特勒德国的人所得到的回应。
它用来谴责犹太“战争贩子”，这些人被指控将自己的利益置于国家利益之上。
这一特朗普在国会山台阶上反复呼号的口号还让前3K党党魁大卫·杜克（David Duke）之流暴露出自己的真面目，叫嚣“我们做到了！”
特朗普对所有这些心知肚明，当有人向他指出这一点时，他回应说自己着眼于未来，而不是过去。
但在这个博弈中只有两队人马：失忆的虚无主义者，以及明白话语自有其历史，因此也有其身份的人。前一队人马认为演讲者可以在一次演讲中反复呼喊白人至上口号而不含邪恶意图；后一队人马明白，只有解决了历史恩怨，才能消弭说过的话。
特朗普将是现时代最令人讨厌和憎恶的煽动家的同盟军，他被全世界所唾弃。但考虑这个特别奇怪和罪恶的扭曲事件：美国最不受欢迎的总统最近访问了耶路撒冷，并且与他的小说中的前任认为不配做人类的民族眉来眼去。
特朗普突如其来的关怀对象也许对这位新朋友的担心不下于对他们的敌人。
他们也许永远不会忘记，以色列的命运至关重要，绝不容用来作为任性又粗俗的冒险家彰显权威或所谓的交易天才的。
他们也许能免于如罗斯的小说所��绘的那样陷入不得不在两个同样糟糕的命运中做出选择的困境：要么成为受害者温切尔（Winchell），要么成为心甘情愿当人质的本吉尔斯多夫（Bengelsdorf）。
美国人读菲利普·罗斯不够多。
他的世界或特朗普的世界：这是个问题。
PUNDALIK Kamath
Wow! "..he is being educated day by day...." . I didn't realize US president has to go through On-the-job-training!
Paul Daley
Even those most disappointed by Donald Trump's election should remember that he is being educated day by day. It is not only the buck that stops at the President's desk; so do all the position papers, intelligence briefings, foreign leaders and lobbyists. Steve Bannon and company may wish to keep Trump isolated and paranoid but he will nevertheless meet many, many people of good sense and good will. Let's see what effect they have.
Curtis Carpenter
Donald Trump is on record as preferring TV to reading and believes himself too smart to need intelligence briefings. So whatever he's learning, its not coming from them. As for foreign leaders, some will let necessity rule their integrity, but others like Mexico's Enrique Peña Nieto, will not. Still others (Putin, Xi Jinping) will play Trump like a cheap violin, and he and Bannon will dance for them better than any BoJangles.
Jack Harllee
"The first is the sovereign people, who poured into the streets of every large city in the country with the knowledge that, in terms of total votes, it is they, not Trump, who won the election."
No one won the election in terms the total vote. Clinton came closest, but 48% is not a majority. If the US had had a system giving the Presidency to the winner of the popular vote, and the top two got 48% and 46% , there would have been a runoff. We do not know how such a runoff would have come out. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
I'm not sure that follows. Do you have a particular technical definition of "the popular vote" in mind that you could share? Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
And meanwhile, the Doomsday clock is advanced to 2.5 minutes before midnight -- the closest to that hour since 1953.
It's somewhat ironic that if the clock were to actually reach midnight, the effect would be most pronounced on America's urban centers -- where most of Mr. Trump's opposition lives and works.
God indeed moves in mysterious ways. Read more
