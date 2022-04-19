The False Promise of Democratic Peace

The article shows strong signs of independent thought, looking to the facts rather than fitting facts to theories. I would suggest the author also consider the role of an 'empire mentality' in war. Those peoples who have wielded power over other peoples, across borders or within them, would often go to war before they give up their privilege. Today the countries with the highest empire mentality in order are US, China, Russia, UK and France. If these five changed their attitude to a more fraternal one then the end of history might finally be upon us.