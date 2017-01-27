2

人民币如何应对特朗普冲击？

香港—在刚刚结束的瑞士达沃斯世界经济论坛年会上，中国国家主席习近平有力地为全球化辩护，重申了中国的“开放”政策，承诺不会挑起贸易战，也不会企图从货币贬值中获利。之后不久，美国总统唐纳德·特朗普在其就职演说中做出了实质上的相反的承诺：他使用了七次“保护”一词，确认了他的“美国第一”的思想就是保护主义的意思。

特朗普将美国说成是处于衰落中、必须复兴的经济体。但现实是美国经济在过去两年中表现十分抢眼。其经济复苏速度超过了其他发达经济体； 创造的就业令人印象深刻；美元也保持强势。

在过去几个月中，特朗普承诺的增加政府支出、降低企业税收、削减监管约束等新政吸引了全球避险投资流向美国寻求高质量资产，导致美元猛烈升值。相反，人民币经历了大幅贬值——从2014年年底的6.2元兑1美元下跌到去年年底的6.95元兑1美元——主要原因，除美元升值外，是中国的投资和出口减缓。

特朗普指责中国为了提振出口竞争力故意贬值人民币。但真相正好相反：面临强烈的人民币贬值压力，中国一直在试图让人民币兑美元汇率保持相对稳定，并因此而消耗了1万多亿美元的官方外汇储备。

与特朗普一样，中国绝不希望人民币贬值 。但影响汇率变化的原因多样而复杂，所有国家都无法完全控制它的汇率。从技术发展的影响到地缘政治对峙的冲击，再到主要贸易伙伴国内宏观形势的变化，都会影响人民币的贬值，以及由于贬值而导致的汇率政策的变化。

影响汇率的其中一个因素是迅速变化的全球供应链。不断演化的消费模式、监管制度和数字技术刺激了更多的本地生产基地。在美国，机器人和3D打印等技术提振了本地制造业的效益，支持了经济复苏，而并没有增加来自亚洲的进口。

与此同时，中国已经从贸易推动的增长模式转变为依靠更高的国内消费的模式，因此强势人民币可能更有利于中国经济。2016年，中国的经常项目盈余下降到只有GDP的2.1%，国际货币基金组织（IMF）预测，随着出口的继续下降，中国的经常项目盈余还将进一步减少。

但经常项目不是影响汇率唯一重要的因素。考虑到资本流动对汇率的重要影响，国际清算银行经济学家克劳迪奥·伯利奥（Claudio Borio认为也需要关注记录一个国家对外资产与负债的金融账户。在这方面，人民币贬值并不利于中国的金融账户的健康，因为贬值会导致由金融账户调整而触发的资本外逃。

据IMF研究，到2021年，美国净投资头寸可能会进一步恶化——预计净负债从占GDP的41%上升到63%——而中国净投资头寸盈余将基本保持不变。这意味着其他盈余国家，即德国和日本，可能必须用其经常账户和金融账户盈余为美国的净投资头寸增量赤字提供融资。（美国高于其它发达国家的利率将强化这一预期过程。）

对中国，当前最大的挑战在于其资本账户的健康发展。自2015年人民币开始跌势以来，降低外债、增加海外资产的动机明显加强了。

中国的对外债务（包括公共和私人）从国际标准看已经非常低，但却从2014年年底的占GDP的9.4%（9,752亿美元）下降到去年年底的6.4%（7,010亿美元）。这一趋势有望继续，因为中国公民仍然在进行资产组合多样化，特别是增��海外资产，以匹配其日益国际化的生活方式。人民币贬值将进一步刺激这一金融账户调整趋势。

当然，反复威胁要对中国征收进口关税的特朗普也能影响中国的汇率政策。但从某种角度讲，特朗普的莽撞及无常使他变得无关紧要。毕竟，从过去的行为判断，不管中国选择什么政策路径——完全自由浮动并且充分可兑换也好，保持当前的“有管理的浮动”也好，盯住美元汇率也好——他都可能指责中国操纵货币。

那么，中国应该如何应对？自由浮动的汇率可以立即排除。在当前由美元驱动的国际货币制度中，采取这样的方针将造成过度的汇率波动及投机。

但即使是当前的“有管理的浮动”机制也越来越难以管理。考虑到最近为保持汇率稳定表象所付出的代价，看起来3万亿美元的外汇储备也不足以支撑人民币“有管理的浮动”。

从长期看，中国可以、也应该拓宽及加深其国际投资的资产、负债及头寸，以支持人民币汇率与跨境资本流动的长期稳定。但在2015年年底，中国总对外资产相对国际水平太低，仅相当于GDP的57.2%，而日本和许多欧洲国家为180%左右，美国为130%左右。与此同时，中国净对外资产只有GDP的14.7%，日本为67.5%，德国为48.3%（美国为-41%）。中国的实体和金融部门的改革可以逐步提高中国对外资产、对外负债及对外投资头寸盈余 。

但是，在目前，对中国来说最好的选择也许是人民币盯住美元并在上下5%的幅度内调整，在这一幅度内，人民银行可以进行轻微干预，目的是引导市场回归人民币与美元的长期挂钩平价。毕竟，投资者关注的几乎完全是人民币兑美元汇率。

不管采取什么路径，在特朗普新政环境下，中国都不得不为推动全球化和追求货币稳定付出相当沉重的代价。在目前从特朗普宣布新政策到影响市场交易及价格只需要发一个推特（tweet）的时代，政治将压倒理性的经济讨论。