人民币如何应对特朗普冲击？

Paul Daley JAN 28, 2017

So, what's wrong with institutional arrangements that allow such huge imbalances in net asset positions to emerge, with the largest changes taking place in the last ten years. Poor fiscal policy plays a role, but so does poor monetary policy, particularly through the inept use of powers of seigniorage to support asset prices. Foreign buyers of US assets have simply cut themselves in for a portion of the gains from seigniorage that the FED has produced by directing those gains into asset markets and the pockets of property owners, including, of course, foreign owners of US assets. The net asset imbalances that the authors cite here are just testimony to the folly of attempting to stimulate the real economy by flooding asset markets with liquidity. The FED must be able to support balance sheets following a financial crash through asset market interventions, but it also must have the capacity to encourage expansions in the real economy by supplementing income flows through loans against income, even in cases where fiscal authorities refuse to act. Because it has lacked that authority it has overdone what it can do and crippled the US real economy in the process.



There is an easy fix for the problem: allow the FED to lend against earned income via the IRS withholding system. Alone, that may not be enough; it would also be helpful to put powers of seigniorage at some greater distance from financial markets so that the FED could not act so cavalierly in the future in supporting asset markets and pushing the US into a negative net asset position. Read more