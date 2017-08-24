Ошибочные махинации Китая с валютным курсом

ПЕКИН – Народный банк Китая (НБК) 11 августа 2015 года постановил, что центральный паритет валютного курса юаня к доллару США отныне будет устанавливаться на основании цены закрытия предыдущего торгового дня в рамках коридора 2%. Это был смелый шаг вперёд к более гибкому, рыночному валютному курсу. Однако объявление об этой реформе вызвало на рынке панику, спровоцировав падение юаня на 3% всего за четыре торговых дня. В итоге, от этой реформы быстро отказались.
Данный политический разворот можно понять, однако он вызывает сожаление. В оставшиеся месяцы 2015 года НБК с трудом пытался предотвратить ослабление юаня. Потратив огромное количество валютных резервов, в феврале 2016 года банк решил ввести новое правило формирования центрального паритетного курса.
В соответствии с этим новым правилом, центральный паритетный курс должен был учитывать не только цену закрытия предыдущего торгового дня, но и «теоретический обменный курс», который позволял бы удерживать индекс «Китайской системы валютной торговли» (CFETS), представляющий собой корзину из 24 валют, неизменным на протяжении предыдущих 24 часов. Иными словами, в каждом случае изменения индекса доллара США НБК должен был проводить интервенции на валютном рынке, чтобы выровнять рыночный обменный курс пары юань-доллар с теоретическим обменным курсом, позволяющим сохранять стабильность индекса CFETS.
По мнению НБК, на фоне неопределённости с долларовым индексом введение корзины валют в процесс формирования обмененного курса было необходимо для того, чтобы сделать возможными флуктуации обменного курса юань-доллар в обе стороны. Рынку разрешили проверять, действительно ли НБК соблюдает правило определения курса, однако определял его не рынок; эту задачу выполнял НБК.
Так или иначе, новое правило выглядело прекрасно работающим, пока долларовый индекс рос. В условиях настойчивого понижающего давления на обменный курс НБК мог позволить юаню падать относительно растущего долларового индекса, сохраняя при этом индекс CFETS на более или менее постоянном уровне. Это означало, что НБК мог соблюдать своё правило формирования обменных курсов, не прибегая при этом к интервенциям слишком часто.
Однако, при всех прочих равных, в условиях падения долларового индекса НБК должен устанавливать более высокий центральный паритетный курс юаня. А это означает, что НБК может быть вынужден продавать долларовые резервы, уже и так существенно сократившиеся, ради того, чтобы искусственно повышать цену закрытия юаня и удерживать спотовый курс в рамках коридора колебаний 2%.
В июле 2017 года НБК решил внести дополнительное изменение в правило установления курса с целью скорректировать «большие рыночные колебания» и «иррациональное стадное поведение». Введя так называемый «контрциклический фактор» в уравнение для определения курса, НБК попытался смягчить непропорциональное влияние ожиданий девальвации обменного курса в условиях улучшения фундаментальных показателей китайской экономики.
Логика спорная. Однако реальная проблема с этим нововведением в том, что никто за пределами НБК не знает, как рассчитывается контрциклический фактор, а уж тем более, каков его вес относительно цены закрытия предыдущего дня и теоретического обменного курса. В результате, не просто значительно сократилась роль рынка в определении обменного курса; теперь он даже не имеет возможности проверить, соблюдает ли НБК собственное правило формирования центрального паритетного курса или нет. Это означает, что монетарные власти получили даже большую свободу действий, чем раньше.
Реформы августа 2015 года были правильно нацелены на повышение прозрачности, рыночной ориентированности и гибкости системы обменных курсов Китая. Приняв новое правило НБК, по сути, дал задний ход. Но у него не было в этом необходимости: сейчас, имея возможность оглянуться назад, кажется разумным предположение, что, если бы НБК просто проявил чуть больше терпения, он мог бы не отказываться от реформы августа 2015 года. Спустя несколько недель или даже дней спокойствие, наверное, вернулось бы на рынок, но при этом НБК достиг бы важного прогресса.
В последние месяцы китайская экономика демонстрирует убедительные признаки стабилизации; отток капиталов ослаб, по крайней мере, на время; а на финансовом рынке сохраняется намного более спокойная ситуация, чем в 2015 году. В таких благоприятных условиях НБК необходимо не выдумывать ненужные, запутанные новые правила определения валютного курса, а возвращаться к реформе.
Comment Commented David Punabantu
The time of one size fits all is over and China has to seriously restructure the way exchange rates are determined. The realities of China's exchange rate policy are seen in the IMF fixed cross rates. The cross-rates appear day in and day out, in value terms, in many national currencies. This implies that national money markets have the same money market currency liquidity and trade volumes to produce the same cross rates as observed between Britain and the United State of America. On the February 16th 2017 the Indian Rupee traded at INR0.01495 per US$1, while the Sterling pound was at INR0.01199 per £1, giving a IMF cross rate of 1.24. The Japanese Yen on the same date stood at JPY¥0.008782 per US$1 and JPY¥0.007033 per £1 giving a cross rate of 1.24. The Canadian dollar also on the same day had CAD$0.76569 per US$1 and CAD$0.61420 per £1 to give 1.24 as it's IMF fixed cross rate. The Chinese Yuan against the US dollar stood at CNY¥0.145541 per US$1, and CNY¥0.116789 per £1, on the same day to give a IMF cross rate of 1.24. The Mexican Pesos, Brazilian Real, South African Rand, on the same day like all currencies across the world had 1.24 as the IMF cross rate fixed on the US dollar and Sterling pound.
The reality on the ground is that Zambia, Britain, Canada, India, Japan, China, Mexico nor the EU has the same level and volume of trade to give credibility to the IMF fixed cross-rates. In fact, the demand of the Euro or the Zambian Kwacha, Euro against the US dollar and the British Sterling pound and other African, Asian, Latin American currencies in relation to trade, within their money markets, gives exchange rates that are outside the IMF fixed cross-rate system. There is no competition here with IMF fixed cross rates. It must be noted that IMF MD Mr. M. Gutt at his Harvard University address on the 13th February 1948 noted that the indirect exchange rate of the US dollar to the Sterling pound was £1 per US$2.6 as US$1 equalled 600 Lire and £1 equalled 1,560 Lire, while the direct Sterling pound-US dollar rate stood at £1 per US$4. American found it cheaper buying British goods via Italy. The IMF ruled in favour of Britain as if Italy's money markets had the same inflows as London's money market. The picture that emerges, in a free floating cross rate system for example, may see Country Z having trade surplus with Country J as it uses Yen to convert into Country Z’s currency the Kwachas to buy copper. This creates an exchange rate of ¥1,000 per K1 as Country J uses her Yen to purchase Kwachas, Country Z’s national currency. Country Z buys very little from Country J in relation to what Country Z exports to Country J. To this, Country J uses the purchased Country Z’s Kwachas to buy copper, against which Country Z accumulates Yen in its market as the Fund as noted in Article I of the Fund Agreement is, “to assist in the establishment of a [multilateral] system of payments in respect of current transactions between nations.” Although the exchange rate in Country Z for the US dollar, based on Country Z’s market liquidity may be K8 per US dollar, in Country J it may well be ¥200 per US dollar as Country J trades more with the United States than Country Z.
If a citizen in Country Z wanted to import an iphone from the United States pegged at US$500, it would be cheaper to buy the iphone via Country J, but this would in turn affect market liquidities in both Country Z and Country J money markets and hence exchange rates as exchange arbitrage operations occur. The US$500 iphone in Country Z in Kwacha terms based on its K8 per US dollar rate would cost K4,000, but through Country J the cost of the iphone would be ¥100,000 at ¥200 per US dollar, being through Country Z’s Kwacha/Yen exchange rate at ¥1,000 per K1 be worth K100, which is equal in US dollars based on Country Z’s US dollar/Kwacha exchange rate at US$12.50. At US$12.50 per iphone the United States would be on an equal footing to deal with another country called China with its cheap exports unless China’s cross-rates are lower in the countries China/United States/Country Z’s exchange rate configurations.
It would then be a question of quality and finding the best value in currency arbitrage operations.
The United States would still get its US$500 disregardless of the value step up or step down and the problem of external disequilibrium is addressed provided each country settled its exports in its national currencies.Thus the notion of the value of the US dollar being fixed to every currency is removed in a free floating cross rate system. Read more
