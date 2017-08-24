Las maquinaciones equivocadas sobre el tipo de cambio de China

BEIJING – El 11 de agosto de 2015, el Banco Popular de China (PBOC) determinó que la paridad central del tipo de cambio del renminbi frente al dólar estadounidense se fijaría con referencia al precio de cierre del día de operaciones anterior, dentro de una banda del 2%. Fue una decisión audaz para tener un tipo de cambio más flexible e impulsado por el mercado. Pero el anuncio de la reforma hizo que el mercado entrara en pánico, lo que desencadenó una caída del 3% del renminbi en apenas cuatro días de operaciones. De manera que se la abandonó rápidamente.
Ese cambio de política, si bien es entendible, resulta lamentable. Durante el resto de 2015, el PBOC se esforzó por impedir que el renminbi se debilitara. Después de invertir una enorme cantidad de reservas de moneda extranjera, en febrero de 2016 decidió introducir una nueva regla para fijar el tipo de paridad central.
Según la nueva regla, la tasa de paridad central tendría en cuenta no sólo el precio de cierre del día de operaciones anterior, sino también el "tipo de cambio teórico" que mantendría inalterado, en las 24 horas previas, el índice del Sistema de Comercio de Divisas de China (CFETS). En otras palabras, siempre que se registrara un cambio en el índice del dólar estadounidense, el PBOC tendría que intervenir en el mercado de divisas para alinear el tipo de cambio renminbi-dólar determinado por el mercado con el tipo de cambio teórico que mantenía estable el índice del CFETS.
Según el PBOC, con un índice del dólar incierto, era necesaria la introducción de una canasta de monedas en el proceso de fijación de precios de manera de permitir fluctuaciones bidireccionales del tipo de cambio renminbi-dólar. El mercado pudo verificar si el PBOC había seguido la regla de fijación del tipo de cambio, pero no determinó el tipo de cambio; esa tarea fue llevada a cabo por el PBOC.
En cualquier caso, cuando el índice del dólar está en alza, la nueva regla aparentemente funciona bien. Dada la persistente presión hacia la baja sobre el tipo de cambio, si el PBOC permitía que el renminbi cayera frente al creciente índice del dólar, el índice del CFETS se mantendría más o menos constante. Esto significaba que el PBOC podría cumplir con la regla de fijación del tipo de cambio sin recurrir a una intervención demasiado frecuente.
Sin embargo, en iguales condiciones, si el índice del dólar caía, el PBOC tendría que fijar un tipo de paridad central más alto para el renminbi. Esto implica que el PBOC podría verse obligado a vender sus reservas de dólares estadounidenses, ya reducidas sustancialmente, para hacer subir artificialmente el precio de cierre del renminbi y mantener el tipo de cambio al contado dentro de la banda del 2%.
En julio de 2017, el PBOC decidió hacer un cambio adicional en la regla de fijación del tipo de cambio a fin de corregir las "grandes oscilaciones del mercado" y un "comportamiento gregario irracional". Al introducir un llamado "factor contracíclico" en la ecuación de la fijación del tipo de cambio, el PBOC intentó atemperar el impacto desproporcionado de las expectativas de depreciación, vinculadas a mejoras en los fundamentos de la economía china, en el tipo de cambio.
La lógica es debatible. Pero el verdadero problema del cambio es que nadie fuera del PBOC sabe cómo se cuantifica el factor contracíclico, muchos menos cómo se lo pondera contra el precio de cierre del día anterior o el tipo de cambio teórico. En consecuencia, el mercado no sólo tiene un papel sustancialmente reducido en el proceso de fijación del tipo de cambio; ni siquiera puede verificar si el PBOC está cumpliendo con la regla de fijación del tipo de cambio para la paridad central. Esto significa que las autoridades monetarias tienen aún más discrecionalidad de la que tenían antes.
Las reformas de agosto de 2015 estaban correctamente destinadas a hacer que el sistema de tipo de cambio de China fuera más transparente, estuviera impulsado por el mercado y resultara flexible. Con la regla nueva, el PBOC en efecto dio marcha atrás. Y no tenía que hacerlo: con el beneficio de la retrospectiva, parece razonable suponer que, si tan solo el PBOC hubiera sido más paciente, podría haber sostenido la reforma de agosto de 2015. En unas pocas semanas o incluso días, la calma probablemente habría regresado al mercado y el PBOC habría hecho un progreso importante.
En los últimos meses, la economía china ha mostrado señales creíbles de estabilización; las salidas de capital han menguado, al menos por el momento; y el mercado financiero se ha mantenido mucho más tranquilo que en 2015. En este contexto más favorable, el PBOC, en lugar de impulsar nuevas reglas de fijación del tipo de cambio innecesariamente complicadas, necesita regresar a la reforma.
Comment Commented ROHIT CHANDAVARKER
One is puzzled by the suggestion of reforming the exchange rate mechanism & aligning it with the market determined rate when, in effect, the PBOC is loath to let go its overwhelming stranglehold over the movements of the renminbi. The grip on the exchange rate would be even greater now, following the precipitous fall in reserves & the drastic measures taken by the Govt. to stem further outflows. An imminent trade war with US would also take its toll on the yuan. Read more
Comment Commented Andrew (Andy) Crow
For as long as financial and political 'authorities' pretend that 'the market' is actually rational in the way it establishes exchange rates we will struggle to operate sensible international economic policies.
It's high time the US dollar was relieved of the responsibility and staus of being the yardstick by which all currencies are measured.
What is required is a neutral global currency against which all are measured and the US can be regarded as what it is - just another (albeit influential) player at the table.
No player should be allowed 'House advantage' in the global currency casino. Read more
Comment Commented David Punabantu
The time of one size fits all is over and China has to seriously restructure the way exchange rates are determined. The realities of China's exchange rate policy are seen in the IMF fixed cross rates. The cross-rates appear day in and day out, in value terms, in many national currencies. This implies that national money markets have the same money market currency liquidity and trade volumes to produce the same cross rates as observed between Britain and the United State of America. On the February 16th 2017 the Indian Rupee traded at INR0.01495 per US$1, while the Sterling pound was at INR0.01199 per £1, giving a IMF cross rate of 1.24. The Japanese Yen on the same date stood at JPY¥0.008782 per US$1 and JPY¥0.007033 per £1 giving a cross rate of 1.24. The Canadian dollar also on the same day had CAD$0.76569 per US$1 and CAD$0.61420 per £1 to give 1.24 as it's IMF fixed cross rate. The Chinese Yuan against the US dollar stood at CNY¥0.145541 per US$1, and CNY¥0.116789 per £1, on the same day to give a IMF cross rate of 1.24. The Mexican Pesos, Brazilian Real, South African Rand, on the same day like all currencies across the world had 1.24 as the IMF cross rate fixed on the US dollar and Sterling pound.
The reality on the ground is that Zambia, Britain, Canada, India, Japan, China, Mexico nor the EU has the same level and volume of trade to give credibility to the IMF fixed cross-rates. In fact, the demand of the Euro or the Zambian Kwacha, Euro against the US dollar and the British Sterling pound and other African, Asian, Latin American currencies in relation to trade, within their money markets, gives exchange rates that are outside the IMF fixed cross-rate system. There is no competition here with IMF fixed cross rates. It must be noted that IMF MD Mr. M. Gutt at his Harvard University address on the 13th February 1948 noted that the indirect exchange rate of the US dollar to the Sterling pound was £1 per US$2.6 as US$1 equalled 600 Lire and £1 equalled 1,560 Lire, while the direct Sterling pound-US dollar rate stood at £1 per US$4. American found it cheaper buying British goods via Italy. The IMF ruled in favour of Britain as if Italy's money markets had the same inflows as London's money market. The picture that emerges, in a free floating cross rate system for example, may see Country Z having trade surplus with Country J as it uses Yen to convert into Country Z’s currency the Kwachas to buy copper. This creates an exchange rate of ¥1,000 per K1 as Country J uses her Yen to purchase Kwachas, Country Z’s national currency. Country Z buys very little from Country J in relation to what Country Z exports to Country J. To this, Country J uses the purchased Country Z’s Kwachas to buy copper, against which Country Z accumulates Yen in its market as the Fund as noted in Article I of the Fund Agreement is, “to assist in the establishment of a [multilateral] system of payments in respect of current transactions between nations.” Although the exchange rate in Country Z for the US dollar, based on Country Z’s market liquidity may be K8 per US dollar, in Country J it may well be ¥200 per US dollar as Country J trades more with the United States than Country Z.
If a citizen in Country Z wanted to import an iphone from the United States pegged at US$500, it would be cheaper to buy the iphone via Country J, but this would in turn affect market liquidities in both Country Z and Country J money markets and hence exchange rates as exchange arbitrage operations occur. The US$500 iphone in Country Z in Kwacha terms based on its K8 per US dollar rate would cost K4,000, but through Country J the cost of the iphone would be ¥100,000 at ¥200 per US dollar, being through Country Z’s Kwacha/Yen exchange rate at ¥1,000 per K1 be worth K100, which is equal in US dollars based on Country Z���s US dollar/Kwacha exchange rate at US$12.50. At US$12.50 per iphone the United States would be on an equal footing to deal with another country called China with its cheap exports unless China’s cross-rates are lower in the countries China/United States/Country Z’s exchange rate configurations.
It would then be a question of quality and finding the best value in currency arbitrage operations.
The United States would still get its US$500 disregardless of the value step up or step down and the problem of external disequilibrium is addressed provided each country settled its exports in its national currencies.Thus the notion of the value of the US dollar being fixed to every currency is removed in a free floating cross rate system. Read more
