3

Las maquinaciones equivocadas sobre el tipo de cambio de China

BEIJING – El 11 de agosto de 2015, el Banco Popular de China (PBOC) determinó que la paridad central del tipo de cambio del renminbi frente al dólar estadounidense se fijaría con referencia al precio de cierre del día de operaciones anterior, dentro de una banda del 2%. Fue una decisión audaz para tener un tipo de cambio más flexible e impulsado por el mercado. Pero el anuncio de la reforma hizo que el mercado entrara en pánico, lo que desencadenó una caída del 3% del renminbi en apenas cuatro días de operaciones. De manera que se la abandonó rápidamente.

Ese cambio de política, si bien es entendible, resulta lamentable. Durante el resto de 2015, el PBOC se esforzó por impedir que el renminbi se debilitara. Después de invertir una enorme cantidad de reservas de moneda extranjera, en febrero de 2016 decidió introducir una nueva regla para fijar el tipo de paridad central.

Según la nueva regla, la tasa de paridad central tendría en cuenta no sólo el precio de cierre del día de operaciones anterior, sino también el "tipo de cambio teórico" que mantendría inalterado, en las 24 horas previas, el índice del Sistema de Comercio de Divisas de China (CFETS). En otras palabras, siempre que se registrara un cambio en el índice del dólar estadounidense, el PBOC tendría que intervenir en el mercado de divisas para alinear el tipo de cambio renminbi-dólar determinado por el mercado con el tipo de cambio teórico que mantenía estable el índice del CFETS.

Según el PBOC, con un índice del dólar incierto, era necesaria la introducción de una canasta de monedas en el proceso de fijación de precios de manera de permitir fluctuaciones bidireccionales del tipo de cambio renminbi-dólar. El mercado pudo verificar si el PBOC había seguido la regla de fijación del tipo de cambio, pero no determinó el tipo de cambio; esa tarea fue llevada a cabo por el PBOC.

En cualquier caso, cuando el índice del dólar está en alza, la nueva regla aparentemente funciona bien. Dada la persistente presión hacia la baja sobre el tipo de cambio, si el PBOC permitía que el renminbi cayera frente al creciente índice del dólar, el índice del CFETS se mantendría más o menos constante. Esto significaba que el PBOC podría cumplir con la regla de fijación del tipo de cambio sin recurrir a una intervención demasiado frecuente.

Sin embargo, en iguales condiciones, si el índice del dólar caía, el PBOC tendría que fijar un tipo de paridad central más alto para el renminbi. Esto implica que el PBOC podría verse obligado a vender sus reservas de dólares estadounidenses, ya reducidas sustancialmente, para hacer subir artificialmente el precio de cierre del renminbi y mantener el tipo de cambio al contado dentro de la banda del 2%.

En julio de 2017, el PBOC decidió hacer un cambio adicional en la regla de fijación del tipo de cambio a fin de corregir las "grandes oscilaciones del mercado" y un "comportamiento gregario irracional". Al introducir un llamado "factor contracíclico" en la ecuación de la fijación del tipo de cambio, el PBOC intentó atemperar el impacto desproporcionado de las expectativas de depreciación, vinculadas a mejoras en los fundamentos de la economía china, en el tipo de cambio.

La lógica es debatible. Pero el verdadero problema del cambio es que nadie fuera del PBOC sabe cómo se cuantifica el factor contracíclico, muchos menos cómo se lo pondera contra el precio de cierre del día anterior o el tipo de cambio teórico. En consecuencia, el mercado no sólo tiene un papel sustancialmente reducido en el proceso de fijación del tipo de cambio; ni siquiera puede verificar si el PBOC está cumpliendo con la regla de fijación del tipo de cambio para la paridad central. Esto significa que las autoridades monetarias tienen aún más discrecionalidad de la que tenían antes.

DONATE NOW

Las reformas de agosto de 2015 estaban correctamente destinadas a hacer que el sistema de tipo de cambio de China fuera más transparente, estuviera impulsado por el mercado y resultara flexible. Con la regla nueva, el PBOC en efecto dio marcha atrás. Y no tenía que hacerlo: con el beneficio de la retrospectiva, parece razonable suponer que, si tan solo el PBOC hubiera sido más paciente, podría haber sostenido la reforma de agosto de 2015. En unas pocas semanas o incluso días, la calma probablemente habría regresado al mercado y el PBOC habría hecho un progreso importante.

En los últimos meses, la economía china ha mostrado señales creíbles de estabilización; las salidas de capital han menguado, al menos por el momento; y el mercado financiero se ha mantenido mucho más tranquilo que en 2015. En este contexto más favorable, el PBOC, en lugar de impulsar nuevas reglas de fijación del tipo de cambio innecesariamente complicadas, necesita regresar a la reforma.