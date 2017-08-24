被误导的中国汇率机制

发自北京——2015年8月11日，中国人民银行宣布人民币兑美元汇率中间价报价将参照前一交易日收盘价设定，上下幅度为2％。这是向更灵活更市场化的汇率迈出的一大步。但这项改革的发布却导致了市场的恐慌，导致人民币汇率在短短四个交易日内下滑了3%，因此很快就被抛弃了。
收回这一政策的做法虽然可以理解，却也带来了遗憾。在2015年剩下的那段时间里中国人民银行一直在努力防止人民币贬值，而在消耗了巨量外汇储备之后，又在2016年2月决定引入一套新的汇率中间价报价制定规则。
根据这套替代规则，汇率中间价报价不仅要考虑前一个交易日的收盘价，还要考虑一个保证包含24种货币篮子的中国外汇交易系统指数在过去24小时内不发生变化的“理论汇率”。换言之，每当美元指数发生变化，中国人民银行就必须出手干预外汇市场，确保市场形成的人民币兑美元汇率与使中国外汇交易系统保持稳定的理论汇率保持一致。
根据中国人民银行的说法，由于美元指数走势不确定，需要将一篮子货币引入价格制定过程以实现人民币兑美元汇率的双向波动。市场可以去验证中国人民银行是否遵循了汇率制定规则，但无法去确定汇率；这项任务会交由中国人民银行来完成。
不管怎么样，新规则在美元指数上涨时似乎没什么问题。由于人民币汇率持续面临下行压力，如果人行允许人民币在美元指数上涨的背景下贬值，中国外汇交易系统指数将基本上保持不变。这意味着中国人民银行可以在无需过于频繁采取干预措施的情况下遵循汇率制定规则。
而反之亦然，如果美元指数下跌，中国人民银行就必须为人民币设定更高的汇率中间价。这意味着中国人民银行可能要被迫抛出本已大量消耗的美元储备，人为推高人民币收盘价并将波动保持在2％以内的水平。
2017年7月，中国人民银行决定对利率设定规则进行额外修订以过滤“大幅市场波动”和“羊群效应”。通过在中间价报价模型中引入所谓的“逆周期因子”，中国人民银行试图抵消贬值预期相对于中国经济基本面的改善对汇率所造成的不成比例影响。
这个逻辑的可靠性可以留待继续讨论。但这一修订的真正问题在于除了中国人民银行以外没人知道逆周期因子是如何量化的，更不用说它相对于前一天的收盘价或理论汇率的权重是多少。因此市场不仅在设定汇率方面的作用大大减少；甚至无法验证中国人民银行是否遵循了汇率中间价报价的设定规则。这意味着货币当局手握的自由裁量权比以前更大了。
2015年8月改革的方向是正确的，就是要使中国的汇率制度更加透明化，市场化和灵活。但随着新规的实施，中国人民银行实际上又倒退了。而它其实没有必要这样做：事后看来，我们似乎有理由假设如果中国人民银行能多一点耐心，2015年8月改革的成果就可能坚持下来。在几周甚至几天之内，市场情绪就会冷静下来，而中国人民银行也将实现重大的进步。
近几个月来，中国经济出现了可靠的企稳迹象。资本外流至少在眼下已经消退，金融市场也比2015年平稳得多。在这个更有利的背景下，中国人民银行不应再炮制出一些增添不必要复杂性的新利率制定规则，而是需要重新回到改革的道路之上。
Comment Commented David Punabantu
The time of one size fits all is over and China has to seriously restructure the way exchange rates are determined. The realities of China's exchange rate policy are seen in the IMF fixed cross rates. The cross-rates appear day in and day out, in value terms, in many national currencies. This implies that national money markets have the same money market currency liquidity and trade volumes to produce the same cross rates as observed between Britain and the United State of America. On the February 16th 2017 the Indian Rupee traded at INR0.01495 per US$1, while the Sterling pound was at INR0.01199 per £1, giving a IMF cross rate of 1.24. The Japanese Yen on the same date stood at JPY¥0.008782 per US$1 and JPY¥0.007033 per £1 giving a cross rate of 1.24. The Canadian dollar also on the same day had CAD$0.76569 per US$1 and CAD$0.61420 per £1 to give 1.24 as it's IMF fixed cross rate. The Chinese Yuan against the US dollar stood at CNY¥0.145541 per US$1, and CNY¥0.116789 per £1, on the same day to give a IMF cross rate of 1.24. The Mexican Pesos, Brazilian Real, South African Rand, on the same day like all currencies across the world had 1.24 as the IMF cross rate fixed on the US dollar and Sterling pound.
The reality on the ground is that Zambia, Britain, Canada, India, Japan, China, Mexico nor the EU has the same level and volume of trade to give credibility to the IMF fixed cross-rates. In fact, the demand of the Euro or the Zambian Kwacha, Euro against the US dollar and the British Sterling pound and other African, Asian, Latin American currencies in relation to trade, within their money markets, gives exchange rates that are outside the IMF fixed cross-rate system. There is no competition here with IMF fixed cross rates. It must be noted that IMF MD Mr. M. Gutt at his Harvard University address on the 13th February 1948 noted that the indirect exchange rate of the US dollar to the Sterling pound was £1 per US$2.6 as US$1 equalled 600 Lire and £1 equalled 1,560 Lire, while the direct Sterling pound-US dollar rate stood at £1 per US$4. American found it cheaper buying British goods via Italy. The IMF ruled in favour of Britain as if Italy's money markets had the same inflows as London's money market. The picture that emerges, in a free floating cross rate system for example, may see Country Z having trade surplus with Country J as it uses Yen to convert into Country Z’s currency the Kwachas to buy copper. This creates an exchange rate of ¥1,000 per K1 as Country J uses her Yen to purchase Kwachas, Country Z’s national currency. Country Z buys very little from Country J in relation to what Country Z exports to Country J. To this, Country J uses the purchased Country Z’s Kwachas to buy copper, against which Country Z accumulates Yen in its market as the Fund as noted in Article I of the Fund Agreement is, “to assist in the establishment of a [multilateral] system of payments in respect of current transactions between nations.” Although the exchange rate in Country Z for the US dollar, based on Country Z’s market liquidity may be K8 per US dollar, in Country J it may well be ¥200 per US dollar as Country J trades more with the United States than Country Z.
If a citizen in Country Z wanted to import an iphone from the United States pegged at US$500, it would be cheaper to buy the iphone via Country J, but this would in turn affect market liquidities in both Country Z and Country J money markets and hence exchange rates as exchange arbitrage operations occur. The US$500 iphone in Country Z in Kwacha terms based on its K8 per US dollar rate would cost K4,000, but through Country J the cost of the iphone would be ¥100,000 at ¥200 per US dollar, being through Country Z’s Kwacha/Yen exchange rate at ¥1,000 per K1 be worth K100, which is equal in US dollars based on Country Z’s US dollar/Kwacha exchange rate at US$12.50. At US$12.50 per iphone the United States would be on an equal footing to deal with another country called China with its cheap exports unless China’s cross-rates are lower in the countries China/United States/Country Z’s exchange rate configurations.
It would then be a question of quality and finding the best value in currency arbitrage operations.
The United States would still get its US$500 disregardless of the value step up or step down and the problem of external disequilibrium is addressed provided each country settled its exports in its national currencies.Thus the notion of the value of the US dollar being fixed to every currency is removed in a free floating cross rate system. Read more
