1

被误导的中国汇率机制

发自北京——2015年8月11日，中国人民银行宣布人民币兑美元汇率中间价报价将参照前一交易日收盘价设定，上下幅度为2％。这是向更灵活更市场化的汇率迈出的一大步。但这项改革的发布却导致了市场的恐慌，导致人民币汇率在短短四个交易日内下滑了3%，因此很快就被抛弃了。

收回这一政策的做法虽然可以理解，却也带来了遗憾。在2015年剩下的那段时间里中国人民银行一直在努力防止人民币贬值，而在消耗了巨量外汇储备之后，又在2016年2月决定引入一套新的汇率中间价报价制定规则。

根据这套替代规则，汇率中间价报价不仅要考虑前一个交易日的收盘价，还要考虑一个保证包含24种货币篮子的中国外汇交易系统指数在过去24小时内不发生变化的“理论汇率”。换言之，每当美元指数发生变化，中国人民银行就必须出手干预外汇市场，确保市场形成的人民币兑美元汇率与使中国外汇交易系统保持稳定的理论汇率保持一致。

根据中国人民银行的说法，由于美元指数走势不确定，需要将一篮子货币引入价格制定过程以实现人民币兑美元汇率的双向波动。市场可以去验证中国人民银行是否遵循了汇率制定规则，但无法去确定汇率；这项任务会交由中国人民银行来完成。

不管怎么样，新规则在美元指数上涨时似乎没什么问题。由于人民币汇率持续面临下行压力，如果人行允许人民币在美元指数上涨的背景下贬值，中国外汇交易系统指数将基本上保持不变。这意味着中国人民银行可以在无需过于频繁采取干预措施的情况下遵循汇率制定规则。

而反之亦然，如果美元指数下跌，中国人民银行就必须为人民币设定更高的汇率中间价。这意味着中国人民银行可能要被迫抛出本已大量消耗的美元储备，人为推高人民币收盘价并将波动保持在2％以内的水平。

2017年7月，中国人民银行决定对利率设定规则进行额外修订以过滤“大幅市场波动”和“羊群效应”。通过在中间价报价模型中引入所谓的“逆周期因子”，中国人民银行试图抵消贬值预期相对于中国经济基本面的改善对汇率所造成的不成比例影响。

这个逻辑的可靠性可以留待继续讨论。但这一修订的真正问题在于除了中国人民银行以外没人知道逆周期因子是如何量化的，更不用说它相对于前一天的收盘价或理论汇率的权重是多少。因此市场不仅在设定汇率方面的作用大大减少；甚至无法验证中国人民银行是否遵循了汇率中间价报价的设定规则。这意味着货币当局手握的自由裁量权比以前更大了。

DONATE NOW

2015年8月改革的方向是正确的，就是要使中国的汇率制度更加透明化，市场化和灵活。但随着新规的实施，中国人民银行实际上又倒退了。而它其实没有必要这样做：事后看来，我们似乎有理由假设如果中国人民银行能多一点耐心，2015年8月改革的成果就可能坚持下来。在几周甚至几天之内，市场情绪就会冷静下来，而中国人民银行也将实现重大的进步。

近几个月来，中国经济出现了可靠的企稳迹象。资本外流至少在眼下已经消退，金融市场也比2015年平稳得多。在这个更有利的背景下，中国人民银行不应再炮制出一些增添不必要复杂性的新利率制定规则，而是需要重新回到改革的道路之上。