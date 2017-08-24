1

الصين ومكائد سعر الصرف المضللة

بكين ــ في الحادي عشر من أغسطس/آب 2015، قرر بنك الشعب الصيني أن يجري تحديد التعادل المركزي لسعر صرف الرنمينبي في مقابل الدولار الأميركي بالرجوع إلى سعر إغلاق يوم التداول السابق، في نطاق 2%. وكانت خطوة جريئة نحو سعر صرف أكثر مرونة وانقيادا للسوق. ولكن الإعلان عن هذا الإصلاح أحدث حالة من الذعر في السوق، مما تسبب في انخفاض قيمة الرنمينبي بنسبة 3% في غضون أربعة أيام تداول فقط. ولذلك، سرعان ما تراجع البنك عنه.

ورغم أن هذا الانقلاب في السياسة مفهوم، فإنه كان مؤسفا. فعلى مدار ما تبقى من عام 2015، ظل بنك الشعب الصيني يناضل لمنع الرنمينبي من تسجيل المزيد من الضعف. وبعد أن أنفق قدرا كبيرا من احتياطيات النقد الأجنبي، قرر البنك في فبراير/شباط 2016 تقديم قاعدة جديدة لتحديد سعر التعادل المركزي.

طبقا لقاعدة الاستبدال، لا يضع سعر التعادل المركزي في الحسبان سعر إغلاق يوم التداول السابق فحسب، بل وأيضا "سعر الصرف النظري" الذي من شأنه أن يُبقي على مؤشر نظام تداول النقد الأجنبي في الصين، والذي يتألف من سلة من 24 عُملة، بلا تغيير على مدار الساعات الأربع والعشرين السابقة. بعبارة أخرى، كلما حدث أي تغيير في مؤشر الدولار الأميركي، لابد أن يتدخل بنك الشعب الصيني في سوق سعر صرف العملات الأجنبية لمواءمة سعر صرف الرنمينبي ــ الدولار الذي تحدده السوق في مقابل سعر الصرف النظري الذي أبقى على مؤشر نظام تداول النقد الأجنبي في الصين مستقرا.

من منظور بنك الشعب الصيني، في ظل مؤشر غير مؤكد للدولار، كان إدخال سلة من العملات في عملية تحديد السعر مطلوبا لتمكين التقلبات في الاتجاهين لسعر صرف الرنمينبي ــ الدولار. وسُمِح للسوق بالتحقق مما إذا كان بنك الشعب الصيني اتبع قاعدة تحديد السعر، ولكن السوق لم تحدد سعر الصرف؛ بل تولى بنك الشعب الصيني هذه المهمة.

على أية حال، كلما كان مؤشر الدولار يتجه إلى الارتفاع، كانت القاعدة الجديدة تعمل على ما يرام. ونظرا للضغوط المستمرة التي تدفع سعر الصرف إلى الانخفاض، فإذا سمح بنك الشعب الصيني بهبوط قيمة الرنمينبي في مقابل مؤشر الدولار المتجه إلى الارتفاع، فسوف يظل مؤشر نظام تداول النقد الأجنبي في الصين شبه ثابت. وكان هذا يعني أن بنك الشعب الصيني يستطيع أن يتبع قاعدة تحديد السعر من دون اللجوء إلى التدخل بشكل متكرر.

ولكن، في حال ظلت كل الظروف الأخرى بلا تغيير، إذا كان مؤشر الدولار في انخفاض، فسوف يضطر بنك الشعب الصيني إلى تحديد سعر تعادل مركزي أعلى للرنمينبي. وهذا يعني ضمنا أن بنك الشعب الصيني ربما يضطر إلى بيع احتياطياته من الدولار الأميركي، والتي استنزفت بشكل كبير بالفعل، لدفع سعر صرف الرنمينبي إلى الارتفاع بشكل مصطنع والإبقاء على السعر الفوري ضمن نطاق 2%.

في يوليو/تموز 2017، قرر بنك الشعب الصيني إدخال تغيير إضافي على قاعدة تحديد السعر بهدف التصحيح بما يتماشى مع "تقلبات السوق الكبرى" و"سلوك القطيع غير العقلاني". وبإدخال ما يسمى "العامل المعاكس للدورة" على معادلة تحديد السعر، حاول بنك الشعب الصيني تخفيف التأثير غير المتناسب الذي تخلفه توقعات الانخفاض، نسبة إلى التحسن في أسس الاقتصاد الصيني، على سعر الصرف.

وهذا المنطق قابل للمناقشة. ولكن المشكلة الحقيقية مع التغيير هي أن لا أحد خارج بنك الشعب الصيني يعرف كيف يجري القياس الكَمي للعامل المعاكس للدورة، ناهيك عن كيفية وزنه في مقابل سعر إغلاق اليوم السابق أو سعر الصرف النظري. ونتيجة لهذا، فإن دور السوق في تحديد سعر الصرف ليس ضئيلا إلى حد كبير فحسب؛ بل إن السوق لا تستطيع حتى أن تتحقق مما إذا كان بنك الشعب الصيني يتبع قاعدته لتحديد سعر التعادل المركزي. وهذا يعني أن السلطات النقدية أصبحت تتمتع بسلطة تقديرية أعظم من ذي قبل.

كانت إصلاحات أغسطس/آب 2015 موجهة على النحو السليم لجعل نظام سعر الصرف في الصين أكثر شفافية، وأكثر انقيادا للسوق، وأكثر مرونة. وفي ظل القاعدة الجديدة، تراجع بنك الشعب الصيني فعليا إلى الخلف. وهو لم يكن مضطرا إلى ذلك: فمع ميزة الإدراك المتأخر بعد الحدث، يبدو من المعقول أن نفترض أن بنك الشعب الصيني كان ليلزم إصلاح أغسطس/آب 2015 لو تحلى ببساطة بقدر أكبر من الصبر. وفي غضون بضعة أسابيع أو حتى بضعة أيام، ربما كان الهدوء ليعود إلى السوق، وكان بنك الشعب الصيني ليحرز تقدما كبيرا.

في الأشهر الأخيرة، أظهر الاقتصاد الصيني علامات جادة تشير إلى الاستقرار؛ وانحسرت تدفقات رأس المال إلى الخارج، على الأقل في الوقت الحاضر؛ وظلت السوق المالية أكثر هدوءا من حالها في عام 2015. وفي هذا السياق الأكثر ملاءمة، ينبغي لبنك الشعب الصيني، بدلا من اصطناع قواعد جديدة معقدة وغير ضرورية لتحديد السعر، أن يعود إلى الإصلاح.

ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي          Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali