الصين ومكائد سعر الصرف المضللة

بكين ــ في الحادي عشر من أغسطس/آب 2015، قرر بنك الشعب الصيني أن يجري تحديد التعادل المركزي لسعر صرف الرنمينبي في مقابل الدولار الأميركي بالرجوع إلى سعر إغلاق يوم التداول السابق، في نطاق 2%. وكانت خطوة جريئة نحو سعر صرف أكثر مرونة وانقيادا للسوق. ولكن الإعلان عن هذا الإصلاح أحدث حالة من الذعر في السوق، مما تسبب في انخفاض قيمة الرنمينبي بنسبة 3% في غضون أربعة أيام تداول فقط. ولذلك، سرعان ما تراجع البنك عنه.
ورغم أن هذا الانقلاب في السياسة مفهوم، فإنه كان مؤسفا. فعلى مدار ما تبقى من عام 2015، ظل بنك الشعب الصيني يناضل لمنع الرنمينبي من تسجيل المزيد من الضعف. وبعد أن أنفق قدرا كبيرا من احتياطيات النقد الأجنبي، قرر البنك في فبراير/شباط 2016 تقديم قاعدة جديدة لتحديد سعر التعادل المركزي.
طبقا لقاعدة الاستبدال، لا يضع سعر التعادل المركزي في الحسبان سعر إغلاق يوم التداول السابق فحسب، بل وأيضا "سعر الصرف النظري" الذي من شأنه أن يُبقي على مؤشر نظام تداول النقد الأجنبي في الصين، والذي يتألف من سلة من 24 عُملة، بلا تغيير على مدار الساعات الأربع والعشرين السابقة. بعبارة أخرى، كلما حدث أي تغيير في مؤشر الدولار الأميركي، لابد أن يتدخل بنك الشعب الصيني في سوق سعر صرف العملات الأجنبية لمواءمة سعر صرف الرنمينبي ــ الدولار الذي تحدده السوق في مقابل سعر الصرف النظري الذي أبقى على مؤشر نظام تداول النقد الأجنبي في الصين مستقرا.
من منظور بنك الشعب الصيني، في ظل مؤشر غير مؤكد للدولار، كان إدخال سلة من العملات في عملية تحديد السعر مطلوبا لتمكين التقلبات في الاتجاهين لسعر صرف الرنمينبي ــ الدولار. وسُمِح للسوق بالتحقق مما إذا كان بنك الشعب الصيني اتبع قاعدة تحديد السعر، ولكن السوق لم تحدد سعر الصرف؛ بل تولى بنك الشعب الصيني هذه المهمة.
على أية حال، كلما كان مؤشر الدولار يتجه إلى الارتفاع، كانت القاعدة الجديدة تعمل على ما يرام. ونظرا للضغوط المستمرة التي تدفع سعر الصرف إلى الانخفاض، فإذا سمح بنك الشعب الصيني بهبوط قيمة الرنمينبي في مقابل مؤشر الدولار المتجه إلى الارتفاع، فسوف يظل مؤشر نظام تداول النقد الأجنبي في الصين شبه ثابت. وكان هذا يعني أن بنك الشعب الصيني يستطيع أن يتبع قاعدة تحديد السعر من دون اللجوء إلى التدخل بشكل متكرر.
ولكن، في حال ظلت كل الظروف الأخرى بلا تغيير، إذا كان مؤشر الدولار في انخفاض، فسوف يضطر بنك الشعب الصيني إلى تحديد سعر تعادل مركزي أعلى للرنمينبي. وهذا يعني ضمنا أن بنك الشعب الصيني ربما يضطر إلى بيع احتياطياته من الدولار الأميركي، والتي استنزفت بشكل كبير بالفعل، لدفع سعر صرف الرنمينبي إلى الارتفاع بشكل مصطنع والإبقاء على السعر الفوري ضمن نطاق 2%.
في يوليو/تموز 2017، قرر بنك الشعب الصيني إدخال تغيير إضافي على قاعدة تحديد السعر بهدف التصحيح بما يتماشى مع "تقلبات السوق الكبرى" و"سلوك القطيع غير العقلاني". وبإدخال ما يسمى "العامل المعاكس للدورة" على معادلة تحديد السعر، حاول بنك الشعب الصيني تخفيف التأثير غير المتناسب الذي تخلفه توقعات الانخفاض، نسبة إلى التحسن في أسس الاقتصاد الصيني، على سعر الصرف.
وهذا المنطق قابل للمناقشة. ولكن المشكلة الحقيقية مع التغيير هي أن لا أحد خارج بنك الشعب الصيني يعرف كيف يجري القياس الكَمي للعامل المعاكس للدورة، ناهيك عن كيفية وزنه في مقابل سعر إغلاق اليوم السابق أو سعر الصرف النظري. ونتيجة لهذا، فإن دور السوق في تحديد سعر الصرف ليس ضئيلا إلى حد كبير فحسب؛ بل إن السوق لا تستطيع حتى أن تتحقق مما إذا كان بنك الشعب الصيني يتبع قاعدته لتحديد سعر التعادل المركزي. وهذا يعني أن السلطات النقدية أصبحت تتمتع بسلطة تقديرية أعظم من ذي قبل.
كانت إصلاحات أغسطس/آب 2015 موجهة على النحو السليم لجعل نظام سعر الصرف في الصين أكثر شفافية، وأكثر انقيادا للسوق، وأكثر مرونة. وفي ظل القاعدة الجديدة، تراجع بنك الشعب الصيني فعليا إلى الخلف. وهو لم يكن مضطرا إلى ذلك: فمع ميزة الإدراك المتأخر بعد الحدث، يبدو من المعقول أن نفترض أن بنك الشعب الصيني كان ليلزم إصلاح أغسطس/آب 2015 لو تحلى ببساطة بقدر أكبر من الصبر. وفي غضون بضعة أسابيع أو حتى بضعة أيام، ربما كان الهدوء ليعود إلى السوق، وكان بنك الشعب الصيني ليحرز تقدما كبيرا.
في الأشهر الأخيرة، أظهر الاقتصاد الصيني علامات جادة تشير إلى الاستقرار؛ وانحسرت تدفقات رأس المال إلى الخارج، على الأقل في الوقت الحاضر؛ وظلت السوق المالية أكثر هدوءا من حالها في عام 2015. وفي هذا السياق الأكثر ملاءمة، ينبغي لبنك الشعب الصيني، بدلا من اصطناع قواعد جديدة معقدة وغير ضرورية لتحديد السعر، أن يعود إلى الإصلاح.
ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali
Comment Commented David Punabantu
The time of one size fits all is over and China has to seriously restructure the way exchange rates are determined. The realities of China's exchange rate policy are seen in the IMF fixed cross rates. The cross-rates appear day in and day out, in value terms, in many national currencies. This implies that national money markets have the same money market currency liquidity and trade volumes to produce the same cross rates as observed between Britain and the United State of America. On the February 16th 2017 the Indian Rupee traded at INR0.01495 per US$1, while the Sterling pound was at INR0.01199 per £1, giving a IMF cross rate of 1.24. The Japanese Yen on the same date stood at JPY¥0.008782 per US$1 and JPY¥0.007033 per £1 giving a cross rate of 1.24. The Canadian dollar also on the same day had CAD$0.76569 per US$1 and CAD$0.61420 per £1 to give 1.24 as it's IMF fixed cross rate. The Chinese Yuan against the US dollar stood at CNY¥0.145541 per US$1, and CNY¥0.116789 per £1, on the same day to give a IMF cross rate of 1.24. The Mexican Pesos, Brazilian Real, South African Rand, on the same day like all currencies across the world had 1.24 as the IMF cross rate fixed on the US dollar and Sterling pound.
The reality on the ground is that Zambia, Britain, Canada, India, Japan, China, Mexico nor the EU has the same level and volume of trade to give credibility to the IMF fixed cross-rates. In fact, the demand of the Euro or the Zambian Kwacha, Euro against the US dollar and the British Sterling pound and other African, Asian, Latin American currencies in relation to trade, within their money markets, gives exchange rates that are outside the IMF fixed cross-rate system. There is no competition here with IMF fixed cross rates. It must be noted that IMF MD Mr. M. Gutt at his Harvard University address on the 13th February 1948 noted that the indirect exchange rate of the US dollar to the Sterling pound was £1 per US$2.6 as US$1 equalled 600 Lire and £1 equalled 1,560 Lire, while the direct Sterling pound-US dollar rate stood at £1 per US$4. American found it cheaper buying British goods via Italy. The IMF ruled in favour of Britain as if Italy's money markets had the same inflows as London's money market. The picture that emerges, in a free floating cross rate system for example, may see Country Z having trade surplus with Country J as it uses Yen to convert into Country Z’s currency the Kwachas to buy copper. This creates an exchange rate of ¥1,000 per K1 as Country J uses her Yen to purchase Kwachas, Country Z’s national currency. Country Z buys very little from Country J in relation to what Country Z exports to Country J. To this, Country J uses the purchased Country Z’s Kwachas to buy copper, against which Country Z accumulates Yen in its market as the Fund as noted in Article I of the Fund Agreement is, “to assist in the establishment of a [multilateral] system of payments in respect of current transactions between nations.” Although the exchange rate in Country Z for the US dollar, based on Country Z’s market liquidity may be K8 per US dollar, in Country J it may well be ¥200 per US dollar as Country J trades more with the United States than Country Z.
If a citizen in Country Z wanted to import an iphone from the United States pegged at US$500, it would be cheaper to buy the iphone via Country J, but this would in turn affect market liquidities in both Country Z and Country J money markets and hence exchange rates as exchange arbitrage operations occur. The US$500 iphone in Country Z in Kwacha terms based on its K8 per US dollar rate would cost K4,000, but through Country J the cost of the iphone would be ¥100,000 at ¥200 per US dollar, being through Country Z’s Kwacha/Yen exchange rate at ¥1,000 per K1 be worth K100, which is equal in US dollars based on Country Z’s US dollar/Kwacha exchange rate at US$12.50. At US$12.50 per iphone the United States would be on an equal footing to deal with another country called China with its cheap exports unless China’s cross-rates are lower in the countries China/United States/Country Z’s exchange rate configurations.
It would then be a question of quality and finding the best value in currency arbitrage operations.
The United States would still get its US$500 disregardless of the value step up or step down and the problem of external disequilibrium is addressed provided each country settled its exports in its national currencies.Thus the notion of the value of the US dollar being fixed to every currency is removed in a free floating cross rate system. Read more
