Lo que China puede enseñarle a Estados Unidos sobre el aire limpio

Anthony DeAngelis AUG 1, 2017

Oh wow, Trump "turning his back" on the Paris Climate Accord (which was never ratified by Congress). What a joke.



Honestly, this is what professional academics write?



1) USA continues to move forward with green energy.

2) China is a planned and managed economy.

3) Fracking and the cheap and abundant natural gas is what is driving the decline in green house emissions.



Seriously, god, this site is garbage. No wonder no one listens to academics anymore. The "IUS, on the other hand, is literally digging its own grave." What a joke. How about the ground water pollution and other environmental damage that China has?



https://www.forbes.com/sites/niallmccarthy/2015/01/23/air-pollution-chinese-and-american-cities-in-comparison-infographic/#233eb3952362



This author is a joke and this site is as well. Sad that people go into debt taking classed from this individual.



Yeah, China, tons to teach the USA. lol Read more