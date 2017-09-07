2

阿拉伯独裁陷阱

特拉维夫—阿拉伯之春爆发已经过去六年多了，而大部分阿拉伯人的生活水平要比2011年时更加糟糕。中东和北非失业四肆虐，而那里的人口有三分之二年龄在15至29岁之间。放眼整个地区，体制将政治表达渠道完全关闭，对于群众示威，体制的反应也越来越残暴。

埃及和沙特阿拉伯政府（在某种程度上，摩洛哥政府也是如此）可谓阿拉伯国家体制无力摆脱独裁陷阱的最佳写照——即使目前的局势表明又一场群众觉醒就在眼前。

DONATE NOW

埃及是革命如何以背叛收场的经典案例。总统西西的独裁甚至比强人穆巴拉克还要暴力，后者统治了埃及30年，在2011年的暴动中被推翻。在被他本人称为 “百万黑帮”的警察部队的协助下，西西将镇压变成了体制最突出的组织原则。

改革埃及经济、使之能够受惠于其9,500万人口（外加每年新增的两百万人），对任何人来说都是一个异常艰巨的任务。而这个任务又是埃及领导人无可回避的，因为穆巴拉克时代的社会契约——埃及人用自由换取不断扩张的福利国家和慷慨的补助——已难以为继。

埃及年轻人失业率高达40%，只有坚定的改革派总统能够将埃及从经济灾难的边缘拉回来。悲哀的是，西西并未没有给六年前在开罗解放广场（Tahrir Square）示威的年轻一代埃及人带来希望，而是打击个人项目，让军队成为经济的主要行为方。

也许是担心导致更大的社会动荡，因此西西至今仍未满足去年11月国际货币基金组织（IMF）所提出的作为其120亿美元援助计划的一部分的条件。这些条件包括大幅削减埃及臃肿的公共部门（目前仍有六百万雇员，不包括军队和警察）的工资以及减少补贴（目前仍占国民预算的30%）。

此外，西西所提供的表达政治诉求的制度性渠道，甚至比穆巴拉克时代的一党制还要少。据埃及经济和社会权力中心（Egyptian Centre for Economic and Social Rights），2016年埃及街头抗议数量比阿拉伯之春前的平均水平多五倍。一座社会火山正在形成，迟早会爆发。

在沙特阿拉伯，神权君主制相对轻松地抵挡住了阿拉伯之春，因为体制能够用慷慨施舍收买公民。但由于石油价格下跌以及人口暴增（光是在过去的十年就增加了25%），沙特王国的社会契约——和埃及一样——已经难以为继。

今年早些时候，沙特政府被迫削减了公共部门薪资和基本公共品补贴。这对体制来说是一个巨大的风险（事实上，在四个城市爆发了示威之后，薪资削减很快又被加了回去），原因之一是国家是沙特公民的最大雇主。

该地区的许多独裁者信奉非民主发展的“中国模式”。但这一模式显然让他们一败涂地。这一模式的社会和政治体制化要求远远超过了阿拉伯世界所具备的条件。

这意味着沙特王储穆罕默德·本·萨勒曼（Mohammed bin Salman）的雄心勃勃的计划面临着一个漫长而不确定的过程。萨勒曼王储意欲将基于石油的沙特经济转型为现代工业经济。经济改革想要成功，就必须辅之以深远的政治改革，而政治改革又必然会震动体制的基石。

和沙特阿拉伯一样，另一个君主国摩洛哥也在阿拉伯之春中基本安然无恙。当时，穆罕默德六世国王回应示威者说将进行宪政改革和选举。但摩洛哥现在面临着自己的“突尼斯时刻”——类似于2010年街头小贩博阿齐齐（Mohamed Bouazizi）为反对国家对自己的骚扰而自焚。

博阿齐齐的绝望之举点燃了阿拉伯之春。去年，摩洛哥也经历了可怕的类似一幕。商人费克里（Mouhcine Fikri）在试图找回被当局没收的渔获时，被垃圾压缩机碾死。费克里致死引发了摩洛哥北部里夫（Rif，该地区有着长期叛乱史）的示威潮。

革命的条件常常让此前默默无闻的领导人横空出世。在里夫，一位名叫纳赛尔·泽夫扎菲（Nasser Zefzafi）的失业男子所领导的示威很快就蔓延到摩洛哥其他地区。通过在线视频，他用方言猛烈抨击政府腐败和摩洛哥的“独裁”。6月11日，首都拉巴特爆发了自阿拉伯之春以来最大规模的群众示威。

与其父哈桑二世国王不同，穆罕默德支持拉夫地区的本土柏柏尔（Berber）文化，并投入资金将里夫沿海地带改造为制造业枢纽。但进步一波三折，因为君主牢牢掌握着所有政府领衔的经济项目。2015年许下的投资承诺至今仍未兑现。

尽管如此，摩洛哥君主制在用深思熟虑的方法应对公众情绪时仍然要胜其他阿拉伯体制一筹。这一政治技巧，再加上摩洛哥不断改善的经济，有助于体制抵挡住当下的动荡和未来暴力剧变。但政府也必须落实其2011年所承诺的政治改革；放松对经济的把持；并促进包容性增长和繁荣，包括解决深刻的地区差异。

当自鸣得意的国王和“民选”独裁者不用自上而下的可控革命应对群众示威，就难免会面临更加猛烈的自下而上的革命。对阿拉伯各国来说，不管是补贴承诺，还是镇压威胁，都无法让政治的精灵重新回到瓶中。