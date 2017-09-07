John Brian Shannon SEP 8, 2017

Hi Shlomo,



Agreed, the Arab Spring was a disaster for normal MENA citizens. No one is better off in any of those countries. Not one.



Some say it was a Western-backed debacle, others, domestic repression that finally ignited. I think a bit of both.



In any event, what to do for Egypt? And whatever happens in Egypt will have positive or negative repercussions for Israel -- writ large.



For instance, were millions of starving Egyptians to begin streaming for the Israeli border, the state of Israel would authorize the use of tactical nuclear weapons.



For Israel, solving the immediate problem would bring huge and unwelcome consequences. Other nations might simply decide to stop considering Israel a nation-state and remove the country from the UN and all other multilateral organizations. (I think that would be the gentlest response) And all trade with Israel would cease.



Yet, Israel would have done no more than many other country would have done in that exact scenario.



(Not that I would agree with it, nor of the likely response)



But in the world of realpolitik, my description of an Egyptian meltdown might, after the fact, seem naive.



Therefore, it's in Israel's best interests and the interests of the MENA nations and the GCC nations to stop the sleepwalking towards that almost inevitable outcome, by changing *today's variables* so that future never occurs.



"Intellectuals solve problems, geniuses prevent them." -- Albert Einstein



Here is the way forward for Egypt:



The President of Egypt should make the Egyptian military-industrial complex (to borrow a term) the largest single part of the Egyptian economy.



In the present Egyptian moment, if the President of Egypt created the equivalent of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers along with full conscription for all unemployed males and bought-out and incorporated every construction company in the country into the 'Egyptian Army Corps of Engineers' that would solve much of the looming problem.



Going to the world markets and especially to MENA, GCC, and to Israel for financing would provide the money for such a plan -- and it would simply be in the best interests of those countries to become generous investors in Egypt's infrastructure programme.



The so-called 'Command and Control economy' was designed exactly for situations like Egypt at this time in its history.



The President of Egypt gives the commands and the Army has control.



That is oversimplifying it, but that's the basic idea.



So, the markets float Egypt's infrastructure. Every unemployed Egyptian male suddenly has a job in the Army, and things get built fast and straight -- and all those earnings go right back into the economy as those paycheques are sent home to their Mother and Father.



In this way, unproductive and prone to rabble-rousing young men get a taste of military discipline, a job, some spending money, and appreciation from their parents (instead of disrespect) and the country takes a quantum leap forward.



And Israel misses out on millions of refugees streaming towards its gates at some point in the future.



(Again) "Intellectuals solve problems, geniuses prevent them." -- Albert Einstein



President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and every single investor in Egypt's infrastructure, along with Egypt's military, could prove to be the genius cohort who work to prevent a cataclysm in the region.



Let's hope that the Command and Control economy is properly utilized in Egypt to get Egypt up and out of its present and slowly worsening quandary.



Always great to find one of your posts on the ProSyn pages, Shlomo!



As always, very best regards, JBS Read more