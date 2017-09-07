4

La trampa de las autocracias árabes

TEL AVIV – Ya pasaron más de seis años desde el inicio de la Primavera Árabe, y para la mayoría de los árabes la vida es peor que en 2011. El desempleo cunde en Medio Oriente y el norte de África, donde la edad de dos tercios de la población está entre los 15 y los 29 años. Y los regímenes regionales clausuraron los canales de expresión política y respondieron a las protestas populares con brutalidad creciente.

Los gobiernos de Egipto, Arabia Saudita y, hasta cierto punto, Marruecos, son el vivo retrato de la aparente incapacidad de los regímenes árabes para escapar de la trampa de la autocracia, en momentos en que hay señales de la inminencia de otro despertar popular.

Egipto es un ejemplo clásico de cómo las revoluciones suelen terminar en decepción. La dictadura del presidente Abdel Fattah el-Sisi es todavía más violenta que la de Hosni Mubarak, el déspota expulsado por el levantamiento de 2011 tras treinta años en el poder. Con ayuda de una fuerza policial que él mismo describe como una “mafia de un millón de hombres”, Sisi hizo de la represión el principio organizador fundamental de su régimen.

Sería hazaña ciclópea para cualquiera reformar la economía egipcia para que beneficie a los 95 millones de personas del país (y a los dos millones que se les suman cada año). Y es una tarea que la dirigencia egipcia no puede eludir, porque el contrato social de los años de Mubarak, por el cual los egipcios entregaban libertad a cambio de generosas prestaciones sociales y subsidios, ya no es sostenible.

Con un desempleo juvenil del 40%, sólo un audaz presidente reformista puede alejar a Egipto del abismo de un desastre económico. Lamentablemente, en vez de dar esperanzas a la generación de egipcios jóvenes que hace seis años protestaron en plaza Tahrir, Sisi ahogó la iniciativa individual y convirtió al ejército en el principal actor de la economía.

Tal vez por temor a agravar la agitación social, Sisi todavía no cumplió las condiciones fijadas el pasado noviembre por el Fondo Monetario Internacional como parte de un paquete de rescate de 12 000 millones de dólares, entre ellas una rebaja drástica del costo salarial del inflado sector público egipcio, que todavía emplea a seis millones de personas (sin contar el ejército y la policía), y la reducción de subsidios que aún constituyen el 30% del presupuesto nacional.

Además, Sisi dejó incluso menos canales institucionales abiertos para la expresión política que con el sistema unipartidista de la era Mubarak. Según el Centro Egipcio de Derechos Económicos y Sociales, en 2016 el país fue escenario de cinco veces más protestas callejeras que, en promedio, durante los años previos a la Primavera Árabe. Es un volcán social en formación, que tarde o temprano entrará en erupción.

En Arabia Saudita, el régimen monárquico‑teocrático pudo capear la Primavera Árabe con relativa facilidad, gracias a la prodigalidad con que trata a sus ciudadanos. Pero el contrato social del reino, como el de Egipto, se ha vuelto insostenible, por el abaratamiento del petróleo y el 25% de crecimiento poblacional registrado sólo en los últimos diez años.

Hace unos meses, el gobierno saudita tuvo que recortar salarios del sector público y subsidios a bienes básicos. Esto supone un gran riesgo para el régimen (que de hecho tuvo que anular los recortes salariales poco después, tras la convocatoria a protestas en cuatro ciudades), sobre todo porque el Estado es el principal empleador de los ciudadanos sauditas.

Muchos de los autócratas de la región cifraron sus esperanzas en el “modelo chino” de desarrollo no democrático, pero es evidente que no funcionó, porque demanda demasiada regimentación socioeconómica y política para ser viable en las condiciones imperantes en el mundo árabe.

Esto implica que el ambicioso plan del príncipe heredero saudita, Mohammed bin Salmán, de transformar la economía petrolera de su país en una economía industrial moderna demandará un proceso prolongado e incierto. Las reformas económicas sólo tendrán éxito si van acompañadas de amplias reformas políticas, que inevitablemente sacudirán los cimientos del régimen.

Como Arabia Saudita, Marruecos (también una monarquía) salió de la Primavera Árabe bastante indemne. En ese momento, el rey Mohammed VI tuvo el buen tino de responder a las manifestaciones con ofertas de reforma constitucional y elecciones. Pero Marruecos se enfrenta ahora a su propio “momento tunecino”, semejante a la inmolación en 2010 del vendedor callejero Mohamed Bouazizi en protesta por el hostigamiento oficial.

El acto desesperado de Bouazizi encendió la mecha de la Primavera Árabe. Y el año pasado, Marruecos tuvo una horrible repetición de aquel, cuando un pescador llamado Mouhcine Fikri murió aplastado en un compactador de basura, cuando trataba de rescatar la pesca que le había sido confiscada por las autoridades. La muerte de Fikri inició una oleada de protestas en todo el Rif septentrional, una región con una larga historia de rebeldía.

Las condiciones revolucionarias suelen llevar al surgimiento de figuras antes ignotas. En el Rif, un desempleado de 39 años llamado Nasser Zefzafi se convirtió en líder de protestas que pronto se extendieron a otras partes del país. Zefzafi grabó una serie de videos en el idioma vernáculo, que se difundieron en las redes, en los que critica duramente la corrupción del gobierno y la “dictadura” marroquí. Y el 11 de junio, la capital, Rabat, fue escenario de la mayor protesta popular desde el estallido de la Primavera Árabe.

A diferencia de su padre (el rey Hassan II), Mohammed ha tenido una política favorable a la cultura autóctona bereber, e invirtió en convertir la región costera del Rif en un centro industrial. Pero el avance ha sido errático, porque la monarquía mantiene un férreo control de todas las iniciativas económicas oficiales. Las inversiones prometidas en 2015 todavía no se concretaron.

Sin embargo, la monarquía marroquí siempre se mostró más capaz que otros regímenes árabes para elaborar respuestas estudiadas al humor popular. Esta astucia política, combinada con la mejora económica del país, tal vez ayude al régimen a capear la turbulencia actual y la próxima oleada de violencia. Pero el gobierno también tendrá que cumplir las reformas políticas que prometió en 2011, aflojar el control de la economía y promover crecimiento y prosperidad inclusivos, lo que también demanda resolver las profundas disparidades regionales.

Cuando reyes indolentes y autócratas “electos” no responden a las protestas populares con una revolución controlada desde arriba, les aguarda inevitablemente una revolución más violenta desde abajo. Y una vez iniciado el proceso, los regímenes árabes no podrán detenerlo ni con promesas de subsidios ni con amenazas de represión.

Traducción: Esteban Flamini