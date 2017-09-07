La trampa de las autocracias árabes

TEL AVIV – Ya pasaron más de seis años desde el inicio de la Primavera Árabe, y para la mayoría de los árabes la vida es peor que en 2011. El desempleo cunde en Medio Oriente y el norte de África, donde la edad de dos tercios de la población está entre los 15 y los 29 años. Y los regímenes regionales clausuraron los canales de expresión política y respondieron a las protestas populares con brutalidad creciente.
Los gobiernos de Egipto, Arabia Saudita y, hasta cierto punto, Marruecos, son el vivo retrato de la aparente incapacidad de los regímenes árabes para escapar de la trampa de la autocracia, en momentos en que hay señales de la inminencia de otro despertar popular.
Egipto es un ejemplo clásico de cómo las revoluciones suelen terminar en decepción. La dictadura del presidente Abdel Fattah el-Sisi es todavía más violenta que la de Hosni Mubarak, el déspota expulsado por el levantamiento de 2011 tras treinta años en el poder. Con ayuda de una fuerza policial que él mismo describe como una “mafia de un millón de hombres”, Sisi hizo de la represión el principio organizador fundamental de su régimen.
Sería hazaña ciclópea para cualquiera reformar la economía egipcia para que beneficie a los 95 millones de personas del país (y a los dos millones que se les suman cada año). Y es una tarea que la dirigencia egipcia no puede eludir, porque el contrato social de los años de Mubarak, por el cual los egipcios entregaban libertad a cambio de generosas prestaciones sociales y subsidios, ya no es sostenible.
Con un desempleo juvenil del 40%, sólo un audaz presidente reformista puede alejar a Egipto del abismo de un desastre económico. Lamentablemente, en vez de dar esperanzas a la generación de egipcios jóvenes que hace seis años protestaron en plaza Tahrir, Sisi ahogó la iniciativa individual y convirtió al ejército en el principal actor de la economía.
Tal vez por temor a agravar la agitación social, Sisi todavía no cumplió las condiciones fijadas el pasado noviembre por el Fondo Monetario Internacional como parte de un paquete de rescate de 12 000 millones de dólares, entre ellas una rebaja drástica del costo salarial del inflado sector público egipcio, que todavía emplea a seis millones de personas (sin contar el ejército y la policía), y la reducción de subsidios que aún constituyen el 30% del presupuesto nacional.
Además, Sisi dejó incluso menos canales institucionales abiertos para la expresión política que con el sistema unipartidista de la era Mubarak. Según el Centro Egipcio de Derechos Económicos y Sociales, en 2016 el país fue escenario de cinco veces más protestas callejeras que, en promedio, durante los años previos a la Primavera Árabe. Es un volcán social en formación, que tarde o temprano entrará en erupción.
En Arabia Saudita, el régimen monárquico‑teocrático pudo capear la Primavera Árabe con relativa facilidad, gracias a la prodigalidad con que trata a sus ciudadanos. Pero el contrato social del reino, como el de Egipto, se ha vuelto insostenible, por el abaratamiento del petróleo y el 25% de crecimiento poblacional registrado sólo en los últimos diez años.
Hace unos meses, el gobierno saudita tuvo que recortar salarios del sector público y subsidios a bienes básicos. Esto supone un gran riesgo para el régimen (que de hecho tuvo que anular los recortes salariales poco después, tras la convocatoria a protestas en cuatro ciudades), sobre todo porque el Estado es el principal empleador de los ciudadanos sauditas.
Muchos de los autócratas de la región cifraron sus esperanzas en el “modelo chino” de desarrollo no democrático, pero es evidente que no funcionó, porque demanda demasiada regimentación socioeconómica y política para ser viable en las condiciones imperantes en el mundo árabe.
Esto implica que el ambicioso plan del príncipe heredero saudita, Mohammed bin Salmán, de transformar la economía petrolera de su país en una economía industrial moderna demandará un proceso prolongado e incierto. Las reformas económicas sólo tendrán éxito si van acompañadas de amplias reformas políticas, que inevitablemente sacudirán los cimientos del régimen.
Como Arabia Saudita, Marruecos (también una monarquía) salió de la Primavera Árabe bastante indemne. En ese momento, el rey Mohammed VI tuvo el buen tino de responder a las manifestaciones con ofertas de reforma constitucional y elecciones. Pero Marruecos se enfrenta ahora a su propio “momento tunecino”, semejante a la inmolación en 2010 del vendedor callejero Mohamed Bouazizi en protesta por el hostigamiento oficial.
El acto desesperado de Bouazizi encendió la mecha de la Primavera Árabe. Y el año pasado, Marruecos tuvo una horrible repetición de aquel, cuando un pescador llamado Mouhcine Fikri murió aplastado en un compactador de basura, cuando trataba de rescatar la pesca que le había sido confiscada por las autoridades. La muerte de Fikri inició una oleada de protestas en todo el Rif septentrional, una región con una larga historia de rebeldía.
Las condiciones revolucionarias suelen llevar al surgimiento de figuras antes ignotas. En el Rif, un desempleado de 39 años llamado Nasser Zefzafi se convirtió en líder de protestas que pronto se extendieron a otras partes del país. Zefzafi grabó una serie de videos en el idioma vernáculo, que se difundieron en las redes, en los que critica duramente la corrupción del gobierno y la “dictadura” marroquí. Y el 11 de junio, la capital, Rabat, fue escenario de la mayor protesta popular desde el estallido de la Primavera Árabe.
A diferencia de su padre (el rey Hassan II), Mohammed ha tenido una política favorable a la cultura autóctona bereber, e invirtió en convertir la región costera del Rif en un centro industrial. Pero el avance ha sido errático, porque la monarquía mantiene un férreo control de todas las iniciativas económicas oficiales. Las inversiones prometidas en 2015 todavía no se concretaron.
Sin embargo, la monarquía marroquí siempre se mostró más capaz que otros regímenes árabes para elaborar respuestas estudiadas al humor popular. Esta astucia política, combinada con la mejora económica del país, tal vez ayude al régimen a capear la turbulencia actual y la próxima oleada de violencia. Pero el gobierno también tendrá que cumplir las reformas políticas que prometió en 2011, aflojar el control de la economía y promover crecimiento y prosperidad inclusivos, lo que también demanda resolver las profundas disparidades regionales.
Cuando reyes indolentes y autócratas “electos” no responden a las protestas populares con una revolución controlada desde arriba, les aguarda inevitablemente una revolución más violenta desde abajo. Y una vez iniciado el proceso, los regímenes árabes no podrán detenerlo ni con promesas de subsidios ni con amenazas de represión.
Traducción: Esteban Flamini
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Shlomo Ben-Ami describes the situation autocrats in the Arab world are facing, from which it is difficult to escape and in which they feel trapped. They are confined to a zero-sum mindset, that restricts them from making compromise with their citizens on problems that bedevil the country. And they feel the power of their protesters, who demand for jobs, better living standards etc, which they can't deliver. Worst of all they seek deliverance from their delimma but resorting to violent measures.
The author takes a look at the powerholders in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and - to some extent - Morocco, who "epitomize Arab regimes’ seeming inability to escape the autocracy trap – even as current circumstances suggest that another popular awakening is imminent." The Arab Spring uprisings in 2011-12 marked a collective and contingent moment of hope, as protesters mobilised in support of reform, dignity, and change. Today, the Arab world is not better off. Youth bulge, lack of economic opportunities, social inequality and rampant corruption persist. Observers fear that Arab Spring 2.0 would be much more violent.
Egypt is the largest country in the Arab world and has played a central role in regional politics in modern times. The protests that ousted the long-term autocrat Hosni Mubarak in 2011 raised the hopes of democratic reform and an end to decades of corrupt and repressive rule. But the country "offers a classic example of how revolution often ends in betrayal."
Abdul Fattah al-Sisi won the May 2014 elections after a coup that shattered the dream of the Muslim Brotherhood and toppled the Islamist government, led by Mohamed Morsi. Some Egyptians hoped that Sisi would bring stability since Mubarak's removal. Others worried that he represented a return to an authoritarian security state. Unfortunately Sisi's dictatorship is even "more violent" than that of Mubarak.
The Egyptian economy is the second largest in the Arab world after Saudi Arabia, but struggles to support the rapid population growth - "95 million people (plus the two million added every year)". The economy depends heavily on agriculture, that has a limited amount of arable land, and a declining tourism industriy. Egyptians working abroad contribute to cash remittances, but economy across the Middle East stalls. "The social contract of the Mubarak years, whereby Egyptians traded freedom for an expansive welfare state and generous subsidies, is no longer sustainable."
Terrorist attacks have dealt a blow to Egypt's security and tourists stay away. As people are struggling to make ends meet, greater social unrest and political turmoil are simmering. Meanwhile "Sisi has yet to meet the conditions set last November by the International Monetary Fund as part of a $12 billion bailout." Making painful cuts in subsidies and reducing the bloated public sector, that employs 6 million people (security forces not included) will prove unpopular.
Saudi Arabia had survived the Arab Spring thanks to its stick and carrot policy. On the one hand, it showered largesse on its populace, while it launched a wave of repression against the Shia population in the oil-rich Eastern province. But falling oil prices and a population surge - it has grown "more than 25% in the last decade alone" - had put a great strain on the economy.
Since King Salman ascended the throne in 2015, his 32-year-old son, Mohammed bin Salman was made deputy crown prince, who swept aside many of the traditional leadership practices. The decision-making process was streamlined, with many of the reins of power ending up in the hands of the young prince. He is defence minister, as well as the key strategist for the Saudi economy.
Last year he unveiled an extremly ambitious plan - Vision 2030 - to bring social and economic change to his country and put an end to its dependence on oil revenues. He aims to increase the role for the private sector and create new jobs for the young generation. Most of all he seeks to reduce the country's lavish subsidies and propose the partial privatisation of the state oil company, Saudi Aramco. It remains to be seen whether he will win over powerful relatives, clerics and tribesmen, despite his popularity among young Saudis.
Morocco had skilfully sidestepped the revolutionary fervour sweeping the Arab world in 20111, by offering a milder, more peaceful vision of change. Elections were held, but people felt reforms still fell far short of their demands for a democratic, constitutional monarchy, and called for a boycott. The country's powerful monarchy and the system that supports it had averted the challenge.
King Mohammed VI has tremendous religious and political capital - it's not just him, but the whole establishment. Central to the monarchy's strength is its longevity - the Alaoui dynasty gained control of most of Morocco in 1664 - and its claim of descent from the Prophet Muhammad. Moroccan citizens, many of them are poor, illiterate and live in rural areas. They believe that their king has a special gift or blessing and they feel that they have some psychological relationship with him.
The author says Morocco has seen months of protests against corruption and unemployment in recent months, going through "its own 'Tunisia moment," after the death of a fish seller, Mouhcine Fikri, who was "crushed to death in a trash compactor while trying to retrieve fish confiscated by the authorities." His death drew parallels to that of the Tunisian fruit seller, Mohamed Bouazizi, who in 2010 set himself on fire in protest against "state harassment." This helped spark the Arab Spring uprisings. It remains to be seen how the ruling elite in Morocco handles the crisis.
The author has a message for " complacent kings and 'elected' autocrats." If they do not "respond to public protests with a controlled revolution from above, they inevitably face a much fiercer revolution from below." For them, "neither the promise of subsidies nor the threat of repression can squeeze the political genie back into its bottle." Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi Shlomo,
Agreed, the Arab Spring was a disaster for normal MENA citizens. No one is better off in any of those countries. Not one.
Some say it was a Western-backed debacle, others, domestic repression that finally ignited. I think a bit of both.
In any event, what to do for Egypt? And whatever happens in Egypt will have positive or negative repercussions for Israel -- writ large.
For instance, were millions of starving Egyptians to begin streaming for the Israeli border, the state of Israel would authorize the use of tactical nuclear weapons.
For Israel, solving the immediate problem would bring huge and unwelcome consequences. Other nations might simply decide to stop considering Israel a nation-state and remove the country from the UN and all other multilateral organizations. (I think that would be the gentlest response) And all trade with Israel would cease.
Yet, Israel would have done no more than many other country would have done in that exact scenario.
(Not that I would agree with it, nor of the likely response)
But in the world of realpolitik, my description of an Egyptian meltdown might, after the fact, seem naive.
Therefore, it's in Israel's best interests and the interests of the MENA nations and the GCC nations to stop the sleepwalking towards that almost inevitable outcome, by changing *today's variables* so that future never occurs.
"Intellectuals solve problems, geniuses prevent them." -- Albert Einstein
Here is the way forward for Egypt:
The President of Egypt should make the Egyptian military-industrial complex (to borrow a term) the largest single part of the Egyptian economy.
In the present Egyptian moment, if the President of Egypt created the equivalent of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers along with full conscription for all unemployed males and bought-out and incorporated every construction company in the country into the 'Egyptian Army Corps of Engineers' that would solve much of the looming problem.
Going to the world markets and especially to MENA, GCC, and to Israel for financing would provide the money for such a plan -- and it would simply be in the best interests of those countries to become generous investors in Egypt's infrastructure programme.
The so-called 'Command and Control economy' was designed exactly for situations like Egypt at this time in its history.
The President of Egypt gives the commands and the Army has control.
That is oversimplifying it, but that's the basic idea.
So, the markets float Egypt's infrastructure. Every unemployed Egyptian male suddenly has a job in the Army, and things get built fast and straight -- and all those earnings go right back into the economy as those paycheques are sent home to their Mother and Father.
In this way, unproductive and prone to rabble-rousing young men get a taste of military discipline, a job, some spending money, and appreciation from their parents (instead of disrespect) and the country takes a quantum leap forward.
And Israel misses out on millions of refugees streaming towards its gates at some point in the future.
(Again) "Intellectuals solve problems, geniuses prevent them." -- Albert Einstein
President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and every single investor in Egypt's infrastructure, along with Egypt's military, could prove to be the genius cohort who work to prevent a cataclysm in the region.
Let's hope that the Command and Control economy is properly utilized in Egypt to get Egypt up and out of its present and slowly worsening quandary.
Always great to find one of your posts on the ProSyn pages, Shlomo!
As always, very best regards, JBS Read more
Comment Commented Narendra Pathak
Dear JBS
It's always a treat to read your insight ful comments here @PS.
But today's reply really prompted me to respond.. Absolutely realistic solution to the situation to be unfolding under "elected" dectetors ... Wish that policymakers reading your finest comments along with the essays posted here...
With best regards
Naren
Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
The sad truth is that Egypt is doomed. There is simply no way that Egypt will create jobs for its people. Inevitably, the country will explode sooner or later. Of course, the explosion will create immense dangers for Israel. Why will Egypt fail? Because miserable economic growth and runaway population growth will produce a failed state sooner or later.
Why will Egypt fail economically? Read "Learning to Speak Lingerie - Chinese merchants and the inroads of globalization" by Peter Hessler for some answers. The culture and society of Egypt will never support fast economic growth. This is not China, to say the least (Peter Hessler worked in China for many years). Read more
