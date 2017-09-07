Le piège autocratique arabe

TEL AVIV – Il y a plus de six ans maintenant, c'était le début du Printemps arabe. Or pour la plupart des Arabes, la situation est pire qu'elle ne l'était en 2011. Le chômage est très élevé dans la région constituée par le Moyen-Orient et l'Afrique du Nord où les jeunes de 15 à 29 ans représentent les deux tiers de la population. A travers toute cette région, les régimes ont fermé tous les canaux d'expression politique et réagi avec une brutalité croissante aux manifestations populaires.
Les gouvernements égyptien, saoudien et dans une certaine mesure marocain illustrent l'incapacité apparente des régimes arabes à échapper au piège autocratique – alors même que la situation actuelle suggère qu'un nouveau réveil populaire est imminent.
L'Egypte est l'exemple classique de la manière dont les révolutions se concluent souvent par des trahisons. La dictature du président Sissi est encore plus violente que celle de Moubarak, l'homme fort qui a régné pendant 30 ans avant d'être renversé par le soulèvement de 2011. Avec l'aide de la police qu'il qualifie lui-même de mafia d'un million de membres, il fonde son régime sur la répression.
Pour quiconque, réformer l'économie égyptienne pour qu'elle bénéficie aux 95 millions de citoyens du pays (auxquels s'ajoutent deux millions supplémentaires chaque année) serait un travail d'Hercule. Or c'est une tâche à laquelle les dirigeants égyptiens doivent s'atteler, parce que le contrat social des années Moubarak par lequel les Egyptiens renonçaient à leur liberté en échange d'une protection sociale coûteuse et de subventions généreuses n'est plus viable.
Avec un taux de chômage des jeunes de 40%, seul un réformiste audacieux pourrait éviter à l'Egypte de basculer dans une catastrophe économique. Malheureusement, plutôt que de susciter l'espoir de la jeune génération d'Egyptiens qui ont manifesté place Tahir il y a six ans, Sissi a étouffé l'initiative individuelle et donné à l'armée le premier rôle en matière d'économie.
Craignant peut-être de devoir affronter des troubles sociaux d'encore plus grande ampleur, il n'a pas encore agi pour remplir les conditions exigées en novembre dernier par le FMI dans le cadre d'un prêt de 12 milliards de dollars. Ces conditions incluent une réduction drastique de la masse salariale dans un secteur publique hypertrophié qui compte six millions de fonctionnaires (sans compter l'armée et la police) et une réduction des subventions qui représentent encore 30% du budget de l'Etat.
Par ailleurs Sissi a encore réduit les quelques canaux institutionnels d'expression politique qui existaient sous l'ère de parti unique de Moubarak. Selon le Centre égyptien pour les droits économiques et sociaux, en 2016 il y a eu en Egypte cinq fois plus de manifestations qu'il n'y en avait en moyenne chaque année avant le Printemps arabe. Un volcan social est en train de se former, et tôt ou tard il va produire une éruption.
En Arabie saoudite, le régime monarcho-théocratique a bien résisté au Printemps arabe car il pouvait dispenser des largesses à la population. Mais le contrat social du royaume, comme celui d'Egypte, n'est plus viable du fait de la chute du prix du pétrole et de la croissance démographique (plus de 25% au cours des 10 dernières années).
Au début de l'année, le gouvernement saoudien a été contraint de diminuer les salaires dans le secteur public et de réduire les subventions en faveur des biens de première nécessité. C'est là un risque majeur pour le régime (le gouvernement est rapidement revenu sur les baisses de salaires après des manifestations dans quatre villes du pays), d'autant que l'Etat est le premier employeur des citoyens saoudiens.
Beaucoup des autocrates de la région placent leur espoir dans le "modèle chinois" de développement non démocratique. Mais ce modèle ne leur a pas réussi, car il suppose une discipline politique qui n'est pas adaptée à la situation dans le monde arabe.
Autrement dit, le plan ambitieux du prince héritier Mohammed ben Salmane visant à transformer l'économie pétrolière de son pays en une économie industrielle moderne nécessitera un processus long et incertain. Une réforme économique ne peut réussir que si elle s'accompagne d'une réforme politique de grande ampleur qui ébranlerait les bases mêmes du régime.
Comme celui d'Arabie saoudite, le régime du Maroc, une autre monarchie, a été largement épargné par le Printemps arabe. A ce moment là, le roi Mohammed VI a eu la sagesse de réagir aux manifestations en proposant une réforme constitutionnelle et des élections. Mais le Maroc est aujourd'hui confronté à son propre "moment tunisien" qui rappelle l'auto-immolation d'un vendeur de rue, Mohamed Bouazizi, en 2010 pour protester contre le harcèlement de l'Etat. Cet acte de désespoir a déclanché le Printemps arabe.
Le Maroc a connu un épisode similaire l'année dernière, quand un marchand de poissons, Mouhcine Fikri, est mort broyé par une benne à ordures alors qu'il tentait de récupérer des poissons confisqués par les autorités. Son décès a suscité une vague de manifestations dans le Rif, une région du nord du Maroc qui a un long passé de rébellion.
Les situations révolutionnaires donnent souvent naissance à l'apparition de nouveaux leaders. Dans le Rif, un chômeur de 39 ans, Nasser Zefzafi, était à la tête de manifestations qui ont rapidement fait tache d'huile dans le reste du pays. Grâce à des vidéos sur Internet, il a diffusé des discours enfiévrés dans le dialecte local contre la corruption du gouvernement et la "dictature" marocaine. Et le 11 juin, il y a eu à Rabat, la capitale, la plus grande manifestation depuis le Printemps arabe.
Contrairement à son père, le roi Hassan II, Mohammed défend la culture de cette région à majorité berbère et il a fait des investissements destinés à transformer la façade maritime du Rif en un grand centre industriel. Mais les progrès sont erratiques parce que la monarchie contrôle de près tous les projets économiques lancés par le gouvernement. Ainsi les investissements promis en 2015 n'ont pas encore vu le jour.
Pourtant la monarchie marocaine devance systématiquement les autres régimes arabes quand il s'agit de réagir au mécontentement populaire. Ce bon sens politique allié aux progrès économiques du pays pourrait aider le régime à faire face aux turbulences actuelles et au prochain soulèvement violent. Mais le gouvernement devra mettre en œuvre les réformes politiques promises en 2011, relâcher son contrôle sur l'économie et encourager une croissance et une prospérité inclusive, notamment en luttant contre les graves disparités régionales.
Si des rois satisfaits d'eux-mêmes et des autocrates "élus" ne réagissent pas à des manifestations de rue en initiant eux-mêmes une révolution contrôlée, ils vont faire face à une révolution incontrôlable venue de la population. En ce qui concerne les régimes arabes, ni la promesse de subventions ni la menace d'une répression ne parviendront à faire rentrer le génie de la révolution dans sa bouteille.
Traduit de l’anglais par Patrice Horovitz
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (4)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Shlomo Ben-Ami describes the situation autocrats in the Arab world are facing, from which it is difficult to escape and in which they feel trapped. They are confined to a zero-sum mindset, that restricts them from making compromise with their citizens on problems that bedevil the country. And they feel the power of their protesters, who demand for jobs, better living standards etc, which they can't deliver. Worst of all they seek deliverance from their delimma but resorting to violent measures.
The author takes a look at the powerholders in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and - to some extent - Morocco, who "epitomize Arab regimes’ seeming inability to escape the autocracy trap – even as current circumstances suggest that another popular awakening is imminent." The Arab Spring uprisings in 2011-12 marked a collective and contingent moment of hope, as protesters mobilised in support of reform, dignity, and change. Today, the Arab world is not better off. Youth bulge, lack of economic opportunities, social inequality and rampant corruption persist. Observers fear that Arab Spring 2.0 would be much more violent.
Egypt is the largest country in the Arab world and has played a central role in regional politics in modern times. The protests that ousted the long-term autocrat Hosni Mubarak in 2011 raised the hopes of democratic reform and an end to decades of corrupt and repressive rule. But the country "offers a classic example of how revolution often ends in betrayal."
Abdul Fattah al-Sisi won the May 2014 elections after a coup that shattered the dream of the Muslim Brotherhood and toppled the Islamist government, led by Mohamed Morsi. Some Egyptians hoped that Sisi would bring stability since Mubarak's removal. Others worried that he represented a return to an authoritarian security state. Unfortunately Sisi's dictatorship is even "more violent" than that of Mubarak.
The Egyptian economy is the second largest in the Arab world after Saudi Arabia, but struggles to support the rapid population growth - "95 million people (plus the two million added every year)". The economy depends heavily on agriculture, that has a limited amount of arable land, and a declining tourism industriy. Egyptians working abroad contribute to cash remittances, but economy across the Middle East stalls. "The social contract of the Mubarak years, whereby Egyptians traded freedom for an expansive welfare state and generous subsidies, is no longer sustainable."
Terrorist attacks have dealt a blow to Egypt's security and tourists stay away. As people are struggling to make ends meet, greater social unrest and political turmoil are simmering. Meanwhile "Sisi has yet to meet the conditions set last November by the International Monetary Fund as part of a $12 billion bailout." Making painful cuts in subsidies and reducing the bloated public sector, that employs 6 million people (security forces not included) will prove unpopular.
Saudi Arabia had survived the Arab Spring thanks to its stick and carrot policy. On the one hand, it showered largesse on its populace, while it launched a wave of repression against the Shia population in the oil-rich Eastern province. But falling oil prices and a population surge - it has grown "more than 25% in the last decade alone" - had put a great strain on the economy.
Since King Salman ascended the throne in 2015, his 32-year-old son, Mohammed bin Salman was made deputy crown prince, who swept aside many of the traditional leadership practices. The decision-making process was streamlined, with many of the reins of power ending up in the hands of the young prince. He is defence minister, as well as the key strategist for the Saudi economy.
Last year he unveiled an extremly ambitious plan - Vision 2030 - to bring social and economic change to his country and put an end to its dependence on oil revenues. He aims to increase the role for the private sector and create new jobs for the young generation. Most of all he seeks to reduce the country's lavish subsidies and propose the partial privatisation of the state oil company, Saudi Aramco. It remains to be seen whether he will win over powerful relatives, clerics and tribesmen, despite his popularity among young Saudis.
Morocco had skilfully sidestepped the revolutionary fervour sweeping the Arab world in 20111, by offering a milder, more peaceful vision of change. Elections were held, but people felt reforms still fell far short of their demands for a democratic, constitutional monarchy, and called for a boycott. The country's powerful monarchy and the system that supports it had averted the challenge.
King Mohammed VI has tremendous religious and political capital - it's not just him, but the whole establishment. Central to the monarchy's strength is its longevity - the Alaoui dynasty gained control of most of Morocco in 1664 - and its claim of descent from the Prophet Muhammad. Moroccan citizens, many of them are poor, illiterate and live in rural areas. They believe that their king has a special gift or blessing and they feel that they have some psychological relationship with him.
The author says Morocco has seen months of protests against corruption and unemployment in recent months, going through "its own 'Tunisia moment," after the death of a fish seller, Mouhcine Fikri, who was "crushed to death in a trash compactor while trying to retrieve fish confiscated by the authorities." His death drew parallels to that of the Tunisian fruit seller, Mohamed Bouazizi, who in 2010 set himself on fire in protest against "state harassment." This helped spark the Arab Spring uprisings. It remains to be seen how the ruling elite in Morocco handles the crisis.
The author has a message for " complacent kings and 'elected' autocrats." If they do not "respond to public protests with a controlled revolution from above, they inevitably face a much fiercer revolution from below." For them, "neither the promise of subsidies nor the threat of repression can squeeze the political genie back into its bottle." Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi Shlomo,
Agreed, the Arab Spring was a disaster for normal MENA citizens. No one is better off in any of those countries. Not one.
Some say it was a Western-backed debacle, others, domestic repression that finally ignited. I think a bit of both.
In any event, what to do for Egypt? And whatever happens in Egypt will have positive or negative repercussions for Israel -- writ large.
For instance, were millions of starving Egyptians to begin streaming for the Israeli border, the state of Israel would authorize the use of tactical nuclear weapons.
For Israel, solving the immediate problem would bring huge and unwelcome consequences. Other nations might simply decide to stop considering Israel a nation-state and remove the country from the UN and all other multilateral organizations. (I think that would be the gentlest response) And all trade with Israel would cease.
Yet, Israel would have done no more than many other country would have done in that exact scenario.
(Not that I would agree with it, nor of the likely response)
But in the world of realpolitik, my description of an Egyptian meltdown might, after the fact, seem naive.
Therefore, it's in Israel's best interests and the interests of the MENA nations and the GCC nations to stop the sleepwalking towards that almost inevitable outcome, by changing *today's variables* so that future never occurs.
"Intellectuals solve problems, geniuses prevent them." -- Albert Einstein
Here is the way forward for Egypt:
The President of Egypt should make the Egyptian military-industrial complex (to borrow a term) the largest single part of the Egyptian economy.
In the present Egyptian moment, if the President of Egypt created the equivalent of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers along with full conscription for all unemployed males and bought-out and incorporated every construction company in the country into the 'Egyptian Army Corps of Engineers' that would solve much of the looming problem.
Going to the world markets and especially to MENA, GCC, and to Israel for financing would provide the money for such a plan -- and it would simply be in the best interests of those countries to become generous investors in Egypt's infrastructure programme.
The so-called 'Command and Control economy' was designed exactly for situations like Egypt at this time in its history.
The President of Egypt gives the commands and the Army has control.
That is oversimplifying it, but that's the basic idea.
So, the markets float Egypt's infrastructure. Every unemployed Egyptian male suddenly has a job in the Army, and things get built fast and straight -- and all those earnings go right back into the economy as those paycheques are sent home to their Mother and Father.
In this way, unproductive and prone to rabble-rousing young men get a taste of military discipline, a job, some spending money, and appreciation from their parents (instead of disrespect) and the country takes a quantum leap forward.
And Israel misses out on millions of refugees streaming towards its gates at some point in the future.
(Again) "Intellectuals solve problems, geniuses prevent them." -- Albert Einstein
President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and every single investor in Egypt's infrastructure, along with Egypt's military, could prove to be the genius cohort who work to prevent a cataclysm in the region.
Let's hope that the Command and Control economy is properly utilized in Egypt to get Egypt up and out of its present and slowly worsening quandary.
Always great to find one of your posts on the ProSyn pages, Shlomo!
As always, very best regards, JBS Read more
Comment Commented Narendra Pathak
Dear JBS
It's always a treat to read your insight ful comments here @PS.
But today's reply really prompted me to respond.. Absolutely realistic solution to the situation to be unfolding under "elected" dectetors ... Wish that policymakers reading your finest comments along with the essays posted here...
With best regards
Naren
Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
The sad truth is that Egypt is doomed. There is simply no way that Egypt will create jobs for its people. Inevitably, the country will explode sooner or later. Of course, the explosion will create immense dangers for Israel. Why will Egypt fail? Because miserable economic growth and runaway population growth will produce a failed state sooner or later.
Why will Egypt fail economically? Read "Learning to Speak Lingerie - Chinese merchants and the inroads of globalization" by Peter Hessler for some answers. The culture and society of Egypt will never support fast economic growth. This is not China, to say the least (Peter Hessler worked in China for many years). Read more
Featured
The Two Pillars of French Economic Reform
Philippe Aghion & Benedicte Berner say that the Macron government's just-announced plan to change the labor code is just the start.
The Promise of Fiscal Money
Yanis Varoufakis calls into question one of Western capitalism's last sacred cows: central bank independence.
America and China’s Codependency Trap
Stephen S. Roach warns that the Trump administration seems intent on blundering into a trade war.
PS authors in concise videos
Trump’s Yes to NATO
Jacek Rostowski discusses whether Donald Trump’s commitment in Warsaw to Article 5 of the NATO Treaty was the result of a carefully laid plot.