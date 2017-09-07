Le piège autocratique arabe

j. von Hettlingen SEP 8, 2017

Shlomo Ben-Ami describes the situation autocrats in the Arab world are facing, from which it is difficult to escape and in which they feel trapped. They are confined to a zero-sum mindset, that restricts them from making compromise with their citizens on problems that bedevil the country. And they feel the power of their protesters, who demand for jobs, better living standards etc, which they can't deliver. Worst of all they seek deliverance from their delimma but resorting to violent measures.

The author takes a look at the powerholders in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and - to some extent - Morocco, who "epitomize Arab regimes’ seeming inability to escape the autocracy trap – even as current circumstances suggest that another popular awakening is imminent." The Arab Spring uprisings in 2011-12 marked a collective and contingent moment of hope, as protesters mobilised in support of reform, dignity, and change. Today, the Arab world is not better off. Youth bulge, lack of economic opportunities, social inequality and rampant corruption persist. Observers fear that Arab Spring 2.0 would be much more violent.

Egypt is the largest country in the Arab world and has played a central role in regional politics in modern times. The protests that ousted the long-term autocrat Hosni Mubarak in 2011 raised the hopes of democratic reform and an end to decades of corrupt and repressive rule. But the country "offers a classic example of how revolution often ends in betrayal."

Abdul Fattah al-Sisi won the May 2014 elections after a coup that shattered the dream of the Muslim Brotherhood and toppled the Islamist government, led by Mohamed Morsi. Some Egyptians hoped that Sisi would bring stability since Mubarak's removal. Others worried that he represented a return to an authoritarian security state. Unfortunately Sisi's dictatorship is even "more violent" than that of Mubarak.

The Egyptian economy is the second largest in the Arab world after Saudi Arabia, but struggles to support the rapid population growth - "95 million people (plus the two million added every year)". The economy depends heavily on agriculture, that has a limited amount of arable land, and a declining tourism industriy. Egyptians working abroad contribute to cash remittances, but economy across the Middle East stalls. "The social contract of the Mubarak years, whereby Egyptians traded freedom for an expansive welfare state and generous subsidies, is no longer sustainable."

Terrorist attacks have dealt a blow to Egypt's security and tourists stay away. As people are struggling to make ends meet, greater social unrest and political turmoil are simmering. Meanwhile "Sisi has yet to meet the conditions set last November by the International Monetary Fund as part of a $12 billion bailout." Making painful cuts in subsidies and reducing the bloated public sector, that employs 6 million people (security forces not included) will prove unpopular.

Saudi Arabia had survived the Arab Spring thanks to its stick and carrot policy. On the one hand, it showered largesse on its populace, while it launched a wave of repression against the Shia population in the oil-rich Eastern province. But falling oil prices and a population surge - it has grown "more than 25% in the last decade alone" - had put a great strain on the economy.

Since King Salman ascended the throne in 2015, his 32-year-old son, Mohammed bin Salman was made deputy crown prince, who swept aside many of the traditional leadership practices. The decision-making process was streamlined, with many of the reins of power ending up in the hands of the young prince. He is defence minister, as well as the key strategist for the Saudi economy.

Last year he unveiled an extremly ambitious plan - Vision 2030 - to bring social and economic change to his country and put an end to its dependence on oil revenues. He aims to increase the role for the private sector and create new jobs for the young generation. Most of all he seeks to reduce the country's lavish subsidies and propose the partial privatisation of the state oil company, Saudi Aramco. It remains to be seen whether he will win over powerful relatives, clerics and tribesmen, despite his popularity among young Saudis.

Morocco had skilfully sidestepped the revolutionary fervour sweeping the Arab world in 20111, by offering a milder, more peaceful vision of change. Elections were held, but people felt reforms still fell far short of their demands for a democratic, constitutional monarchy, and called for a boycott. The country's powerful monarchy and the system that supports it had averted the challenge.

King Mohammed VI has tremendous religious and political capital - it's not just him, but the whole establishment. Central to the monarchy's strength is its longevity - the Alaoui dynasty gained control of most of Morocco in 1664 - and its claim of descent from the Prophet Muhammad. Moroccan citizens, many of them are poor, illiterate and live in rural areas. They believe that their king has a special gift or blessing and they feel that they have some psychological relationship with him.

The author says Morocco has seen months of protests against corruption and unemployment in recent months, going through "its own 'Tunisia moment," after the death of a fish seller, Mouhcine Fikri, who was "crushed to death in a trash compactor while trying to retrieve fish confiscated by the authorities." His death drew parallels to that of the Tunisian fruit seller, Mohamed Bouazizi, who in 2010 set himself on fire in protest against "state harassment." This helped spark the Arab Spring uprisings. It remains to be seen how the ruling elite in Morocco handles the crisis.

The author has a message for " complacent kings and 'elected' autocrats." If they do not "respond to public protests with a controlled revolution from above, they inevitably face a much fiercer revolution from below." For them, "neither the promise of subsidies nor the threat of repression can squeeze the political genie back into its bottle."