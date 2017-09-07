4

Le piège autocratique arabe

TEL AVIV – Il y a plus de six ans maintenant, c'était le début du Printemps arabe. Or pour la plupart des Arabes, la situation est pire qu'elle ne l'était en 2011. Le chômage est très élevé dans la région constituée par le Moyen-Orient et l'Afrique du Nord où les jeunes de 15 à 29 ans représentent les deux tiers de la population. A travers toute cette région, les régimes ont fermé tous les canaux d'expression politique et réagi avec une brutalité croissante aux manifestations populaires.

Les gouvernements égyptien, saoudien et dans une certaine mesure marocain illustrent l'incapacité apparente des régimes arabes à échapper au piège autocratique – alors même que la situation actuelle suggère qu'un nouveau réveil populaire est imminent.

L'Egypte est l'exemple classique de la manière dont les révolutions se concluent souvent par des trahisons. La dictature du président Sissi est encore plus violente que celle de Moubarak, l'homme fort qui a régné pendant 30 ans avant d'être renversé par le soulèvement de 2011. Avec l'aide de la police qu'il qualifie lui-même de mafia d'un million de membres, il fonde son régime sur la répression.

Pour quiconque, réformer l'économie égyptienne pour qu'elle bénéficie aux 95 millions de citoyens du pays (auxquels s'ajoutent deux millions supplémentaires chaque année) serait un travail d'Hercule. Or c'est une tâche à laquelle les dirigeants égyptiens doivent s'atteler, parce que le contrat social des années Moubarak par lequel les Egyptiens renonçaient à leur liberté en échange d'une protection sociale coûteuse et de subventions généreuses n'est plus viable.

Avec un taux de chômage des jeunes de 40%, seul un réformiste audacieux pourrait éviter à l'Egypte de basculer dans une catastrophe économique. Malheureusement, plutôt que de susciter l'espoir de la jeune génération d'Egyptiens qui ont manifesté place Tahir il y a six ans, Sissi a étouffé l'initiative individuelle et donné à l'armée le premier rôle en matière d'économie.

Craignant peut-être de devoir affronter des troubles sociaux d'encore plus grande ampleur, il n'a pas encore agi pour remplir les conditions exigées en novembre dernier par le FMI dans le cadre d'un prêt de 12 milliards de dollars. Ces conditions incluent une réduction drastique de la masse salariale dans un secteur publique hypertrophié qui compte six millions de fonctionnaires (sans compter l'armée et la police) et une réduction des subventions qui représentent encore 30% du budget de l'Etat.

Par ailleurs Sissi a encore réduit les quelques canaux institutionnels d'expression politique qui existaient sous l'ère de parti unique de Moubarak. Selon le Centre égyptien pour les droits économiques et sociaux, en 2016 il y a eu en Egypte cinq fois plus de manifestations qu'il n'y en avait en moyenne chaque année avant le Printemps arabe. Un volcan social est en train de se former, et tôt ou tard il va produire une éruption.

En Arabie saoudite, le régime monarcho-théocratique a bien résisté au Printemps arabe car il pouvait dispenser des largesses à la population. Mais le contrat social du royaume, comme celui d'Egypte, n'est plus viable du fait de la chute du prix du pétrole et de la croissance démographique (plus de 25% au cours des 10 dernières années).

Au début de l'année, le gouvernement saoudien a été contraint de diminuer les salaires dans le secteur public et de réduire les subventions en faveur des biens de première nécessité. C'est là un risque majeur pour le régime (le gouvernement est rapidement revenu sur les baisses de salaires après des manifestations dans quatre villes du pays), d'autant que l'Etat est le premier employeur des citoyens saoudiens.

Beaucoup des autocrates de la région placent leur espoir dans le "modèle chinois" de développement non démocratique. Mais ce modèle ne leur a pas réussi, car il suppose une discipline politique qui n'est pas adaptée à la situation dans le monde arabe.

Autrement dit, le plan ambitieux du prince héritier Mohammed ben Salmane visant à transformer l'économie pétrolière de son pays en une économie industrielle moderne nécessitera un processus long et incertain. Une réforme économique ne peut réussir que si elle s'accompagne d'une réforme politique de grande ampleur qui ébranlerait les bases mêmes du régime.

Comme celui d'Arabie saoudite, le régime du Maroc, une autre monarchie, a été largement épargné par le Printemps arabe. A ce moment là, le roi Mohammed VI a eu la sagesse de réagir aux manifestations en proposant une réforme constitutionnelle et des élections. Mais le Maroc est aujourd'hui confronté à son propre "moment tunisien" qui rappelle l'auto-immolation d'un vendeur de rue, Mohamed Bouazizi, en 2010 pour protester contre le harcèlement de l'Etat. Cet acte de désespoir a déclanché le Printemps arabe.

Le Maroc a connu un épisode similaire l'année dernière, quand un marchand de poissons, Mouhcine Fikri, est mort broyé par une benne à ordures alors qu'il tentait de récupérer des poissons confisqués par les autorités. Son décès a suscité une vague de manifestations dans le Rif, une région du nord du Maroc qui a un long passé de rébellion.

Les situations révolutionnaires donnent souvent naissance à l'apparition de nouveaux leaders. Dans le Rif, un chômeur de 39 ans, Nasser Zefzafi, était à la tête de manifestations qui ont rapidement fait tache d'huile dans le reste du pays. Grâce à des vidéos sur Internet, il a diffusé des discours enfiévrés dans le dialecte local contre la corruption du gouvernement et la "dictature" marocaine. Et le 11 juin, il y a eu à Rabat, la capitale, la plus grande manifestation depuis le Printemps arabe.

Contrairement à son père, le roi Hassan II, Mohammed défend la culture de cette région à majorité berbère et il a fait des investissements destinés à transformer la façade maritime du Rif en un grand centre industriel. Mais les progrès sont erratiques parce que la monarchie contrôle de près tous les projets économiques lancés par le gouvernement. Ainsi les investissements promis en 2015 n'ont pas encore vu le jour.

Pourtant la monarchie marocaine devance systématiquement les autres régimes arabes quand il s'agit de réagir au mécontentement populaire. Ce bon sens politique allié aux progrès économiques du pays pourrait aider le régime à faire face aux turbulences actuelles et au prochain soulèvement violent. Mais le gouvernement devra mettre en œuvre les réformes politiques promises en 2011, relâcher son contrôle sur l'économie et encourager une croissance et une prospérité inclusive, notamment en luttant contre les graves disparités régionales.

Si des rois satisfaits d'eux-mêmes et des autocrates "élus" ne réagissent pas à des manifestations de rue en initiant eux-mêmes une révolution contrôlée, ils vont faire face à une révolution incontrôlable venue de la population. En ce qui concerne les régimes arabes, ni la promesse de subventions ni la menace d'une répression ne parviendront à faire rentrer le génie de la révolution dans sa bouteille.

Traduit de l’anglais par Patrice Horovitz