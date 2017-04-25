Unbequeme Wahrheiten über das US-Handelsdefizit

CAMBRIDGE – Die Vereinigten Staaten haben ein Außenhandelsdefizit in Höhe von etwa 450 Milliarden Dollar oder 2,5% ihres BIP. Dies bedeutet, dass die Amerikaner für 450 Milliarden Dollar mehr Güter und Dienstleistungen importieren, als sie exportieren. Was ist der Grund dafür, und welche Folgen hätte ein möglicher Rückgang des Defizits für den amerikanischen Lebensstandard?
Es ist leicht, die Schuld für das enorme Handelsdefizit auf die ausländischen Regierungen zu schieben, die den Verkauf von US-Produkten in ihren Ländern blockieren und damit amerikanische Unternehmen und den Lebensstandard ihrer Angestellten gefährden. Leicht ist es auch, Regierungen zu beschuldigen, die ihre Exporte in die USA subventionieren, wodurch US-Unternehmen Umsätze an ausländische Anbieter verlieren (obwohl eine solche Subventionierung des amerikanischen Konsums den US-Haushalten insgesamt durchaus zugute kommt).
Aber die Ursache für das US-Handelsdefizit liegt nicht in ausländischen Importbarrieren oder Exportsubventionen. Der wahre Grund dafür ist, dass die Bürger der USA mehr ausgeben als produzieren. Insgesamt betrachtet ist das Handelsdefizit ein Ergebnis der Spar- und Investitionsentscheidungen der amerikanischen Haushalte und Unternehmen. Die Politik im Ausland beeinflusst nur die Art und Weise, wie das Defizit unter Amerikas Handelspartnern aufgeteilt wird.
Warum das allgemeine Handelsdefizit auf die Spar- und Investitionsentscheidungen der Amerikaner zurückgeht, ist schnell erklärt: Wenn der Anteil an der Gesamtproduktion, den ein Land spart, größer ist als derjenige, den es in Produktionsmittel und Unternehmensstrukturen investiert, verfügt es über einen Produktionsüberschuss, den es dem Rest der Welt verkaufen kann. Mit anderen Worten, die Ersparnisse abzüglich der Investitionen entsprechen den Exporten abzüglich der Importe – eine grundlegende Buchhaltungsregel, die für jedes Land zu jeder Zeit gültig ist.
Um das US-Handelsdefizit zu verringern, müssen die Amerikaner also mehr sparen oder weniger investieren. Andere Märkte für US-Produkte zu öffnen oder US-Märkte für ausländische Produkte zu schließen, hat keinen Einfluss auf das Handelsdefizit.
Dass sich die USA seit über drei Jahrzehnten jedes Jahr ein Handelsdefizit leisten können, liegt daran, dass ausländische Investoren bereit sind, die Nettokäufe des Landes dadurch zu finanzieren, dass sie US-Staatsanleihen, Aktien, amerikanische Immobilien oder Unternehmensanteile kaufen. Dafür, dass dies in den kommenden Jahrzehnten so weiter gehen kann, gibt es keine Garantie, aber es gibt auch keinen Grund dafür, warum dies nicht der Fall sein sollte. Natürlich wollen ausländische Gläubiger eines Tages ausgezahlt werden, aber dann können die Schulden an die nächste Generation von Kreditgebern weitergegeben werden.
Nimmt die ausländische Gesamtnachfrage nach US-Anlagegütern allerdings ab, fallen auch deren Preise, und die entsprechenden Zinsen würden steigen. Und höhere US-Zinsen würden dazu führen, dass Investitionen innerhalb der USA weniger attraktiv werden und die Sparquote steigt, was wiederum eine Abnahme des Handelsdefizits zur Folge hätte.
Dies würde wiederum den US-Exporteuren und den Unternehmen helfen, die jetzt mit ausländischen Importen konkurrieren. Aber ein Rückgang des Handelsdefizits hätte auch zur Folge, dass den Amerikanern weniger Produktionsgüter für den Konsum und weniger Investitionen zur zukünftigen Konsumförderung zur Verfügung stehen.
Und auch dies ist nur ein Teil der Wahrheit. Eine Verringerung des Defizits würde nicht nur dazu führen, dass US-Haushalte und Unternehmen weniger Güter und Dienstleistungen zur Verfügung haben, sondern setzt auch voraus, dass die Exportprodukte für ausländische Käufer attraktiver und die ausländischen Güter für US-Käufer weniger attraktiv werden. Dies bedeutet niedrigere US-Exportpreise und höhere Importpreise, was durch eine Abwertung des Dollars erreicht wird. Auch wenn die Nationalproduktion physisch gleich bleibt, würde der Wert der US-Produktion für Inlandskonsumenten fallen, da die USA mehr exportieren müssen, um die gleiche Menge an Importen finanzieren zu können wie zuvor.
Handelsexperten schätzen, dass zur Verringerung des US-Handelsdefizits um ein Prozent des BIP die Exportpreise um 10% sinken oder die Importpreise um 10% steigen müssten. Um eine etwa ausgeglichene Handelsbilanz zu erreichen, das Defizit also um 2% des BIP zu verringern, müssten beide Preisänderungen gleichzeitig stattfinden. Aber da die US-Exporte 15% und die Importe 12% des BIP ausmachen, hätte ein 10%iger Rückgang der Exportpreise einen Rückgang des durchschnittlichen (inflationsbereinigten) Realeinkommens um 1,5% zur Folge. Entsprechend würde eine 10%ige Steigerung der Importpreise die Realeinkommen um weitere 1,2% verringern.
Also müssten, um das Handelsdefizit auszugleichen, 2,5% der physischen US-Produktion an den Rest der Welt weitergegeben werden. Außerdem müssten die Export- und Importpreise so angepasst werden, dass der Realwert dieser Produktion um 2,7% des BIP sinkt. Daraus folgt, dass dann die amerikanischen Realeinkommen bei gleich bleibender Nationalproduktion um etwa 5% sinken.
Langfristig hängt die Wachstumsrate der Nationalproduktion davon ab, was mit der Gesamtsumme der US-Investitionen in Anlagen und Ausrüstung geschieht. Fällt das Handelsdefizit aufgrund steigenden Konsums und sinkender Investitionen, könnten diese Investitionsrückgänge geringere Wachstumsraten zur Folge haben, was den Druck auf die Realeinkommen langfristig zusätzlich erhöht. Geht das Handelsdefizit aber aufgrund steigender Ersparnisse der Haushalte und verringerter staatlicher Haushaltsdefizite zurück, kann dadurch eine höhere Investitionsquote erreicht werden – und damit langfristig eine Steigerung der Einkommen.
Also liegt der Schlüssel zur Handelsbilanz und zum langfristigen Niveau der Realeinkommen in der amerikanischen Sparquote. Anderen die Schuld zu geben, ändert nichts an dieser Tatsache.
In my experience, some major areas of US production are discriminated against. For example, European standards of safety and nit picking detail make exporting woodworking machinery from the US to Europe so difficult that there is little interest in the US to do so. This, combined with the US standard use of 110v power against the 240 volts in many countries, seems a relatively simple problem to solve but no-one wants to do it. I ran into this problem trying to buy an industrial planing machine. Prices in the US were 30% of prices in Europe, but it is not possible to import US machines without the kite mark etc. This is a small part of a massive problem, but seems to me to introduce a few ideas which could easily be solved. I do not think that accidents on US wood working machines in th US are any higher than similar accidents in Europe. Read more
This assumes that the US trade deficit is entirely the result of US-based decisions. Maybe the author has heard about a little thing called globalisation.
The truth about savings.
In reality there must be net zero savings.
All savings must be borrowed by someone to spend it.
If savings is more than the borrowing than the gdp turns negative.
Of course the government must equalize the trade deficit what is basically an income deficit with government debt.
To really understand the trade deficit one must understand the cost and the price of an economic output.
The cost is influenced by government's policies taxes and regulations.
If the usa would have a true freemarket economic, than wages would have adjusted to the level where it wouldn't be worth to import many products.
The government only keeping the standard of living by deficit spending.
To hope for more export and less import but at the same time interfering with the costs of an economic output shows how little the politicans understand true free market economic within a country. Read more
the simple fact that what US labor earns in an hour of work equals to many foreign labor who earn the same $ over many days is plain to see. So imports appears much more "lucrative". Read more
It is so sad that these Lloyd Christmas' from the ivory tower do not understand that people start businesses to make a profit. Every dollar of a trade deficit takes away one dollar of profit. The currency manipulators take these profits so their citizens are happy and invest in their economy. The US compensates to avoid a collapse in profits and a depression. Why is this so hard? Read more
Trump is an economic genius compared to Feldstein. Trump’s grasp of trade economics is a lot more substantive than Feldstein, even if his ideas are not sufficiently PC for the PS set. A few points should make this clear.
However, the notion (from Feldstein and others) that the saving rate (as in low) drives the trade deficit is an inversion of causality. At least in the case of the U.S., the trade deficit has driven the saving rate. Let me offer a key example.
From 2000 to the crash of 2007/8 the U.S. trade deficit exploded to the highest level in U.S. (and indeed world history). At its peak, the trade deficit exceeded 6% of GDP. Of course, this caused immense pain (lost jobs, lost wages, depression conditions, etc.) in much of the USA. How did the administration (Bush 43) respond? By blowing up the housing bubble which crashed the saving rate. How did the housing bubble slash the saving rate? First, MEW (Mortgage Equity Withdrawal) peaked at 9% of Disposable Personal Income (over $800 billion per year at the peak). Second, the housing bubble brought a surge in capital investment in commercial and residential construction.
Of course, the housing bubble was mandatory for the Bush (43) administration given the fanatical fixation of the Bush administration on “free trade” (really outsourcing, offshoring, domestic economic destruction). Of course, the housing bubble ended in disaster. What should be clear is that Trade Deficit led inexorably to the crash of 2007/2008. To put this bluntly Bushinomics/Feldsteinomics brought economic ruin to the USA (and much of the world). Note that there is nothing uniquely American about any of this. Large trade deficits have led to major crashes all over the world.
There is a deeper point here. If they U.S. (hypothetically) took steps to raise the saving rate, the consequences would be dire. The U.S. economy would immediately crash. Note that both parties in the U.S. recognize this. The Republicans promote “lower taxes” and “infrastructure investments” to stimulate the economy. The Democrats promote “more spending” and “infrastructure investments” to stimulate the economy. In both cases, it’s just closet (from Bruce Bartlett) trade deficit driven Keynesianism.
Could the U.S. raise the saving rate and not crash? Sure it could. However, that would require a dramatic increase in exports and/or reduction in imports. Both require a large reduction in the value of the U.S. dollar and dramatically lower trade surpluses in other nations (Germany, China, etc.). Are these countries willing to give up their surpluses and accept a lower dollar? Not at this point.
The bottom line is easy. Feldstein is economic illiterate compared to Trump. Feldstein is PC. Trump is not. Feldstein is still wrong. Just the facts, not the Fake News.
Peter
It appears again and again to me that the housing bubble was deliberately created in Western democracies in order to pump debt and therefore cash into the economy(s) in an attempt to ameliorate offshoring economic effects. If citizens en masse pull money from the future (debt) and cannot replace it when they get to that future there is only one outcome, a drop, usually off a step discontinuity aka a cliff Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
Feldstein’s grasp of economics is nugatory at best. Feldstein doesn’t dare to say it, but his model is based on an assumption of full employment. Of course, if he was honest enough to admit his assumption of full employment, everyone would just laugh at him. Folks, time to start laughing.
In real life the U.S. has vast unused resources. Tens of millions of Americans are either unemployed or underemployed. Given those realities, slashing imports will make America richer and more prosperous. The economic analysis is straight forwards. Say America backs out $500 billion in imports, using unused resources to produce the same goods and services. National income goes up by $500 billion, not down.
In Feldstein’s world the (S)aving – (I)nvestment gap drives the (E)xports – (I)mports gap. In real life, the truth is much more complex and closer to the reverse. Only at full employment, does a reduction in the trade deficit reduce potential investment or consumption.
Feldstein doesn’t dare to expose this assumption, because of how ridiculous it is. The technical term is that he is using a GE (General Equilibrium) model. Fake news at its best.
Hi Martin,
Fascinating and well-written as always.
Interesting that the U.S. trade deficit of $450 billion for 2017 is almost exactly equal to the spending required to fix America's infrastructure in 2017.
It's almost like a policy lever that should've been activated (say, in 2015/16) wasn't activated. Someone asleep at the switch in policyland?
Still not to late to address it however. The U.S. could still kill 3-birds with one stone -- if it could simply arrive at the right policy.
What needs doing?
1) The deficit lowered to 0% of GDP. It's outrageous that billions of dollars leave the U.S. every year to pay foreign investors to buy American government T Bills. Over decades, that amounts to a lot of lost domestic demand/investment.
2) Some $450 billion needed to be spent on American infrastructure, yesterday. Or even a decade ago. Sixty percent of bridges (for one example) in the U.S. are unsafe, because they are either so ancient, or badly maintained, or both.
3) Domestic demand needs to increase. And when it does, unemployment will drop, wages may rise slightly, and much more tax revenue will be collected by all levels of government -- leading to further spending in the real economy.
President Trump could solve all three problems and look like a financial genius by simply arriving at the right policy that causes citizens to want to invest in America's infrastructure -- an Infrastructure Bond with a zero tax rate, for example.
And corporations should likewise be encouraged to purchase such Infrastructure Bonds with a zero tax rate. Excess liquidity problems leaving!
It wouldn't take long to accumulate $450 billion to fix America's decaying infrastructure.
The point is... to get started!
There's nothing to be gained by staring at charts for a year or a decade. Trump needs to hit a homer in 2017, and this could be it.
Imagine four years hence; America's infrastructure repairs well past the halfway mark; Unemployment under 5 percent; Increased domestic demand; Higher tax revenues for all levels of government; A zero percent of GDP deficit means fewer U.S. dollars are leaving the country to pay for foreign investment in U.S. Treasury Bills; Wall Street *loves* the $450 billion tax-free Infrastructure Bond and the economic multipliers or at least, spinoffs associated with the I Bonds; A nominal rise in standard of living; lower inequality as the bottom-two quintiles return to almost full employment as a result of hundreds of thousands of new infrastructure-related blue collar jobs.
I can't think of a single reason to *not* do this.
Always great to read you here at ProSyn, Professor!
As always, very best regards, JBS
Here's a bulletin for Mr Feldstein:
The United States doesn’t suffer from insufficient savings. It suffers from insufficient domestic demand, and this almost always means insufficient consumption.
Moreover, the savings rate in an open economy like that of the United States is extremely unlikely to be determined endogenously, and is in fact far more likely to be determined by distortions in economies with significant institutional rigidities and substantial government intervention.
Put differently, there is no reason to assume, as is almost universal practice, that the U.S. savings rate is low for reasons that reflect specific U.S. conditions (and to assume that American household preferences determine the U.S. savings rate is especially absurd).
It is not an independent variable, and the common claim that because Americans are unwilling to save they must rely on foreigners to bridge the funding gap gets it exactly backwards. Americans save so little precisely because of foreign capital inflows, and this must necessarily be the case as long as the capital account is open and the U.S. financial system flexible.
An increase in the U.S. current account deficit must be accompanied either by (1) an increase in productive investment in the United States, or (2) an increase in American unemployment, or (3) an increase in the debt burden (to fund either unproductive investment or consumption).
There is no other meaningful adjustment mechanism consistent with an increase in the U.S. current account deficit.
Washington should initiate policies that cause desired investment to surge, so that the American economy can take advantage of very cheap foreign savings and massively rebuild America’s tattered physical infrastructure. Rebuilding U.S. infrastructure would have the effect of substantially reducing the country’s debt burden even if the full amount of the investment were funded by government debt.
American infrastructure needs are so great that the consequent productivity increases would fully service the associated debt long before they stopped adding value to the economy.
Germany may provide an example for U.S. policymakers of how repressing domestic demand affects the trade deficit/surplus.
The Hartz labor reforms of 2003–05 had the impact of a tax increase on workers and a cut in corporate taxes, effectively redistributing income from high-consuming workers, in the form of a decline in wage growth, to non-consuming businesses, in the form of higher profits.
In the US, Republican policies have had the like effect of redistributing income from high-consuming workers to the non-consuming wealthy.
In Germany and the US, the higher savings did not translate into higher investment, however. In fact, domestic investment actually declined, perhaps because weaker consumption growth reduced desired investment levels. Read more
Three points. First, Feldstein's confidence that new creditors will always be ready to step in to finance US current account deficits is charming, but hardly convincing.
Second, it's not that hard to change savings ratios by changing capital values. One of the great virtues of free and open capital markets is that small changes in relative returns can produce major changes in the direction of flows. Changes in relative interest and inflation rates push funds back and forth all the time. Small wealth taxes would have the same effect.
Third, the worst effects of such adjustments in capital values and savings ratios would be narrowly felt, while benefits would be widespread. Property owners would be hurt, but they've enjoyed years (actually decades) of price support from the FED. Producers of goods and services, and those with earned income would benefit.
So, sum it up. Adjustment is necessary, easier than Feldstein suggests and entirely in our hands. The Fed seems to recognize this, but may have to fight a Trump fiscal program that runs exactly in the opposite direction.
Essentially Americans are living beyond their means and passing the bill to future generations. Simple as that. It has been going on for decades but is accelerating. Selling the future into bondage is the foundation of the American Dream. Even if the ongoing deficit was removed tomorrow the future still remains in bondage
Comment Commented Michael Public
