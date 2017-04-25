14

Unbequeme Wahrheiten über das US-Handelsdefizit

CAMBRIDGE – Die Vereinigten Staaten haben ein Außenhandelsdefizit in Höhe von etwa 450 Milliarden Dollar oder 2,5% ihres BIP. Dies bedeutet, dass die Amerikaner für 450 Milliarden Dollar mehr Güter und Dienstleistungen importieren, als sie exportieren. Was ist der Grund dafür, und welche Folgen hätte ein möglicher Rückgang des Defizits für den amerikanischen Lebensstandard?

Es ist leicht, die Schuld für das enorme Handelsdefizit auf die ausländischen Regierungen zu schieben, die den Verkauf von US-Produkten in ihren Ländern blockieren und damit amerikanische Unternehmen und den Lebensstandard ihrer Angestellten gefährden. Leicht ist es auch, Regierungen zu beschuldigen, die ihre Exporte in die USA subventionieren, wodurch US-Unternehmen Umsätze an ausländische Anbieter verlieren (obwohl eine solche Subventionierung des amerikanischen Konsums den US-Haushalten insgesamt durchaus zugute kommt).

Aber die Ursache für das US-Handelsdefizit liegt nicht in ausländischen Importbarrieren oder Exportsubventionen. Der wahre Grund dafür ist, dass die Bürger der USA mehr ausgeben als produzieren. Insgesamt betrachtet ist das Handelsdefizit ein Ergebnis der Spar- und Investitionsentscheidungen der amerikanischen Haushalte und Unternehmen. Die Politik im Ausland beeinflusst nur die Art und Weise, wie das Defizit unter Amerikas Handelspartnern aufgeteilt wird.

Warum das allgemeine Handelsdefizit auf die Spar- und Investitionsentscheidungen der Amerikaner zurückgeht, ist schnell erklärt: Wenn der Anteil an der Gesamtproduktion, den ein Land spart, größer ist als derjenige, den es in Produktionsmittel und Unternehmensstrukturen investiert, verfügt es über einen Produktionsüberschuss, den es dem Rest der Welt verkaufen kann. Mit anderen Worten, die Ersparnisse abzüglich der Investitionen entsprechen den Exporten abzüglich der Importe – eine grundlegende Buchhaltungsregel, die für jedes Land zu jeder Zeit gültig ist.

Um das US-Handelsdefizit zu verringern, müssen die Amerikaner also mehr sparen oder weniger investieren. Andere Märkte für US-Produkte zu öffnen oder US-Märkte für ausländische Produkte zu schließen, hat keinen Einfluss auf das Handelsdefizit.

Dass sich die USA seit über drei Jahrzehnten jedes Jahr ein Handelsdefizit leisten können, liegt daran, dass ausländische Investoren bereit sind, die Nettokäufe des Landes dadurch zu finanzieren, dass sie US-Staatsanleihen, Aktien, amerikanische Immobilien oder Unternehmensanteile kaufen. Dafür, dass dies in den kommenden Jahrzehnten so weiter gehen kann, gibt es keine Garantie, aber es gibt auch keinen Grund dafür, warum dies nicht der Fall sein sollte. Natürlich wollen ausländische Gläubiger eines Tages ausgezahlt werden, aber dann können die Schulden an die nächste Generation von Kreditgebern weitergegeben werden.

Nimmt die ausländische Gesamtnachfrage nach US-Anlagegütern allerdings ab, fallen auch deren Preise, und die entsprechenden Zinsen würden steigen. Und höhere US-Zinsen würden dazu führen, dass Investitionen innerhalb der USA weniger attraktiv werden und die Sparquote steigt, was wiederum eine Abnahme des Handelsdefizits zur Folge hätte.

Dies würde wiederum den US-Exporteuren und den Unternehmen helfen, die jetzt mit ausländischen Importen konkurrieren. Aber ein Rückgang des Handelsdefizits hätte auch zur Folge, dass den Amerikanern weniger Produktionsgüter für den Konsum und weniger Investitionen zur zukünftigen Konsumförderung zur Verfügung stehen.

Und auch dies ist nur ein Teil der Wahrheit. Eine Verringerung des Defizits würde nicht nur dazu führen, dass US-Haushalte und Unternehmen weniger Güter und Dienstleistungen zur Verfügung haben, sondern setzt auch voraus, dass die Exportprodukte für ausländische Käufer attraktiver und die ausländischen Güter für US-Käufer weniger attraktiv werden. Dies bedeutet niedrigere US-Exportpreise und höhere Importpreise, was durch eine Abwertung des Dollars erreicht wird. Auch wenn die Nationalproduktion physisch gleich bleibt, würde der Wert der US-Produktion für Inlandskonsumenten fallen, da die USA mehr exportieren müssen, um die gleiche Menge an Importen finanzieren zu können wie zuvor.

Handelsexperten schätzen, dass zur Verringerung des US-Handelsdefizits um ein Prozent des BIP die Exportpreise um 10% sinken oder die Importpreise um 10% steigen müssten. Um eine etwa ausgeglichene Handelsbilanz zu erreichen, das Defizit also um 2% des BIP zu verringern, müssten beide Preisänderungen gleichzeitig stattfinden. Aber da die US-Exporte 15% und die Importe 12% des BIP ausmachen, hätte ein 10%iger Rückgang der Exportpreise einen Rückgang des durchschnittlichen (inflationsbereinigten) Realeinkommens um 1,5% zur Folge. Entsprechend würde eine 10%ige Steigerung der Importpreise die Realeinkommen um weitere 1,2% verringern.

Also müssten, um das Handelsdefizit auszugleichen, 2,5% der physischen US-Produktion an den Rest der Welt weitergegeben werden. Außerdem müssten die Export- und Importpreise so angepasst werden, dass der Realwert dieser Produktion um 2,7% des BIP sinkt. Daraus folgt, dass dann die amerikanischen Realeinkommen bei gleich bleibender Nationalproduktion um etwa 5% sinken.

Langfristig hängt die Wachstumsrate der Nationalproduktion davon ab, was mit der Gesamtsumme der US-Investitionen in Anlagen und Ausrüstung geschieht. Fällt das Handelsdefizit aufgrund steigenden Konsums und sinkender Investitionen, könnten diese Investitionsrückgänge geringere Wachstumsraten zur Folge haben, was den Druck auf die Realeinkommen langfristig zusätzlich erhöht. Geht das Handelsdefizit aber aufgrund steigender Ersparnisse der Haushalte und verringerter staatlicher Haushaltsdefizite zurück, kann dadurch eine höhere Investitionsquote erreicht werden – und damit langfristig eine Steigerung der Einkommen.

Also liegt der Schlüssel zur Handelsbilanz und zum langfristigen Niveau der Realeinkommen in der amerikanischen Sparquote. Anderen die Schuld zu geben, ändert nichts an dieser Tatsache.

Aus dem Englischen von Harald Eckhoff