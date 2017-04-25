关于美国贸易赤字的令人不快的事实

Paul Daley APR 25, 2017

Three points. First, Feldstein's confidence that new creditors will always be ready to step in to finance US current account deficits is charming, but hardly convincing.



Second, it's not that hard to change savings ratios by changing capital values. One of the great virtues of free and open capital markets is that small changes in relative returns can produce major changes in the direction of flows. Changes in relative interest and inflation rates push funds back and forth all the time. Small wealth taxes would have the same effect.



Third, the worst effects of such adjustments in capital values and savings ratios would be narrowly felt, while benefits would be widespread. Property owners would be hurt, but they've enjoyed years (actually decades) of price support from the FED. Producers of goods and services, and those with earned income would benefit.



So, sum it up. Adjustment is necessary, easier than Feldstein suggests and entirely in our hands. The Fed seems to recognize this, but may have to fight a Trump fiscal program that runs exactly in the opposite direction.





