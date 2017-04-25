3

关于美国贸易赤字的令人不快的事实

坎布里奇—美国的贸易赤字大约为4,500亿美元，或GDP的2.5%。这意味着美国进口的商品和服务要比它出口给世界其他国家的多4,500亿美元。如何解释美国年复一年的巨大赤字？若要降低赤字，美国人的生活水平会如何变化？

很容易将巨额贸易赤字归咎于阻挠美国政府在本国市场销售的外国政府，这伤害了美国企业，也降低了这些企业员工的生活水平。也很容易将巨额贸易赤字归咎于补贴对美出口的外国政府，这伤害了销售败给外国供应商的美国企业和员工（尽管在外国政府补贴美国消费者所购买的东西时，美国家庭作为一个整体是受益者）。

DONATE NOW

但外国进口壁垒和出口补贴都不是美国贸易赤字的原因。真正的原因是美国人花的比挣的多。总贸易赤字是美国家庭和企业的储蓄和投资决定的结果。外国政府的政策只能影响这一赤字如何在美国贸易伙伴之间分配。

为何美国人的储蓄和投资决定带来了总贸易赤字？原因很简单：如果一国将总产出的更多部分储蓄起来而不是投资于企业设备和结构，它就有剩余产出卖给世界其他国家。换句话说，储蓄减去投资等于出口减去进口——这是一个基本的会计恒等式，适用于每个国家、每个年头。

因此，减少美国贸易赤字要求美国人增加储蓄，减少投资。让其他国家的市场对美国产品开放，或让美国市场对外国产品关闭，这些政策本身都不会改变总体贸易平衡。

美国之所以能在三十多年的时间里年年保持贸易赤字，是因为外国人愿意把钱借给美国人为其净购买融资，方式是购买美国债券和股票或者投资美国房地产和其他企业。这并不是说未来几十年还将如此；但也没有理由认为这一局面会必然终结。尽管借钱给美国借款人的外国实体总有一天要求还钱，但其他人会取而代之，成为下一批贷款人。

但如果外国人作为一个整体降低了对美国金融资产的需求，这些资产的价格就会下跌，并导致利率升高。美国利率的升高将制约国内投资、增加国内储蓄，导致贸易赤字下降。

贸易赤字的下降有助于目前需要与进口竞争的美国出口商和企业。但贸易赤字的下降也将减少美国人在美国国内消费的产出，或生产未来消费的投资。

而这只是故事的一部分。除了降低美国家庭和企业可以获得的商品和服务的剩余量，贸易赤字的下降还要求美国商品和服务更加能够吸引外国买家，而外国商品和服务不再能够吸引美国买家。这意味着美国出口价格下降，进口价格升高——通过美元贬值实现。即使国民产出的体量不变，美国产出对国内消费者的价值也会下降，因为美国必须出口更多产出才能获得与进口相同的价值。

贸易专家估算，美国贸易赤字降低GDP的1%要求出口价格下降10%或进口价格上升10%。如果这两个变化同时实现，将让当前贸易赤字减少相当于美国GDP的2%，使美国贸易实现基本平衡。但是，由于美国出口和进口分别占GDP的15%和12%，出口价格下降10%将减少大约1.5%的真实（经通胀调整的）平均收入，而进口价格升高10%将让真实收入再降低1.2%。

因此，消除贸易赤字需要将2.5%的美国实际产量转移到世界其他国家，以及让GDP真实值再下降2.7%的进出口价格变化。简言之，在国民产出水平不变的情况下，美国真实收入将下降大约5%。

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

从长期看，国民产出增长率取决于美国总厂房和设备投资情况。如果贸易赤字因为消费增加、投资减少而下降，那么减少的投资水平将导致增长率下降，进一步降低长期真实收入水平。但如果贸易赤字收窄是因为家庭增加储蓄和政府赤字减少，那么有投资有可能会提高——从而提高长期收入。

因此，美国人储蓄率变化才是贸易平衡的关键，也是其长期真实收入水平的关键。将矛头指向其他国家并不能改变这一事实。