حقائق مزعجة حول العجز التجاري في الولايات المتحدة

كمبريدج ــ بلغ عجز الولايات المتحدة التجاري نحو 450 مليار دولار، أو 2.5% من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي. وهذا يعني أن الأميركيين يستوردون من السلع والخدمات ما تزيد قيمته عن صادراتهم إلى بقية العالم بنحو 450 مليار دولار. ويساعد هذا في تفسير العجز الهائل في الولايات المتحدة عاما تلو الآخر، وما قد يحدث لمستويات معيشة الأميركيين إذا ما تراجع؟
من السهل أن نلقي اللوم عن العجز التجاري الضخم على حكومات أجنبية تعرقل بيع المنتجات الأميركية في أسواقها، مما يضر بأعمال الأميركيين ويخفض مستويات معيشة العمال الأميركيين. ومن السهل أيضا أن نلقي اللوم على الحكومات الأجنبية التي تقدم الدعم لصادراتها المتجهة إلى الولايات المتحدة، وهو ما يلحق الأذى بالشركات والموظفين الذي يفقدون القدرة على بيع منتجاتهم للموردين الأجانب (وإن كانت الأسر الأميركية ككل تستفيد عندما تدعم الحكومات الأجنبية ما يشتريه المستهلكون الأميركيون).
ولكن إقامة الحواجز أمام الواردات الأجنبية ودعم الصادرات ليس السبب وراء العجز التجاري الأميركي. السبب الحقيقي هو أن الأميركيين ينفقون أكثر مما ينتجون. والعجز التجاري الإجمالي ناتج عن قرارات الادخار والاستثمار التي تتخذها الأسر والشركات الأميركية. ولا تؤثر سياسات الحكومات الأجنبية إلا على الكيفية التي يُقَسَّم بها العجز بين شركاء أميركا التجاريين.
والسبب وراء تسبب قرارات الادخار والاستثمار التي يتخذها الأميركيون في دفع العجز التجاري الإجمالي إلى الارتفاع واضح وصريح: فإذا كانت دولة ما تدخر قدرا من ناتجها الإجمالي أكبر من ذلك الذي تستثمره في معدات المشاريع والشركات وهياكلها، فهذا يعني أنها لديها ناتج إضافي يمكن بيعه لبقية العالم. نستطيع أن نقول بعبارة أخرى إن الادخار مطروحا منه الاستثمار يساوي الصادرات مطروحا منها الواردات ــ وهي هوية محاسبية أساسية تنطبق على كل بلد في كل عام.
وعلى هذا فإن خفض العجز التجاري الأميركي يتطلب إما أن يزيد الأميركيين من مدخراتهم أو يقللون من استثماراتهم. ولن تغير السياسات التي تفتح أسواق دول أخرى أمام المنتجات الأميركية، أو تلك التي تغلق أسواق الولايات المتحدة أمام المنتجات الأجنبية، الميزان التجاري الإجمالي.
كانت الولايات المتحدة قادرة على الإبقاء على العجز التجاري كل عام لأكثر من ثلاثة عقود من الزمن لأن الأجانب كانوا على استعداد لإقراضها الأموال اللازمة لتمويل مشترياتها الصافية، من خلال شراء السندات والأسهم الأميركية أو الاستثمار في العقارات وأعمال أخرى في الولايات المتحدة. وليس هناك ما يضمن أن هذا قد يستمر في العقود المقبلة؛ ولكن لا يوجد أيضا سبب لانتهاء هذه الحال. ورغم أن الكيانات الأجنبية التي تقرض الولايات المتحدة سوف ترغب في استرداد ه��ه الديون ذات يوم، فمن الممكن أن يحل محلهم آخرون بوصفهم الجيل التالي من المقرضين.
ولكن إذا خفض الأجانب ككل طلبهم على الأصول المالية الأميركية، فسوف تنخفض أسعار هذه الأصول، وسوف ترتفع أسعار الفائدة الناتجة. وسوف تثبط أسعار الفائدة الأميركية الأعلى الاستثمار المحلي وتزيد من الادخار المحلي، وهذا كفيل بتقليص العجز التجاري.
وسوف يساعد العجز التجاري الأقل المصدرين والشركات الأميركية التي تتنافس الآن مع الواردات. ولكن تراجع العجز التجاري من شأنه أن يترك للأميركيين ناتجا أقل للاستهلاك في الولايات المتحدة أو الاستثمار في الولايات المتحدة لإنتاج الاستهلاك في المستقبل.
وهذا ليس سوى جزء من القصة. فبالإضافة إلى تقليص الكمية المتبقية من السلع والخدمات المتاحة للأسر والشركات الأميركية، فإن خفض العجز التجاري يتطلب جعل السلع والخدمات الأميركية أكثر جاذبية للمشترين الأجانب والسلع الأجنبية أقل جاذبية للمشترين الأميركيين. وهذا يعني انخفاض أسعار الصادرات الأميركية وارتفاع أسعار الواردات، بفعِل انخفاض قيمة الدولار. وحتى مع نفس الحجم المادي للناتج المحلي، سوف تنخفض قيمة الناتج الأميركي للمستهلكين المحليين، لأن الولايات المتحدة ستضطر إلى تصدير المزيد من الناتج للحصول على نفس قيمة الواردات.
تشير تقديرات خبراء التجارة إلى أن خفض العجز التجاري الأميركي بنسبة 1% من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي يتطلب انخفاض أسعار الصادرات بنسبة 10% أو ارتفاع أسعار الواردات بنسبة 10%. ويتطلب تقليص العجز التجاري الحالي بنسبة 2% من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي الاستعانة بتركيبة من هذه التغيرات في الأسعار، وجعل الولايات المتحدة أقرب إلى التوازن التجاري. ولكن لأن صادرات الولايات المتحدة تعادل 15% من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي ووارداتها تعادل 12% من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي، فإن خفض الصادرات بنسبة 10% من شأنه أن يؤدي إلى انخفاض متوسط الدخل الحقيقي (المعدل تبعا للتضخم) بنحو 1.5%، في حين يؤدي ارتفاع أسعار الواردات بنسبة 10% إلى انخفاض الدخول الحقيقية بنحو 1.2% إضافية.
وبالتالي فإن القضاء على العجز التجاري يتطلب تحويل نحو 2.5% من الإنتاج المادي الأميركي إلى بقية العالَم، فضلا عن تغيير في أسعار الصادرات والواردات يخفض قيمتها الحقيقية بنحو 2.7% أخرى من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي. باختصار، في غياب أي تغيير في مستوى الناتج الوطني، سوف تنخفض دخول الأميركيين الحقيقية بنحو 5%.
في الأمد الأبعد، يعتمد معدل نمو الناتج الوطني على ما يحدث لاستثمارات الولايات المتحدة الإجمالية في المنشآت والمعدات. وإذا تقلص العجز التجاري بسبب ارتفاع الاستهلاك وانخفاض الاستثمار، فإن انخفاض مستوى الاستثمار من شأنه أن يؤدي إلى انخفاض معدل النمو، وزيادة انخفاض مستوى الدخل الحقيقي في الأمد البعيد. ولكن إذا تقلص العجز التجاري بسبب ازدياد معدل ادخار الأسر وانخفاض العجز الحكومي، فمن المحتمل أن نشهد مستوى أعلى من الاستثمار ــ وبالتالي دخول أعلى في الأمد البعيد.
وعلى هذا فإن تغير معدل الادخار في أميركا هو المفتاح إلى التوازن التجاري، وأيضا المفتاح إلى مستوى الدخول الحقيقية في أميركا في الأمد البعيد. ولن يغير إلقاء اللوم على الآخرين هذه الحقيقة.
ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (16)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
Feldstein’s comments on trade and tariffs need to be seen in context. The economics profession has systematically deceived everyone about trade for years. People who dissemble for a living have no credibility, nor do they deserve any. Could it possibly be that Feldstein is somehow exempt from the dishonesty that is pervasive in his profession? Could he be the one and only honest economist. I doubt it, but everyone should decide for themselves. The quotes below from Dani Rodrik (in the pages of PS) make it clear that economists are not to be trusted on the subject of trade (or any other subject?).
‘Are economists partly responsible for Donald Trump’s shocking victory in the US presidential election? Even if they may not have stopped Trump, economists would have had a greater impact on the public debate had they stuck closer to their discipline’s teaching, instead of siding with globalization’s cheerleaders.
“It has long been an unspoken rule of public engagement for economists that they should champion trade and not dwell too much on the fine print. This has produced a curious situation. The standard models of trade with which economists work typically yield sharp distributional effects: income losses by certain groups of producers or worker categories are the flip side of the “gains from trade.” And economists have long known that market failures – including poorly functioning labor markets, credit market imperfections, knowledge or environmental externalities, and monopolies – can interfere with reaping those gains.”
As my book Has Globalization Gone Too Far? went to press nearly two decades ago, I approached a well-known economist to ask him if he would provide an endorsement for the back cover. I claimed in the book that, in the absence of a more concerted government response, too much globalization would deepen societal cleavages, exacerbate distributional problems, and undermine domestic social bargains – arguments that have become conventional wisdom since.
The economist demurred. He said he didn’t really disagree with any of the analysis, but worried that my book would provide “ammunition for the barbarians.” Protectionists would latch on to the book’s arguments about the downsides of globalization to provide cover for their narrow, selfish agenda.
There is always a risk that our arguments will be hijacked in the public debate by those with whom we disagree. But I have never understood why many economists believe this implies we should skew our argument about trade in one particular direction. The implicit premise seems to be that there are barbarians on only one side of the trade debate. Apparently, those who complain about World Trade Organization rules or trade agreements are awful protectionists, while those who support them are always on the side of the angels.
In truth, many trade enthusiasts are no less motivated by their own narrow, selfish agendas. The pharmaceutical firms pursuing tougher patent rules, the banks pushing for unfettered access to foreign markets, or the multinationals seeking special arbitration tribunals have no greater regard for the public interest than the protectionists do. So when economists shade their arguments, they effectively favor one set of barbarians over another.’
Read more
Comment Commented michael CROCKETT
In my experience, some major areas of US production are discriminated against. For example, European standards of safety and nit picking detail make exporting woodworking machinery from the US to Europe so difficult that there is little interest in the US to do so. This, combined with the US standard use of 110v power against the 240 volts in many countries, seems a relatively simple problem to solve but no-one wants to do it. I ran into this problem trying to buy an industrial planing machine. Prices in the US were 30% of prices in Europe, but it is not possible to import US machines without the kite mark etc. This is a small part of a massive problem, but seems to me to introduce a few ideas which could easily be solved. I do not think that accidents on US wood working machines in th US are any higher than similar accidents in Europe. Read more
Comment Commented Tom Conley
This assumes that the US trade deficit is entirely the result of US-based decisions. Maybe the author has heard about a little thing called globalisation.
Read more
Comment Commented Janos Nagy
The truth about savings.
In reality there must be net zero savings.
All savings must be borrowed by someone to spend it.
If savings is more than the borrowing than the gdp turns negative.
Of course the government must equalize the trade deficit what is basically an income deficit with government debt.
To really understand the trade deficit one must understand the cost and the price of an economic output.
The cost is influenced by government's policies taxes and regulations.
If the usa would have a true freemarket economic, than wages would have adjusted to the level where it wouldn't be worth to import many products.
The government only keeping the standard of living by deficit spending.
To hope for more export and less import but at the same time interfering with the costs of an economic output shows how little the politicans understand true free market economic within a country. Read more
Comment Commented yw yap
the simple fact that what US labor earns in an hour of work equals to many foreign labor who earn the same $ over many days is plain to see. So imports appears much more "lucrative". Read more
Comment Commented Rick Puglisi
It is so sad that these Lloyd Christmas' from the ivory tower do not understand that people start businesses to make a profit. Every dollar of a trade deficit takes away one dollar of profit. The currency manipulators take these profits so their citizens are happy and invest in their economy. The US compensates to avoid a collapse in profits and a depression. Why is this so hard? Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
Trump is an economic genius compared to Feldstein. Trump’s grasp of trade economics is a lot more substantive than Feldstein, even if his ideas are not sufficiently PC for the PS set. A few points should make this clear.
However, the notion (from Feldstein and others) that the saving rate (as in low) drives the trade deficit is an inversion of causality. At least in the case of the U.S., the trade deficit has driven the saving rate. Let me offer a key example.
From 2000 to the crash of 2007/8 the U.S. trade deficit exploded to the highest level in U.S. (and indeed world history). At its peak, the trade deficit exceeded 6% of GDP. Of course, this caused immense pain (lost jobs, lost wages, depression conditions, etc.) in much of the USA. How did the administration (Bush 43) respond? By blowing up the housing bubble which crashed the saving rate. How did the housing bubble slash the saving rate? First, MEW (Mortgage Equity Withdrawal) peaked at 9% of Disposable Personal Income (over $800 billion per year at the peak). Second, the housing bubble brought a surge in capital investment in commercial and residential construction.
Of course, the housing bubble was mandatory for the Bush (43) administration given the fanatical fixation of the Bush administration on “free trade” (really outsourcing, offshoring, domestic economic destruction). Of course, the housing bubble ended in disaster. What should be clear is that Trade Deficit led inexorably to the crash of 2007/2008. To put this bluntly Bushinomics/Feldsteinomics brought economic ruin to the USA (and much of the world). Note that there is nothing uniquely American about any of this. Large trade deficits have led to major crashes all over the world.
There is a deeper point here. If they U.S. (hypothetically) took steps to raise the saving rate, the consequences would be dire. The U.S. economy would immediately crash. Note that both parties in the U.S. recognize this. The Republicans promote “lower taxes” and “infrastructure investments” to stimulate the economy. The Democrats promote “more spending” and “infrastructure investments” to stimulate the economy. In both cases, it’s just closet (from Bruce Bartlett) trade deficit driven Keynesianism.
Could the U.S. raise the saving rate and not crash? Sure it could. However, that would require a dramatic increase in exports and/or reduction in imports. Both require a large reduction in the value of the U.S. dollar and dramatically lower trade surpluses in other nations (Germany, China, etc.). Are these countries willing to give up their surpluses and accept a lower dollar? Not at this point.
The bottom line is easy. Feldstein is economic illiterate compared to Trump. Feldstein is PC. Trump is not. Feldstein is still wrong. Just the facts, not the Fake News.
Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
SH,
“It appears again and again to me that the housing bubble was deliberately created in Western democracies in order to pump debt and therefore cash into the economy(s) in an attempt to ameliorate offshoring economic effects”
So sad, so true (more later). In the U.S. MEW (Mortgage Equity Withdrawal) reached almost $1 trillion per year ($800 billion) along with a housing construction boom. Of course, the bubble burst and MEW evaporated and home construction crashed. At that point, the Federal deficit exploded to over $1 trillion per year (reaching levels comparable to the U.S. Civil War as a percent of GDP). The bottom line is that any country with a huge trade deficit must have a sector that massively borrows. The private sector sufficed until the housing bubble burst. Then the public sector took over. Greece and Spain show what happens when the public sector deficit is squeezed (austerity) without any trade reforms. In each case, unemployment has soared to well over 20%.
The situation in Greece, Spain, and the USA would be considerably better if each country could restrict imports via devaluation or tariffs. Greece and Spain are locked into the Eurozone and can’t either devalue or impose tariffs. In theory, the US could devalue and/or impose tariffs. Given the dominance of the “free trade” ideology in the US (with Feldstein being just one bad example), the U.S. doesn’t have as much flexibility as you might think (Reagan devalued the dollar by 50% decades aga…).
Of course, there is more to the story in the U.S. The housing bubble served other even darker political purposes. Of course, it was EC (Economically Correct) in providing huge profits for Wall Street while ravaging the actual U.S. economy. However, it was also PC (Politically Correct). The bubble created the illusion of prosperity for the highly influential upper-middle class while supported the Bush era fantasy of the Ownership Society. Bush was obsessed with importing cheap labor (legally and illegally) to replace American workers. The obvious problem was that cheap labor immigrants tend to vote for the Democrats (quelle surprise). One solution would have been to pay the immigrants higher wages. However, what’s the point of cheap labor if it isn’t cheap?
The Bush “solution” was to conjure up the housing bubble so that low-skill immigrants could be tricked into thinking they were joining the American Dream when they were actually being screwed. Amazingly enough, the Bush “solution” failed massively. Bush, the gift that keeps on taking.
Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Peter
It appears again and again to me that the housing bubble was deliberately created in Western democracies in order to pump debt and therefore cash into the economy(s) in an attempt to ameliorate offshoring economic effects. If citizens en masse pull money from the future (debt) and cannot replace it when they get to that future there is only one outcome, a drop, usually off a step discontinuity aka a cliff Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
Feldstein’s grasp of economics is nugatory at best. Feldstein doesn’t dare to say it, but his model is based on an assumption of full employment. Of course, if he was honest enough to admit his assumption of full employment, everyone would just laugh at him. Folks, time to start laughing.
In real life the U.S. has vast unused resources. Tens of millions of Americans are either unemployed or underemployed. Given those realities, slashing imports will make America richer and more prosperous. The economic analysis is straight forwards. Say America backs out $500 billion in imports, using unused resources to produce the same goods and services. National income goes up by $500 billion, not down.
In Feldstein’s world the (S)aving – (I)nvestment gap drives the (E)xports – (I)mports gap. In real life, the truth is much more complex and closer to the reverse. Only at full employment, does a reduction in the trade deficit reduce potential investment or consumption.
Feldstein doesn’t dare to expose this assumption, because of how ridiculous it is. The technical term is that he is using a GE (General Equilibrium) model. Fake news at its best.
Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi Martin,
Fascinating and well-written as always.
Interesting that the U.S. trade deficit of $450 billion for 2017 is almost exactly equal to the spending required to fix America's infrastructure in 2017.
It's almost like a policy lever that should've been activated (say, in 2015/16) wasn't activated. Someone asleep at the switch in policyland?
Still not to late to address it however. The U.S. could still kill 3-birds with one stone -- if it could simply arrive at the right policy.
What needs doing?
1) The deficit lowered to 0% of GDP. It's outrageous that billions of dollars leave the U.S. every year to pay foreign investors to buy American government T Bills. Over decades, that amounts to a lot of lost domestic demand/investment.
2) Some $450 billion needed to be spent on American infrastructure, yesterday. Or even a decade ago. Sixty percent of bridges (for one example) in the U.S. are unsafe, because they are either so ancient, or badly maintained, or both.
3) Domestic demand needs to increase. And when it does, unemployment will drop, wages may rise slightly, and much more tax revenue will be collected by all levels of government -- leading to further spending in the real economy.
President Trump could solve all three problems and look like a financial genius by simply arriving at the right policy that causes citizens to want to invest in America's infrastructure -- an Infrastructure Bond with a zero tax rate, for example.
And corporations should likewise be encouraged to purchase such Infrastructure Bonds with a zero tax rate. Excess liquidity problems leaving!
It wouldn't take long to accumulate $450 billion to fix America's decaying infrastructure.
The point is... to get started!
There's nothing to be gained by staring at charts for a year or a decade. Trump needs to hit a homer in 2017, and this could be it.
Imagine four years hence; America's infrastructure repairs well past the halfway mark; Unemployment under 5 percent; Increased domestic demand; Higher tax revenues for all levels of government; A zero percent of GDP deficit means fewer U.S. dollars are leaving the country to pay for foreign investment in U.S. Treasury Bills; Wall Street *loves* the $450 billion tax-free Infrastructure Bond and the economic multipliers or at least, spinoffs associated with the I Bonds; A nominal rise in standard of living; lower inequality as the bottom-two quintiles return to almost full employment as a result of hundreds of thousands of new infrastructure-related blue collar jobs.
I can't think of a single reason to *not* do this.
Always great to read you here at ProSyn, Professor!
As always, very best regards, JBS
Read more
Comment Commented Walter Gingery
Here's a bulletin for Mr Feldstein:
The United States doesn’t suffer from insufficient savings. It suffers from insufficient domestic demand, and this almost always means insufficient consumption.
Moreover, the savings rate in an open economy like that of the United States is extremely unlikely to be determined endogenously, and is in fact far more likely to be determined by distortions in economies with significant institutional rigidities and substantial government intervention.
Put differently, there is no reason to assume, as is almost universal practice, that the U.S. savings rate is low for reasons that reflect specific U.S. conditions (and to assume that American household preferences determine the U.S. savings rate is especially absurd).
It is not an independent variable, and the common claim that because Americans are unwilling to save they must rely on foreigners to bridge the funding gap gets it exactly backwards. Americans save so little precisely because of foreign capital inflows, and this must necessarily be the case as long as the capital account is open and the U.S. financial system flexible.
An increase in the U.S. current account deficit must be accompanied either by (1) an increase in productive investment in the United States, or (2) an increase in American unemployment, or (3) an increase in the debt burden (to fund either unproductive investment or consumption).
There is no other meaningful adjustment mechanism consistent with an increase in the U.S. current account deficit.
Washington should initiate policies that cause desired investment to surge, so that the American economy can take advantage of very cheap foreign savings and massively rebuild America’s tattered physical infrastructure. Rebuilding U.S. infrastructure would have the effect of substantially reducing the country’s debt burden even if the full amount of the investment were funded by government debt.
American infrastructure needs are so great that the consequent productivity increases would fully service the associated debt long before they stopped adding value to the economy.
Read more
Comment Commented Walter Gingery
Germany may provide an example for U.S. policymakers of how repressing domestic demand affects the trade deficit/surplus.
The Hartz labor reforms of 2003–05 had the impact of a tax increase on workers and a cut in corporate taxes, effectively redistributing income from high-consuming workers, in the form of a decline in wage growth, to non-consuming businesses, in the form of higher profits.
In the US, Republican policies have had the like effect of redistributing income from high-consuming workers to the non-consuming wealthy.
In Germany and the US, the higher savings did not translate into higher investment, however. In fact, domestic investment actually declined, perhaps because weaker consumption growth reduced desired investment levels. Read more
Comment Commented Paul Daley
Three points. First, Feldstein's confidence that new creditors will always be ready to step in to finance US current account deficits is charming, but hardly convincing.
Second, it's not that hard to change savings ratios by changing capital values. One of the great virtues of free and open capital markets is that small changes in relative returns can produce major changes in the direction of flows. Changes in relative interest and inflation rates push funds back and forth all the time. Small wealth taxes would have the same effect.
Third, the worst effects of such adjustments in capital values and savings ratios would be narrowly felt, while benefits would be widespread. Property owners would be hurt, but they've enjoyed years (actually decades) of price support from the FED. Producers of goods and services, and those with earned income would benefit.
So, sum it up. Adjustment is necessary, easier than Feldstein suggests and entirely in our hands. The Fed seems to recognize this, but may have to fight a Trump fiscal program that runs exactly in the opposite direction.
Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Essentially Americans are living beyond their means and passing the bill to future generations. Simple as that. It has been going on for decades but is accelerating. Selling the future into bondage is the foundation of the American Dream. Even if the ongoing deficit was removed tomorrow the future still remains in bondage
'Blessed are the young for they shall inherit the national debt.' - Herbert Hoover Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
I think you should modernise your terminology - creation of IP, whether tech, medical or scientific is economically equivalent to plant and equipment in that their benefit extends for several years and is not used up in the short term. A new term is needed for these in the collective and I would suggest "Enduring assets". Read more
Featured
Who Is Marine Le Pen?
Christine Ockrent explores the tactics – and impact – of France's far-right presidential candidate.
The “New” Trump’s Lopsided Foreign Policy
Carl Bildt worries that the US administration is focusing solely on military means at the expense of diplomacy.
Will Economic Illiteracy Trigger a Trade War?
Jeffrey D. Sachs worries that senior US officials' apparent ignorance of basic concepts could lead to disaster.
PS authors in concise videos
Can the EU Handle President Le Pen?
Mark Leonard asks why the EU hasn’t made plans to deal with the nightmare scenario of Marine Le Pen’s ultimate victory.