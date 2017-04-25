16

حقائق مزعجة حول العجز التجاري في الولايات المتحدة

كمبريدج ــ بلغ عجز الولايات المتحدة التجاري نحو 450 مليار دولار، أو 2.5% من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي. وهذا يعني أن الأميركيين يستوردون من السلع والخدمات ما تزيد قيمته عن صادراتهم إلى بقية العالم بنحو 450 مليار دولار. ويساعد هذا في تفسير العجز الهائل في الولايات المتحدة عاما تلو الآخر، وما قد يحدث لمستويات معيشة الأميركيين إذا ما تراجع؟

من السهل أن نلقي اللوم عن العجز التجاري الضخم على حكومات أجنبية تعرقل بيع المنتجات الأميركية في أسواقها، مما يضر بأعمال الأميركيين ويخفض مستويات معيشة العمال الأميركيين. ومن السهل أيضا أن نلقي اللوم على الحكومات الأجنبية التي تقدم الدعم لصادراتها المتجهة إلى الولايات المتحدة، وهو ما يلحق الأذى بالشركات والموظفين الذي يفقدون القدرة على بيع منتجاتهم للموردين الأجانب (وإن كانت الأسر الأميركية ككل تستفيد عندما تدعم الحكومات الأجنبية ما يشتريه المستهلكون الأميركيون).

ولكن إقامة الحواجز أمام الواردات الأجنبية ودعم الصادرات ليس السبب وراء العجز التجاري الأميركي. السبب الحقيقي هو أن الأميركيين ينفقون أكثر مما ينتجون. والعجز التجاري الإجمالي ناتج عن قرارات الادخار والاستثمار التي تتخذها الأسر والشركات الأميركية. ولا تؤثر سياسات الحكومات الأجنبية إلا على الكيفية التي يُقَسَّم بها العجز بين شركاء أميركا التجاريين.

والسبب وراء تسبب قرارات الادخار والاستثمار التي يتخذها الأميركيون في دفع العجز التجاري الإجمالي إلى الارتفاع واضح وصريح: فإذا كانت دولة ما تدخر قدرا من ناتجها الإجمالي أكبر من ذلك الذي تستثمره في معدات المشاريع والشركات وهياكلها، فهذا يعني أنها لديها ناتج إضافي يمكن بيعه لبقية العالم. نستطيع أن نقول بعبارة أخرى إن الادخار مطروحا منه الاستثمار يساوي الصادرات مطروحا منها الواردات ــ وهي هوية محاسبية أساسية تنطبق على كل بلد في كل عام.

وعلى هذا فإن خفض العجز التجاري الأميركي يتطلب إما أن يزيد الأميركيين من مدخراتهم أو يقللون من استثماراتهم. ولن تغير السياسات التي تفتح أسواق دول أخرى أمام المنتجات الأميركية، أو تلك التي تغلق أسواق الولايات المتحدة أمام المنتجات الأجنبية، الميزان التجاري الإجمالي.

كانت الولايات المتحدة قادرة على الإبقاء على العجز التجاري كل عام لأكثر من ثلاثة عقود من الزمن لأن الأجانب كانوا على استعداد لإقراضها الأموال اللازمة لتمويل مشترياتها الصافية، من خلال شراء السندات والأسهم الأميركية أو الاستثمار في العقارات وأعمال أخرى في الولايات المتحدة. وليس هناك ما يضمن أن هذا قد يستمر في العقود المقبلة؛ ولكن لا يوجد أيضا سبب لانتهاء هذه الحال. ورغم أن الكيانات الأجنبية التي تقرض الولايات المتحدة سوف ترغب في استرداد ه��ه الديون ذات يوم، فمن الممكن أن يحل محلهم آخرون بوصفهم الجيل التالي من المقرضين.

ولكن إذا خفض الأجانب ككل طلبهم على الأصول المالية الأميركية، فسوف تنخفض أسعار هذه الأصول، وسوف ترتفع أسعار الفائدة الناتجة. وسوف تثبط أسعار الفائدة الأميركية الأعلى الاستثمار المحلي وتزيد من الادخار المحلي، وهذا كفيل بتقليص العجز التجاري.

وسوف يساعد العجز التجاري الأقل المصدرين والشركات الأميركية التي تتنافس الآن مع الواردات. ولكن تراجع العجز التجاري من شأنه أن يترك للأميركيين ناتجا أقل للاستهلاك في الولايات المتحدة أو الاستثمار في الولايات المتحدة لإنتاج الاستهلاك في المستقبل.

وهذا ليس سوى جزء من القصة. فبالإضافة إلى تقليص الكمية المتبقية من السلع والخدمات المتاحة للأسر والشركات الأميركية، فإن خفض العجز التجاري يتطلب جعل السلع والخدمات الأميركية أكثر جاذبية للمشترين الأجانب والسلع الأجنبية أقل جاذبية للمشترين الأميركيين. وهذا يعني انخفاض أسعار الصادرات الأميركية وارتفاع أسعار الواردات، بفعِل انخفاض قيمة الدولار. وحتى مع نفس الحجم المادي للناتج المحلي، سوف تنخفض قيمة الناتج الأميركي للمستهلكين المحليين، لأن الولايات المتحدة ستضطر إلى تصدير المزيد من الناتج للحصول على نفس قيمة الواردات.

تشير تقديرات خبراء التجارة إلى أن خفض العجز التجاري الأميركي بنسبة 1% من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي يتطلب انخفاض أسعار الصادرات بنسبة 10% أو ارتفاع أسعار الواردات بنسبة 10%. ويتطلب تقليص العجز التجاري الحالي بنسبة 2% من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي الاستعانة بتركيبة من هذه التغيرات في الأسعار، وجعل الولايات المتحدة أقرب إلى التوازن التجاري. ولكن لأن صادرات الولايات المتحدة تعادل 15% من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي ووارداتها تعادل 12% من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي، فإن خفض الصادرات بنسبة 10% من شأنه أن يؤدي إلى انخفاض متوسط الدخل الحقيقي (المعدل تبعا للتضخم) بنحو 1.5%، في حين يؤدي ارتفاع أسعار الواردات بنسبة 10% إلى انخفاض الدخول الحقيقية بنحو 1.2% إضافية.

وبالتالي فإن القضاء على العجز التجاري يتطلب تحويل نحو 2.5% من الإنتاج المادي الأميركي إلى بقية العالَم، فضلا عن تغيير في أسعار الصادرات والواردات يخفض قيمتها الحقيقية بنحو 2.7% أخرى من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي. باختصار، في غياب أي تغيير في مستوى الناتج الوطني، سوف تنخفض دخول الأميركيين الحقيقية بنحو 5%.

في الأمد الأبعد، يعتمد معدل نمو الناتج الوطني على ما يحدث لاستثمارات الولايات المتحدة الإجمالية في المنشآت والمعدات. وإذا تقلص العجز التجاري بسبب ارتفاع الاستهلاك وانخفاض الاستثمار، فإن انخفاض مستوى الاستثمار من شأنه أن يؤدي إلى انخفاض معدل النمو، وزيادة انخفاض مستوى الدخل الحقيقي في الأمد البعيد. ولكن إذا تقلص العجز التجاري بسبب ازدياد معدل ادخار الأسر وانخفاض العجز الحكومي، فمن المحتمل أن نشهد مستوى أعلى من الاستثمار ــ وبالتالي دخول أعلى في الأمد البعيد.

وعلى هذا فإن تغير معدل الادخار في أميركا هو المفتاح إلى التوازن التجاري، وأيضا المفتاح إلى مستوى الدخول الحقيقية في أميركا في الأمد البعيد. ولن يغير إلقاء اللوم على الآخرين هذه الحقيقة.

ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي          Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali