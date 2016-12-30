After Aleppo

DENVER – The end of the fighting in Aleppo will not end the Syrian war, despite the countrywide ceasefire that has just been agreed. Nor will it ease the suffering of the city’s population, much of which has been displaced. What the Aleppo siege will do is clinch Syria’s place in history as, to borrow former US Secretary of State Warren Christopher’s phrase, another “problem from hell.” And, like other hellish recent regional conflicts, such as those in Bosnia (to which Christopher was referring) and Rwanda, future historians will emphasize a crucial feature of the Syria conflict: the spectacular diplomatic failures that enabled it to escalate.
Good diplomacy begins with a keen analysis of interests, both of the country in question and of relevant external powers. It demands a careful assessment of how the pursuit of those interests will affect the regional and international order. And it seeks ways to strengthen the capacity of regional or world powers to help solve problems.
Throughout this process, universally shared and consistently reinforced values – both critical in getting disparate actors to work together to resolve problems and challenges – must provide a moral compass and common ground for action. The key is to ensure that values do not become weapons, deployed by one actor against another in a way that exacerbates tensions and undermines solutions.
Consider the 1990s Bosnian War – the result of unfinished business from the breakup of the Austrian and Ottoman empires and the creation of nation-states earlier in the twentieth century. The conflict erupted in the immediate aftermath of the Cold War, at a moment when one set of international organizing principles had collapsed and a new set had not yet been created. Partly as a result of this, the conflict was characterized by large-scale civilian carnage and human-rights violations.
But, as a test for the new world order, the Bosnian War ended up catalyzing change in the international community’s institutional structure (including the establishment of war crimes tribunals). Could the nascent post-Cold War system handle the inchoate problems of the former Soviet Union? Could NATO take on new roles and missions? Could the West work with the new Russian Federation? Could the transatlantic relationship weather the storm?
The answer to all of these questions turned out to be yes. As a result, though the region continues to be beset by serious problems, the gates of hell have remained closed – as they have in Rwanda. And yet, just 20 years later, it seems that the world’s collective memory of how to cooperate has failed.
To be sure, there was never a clear path to peace in Syria. President Bashar al-Assad, whose forces now control all of Aleppo for the first time since 2012, is a brutal dictator who has waged war on his own people, including civilians, and has even used chemical weapons. The temptation to seek regime change – a goal embraced by the United States and some European countries – was understandable.
Yet, in a display of spectacularly incompetent diplomacy, the US set about pursuing that goal without any serious effort to marshal international support, or even to take stock of other opinions or interests. And make no mistake: there are a lot of (often conflicting) opinions and interests. After all, Syria is strategically perched on the Mediterranean; shares borders with Israel, Jordan, Turkey, and Iraq; and, like Iraq, has its own restive Kurdish minority. It is not the kind of country to which international and regional powers would be indifferent.
In fact, when Western powers called for regime change, other actors – including Iran, Russia, and Shia interests in neighboring Lebanon – objected. Nonetheless, the US soldiered on with its own poorly formulated agenda, supplying weapons to virtually unknown combatants on the ground before properly vetting them. That gave the Assad regime’s allies all the justification they needed to supply weapons of their own.
Some argue that, if the US had just provided more weapons sooner, Assad would not have had time to galvanize support and hold onto power. But that neglects the strategic importance of Syria to so many external powers, as well as the fragmentation and unpredictability of the US-based combatants.
America’s real mistake was failing to engage with all sides, including Assad and the Sunni opposition, which it deemed sectarian. (During the Bosnian War, by contrast, the US talked to rump Yugoslavia’s ruler, Slobodan Milošević.) With that narrow-minded approach – reflected in the lack of any articulated vision for a post-war Syria – the US effectively handed the diplomatic reins over to Russia.
Now, the US is essentially playing the role of agitator, offering little more than displays of moral outrage and stale references to a stillborn Geneva process. Reacting to the carnage in Aleppo, Samantha Power, the US ambassador to the United Nations, was reduced to demanding of Assad’s Russian ally, “Are you truly incapable of shame?” Meanwhile, the conflict rages on, with severe spillover effects on US allies like the European Union.
As for Russia, it, too, is pursuing a version of diplomacy that utterly lacks inclusiveness. It is working with Turkey (a NATO member that seems increasingly lost at sea) to bring the Syrian opposition and representatives of the Assad government together in Kazakhstan for a new series of peace talks, facilitated by the ceasefire, of which Russia and Turkey are guarantors. Iran will be there. But where are the Sunni Arab states? More important, where is the US?
It is often observed that, every four years, the US does without a foreign policy. This time, it seems to have gotten an early start.
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (3)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Francesco D'Allessandro
Mr. Hill your analysis on Aleppo is pragmatic and with an eye toward the historical. It raises possible nightmarish scenarios that could develop unless diplomatic overtures with the intent of creating sharp fangs take place. As you point out, incompetency and non-enforced redlines are a recipe for universal mayhem. One has only to look at all the participants sitting in the high stake geopolitical table and it makes one shudder. Iran, Turkey, the Russian Federation, Baathist war veterans, Saudi Arabia, the Kurds, legions of fanatic Sunni and Shia jihadists inspired by the teachings of Hassan al-Banna, Qutb and Usama bin-Laden, tribal clans, Hezbollah among other radical groups and of course the West. Even China via the Persians has interests in the region. No wonder the USA and its reduced circle of allies have been checkmated time and time again at the chessboard. Whether playing against Mr. Putin, Bashar al-Assad or the Qom Ayatollahs, the current American and EU directorates have failed miserably in their attempts to forge stability in an area beset by a continuous cycle of unrestrained violence that has spilled toward all shores. As you rightfully express, ethical indignation if not escorted by force fed statesmanship will not stem the tide.
Our Western civilization to survive needs a contemporary Von Metternich. A Henry Kissinger clone. Realpolitik is the crucial tool to postpone the inevitable clash that lies ahead, while strengthening our defensive/offensive capabilities. Anything short of molding alliances among those whose interests match ours is cutting our own wrists. To choose the latter path It is then best to capitulate and repudiate further bloodshed for the Islamic fundamentalist tsunamis are encroaching their way toward all Westphalia ports and will do so unimpeded. It is factual that each new attack emboldens the next…and we all know that political correctness is not the answer.
The question is how do we go forward? The adage that every crisis mirrors an opportunity enriches the narrative of Aleppo as we seek a fresher approach in the political-military realm. The undertakings for the new batch of consular CEO’s are clearly etched. 2017 could be the pivotal year where the West takes a bolder initiative with the aims of defeating the present dangers. To persist in the status quo amounts to the same self-defeating policies that have been in effect for some time now. Either we change our deficient ways or we kneel.
Read more
Comment Commented Armin Schmidt
Diplomacy has one foundation in ethics. I grew into a perspective and subsequent concluding, where ethics is basically a decision between two alternative activities: "best-for-all" and "subgroup liberation."
These two alternatives are found in activity decisions on all social scales. On the global scale best-for-all is currently getting reduced and subgroup liberation is trending. So diplomacy has to adjust as well. The common ground shifts from moral idealism (best-for-all) to subgroup liberation. Now a cut tie can hardly unite, what can unite here is to find an approach where cut ties keep from harming, to name it: responsibility. So for a while,a new foundation for diplomacy might be: responsible subgroup liberation. Read more
Comment Commented Tamer Kirac
Hill's comments and summary of US failure and deficiencies with regards to Syria is to the point. However, making similarities to Kosova are absurd.
US policies in Iraq and Syria have been total failures these past 30 years. In a region with background clutter with US, Russian, Iranian and Sunni-Saudi involvement, there has been no specific and well thought out policy and strategic objective that aims to "help" these two nations to eventually establish democracies.
Both were dominated by dictators of the minority religious sects, respectively.
Unless there is recognition of this unfortunate fact, short term solutions will yield no long term results. The region will continue to be volatile and a hot bed that bears fringe groups venting their anger, in each nation, as well as outside their borders.
Read more
Featured
Trump’s Extreme Oligarchy
Simon Johnson sees in the US president-elect's agenda government of the rich, by the rich, and for the rich.
The American Public Against Trump
Alan S. Blinder points out that the president-elect is out of step with voters on almost every economic issue.
Keynes Reborn
Koichi Hamada applies a new version of an old doctrine to argue for looser fiscal policy in Japan.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air: The Super Germ Threat
In the latest edition of PS On Air , Jim O’Neill discusses how to beat antimicrobial resistance, which threatens millions of lives, with Gavekal Dragonomics’ Anatole Kaletsky and Leonardo Maisano of Il Sole 24 Ore.