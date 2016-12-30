丹佛—阿拉破战事的结束不会结束叙利亚战争，尽管已经达成全国停火协议。阿勒颇市民的苦难也得不到缓解——其中许多人已经流离失所。阿勒颇围城赢得了什么呢？赢得了叙利亚的历史地位——用美国前国务卿沃伦·克里斯托弗（Warren Christopher）的话说，叙利亚是又一个“来自地狱的问题”。和其他地狱般的近期地区冲突，如波斯尼亚（克里斯托弗的话就是针对波斯尼亚说的）和卢旺达一样，未来历史学家眼中的叙利亚冲突的一个关键特征是外交方面的重大失败导致冲突全面升级。
好的外交必须从敏锐的利益分析开始，分析对象既包括问题所在国家，也包括相关外部力量。必须仔细评估追求各种利益如何影响地区和国际秩序。必须找出办法增强地区或世界力量帮助解决问题的能力。
在整个过程中，必须通过不断得到加强的形成普遍共识的价值观——这既是让众多行动方和衷共济的关键，也是解决问题和挑战的关键——提供道德指南和共同行动基础。至关重要的是确保价值观不会变成某个行动方针对另一个行动方、加剧冲突、破坏解决方案的武器。
以20世纪90年代的波斯尼亚战争为例——这场战争是20世纪初奥地利和奥斯曼帝国分裂、民族国家建立的历史遗留问题的演化结果。这场冲突爆发于冷战刚刚结束时，正逢一套国际组织原则崩溃、新一套组织原则尚未建立起来的空隙。部分拜这一因素所赐，这场冲突引起了大规模杀戮平民和侵犯人权的局面。
但是，作为新世界秩序的一次考验，波斯尼亚战争最终促使国际社会制度结构发生了改变（包括建立了战争罪法庭）。方兴未艾的冷战后体系能否处理前苏联解体后所爆发的第一批问题？北约能否担任新角色、完成新任务？西方能否与新建立的俄罗斯联邦合作？跨大西洋关系能否抵挡这场风暴？
所有这些问题的答案最后都是肯定的。因此，尽管该地区一直受到严重问题的困扰，但地狱之门仍然没有打开——卢旺达也是如此。但是，仅仅过去了20年，世界关于合作的集体记忆就好像失效了。
平心而论，叙利亚从未出现明晰的和平路径。目前，叙利亚总统巴沙尔·阿萨德的部队自2012年以来首次重新控制了阿勒颇全境。而巴沙尔是一位野蛮的独裁者，他想自己的人民（包括平民）发动战争，甚至使用化学武器。叙利亚人民寻求颠覆政权——美国和一些欧洲国家支持这一目标——是可以理解的。
但是，美国外交表现得非常无能，它似乎想在完全不组织国际支持、甚至不考虑其他选项或利益的情况下追求这一目标。不要弄错了：有许多（常常互相冲突的）观点和利益。毕竟，叙利亚是地中海的一个战略要点；与以色列、约旦、土耳其和伊拉克接壤；并且与伊拉克一样，也存在桀骜难驯的库尔德少数民族。这绝不是国际和地区力量能够忽视的国家。
事实上，当西方力量要求政权更迭时，其他行动方——包括伊朗、俄罗斯和相邻的黎巴嫩的什叶派利益集团——表示反对。尽管如此，美国一意孤行地推行自身相当拙劣的日程，在没有进行合理评估的情况下就为当地它几乎毫无所知的战斗力量提供武器。这给了阿萨德政权的盟友所需要的口实提供它们自身的武器。
有人认为，如果美国更快地提供更多武器，阿萨德根本没有时间巩固支持、坚守权力。但这忽视了叙利亚对如此众多的外部力量的战略重要性，以及依靠美国的战斗力量的分散性和不可预测性。
美国的真正错误是没有协调所有各方，包括阿萨德和它视为宗派力量的逊尼派反对派。（相反，在波斯尼亚战争期间，美国与南斯拉夫统治者米洛舍维奇谈判。）美国的思维狭隘的方针——它没有描述任何战后叙利亚愿景就是明证——将外交主动权拱手让给了俄罗斯。
如今，美国实际上已经沦为“搅屎棍”，除了表示义愤和言必称早已流产的日内瓦进程的陈词滥调再也拿不出什么东西。对于阿勒颇大屠杀，美国驻联合国大使萨蔓莎·鲍威尔（Samantha Power）竟然卑微到质问阿萨德的俄罗斯盟友“你们真的没有羞耻感吗？”与此同时，冲突仍在肆虐，并给欧盟的美国盟友造成严重的 溢出效应。
至于俄罗斯，它也在追求严重缺乏包容性的外交。它与土耳其（在海上日渐式微的北约成员国）合作，让叙利亚反对派和阿萨德政府代表在��萨克斯坦会晤讨论新的和平谈判，由俄罗斯和土耳其作保的停火协议便是一个促进因素。伊朗也将出席。但逊尼派阿拉伯国家呢？更重要的是，美国呢？
人们常常观察到，每隔四年，美国就会迷失于外交政策。这一回，迷失来的早了一些。
Ian Brookes
Just remember - the actions of the US and its allies in interfering in the affairs of a sovereign nation are illegal under the UN Charter.
B Wilds
As the holiday season moves towards an end it should be mentioned we often forget how lucky we are not to have been born into an area where life has turned ugly. War has unleashed death and destruction on Aleppo.
A great degree of responsibility should be fostered upon those encouraging and supplying the weapons or war to those pondering a revolution. War tends to be a Pandora's box rather than the easy answer we often seek. The article below delves into the sad fate Aleppo has suffered.
j. von Hettlingen
Christopher R. Hill is as critical of America's policy in the Middle East as he is of Russia's support of the Assad regime. While the US has little to say about the future of Syria, Russia will hardly broker peace in the region. When Putin intervened in September 2015 he saw himself as a firefighter. Now he is in fact an arsonist, setting the region on fire. By helping Assad regain some lost territories and consolidate power, he has made himself a hate figure among the Sunnis in the region. So far Arab leaders have been quiet, but they won't abandon the Syrian rebels fighting Assad. It looks as though they are taking a long breath and wait till Russia scale down its operations in Syria. Time is on their side. Assad won't survive without Iran and Russia.
While Hill blamed Obama for "the spectacular diplomatic failures that enabled it (the war) to escalate," he praised the late secretary of state, Warren Christopher for his "good diplomacy" in ending the Bosnian war and bringing peace to the Balkans in the 1990s. Hill sees Aleppo as Christopher saw Bosnia - a “problem from hell.” While more than 100,000 people are thought to have been killed in the Bosnian war of 1992 to 1995, the six years of fighting in Syria have killed more than 400,000 people, displaced millions and devastated entire cities.
There is little hope that the multi-layered proxy war in Syria would end the way the Bosnian War did. Syria is strategically of significance and the spillover effects of its war don't leave international and regional powers "indifferent." It is "perched on the Mediterranean; shares borders with Israel, Jordan, Turkey, and Iraq" that are tinderboxes in the region. Syria, like Iraq, "has its own restive Kurdish minority."
As there isn't "a clear path to peace in Syria," many see the cynically brutal Assad as another alternative to Islamists. Indeed, with Iran and Russia as his staunch allies, he gets away with his heinous war crimes. During a fraught transition of power in Washington, Putin has effectively outmaneuvered the US into a position as the sole international player in Syria. Hill criticises Obama for "incompetent diplomacy" and doing little. But Obama was determined not start another war in the Middle East that neither the American people nor Congress wanted. Time will prove many experts and international leaders wrong that this decision has not cost America prestige and influence.
Hill says, "America’s real mistake was failing to engage with all sides, including Assad and the Sunni opposition, which it deemed sectarian." He compared it to the US effort during the Bosnian War - Americans "talked to rump Yugoslavia’s ruler, Slobodan Milošević." The first case of genocide on European soil - the Srebrenica massacre - since World War II prompted the establishment of war crimes tribunals, and the conviction of perpetrators. The 1995 Dayton peace accords were signed in Paris. Russia was absent on the international stage, because the nascent Federation was preoccupied with domestic problems after the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991. Nato soon lost its relevance after the dissolution of its communist counterpart - the Warsaw Pact.
It's not fair to describe Obama's stance as a "narrow-minded approach." He demanded Assad to step down and expected the development in Syria would follw the same pattern like in Egypt and Tunisia. The trouble is the vagaries of a war. With so many players involved, the situation is always fluid. Due to its limited involvement, "the US effectively handed the diplomatic reins over to Russia," but there is no guarantee that Russia can control the development in Syria, let alone ending the war there and withdrawing its military.
Russia's "version of diplomacy /also/ lacks inclusiveness." It has mended fences with Turkey after a fraught relationship, to bring the Assad regime and its opposition "together in Kazakhstan for a new series of peace talks, facilitated by the ceasefire, of which Russia and Turkey are guarantors."
This time Iran will be there. "But where are the Sunni Arab states?" In the past Iran was never invited to the US-led meetings in Geneva at the request of the Sunnis. "More important, where is the US?"
Putin wants to be a master tactician for reasserting Russian influence in Syria and rekindling ties with Trump. He might let the US play a role later. Whatever his ambition, there is the question of whether Putin is willing and able to take responsibility for Syria’s future, including rebuilding the cities that Russia helped destroy. Americans will then appreciate Obama's decison for staying out of this war. Read more
Peter Ellis
Shouldn't the mood in the US and Europe not come into the equation when accusing the US of handling Syria poorly? In the UK there was definitely a mood of not wishing to be involved in the ME, and I suspect that the mood in the US was similar. That said, I was disappointed by the way the West allowed such blatant violations of human rights to take place. Does the US come out of this worse than Russia? No. That Russia acted as it did in Chechnya by flattening urban areas with heavy bombing makes it a pariah state. Read more
Francesco D'Allessandro
Mr. Hill your analysis on Aleppo is pragmatic and with an eye toward the historical. It raises possible nightmarish scenarios that could develop unless diplomatic overtures with the intent of creating sharp fangs take place. As you point out, incompetency and non-enforced redlines are a recipe for universal mayhem. One has only to look at all the participants sitting in the high stake geopolitical table and it makes one shudder. Iran, Turkey, the Russian Federation, Baathist war veterans, Saudi Arabia, the Kurds, legions of fanatic Sunni and Shia jihadists inspired by the teachings of Hassan al-Banna, Qutb and Usama bin-Laden, tribal clans, Hezbollah among other radical groups and of course the West. Even China via the Persians has interests in the region. No wonder the USA and its reduced circle of allies have been checkmated time and time again at the chessboard. Whether playing against Mr. Putin, Bashar al-Assad or the Qom Ayatollahs, the current American and EU directorates have failed miserably in their attempts to forge stability in an area beset by a continuous cycle of unrestrained violence that has spilled toward all shores. As you rightfully express, ethical indignation if not escorted by force fed statesmanship will not stem the tide.
Our Western civilization to survive needs a contemporary Von Metternich. A Henry Kissinger clone. Realpolitik is the crucial tool to postpone the inevitable clash that lies ahead, while strengthening our defensive/offensive capabilities. Anything short of molding alliances among those whose interests match ours is cutting our own wrists. To choose the latter path It is then best to capitulate and repudiate further bloodshed for the Islamic fundamentalist tsunamis are encroaching their way toward all Westphalia ports and will do so unimpeded. It is factual that each new attack emboldens the next…and we all know that political correctness is not the answer.
The question is how do we go forward? The adage that every crisis mirrors an opportunity enriches the narrative of Aleppo as we seek a fresher approach in the political-military realm. The undertakings for the new batch of consular CEO’s are clearly etched. 2017 could be the pivotal year where the West takes a bolder initiative with the aims of defeating the present dangers. To persist in the status quo amounts to the same self-defeating policies that have been in effect for some time now. Either we change our deficient ways or we kneel.
Armin Schmidt
Diplomacy has one foundation in ethics. I grew into a perspective and subsequent concluding, where ethics is basically a decision between two alternative activities: "best-for-all" and "subgroup liberation."
These two alternatives are found in activity decisions on all social scales. On the global scale best-for-all is currently getting reduced and subgroup liberation is trending. So diplomacy has to adjust as well. The common ground shifts from moral idealism (best-for-all) to subgroup liberation. Now a cut tie can hardly unite, what can unite here is to find an approach where cut ties keep from harming, to name it: responsibility. So for a while,a new foundation for diplomacy might be: responsible subgroup liberation. Read more
Tamer Kirac
Hill's comments and summary of US failure and deficiencies with regards to Syria is to the point. However, making similarities to Kosova are absurd.
US policies in Iraq and Syria have been total failures these past 30 years. In a region with background clutter with US, Russian, Iranian and Sunni-Saudi involvement, there has been no specific and well thought out policy and strategic objective that aims to "help" these two nations to eventually establish democracies.
Both were dominated by dictators of the minority religious sects, respectively.
Unless there is recognition of this unfortunate fact, short term solutions will yield no long term results. The region will continue to be volatile and a hot bed that bears fringe groups venting their anger, in each nation, as well as outside their borders.
