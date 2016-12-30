7

阿勒颇之后

丹佛—阿拉破战事的结束不会结束叙利亚战争，尽管已经达成全国停火协议。阿勒颇市民的苦难也得不到缓解——其中许多人已经流离失所。阿勒颇围城赢得了什么呢？赢得了叙利亚的历史地位——用美国前国务卿沃伦·克里斯托弗（Warren Christopher）的话说，叙利亚是又一个“来自地狱的问题”。和其他地狱般的近期地区冲突，如波斯尼亚（克里斯托弗的话就是针对波斯尼亚说的）和卢旺达一样，未来历史学家眼中的叙利亚冲突的一个关键特征是外交方面的重大失败导致冲突全面升级。

好的外交必须从敏锐的利益分析开始，分析对象既包括问题所在国家，也包括相关外部力量。必须仔细评估追求各种利益如何影响地区和国际秩序。必须找出办法增强地区或世界力量帮助解决问题的能力。

在整个过程中，必须通过不断得到加强的形成普遍共识的价值观——这既是让众多行动方和衷共济的关键，也是解决问题和挑战的关键——提供道德指南和共同行动基础。至关重要的是确保价值观不会变成某个行动方针对另一个行动方、加剧冲突、破坏解决方案的武器。

以20世纪90年代的波斯尼亚战争为例——这场战争是20世纪初奥地利和奥斯曼帝国分裂、民族国家建立的历史遗留问题的演化结果。这场冲突爆发于冷战刚刚结束时，正逢一套国际组织原则崩溃、新一套组织原则尚未建立起来的空隙。部分拜这一因素所赐，这场冲突引起了大规模杀戮平民和侵犯人权的局面。

但是，作为新世界秩序的一次考验，波斯尼亚战争最终促使国际社会制度结构发生了改变（包括建立了战争罪法庭）。方兴未艾的冷战后体系能否处理前苏联解体后所爆发的第一批问题？北约能否担任新角色、完成新任务？西方能否与新建立的俄罗斯联邦合作？跨大西洋关系能否抵挡这场风暴？

所有这些问题的答案最后都是肯定的。因此，尽管该地区一直受到严重问题的困扰，但地狱之门仍然没有打开——卢旺达也是如此。但是，仅仅过去了20年，世界关于合作的集体记忆就好像失效了。

平心而论，叙利亚从未出现明晰的和平路径。目前，叙利亚总统巴沙尔·阿萨德的部队自2012年以来首次重新控制了阿勒颇全境。而巴沙尔是一位野蛮的独裁者，他想自己的人民（包括平民）发动战争，甚至使用化学武器。叙利亚人民寻求颠覆政权——美国和一些欧洲国家支持这一目标——是可以理解的。

但是，美国外交表现得非常无能，它似乎想在完全不组织国际支持、甚至不考虑其他选项或利益的情况下追求这一目标。不要弄错了：有许多（常常互相冲突的）观点和利益。毕竟，叙利亚是地中海的一个战略要点；与以色列、约旦、土耳其和伊拉克接壤；并且与伊拉克一样，也存在桀骜难驯的库尔德少数民族。这绝不是国际和地区力量能够忽视的国家。

事实上，当西方力量要求政权更迭时，其他行动方——包括伊朗、俄罗斯和相邻的黎巴嫩的什叶派利益集团——表示反对。尽管如此，美国一意孤行地推行自身相当拙劣的日程，在没有进行合理评估的情况下就为当地它几乎毫无所知的战斗力量提供武器。这给了阿萨德政权的盟友所需要的口实提供它们自身的武器。

有人认为，如果美国更快地提供更多武器，阿萨德根本没有时间巩固支持、坚守权力。但这忽视了叙利亚对如此众多的外部力量的战略重要性，以及依靠美国的战斗力量的分散性和不可预测性。

美国的真正错误是没有协调所有各方，包括阿萨德和它视为宗派力量的逊尼派反对派。（相反，在波斯尼亚战争期间，美国与南斯拉夫统治者米洛舍维奇谈判。）美国的思维狭隘的方针——它没有描述任何战后叙利亚愿景就是明证——将外交主动权拱手让给了俄罗斯。

如今，美国实际上已经沦为“搅屎棍”，除了表示义愤和言必称早已流产的日内瓦进程的陈词滥调再也拿不出什么东西。对于阿勒颇大屠杀，美国驻联合国大使萨蔓莎·鲍威尔（Samantha Power）竟然卑微到质问阿萨德的俄罗斯盟友“你们真的没有羞耻感吗？”与此同时，冲突仍在肆虐，并给欧盟的美国盟友造成严重的 溢出效应。

至于俄罗斯，它也在追求严重缺乏包容性的外交。它与土耳其（在海上日渐式微的北约成员国）合作，让叙利亚反对派和阿萨德政府代表在��萨克斯坦会晤讨论新的和平谈判，由俄罗斯和土耳其作保的停火协议便是一个促进因素。伊朗也将出席。但逊尼派阿拉伯国家呢？更重要的是，美国呢？

人们常常观察到，每隔四年，美国就会迷失于外交政策。这一回，迷失来的早了一些。