Après Alep

DENVER – La fin des combats dans Alep ne marquera pas la fin de la guerre en Syrie, malgré le cessez-le-feu qui vient d’être conclu sur l’ensemble du pays. Elle n’allégera pas non plus les souffrances de la population, dont une grande part a été déplacée. Ce qu’aura fait le siège d’Alep, c’est inscrire la Syrie dans l’histoire comme un « problème tout droit venu de l’enfer », pour reprendre la formule de l’ancien secrétaire d’État Warren Christopher. Et comme des autres pandémoniums nés récemment de conflits régionaux, en Bosnie (c’est de la Bosnie dont parlait ainsi Christopher) et au Rwanda, les historiens du futur retiendront du conflit syrien la spectaculaire faillite diplomatique qui permit son escalade.
La bonne diplomatie commence par l’analyse détaillée des intérêts en jeu, non seulement du pays en question, mais des puissances extérieures concernées. Elle exige une évaluation minutieuse des moyens par lesquels la poursuite de ces intérêts affectera l’ordre régional et international. Elle cherche alors les voies qui permettront de renforcer la capacité des puissances régionales ou mondiales à résoudre le problème.
Tout au long de ce processus, des valeurs universellement partagées et constamment réaffirmées – les deux points sont essentiels si l’on veut permettre à des acteurs dissemblables de travailler ensemble à la solution du problème et d’en surmonter les difficultés – doivent indiquer un cap moral et définir un champ d’action commun. Il est indispensable de garantir que ces valeurs ne deviennent pas des armes, que l’un des acteurs pourrait retourner contre un autre, exacerbant les tensions et décrédibilisant les solutions.
Que l’on considère la guerre en Bosnie dans les années 1990 : elle traduisait l’inachèvement d’un processus remontant à la chute des empires Austro-hongrois et Ottoman et à la création consécutive, au début du XXe siècle, de nouveaux États-nations. Le conflit éclata au lendemain même de la guerre froide, alors qu’un ensemble de principes qui structuraient les relations internationales venaient de s’effondrer, que rien n’avait encore remplacés. C’est une des raisons pour lesquelles le conflit se solda par des massacres de masse et des violations sans nombre des droits de l’homme.
Mais, parce qu’elle mettait à l’épreuve le nouvel ordre mondial, la guerre de Bosnie finit par accélérer l’évolution des structures institutionnelles de la communauté internationale (débouchant notamment sur la création d’un tribunal pénal international). Le système issu de l’après-guerre froide allait-il résister aux problèmes soulevés par la défunte Union soviétique ? L’OTAN serait-elle à la hauteur de son nouveau rôle et de ses nouvelles missions ? L’Ouest parviendrait-il à travailler avec la Fédération de Russie ? La relation transatlantique survivrait-elle à ces bouleversements ?
La réponse à toutes ses questions fut positive. Et même si la région connaît encore d’immenses problèmes, les portes de l’enfer sont demeurées fermées – il en fut de même au Rwanda. Il semble pourtant, à peine vingt ans plus tard, que dans la mémoire collective du monde les principes de la coopération se soient perdus.
Certes, la voie de la paix en Syrie n’est jamais apparue clairement. Le président Bachar Al-Assad, dont les forces, pour la première fois depuis 2012, ont repris le contrôle de la totalité de la ville d’Alep, est un dictateur brutal, qui mène une guerre contre son propre peuple, y compris contre les civils, et a même utilisé des armes chimiques. Il était tentant et compréhensible de vouloir changer de régime – un objectif qu’adoptèrent les États-Unis et certains pays européens.
Pourtant, affichant une spectaculaire incompétence diplomatique, les États-Unis ont prétendu poursuivre cet objectif sans aucune tentative sérieuse pour recueillir un soutien international, sans même chercher à prendre en compte les avis et les intérêts des pays tiers, qui, ne nous y trompons pas, sont nombreux, et souvent contradictoires. Car la Syrie occupe en Méditerranée une position stratégique, partage ses frontières avec Israël, la Jordanie, la Turquie et l’Irak, et doit compter, comme l’Irak, avec sa propre minorité kurde insubordonnée. Ce n’est pas le genre de pays au sort duquel les puissances régionales et internationales pourraient être indifférentes.
En fait, tandis que les puissances occidentales se prononçaient en faveur d’un changement de régime, d’autres acteurs – l’Iran, la Russie et les intérêts chiites au Liban voisin – s’y opposaient. Malgré cela, les États-Unis se sont obstinés, poursuivant leur propre agenda, pourtant mal défini, fournissant des armes, sur le terrain, à des combattants à peu près inconnus, avant même d’avoir effectué les contrôles de sécurité idoines. Les alliés du régime d’Assad eurent ainsi toutes les justifications nécessaires pour armer de leur côté.
Certains soutiennent que si les États-Unis avaient fourni plus d’armes plus tôt, Assad n’aurait pas eu le temps de galvaniser ses soutiens et n’aurait pu se maintenir au pouvoir. Mais c’est faire fi de l’importance stratégique que revêt la Syrie pour tant d’autres puissances, tout comme de la dispersion et de l’imprévisibilité des combattants soutenus par les États-Unis.
La véritable erreur des Américains fut de ne pas nouer de liens avec toutes les parties, y compris avec Assad et avec l’opposition sunnite, réputée sectaire. (Durant la guerre de Bosnie, en revanche, les États-Unis avaient discuté avec Slobodan Milosevic, qui dirigeait ce qui restait de la Yougoslavie.) Des vues aussi courtes – que traduit l’absence d’une perception claire de ce que pourrait être la Syrie après la guerre – ont effectivement permis aux Russes de prendre les rênes de l’action diplomatique.
Désormais, le rôle des États-Unis se réduit à celui d’un agitateur, ne proposant guère plus qu’une posture indignée et le sempiternel renvoi à un processus de Genève mort-né. En guise de réaction aux massacres d’Alep, Samantha Power, l’ambassadrice des États-Unis auprès de l’ONU, lançait à l’adresse de l’ambassadeur russe Vitali Tchourkine : « Êtes-vous littéralement incapables de honte ? » Pendant ce temps, le conflit faisait rage, avec des répercussions préoccupantes sur les alliés des États-Unis et notamment sur l’Union européenne.
Quant à la Russie, la conception de la diplomatie dont elle fait preuve manque singulièrement, elle aussi, d’ouverture. Elle travaille avec la Turquie (membre de l’OTAN qui semble décidément s’être perdu en mer) à réunir l’opposition syrienne et des représentants du gouvernement d’Assad pour une nouvelle session de pourparlers, au Kazakhstan, après un cessez-le-feu garanti par les deux pays. L’Iran y participera. Mais où sont les représentants des États arabes sunnites ? Et plus encore, où sont les États-Unis ?
On dit souvent que tous les quatre ans, les États-Unis font l’impasse sur la politique étrangère. Il semble qu’ils aient, cette fois, devancé le calendrier.
Traduction François Boisivon
Comment Commented Ian Brookes
Just remember - the actions of the US and its allies in interfering in the affairs of a sovereign nation are illegal under the UN Charter.
Comment Commented B Wilds
As the holiday season moves towards an end it should be mentioned we often forget how lucky we are not to have been born into an area where life has turned ugly. War has unleashed death and destruction on Aleppo.
A great degree of responsibility should be fostered upon those encouraging and supplying the weapons or war to those pondering a revolution. War tends to be a Pandora's box rather than the easy answer we often seek. The article below delves into the sad fate Aleppo has suffered.
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Christopher R. Hill is as critical of America's policy in the Middle East as he is of Russia's support of the Assad regime. While the US has little to say about the future of Syria, Russia will hardly broker peace in the region. When Putin intervened in September 2015 he saw himself as a firefighter. Now he is in fact an arsonist, setting the region on fire. By helping Assad regain some lost territories and consolidate power, he has made himself a hate figure among the Sunnis in the region. So far Arab leaders have been quiet, but they won't abandon the Syrian rebels fighting Assad. It looks as though they are taking a long breath and wait till Russia scale down its operations in Syria. Time is on their side. Assad won't survive without Iran and Russia.
While Hill blamed Obama for "the spectacular diplomatic failures that enabled it (the war) to escalate," he praised the late secretary of state, Warren Christopher for his "good diplomacy" in ending the Bosnian war and bringing peace to the Balkans in the 1990s. Hill sees Aleppo as Christopher saw Bosnia - a “problem from hell.” While more than 100,000 people are thought to have been killed in the Bosnian war of 1992 to 1995, the six years of fighting in Syria have killed more than 400,000 people, displaced millions and devastated entire cities.
There is little hope that the multi-layered proxy war in Syria would end the way the Bosnian War did. Syria is strategically of significance and the spillover effects of its war don't leave international and regional powers "indifferent." It is "perched on the Mediterranean; shares borders with Israel, Jordan, Turkey, and Iraq" that are tinderboxes in the region. Syria, like Iraq, "has its own restive Kurdish minority."
As there isn't "a clear path to peace in Syria," many see the cynically brutal Assad as another alternative to Islamists. Indeed, with Iran and Russia as his staunch allies, he gets away with his heinous war crimes. During a fraught transition of power in Washington, Putin has effectively outmaneuvered the US into a position as the sole international player in Syria. Hill criticises Obama for "incompetent diplomacy" and doing little. But Obama was determined not start another war in the Middle East that neither the American people nor Congress wanted. Time will prove many experts and international leaders wrong that this decision has not cost America prestige and influence.
Hill says, "America’s real mistake was failing to engage with all sides, including Assad and the Sunni opposition, which it deemed sectarian." He compared it to the US effort during the Bosnian War - Americans "talked to rump Yugoslavia’s ruler, Slobodan Milošević." The first case of genocide on European soil - the Srebrenica massacre - since World War II prompted the establishment of war crimes tribunals, and the conviction of perpetrators. The 1995 Dayton peace accords were signed in Paris. Russia was absent on the international stage, because the nascent Federation was preoccupied with domestic problems after the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991. Nato soon lost its relevance after the dissolution of its communist counterpart - the Warsaw Pact.
It's not fair to describe Obama's stance as a "narrow-minded approach." He demanded Assad to step down and expected the development in Syria would follw the same pattern like in Egypt and Tunisia. The trouble is the vagaries of a war. With so many players involved, the situation is always fluid. Due to its limited involvement, "the US effectively handed the diplomatic reins over to Russia," but there is no guarantee that Russia can control the development in Syria, let alone ending the war there and withdrawing its military.
Russia's "version of diplomacy /also/ lacks inclusiveness." It has mended fences with Turkey after a fraught relationship, to bring the Assad regime and its opposition "together in Kazakhstan for a new series of peace talks, facilitated by the ceasefire, of which Russia and Turkey are guarantors."
This time Iran will be there. "But where are the Sunni Arab states?" In the past Iran was never invited to the US-led meetings in Geneva at the request of the Sunnis. "More important, where is the US?"
Putin wants to be a master tactician for reasserting Russian influence in Syria and rekindling ties with Trump. He might let the US play a role later. Whatever his ambition, there is the question of whether Putin is willing and able to take responsibility for Syria’s future, including rebuilding the cities that Russia helped destroy. Americans will then appreciate Obama's decison for staying out of this war. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Ellis
Shouldn't the mood in the US and Europe not come into the equation when accusing the US of handling Syria poorly? In the UK there was definitely a mood of not wishing to be involved in the ME, and I suspect that the mood in the US was similar. That said, I was disappointed by the way the West allowed such blatant violations of human rights to take place. Does the US come out of this worse than Russia? No. That Russia acted as it did in Chechnya by flattening urban areas with heavy bombing makes it a pariah state. Read more
Comment Commented Francesco D'Allessandro
Mr. Hill your analysis on Aleppo is pragmatic and with an eye toward the historical. It raises possible nightmarish scenarios that could develop unless diplomatic overtures with the intent of creating sharp fangs take place. As you point out, incompetency and non-enforced redlines are a recipe for universal mayhem. One has only to look at all the participants sitting in the high stake geopolitical table and it makes one shudder. Iran, Turkey, the Russian Federation, Baathist war veterans, Saudi Arabia, the Kurds, legions of fanatic Sunni and Shia jihadists inspired by the teachings of Hassan al-Banna, Qutb and Usama bin-Laden, tribal clans, Hezbollah among other radical groups and of course the West. Even China via the Persians has interests in the region. No wonder the USA and its reduced circle of allies have been checkmated time and time again at the chessboard. Whether playing against Mr. Putin, Bashar al-Assad or the Qom Ayatollahs, the current American and EU directorates have failed miserably in their attempts to forge stability in an area beset by a continuous cycle of unrestrained violence that has spilled toward all shores. As you rightfully express, ethical indignation if not escorted by force fed statesmanship will not stem the tide.
Our Western civilization to survive needs a contemporary Von Metternich. A Henry Kissinger clone. Realpolitik is the crucial tool to postpone the inevitable clash that lies ahead, while strengthening our defensive/offensive capabilities. Anything short of molding alliances among those whose interests match ours is cutting our own wrists. To choose the latter path It is then best to capitulate and repudiate further bloodshed for the Islamic fundamentalist tsunamis are encroaching their way toward all Westphalia ports and will do so unimpeded. It is factual that each new attack emboldens the next…and we all know that political correctness is not the answer.
The question is how do we go forward? The adage that every crisis mirrors an opportunity enriches the narrative of Aleppo as we seek a fresher approach in the political-military realm. The undertakings for the new batch of consular CEO’s are clearly etched. 2017 could be the pivotal year where the West takes a bolder initiative with the aims of defeating the present dangers. To persist in the status quo amounts to the same self-defeating policies that have been in effect for some time now. Either we change our deficient ways or we kneel.
Comment Commented Armin Schmidt
Diplomacy has one foundation in ethics. I grew into a perspective and subsequent concluding, where ethics is basically a decision between two alternative activities: "best-for-all" and "subgroup liberation."
These two alternatives are found in activity decisions on all social scales. On the global scale best-for-all is currently getting reduced and subgroup liberation is trending. So diplomacy has to adjust as well. The common ground shifts from moral idealism (best-for-all) to subgroup liberation. Now a cut tie can hardly unite, what can unite here is to find an approach where cut ties keep from harming, to name it: responsibility. So for a while,a new foundation for diplomacy might be: responsible subgroup liberation. Read more
Comment Commented Tamer Kirac
Hill's comments and summary of US failure and deficiencies with regards to Syria is to the point. However, making similarities to Kosova are absurd.
US policies in Iraq and Syria have been total failures these past 30 years. In a region with background clutter with US, Russian, Iranian and Sunni-Saudi involvement, there has been no specific and well thought out policy and strategic objective that aims to "help" these two nations to eventually establish democracies.
Both were dominated by dictators of the minority religious sects, respectively.
Unless there is recognition of this unfortunate fact, short term solutions will yield no long term results. The region will continue to be volatile and a hot bed that bears fringe groups venting their anger, in each nation, as well as outside their borders.
