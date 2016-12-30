7

Après Alep

DENVER – La fin des combats dans Alep ne marquera pas la fin de la guerre en Syrie, malgré le cessez-le-feu qui vient d’être conclu sur l’ensemble du pays. Elle n’allégera pas non plus les souffrances de la population, dont une grande part a été déplacée. Ce qu’aura fait le siège d’Alep, c’est inscrire la Syrie dans l’histoire comme un « problème tout droit venu de l’enfer », pour reprendre la formule de l’ancien secrétaire d’État Warren Christopher. Et comme des autres pandémoniums nés récemment de conflits régionaux, en Bosnie (c’est de la Bosnie dont parlait ainsi Christopher) et au Rwanda, les historiens du futur retiendront du conflit syrien la spectaculaire faillite diplomatique qui permit son escalade.

La bonne diplomatie commence par l’analyse détaillée des intérêts en jeu, non seulement du pays en question, mais des puissances extérieures concernées. Elle exige une évaluation minutieuse des moyens par lesquels la poursuite de ces intérêts affectera l’ordre régional et international. Elle cherche alors les voies qui permettront de renforcer la capacité des puissances régionales ou mondiales à résoudre le problème.

Tout au long de ce processus, des valeurs universellement partagées et constamment réaffirmées – les deux points sont essentiels si l’on veut permettre à des acteurs dissemblables de travailler ensemble à la solution du problème et d’en surmonter les difficultés – doivent indiquer un cap moral et définir un champ d’action commun. Il est indispensable de garantir que ces valeurs ne deviennent pas des armes, que l’un des acteurs pourrait retourner contre un autre, exacerbant les tensions et décrédibilisant les solutions.

Que l’on considère la guerre en Bosnie dans les années 1990 : elle traduisait l’inachèvement d’un processus remontant à la chute des empires Austro-hongrois et Ottoman et à la création consécutive, au début du XXe siècle, de nouveaux États-nations. Le conflit éclata au lendemain même de la guerre froide, alors qu’un ensemble de principes qui structuraient les relations internationales venaient de s’effondrer, que rien n’avait encore remplacés. C’est une des raisons pour lesquelles le conflit se solda par des massacres de masse et des violations sans nombre des droits de l’homme.

Mais, parce qu’elle mettait à l’épreuve le nouvel ordre mondial, la guerre de Bosnie finit par accélérer l’évolution des structures institutionnelles de la communauté internationale (débouchant notamment sur la création d’un tribunal pénal international). Le système issu de l’après-guerre froide allait-il résister aux problèmes soulevés par la défunte Union soviétique ? L’OTAN serait-elle à la hauteur de son nouveau rôle et de ses nouvelles missions ? L’Ouest parviendrait-il à travailler avec la Fédération de Russie ? La relation transatlantique survivrait-elle à ces bouleversements ?

La réponse à toutes ses questions fut positive. Et même si la région connaît encore d’immenses problèmes, les portes de l’enfer sont demeurées fermées – il en fut de même au Rwanda. Il semble pourtant, à peine vingt ans plus tard, que dans la mémoire collective du monde les principes de la coopération se soient perdus. 

Certes, la voie de la paix en Syrie n’est jamais apparue clairement. Le président Bachar Al-Assad, dont les forces, pour la première fois depuis 2012, ont repris le contrôle de la totalité de la ville d’Alep, est un dictateur brutal, qui mène une guerre contre son propre peuple, y compris contre les civils, et a même utilisé des armes chimiques. Il était tentant et compréhensible de vouloir changer de régime – un objectif qu’adoptèrent les États-Unis et certains pays européens.

Pourtant, affichant une spectaculaire incompétence diplomatique, les États-Unis ont prétendu poursuivre cet objectif sans aucune tentative sérieuse pour recueillir un soutien international, sans même chercher à prendre en compte les avis et les intérêts des pays tiers, qui, ne nous y trompons pas, sont nombreux, et souvent contradictoires. Car la Syrie occupe en Méditerranée une position stratégique, partage ses frontières avec Israël, la Jordanie, la Turquie et l’Irak, et doit compter, comme l’Irak, avec sa propre minorité kurde insubordonnée. Ce n’est pas le genre de pays au sort duquel les puissances régionales et internationales pourraient être indifférentes.

En fait, tandis que les puissances occidentales se prononçaient en faveur d’un changement de régime, d’autres acteurs – l’Iran, la Russie et les intérêts chiites au Liban voisin – s’y opposaient. Malgré cela, les États-Unis se sont obstinés, poursuivant leur propre agenda, pourtant mal défini, fournissant des armes, sur le terrain, à des combattants à peu près inconnus, avant même d’avoir effectué les contrôles de sécurité idoines. Les alliés du régime d’Assad eurent ainsi toutes les justifications nécessaires pour armer de leur côté.

Certains soutiennent que si les États-Unis avaient fourni plus d’armes plus tôt, Assad n’aurait pas eu le temps de galvaniser ses soutiens et n’aurait pu se maintenir au pouvoir. Mais c’est faire fi de l’importance stratégique que revêt la Syrie pour tant d’autres puissances, tout comme de la dispersion et de l’imprévisibilité des combattants soutenus par les États-Unis.

La véritable erreur des Américains fut de ne pas nouer de liens avec toutes les parties, y compris avec Assad et avec l’opposition sunnite, réputée sectaire. (Durant la guerre de Bosnie, en revanche, les États-Unis avaient discuté avec Slobodan Milosevic, qui dirigeait ce qui restait de la Yougoslavie.) Des vues aussi courtes – que traduit l’absence d’une perception claire de ce que pourrait être la Syrie après la guerre – ont effectivement permis aux Russes de prendre les rênes de l’action diplomatique.

Désormais, le rôle des États-Unis se réduit à celui d’un agitateur, ne proposant guère plus qu’une posture indignée et le sempiternel renvoi à un processus de Genève mort-né. En guise de réaction aux massacres d’Alep, Samantha Power, l’ambassadrice des États-Unis auprès de l’ONU, lançait à l’adresse de l’ambassadeur russe Vitali Tchourkine : « Êtes-vous littéralement incapables de honte ? » Pendant ce temps, le conflit faisait rage, avec des répercussions préoccupantes sur les alliés des États-Unis et notamment sur l’Union européenne.

Quant à la Russie, la conception de la diplomatie dont elle fait preuve manque singulièrement, elle aussi, d’ouverture. Elle travaille avec la Turquie (membre de l’OTAN qui semble décidément s’être perdu en mer) à réunir l’opposition syrienne et des représentants du gouvernement d’Assad pour une nouvelle session de pourparlers, au Kazakhstan, après un cessez-le-feu garanti par les deux pays. L’Iran y participera. Mais où sont les représentants des États arabes sunnites ? Et plus encore, où sont les États-Unis ?

On dit souvent que tous les quatre ans, les États-Unis font l’impasse sur la politique étrangère. Il semble qu’ils aient, cette fois, devancé le calendrier. 

Traduction François Boisivon