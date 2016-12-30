ما بعد حَلَب

j. von Hettlingen JAN 1, 2017



Christopher R. Hill is as critical of America's policy in the Middle East as he is of Russia's support of the Assad regime. While the US has little to say about the future of Syria, Russia will hardly broker peace in the region. When Putin intervened in September 2015 he saw himself as a firefighter. Now he is in fact an arsonist, setting the region on fire. By helping Assad regain some lost territories and consolidate power, he has made himself a hate figure among the Sunnis in the region. So far Arab leaders have been quiet, but they won't abandon the Syrian rebels fighting Assad. It looks as though they are taking a long breath and wait till Russia scale down its operations in Syria. Time is on their side. Assad won't survive without Iran and Russia.

While Hill blamed Obama for "the spectacular diplomatic failures that enabled it (the war) to escalate," he praised the late secretary of state, Warren Christopher for his "good diplomacy" in ending the Bosnian war and bringing peace to the Balkans in the 1990s. Hill sees Aleppo as Christopher saw Bosnia - a “problem from hell.” While more than 100,000 people are thought to have been killed in the Bosnian war of 1992 to 1995, the six years of fighting in Syria have killed more than 400,000 people, displaced millions and devastated entire cities.

There is little hope that the multi-layered proxy war in Syria would end the way the Bosnian War did. Syria is strategically of significance and the spillover effects of its war don't leave international and regional powers "indifferent." It is "perched on the Mediterranean; shares borders with Israel, Jordan, Turkey, and Iraq" that are tinderboxes in the region. Syria, like Iraq, "has its own restive Kurdish minority."

As there isn't "a clear path to peace in Syria," many see the cynically brutal Assad as another alternative to Islamists. Indeed, with Iran and Russia as his staunch allies, he gets away with his heinous war crimes. During a fraught transition of power in Washington, Putin has effectively outmaneuvered the US into a position as the sole international player in Syria. Hill criticises Obama for "incompetent diplomacy" and doing little. But Obama was determined not start another war in the Middle East that neither the American people nor Congress wanted. Time will prove many experts and international leaders wrong that this decision has not cost America prestige and influence.

Hill says, "America’s real mistake was failing to engage with all sides, including Assad and the Sunni opposition, which it deemed sectarian." He compared it to the US effort during the Bosnian War - Americans "talked to rump Yugoslavia’s ruler, Slobodan Milošević." The first case of genocide on European soil - the Srebrenica massacre - since World War II prompted the establishment of war crimes tribunals, and the conviction of perpetrators. The 1995 Dayton peace accords were signed in Paris. Russia was absent on the international stage, because the nascent Federation was preoccupied with domestic problems after the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991. Nato soon lost its relevance after the dissolution of its communist counterpart - the Warsaw Pact.

It's not fair to describe Obama's stance as a "narrow-minded approach." He demanded Assad to step down and expected the development in Syria would follw the same pattern like in Egypt and Tunisia. The trouble is the vagaries of a war. With so many players involved, the situation is always fluid. Due to its limited involvement, "the US effectively handed the diplomatic reins over to Russia," but there is no guarantee that Russia can control the development in Syria, let alone ending the war there and withdrawing its military.

Russia's "version of diplomacy /also/ lacks inclusiveness." It has mended fences with Turkey after a fraught relationship, to bring the Assad regime and its opposition "together in Kazakhstan for a new series of peace talks, facilitated by the ceasefire, of which Russia and Turkey are guarantors."

This time Iran will be there. "But where are the Sunni Arab states?" In the past Iran was never invited to the US-led meetings in Geneva at the request of the Sunnis. "More important, where is the US?"

Putin wants to be a master tactician for reasserting Russian influence in Syria and rekindling ties with Trump. He might let the US play a role later. Whatever his ambition, there is the question of whether Putin is willing and able to take responsibility for Syria’s future, including rebuilding the cities that Russia helped destroy. Americans will then appreciate Obama's decison for staying out of this war.﻿ Read more