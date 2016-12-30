7

ما بعد حَلَب

دنفر ــ لن يُفضي انتهاء القتال في حلب إلى إنهاء الحرب السورية، على الرغم من الاتفاق مؤخرا على وقف إطلاق النار في عموم البلاد. ولن يخفف أيضا من معاناة سكان المدينة، الذين نزح قسم كبير منهم. ولكن حصار حلب من الممكن أن يحجز لسوريا مكانا في التاريخ باعتبارها "مشكلة أخرى من الجحيم"، على سبيل الاقتباس من عبارة وزير الخارجية الأميركي السابق وارين كريستوفر. فمثله كمثل الصراعات الجهنمية الأخيرة، كتلك في البوسنة (التي كان كريستوفر يشير إليها) ورواندا، سوف يؤكد المؤرخون في المستقبل على مظهر حاسم من مظاهر الصراع في سوريا: الإخفاقات الدبلوماسية المذهلة التي مكنته من التصاعد.

تبدأ الدبلوماسية الجيدة بالتحليل العميق لمصالح الدولة التي يدور فيها الصراع ومصالح القوى الخارجية المعنية. ويستلزم هذا إجراء تقييم دقيق للكيفية التي قد تؤثر بها ملاحقة هذه المصالح على النظام الإقليمي والدولي. ويبحث هذا التحليل عن الطرق الكفيلة بتعزيز قدرة القوى الإقليمية والدولية على المساعدة في حل المشاكل.

وطوال هذه العملية، ينبغي للقيم المشتركة عالميا والمعززة بشكل مستمر ــ والتي تشكل أهمية حاسمة في حمل القوى المختلفة على العمل معا على حل المشكلات والتحديات ــ أن توفر بوصلة أخلاقية وأرضية مشتركة للعمل. ويتلخص المفتاح إلى تحقيق هذه الغاية في ضمان عدم تحول هذه القيم إلى أسلحة يستخدمها طرف واحد ضد آخر على النحو الذي يؤدي إلى تفاقم التوترات وتقويض الحلول.

ولنتأمل هنا حرب البوسنة في تسعينيات القرن العشرين ــ التي اندلعت نتيجة لأعمال لم تنجز منذ تفكك الإمبراطوريتين النمساوية والعثمانية وإنشاء الدول القومية في وقت سابق من القرن العشرين. فقد اندلع الصراع في أعقاب انتهاء الحرب الباردة مباشرة، في لحظة عندما انهارت مجموعة من المبادئ الدولية المنظمة وكانت مجموعة أخرى جديدة لم تنشأ بعد. ونتيجة لهذا جزئيا، اتسم الصراع بمذابح واسعة النطاق بين المدنيين، فضلا عن انتهاكات حقوق الإنسان.

ولكن، كاختبار للنظام العالمي الجديد، انتهت الحرب البوسنية إلى تحفيز التغيير في البنية المؤسسية للمجتمع الدولي (بما في ذلك إنشاء محاكم جرائم الحرب). فهل يتمكن النظام الوليد الناشئ بعد الحرب الباردة من التعامل مع المشاكل غير المنجزة المرتبطة بالاتحاد السوفييتي السابق؟ وهل يتولى حلف شمال الأطلسي أدوارا ومهام جديدة؟ وهل يتمكن الغرب من العمل مع المؤسسة الروسية الجديدة؟ وهل تصمد العلاقات عبر الأطلسية في مواجهة العاصفة؟

جاء الرد على كل هذه التساؤلات بالإيجاب. نتيجة لهذا، وبرغم أن المنطقة لا تزال تعاني من مشاكل خطيرة، ظلت أبواب الجحيم مغلقة ــ كما حدث في رواندا. ولكن بعد مرور عشرين سنة فقط، يبدو أن الذاكرة الجمعية للعالم في ما يتصل بكيفية تعزيز التعاون أخفقت.

من المؤكد أن الطريق إلى السلام في سوريا لم يكن واضحا قَط. فالرئيس بشار الأسد، الذي تسيطر قواته الآن على مدينة حلب بالكامل للمرة الأولى منذ عام 2012، دكتاتور وحشي يشن حربا ضد شعبه، بما في ذلك المدنيين، ناهيك عن استخدام الأسلحة الكيميائية. وكان إغراء السعي إلى تغيير النظام ــ وهو الهدف الذي تتبناه الولايات المتحدة وبعض الدول الأوروبية ــ مفهوما.

ولكن في استعراض للدبلوماسية التي تفتقر إلى الكفاءة إلى حد مذهل، شرعت الولايات المتحدة في ملاحقة ذلك الهدف من دون بذل أي جهد جاد لحشد الدعم الدولي، أو حتى الوقوف على أي أراء أو مصالح أخرى. ومن الواضح أن هناك العديد من الآراء والمصالح (المتضاربة غالبا). فمن المعروف أن سوريا تحتل موقعا استراتيجيا على البحر الأبيض المتوسط؛ وتشترك في الحدود مع إسرائيل، والأردن، وتركيا، والعراق؛ ومثلها كمثل العراق، تضم سوريا أقلية كردية حرونة. وهي ليست دولة من النوع الذي قد لا تبالي به القوى الدولية والإقليمية.

في واقع الأمر، عندما دعت القوى الغربية إلى تغيير النظام، اعترضت قوى أخرى ــ بما في ذلك إيران، وروسيا، والمصالح الشيعية في لبنان المجاور. ورغم ذلك، استمرت الولايات المتحدة في ملاحقة أجندتها الرديئة الصياغة، فوردت الأسلحة لمقاتلين غير معروفين تقريبا على الأرض قبل أن تدقق في هوياتهم وانتماءاتهم. وقد أعطى هذا حلفاء نظام الأسد كل المبررات التي يحتاجون إليها لتوريد الأسلحة هم أيضا.

يزعم بعض المراقبين أن الأسد ما كان ليجد الوقت الكافي لحشد الدعم والتشبث بالسلطة لو كانت الولايات المتحدة قدمت المزيد من الأسلحة بسرعة أكبر. ولكن هذا يُغفِل الأهمية الاستراتيجية التي تتمتع بها سوريا في نظر العديد من القوى الخارجية، فضلا عن تشرذم المقاتلين الذين يعتمدون على الولايات المتحدة وعدم القدرة على التنبؤ بتصرفاتهم.

كان الخطأ الحقيقي الذي ارتكبته أميركا الفشل في إشراك جميع الأطراف، بما في ذلك الأسد والمعارضة السُنّية، التي اعتبرتها طائفية. (على النقيض من ذلك، تحدثت الولايات المتحدة خلال الحرب البوسنية مع حاكم يوغوسلافيا الدنيء سلوبودان ميلوسيفيتش). وبهذا النهج الذي اتسم بضيق الأفق ــ والذي ينعكس في الافتقار إلى أي رؤية تفصيلية لمرحلة ما بعد الحرب في سوريا ــ سلمت الولايات المتحدة مقاليد الدبلوماسية لروسيا فعليا.

الآن، تلعب الولايات المتحدة في الأساس دورا تحريضيا، فلا تقدم إلا ما يزيد قليلا على مظاهر الغضب الأخلاقي والمرجعيات المبتذلة لعملية جنيف التي ولِدَت ميتة. ففي الرد على المجزرة في حلب، اكتفت سامانثا باور سفيرة الولايات المتحدة إلى الأمم المتحدة بمساءلة حليف الأسد الروسي: "ألا تشعر بالخجل حقا؟". وفي الوقت نفسه، يحتدم الصراع، ويخلف آثارا جانبية شديدة على حلفاء الولايات المتحدة مثل الاتحاد الأوروبي.

أما عن روسيا، فهي أيضا تلاحق نسخة من الدبلوماسية تفتقر تماما إلى أي قدر من الشمولية. فهي تعمل مع تركيا (الدولة العضو في حلف شمال الأطلسي والتي تبدو على نحو متزايد وكأنها تائهة في البحر) للجمع بين أطراف المعارضة السورية وممثلي حكومة الأسد في كازاخستان لخوض سلسلة جديدة من المحادثات، وهو الجهد الذي بات ممكنا بفضل وقف إطلاق النار الذي تضمنه روسيا وتركيا. وسوف تكون إيران حاضرة. ولكن أين الدول العربية السُنّية؟ والأهم من ذلك، أين الولايات المتحدة؟

كثيرا ما يلاحظ المراقبون أن الولايات المتحدة تستغني عن السياسة الخارجية كل أربع سنوات. ولكن يبدو أنها بدأت النوبة مبكرة هذه المرة.

