ما بعد حَلَب

دنفر ــ لن يُفضي انتهاء القتال في حلب إلى إنهاء الحرب السورية، على الرغم من الاتفاق مؤخرا على وقف إطلاق النار في عموم البلاد. ولن يخفف أيضا من معاناة سكان المدينة، الذين نزح قسم كبير منهم. ولكن حصار حلب من الممكن أن يحجز لسوريا مكانا في التاريخ باعتبارها "مشكلة أخرى من الجحيم"، على سبيل الاقتباس من عبارة وزير الخارجية الأميركي السابق وارين كريستوفر. فمثله كمثل الصراعات الجهنمية الأخيرة، كتلك في البوسنة (التي كان كريستوفر يشير إليها) ورواندا، سوف يؤكد المؤرخون في المستقبل على مظهر حاسم من مظاهر الصراع في سوريا: الإخفاقات الدبلوماسية المذهلة التي مكنته من التصاعد.
تبدأ الدبلوماسية الجيدة بالتحليل العميق لمصالح الدولة التي يدور فيها الصراع ومصالح القوى الخارجية المعنية. ويستلزم هذا إجراء تقييم دقيق للكيفية التي قد تؤثر بها ملاحقة هذه المصالح على النظام الإقليمي والدولي. ويبحث هذا التحليل عن الطرق الكفيلة بتعزيز قدرة القوى الإقليمية والدولية على المساعدة في حل المشاكل.
وطوال هذه العملية، ينبغي للقيم المشتركة عالميا والمعززة بشكل مستمر ــ والتي تشكل أهمية حاسمة في حمل القوى المختلفة على العمل معا على حل المشكلات والتحديات ــ أن توفر بوصلة أخلاقية وأرضية مشتركة للعمل. ويتلخص المفتاح إلى تحقيق هذه الغاية في ضمان عدم تحول هذه القيم إلى أسلحة يستخدمها طرف واحد ضد آخر على النحو الذي يؤدي إلى تفاقم التوترات وتقويض الحلول.
ولنتأمل هنا حرب البوسنة في تسعينيات القرن العشرين ــ التي اندلعت نتيجة لأعمال لم تنجز منذ تفكك الإمبراطوريتين النمساوية والعثمانية وإنشاء الدول القومية في وقت سابق من القرن العشرين. فقد اندلع الصراع في أعقاب انتهاء الحرب الباردة مباشرة، في لحظة عندما انهارت مجموعة من المبادئ الدولية المنظمة وكانت مجموعة أخرى جديدة لم تنشأ بعد. ونتيجة لهذا جزئيا، اتسم الصراع بمذابح واسعة النطاق بين المدنيين، فضلا عن انتهاكات حقوق الإنسان.
ولكن، كاختبار للنظام العالمي الجديد، انتهت الحرب البوسنية إلى تحفيز التغيير في البنية المؤسسية للمجتمع الدولي (بما في ذلك إنشاء محاكم جرائم الحرب). فهل يتمكن النظام الوليد الناشئ بعد الحرب الباردة من التعامل مع المشاكل غير المنجزة المرتبطة بالاتحاد السوفييتي السابق؟ وهل يتولى حلف شمال الأطلسي أدوارا ومهام جديدة؟ وهل يتمكن الغرب من العمل مع المؤسسة الروسية الجديدة؟ وهل تصمد العلاقات عبر الأطلسية في مواجهة العاصفة؟
جاء الرد على كل هذه التساؤلات بالإيجاب. نتيجة لهذا، وبرغم أن المنطقة لا تزال تعاني من مشاكل خطيرة، ظلت أبواب الجحيم مغلقة ــ كما حدث في رواندا. ولكن بعد مرور عشرين سنة فقط، يبدو أن الذاكرة الجمعية للعالم في ما يتصل بكيفية تعزيز التعاون أخفقت.
من المؤكد أن الطريق إلى السلام في سوريا لم يكن واضحا قَط. فالرئيس بشار الأسد، الذي تسيطر قواته الآن على مدينة حلب بالكامل للمرة الأولى منذ عام 2012، دكتاتور وحشي يشن حربا ضد شعبه، بما في ذلك المدنيين، ناهيك عن استخدام الأسلحة الكيميائية. وكان إغراء السعي إلى تغيير النظام ــ وهو الهدف الذي تتبناه الولايات المتحدة وبعض الدول الأوروبية ــ مفهوما.
ولكن في استعراض للدبلوماسية التي تفتقر إلى الكفاءة إلى حد مذهل، شرعت الولايات المتحدة في ملاحقة ذلك الهدف من دون بذل أي جهد جاد لحشد الدعم الدولي، أو حتى الوقوف على أي أراء أو مصالح أخرى. ومن الواضح أن هناك العديد من الآراء والمصالح (المتضاربة غالبا). فمن المعروف أن سوريا تحتل موقعا استراتيجيا على البحر الأبيض المتوسط؛ وتشترك في الحدود مع إسرائيل، والأردن، وتركيا، والعراق؛ ومثلها كمثل العراق، تضم سوريا أقلية كردية حرونة. وهي ليست دولة من النوع الذي قد لا تبالي به القوى الدولية والإقليمية.
في واقع الأمر، عندما دعت القوى الغربية إلى تغيير النظام، اعترضت قوى أخرى ــ بما في ذلك إيران، وروسيا، والمصالح الشيعية في لبنان المجاور. ورغم ذلك، استمرت الولايات المتحدة في ملاحقة أجندتها الرديئة الصياغة، فوردت الأسلحة لمقاتلين غير معروفين تقريبا على الأرض قبل أن تدقق في هوياتهم وانتماءاتهم. وقد أعطى هذا حلفاء نظام الأسد كل المبررات التي يحتاجون إليها لتوريد الأسلحة هم أيضا.
يزعم بعض المراقبين أن الأسد ما كان ليجد الوقت الكافي لحشد الدعم والتشبث بالسلطة لو كانت الولايات المتحدة قدمت المزيد من الأسلحة بسرعة أكبر. ولكن هذا يُغفِل الأهمية الاستراتيجية التي تتمتع بها سوريا في نظر العديد من القوى الخارجية، فضلا عن تشرذم المقاتلين الذين يعتمدون على الولايات المتحدة وعدم القدرة على التنبؤ بتصرفاتهم.
كان الخطأ الحقيقي الذي ارتكبته أميركا الفشل في إشراك جميع الأطراف، بما في ذلك الأسد والمعارضة السُنّية، التي اعتبرتها طائفية. (على النقيض من ذلك، تحدثت الولايات المتحدة خلال الحرب البوسنية مع حاكم يوغوسلافيا الدنيء سلوبودان ميلوسيفيتش). وبهذا النهج الذي اتسم بضيق الأفق ــ والذي ينعكس في الافتقار إلى أي رؤية تفصيلية لمرحلة ما بعد الحرب في سوريا ــ سلمت الولايات المتحدة مقاليد الدبلوماسية لروسيا فعليا.
الآن، تلعب الولايات المتحدة في الأساس دورا تحريضيا، فلا تقدم إلا ما يزيد قليلا على مظاهر الغضب الأخلاقي والمرجعيات المبتذلة لعملية جنيف التي ولِدَت ميتة. ففي الرد على المجزرة في حلب، اكتفت سامانثا باور سفيرة الولايات المتحدة إلى الأمم المتحدة بمساءلة حليف الأسد الروسي: "ألا تشعر بالخجل حقا؟". وفي الوقت نفسه، يحتدم الصراع، ويخلف آثارا جانبية شديدة على حلفاء الولايات المتحدة مثل الاتحاد الأوروبي.
أما عن روسيا، فهي أيضا تلاحق نسخة من الدبلوماسية تفتقر تماما إلى أي قدر من الشمولية. فهي تعمل مع تركيا (الدولة العضو في حلف شمال الأطلسي والتي تبدو على نحو متزايد وكأنها تائهة في البحر) للجمع بين أطراف المعارضة السورية وممثلي حكومة الأسد في كازاخستان لخوض سلسلة جديدة من المحادثات، وهو الجهد الذي بات ممكنا بفضل وقف إطلاق النار الذي تضمنه روسيا وتركيا. وسوف تكون إيران حاضرة. ولكن أين الدول العربية السُنّية؟ والأهم من ذلك، أين الولايات المتحدة؟
كثيرا ما يلاحظ المراقبون أن الولايات المتحدة تستغني عن السياسة الخارجية كل أربع سنوات. ولكن يبدو أنها بدأت النوبة مبكرة هذه المرة.
ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali
Comment Commented Ian Brookes
Just remember - the actions of the US and its allies in interfering in the affairs of a sovereign nation are illegal under the UN Charter.
Comment Commented B Wilds
As the holiday season moves towards an end it should be mentioned we often forget how lucky we are not to have been born into an area where life has turned ugly. War has unleashed death and destruction on Aleppo.
A great degree of responsibility should be fostered upon those encouraging and supplying the weapons or war to those pondering a revolution. War tends to be a Pandora's box rather than the easy answer we often seek. The article below delves into the sad fate Aleppo has suffered.
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Christopher R. Hill is as critical of America's policy in the Middle East as he is of Russia's support of the Assad regime. While the US has little to say about the future of Syria, Russia will hardly broker peace in the region. When Putin intervened in September 2015 he saw himself as a firefighter. Now he is in fact an arsonist, setting the region on fire. By helping Assad regain some lost territories and consolidate power, he has made himself a hate figure among the Sunnis in the region. So far Arab leaders have been quiet, but they won't abandon the Syrian rebels fighting Assad. It looks as though they are taking a long breath and wait till Russia scale down its operations in Syria. Time is on their side. Assad won't survive without Iran and Russia.
While Hill blamed Obama for "the spectacular diplomatic failures that enabled it (the war) to escalate," he praised the late secretary of state, Warren Christopher for his "good diplomacy" in ending the Bosnian war and bringing peace to the Balkans in the 1990s. Hill sees Aleppo as Christopher saw Bosnia - a “problem from hell.” While more than 100,000 people are thought to have been killed in the Bosnian war of 1992 to 1995, the six years of fighting in Syria have killed more than 400,000 people, displaced millions and devastated entire cities.
There is little hope that the multi-layered proxy war in Syria would end the way the Bosnian War did. Syria is strategically of significance and the spillover effects of its war don't leave international and regional powers "indifferent." It is "perched on the Mediterranean; shares borders with Israel, Jordan, Turkey, and Iraq" that are tinderboxes in the region. Syria, like Iraq, "has its own restive Kurdish minority."
As there isn't "a clear path to peace in Syria," many see the cynically brutal Assad as another alternative to Islamists. Indeed, with Iran and Russia as his staunch allies, he gets away with his heinous war crimes. During a fraught transition of power in Washington, Putin has effectively outmaneuvered the US into a position as the sole international player in Syria. Hill criticises Obama for "incompetent diplomacy" and doing little. But Obama was determined not start another war in the Middle East that neither the American people nor Congress wanted. Time will prove many experts and international leaders wrong that this decision has not cost America prestige and influence.
Hill says, "America’s real mistake was failing to engage with all sides, including Assad and the Sunni opposition, which it deemed sectarian." He compared it to the US effort during the Bosnian War - Americans "talked to rump Yugoslavia’s ruler, Slobodan Milošević." The first case of genocide on European soil - the Srebrenica massacre - since World War II prompted the establishment of war crimes tribunals, and the conviction of perpetrators. The 1995 Dayton peace accords were signed in Paris. Russia was absent on the international stage, because the nascent Federation was preoccupied with domestic problems after the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991. Nato soon lost its relevance after the dissolution of its communist counterpart - the Warsaw Pact.
It's not fair to describe Obama's stance as a "narrow-minded approach." He demanded Assad to step down and expected the development in Syria would follw the same pattern like in Egypt and Tunisia. The trouble is the vagaries of a war. With so many players involved, the situation is always fluid. Due to its limited involvement, "the US effectively handed the diplomatic reins over to Russia," but there is no guarantee that Russia can control the development in Syria, let alone ending the war there and withdrawing its military.
Russia's "version of diplomacy /also/ lacks inclusiveness." It has mended fences with Turkey after a fraught relationship, to bring the Assad regime and its opposition "together in Kazakhstan for a new series of peace talks, facilitated by the ceasefire, of which Russia and Turkey are guarantors."
This time Iran will be there. "But where are the Sunni Arab states?" In the past Iran was never invited to the US-led meetings in Geneva at the request of the Sunnis. "More important, where is the US?"
Putin wants to be a master tactician for reasserting Russian influence in Syria and rekindling ties with Trump. He might let the US play a role later. Whatever his ambition, there is the question of whether Putin is willing and able to take responsibility for Syria’s future, including rebuilding the cities that Russia helped destroy. Americans will then appreciate Obama's decison for staying out of this war. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Ellis
Shouldn't the mood in the US and Europe not come into the equation when accusing the US of handling Syria poorly? In the UK there was definitely a mood of not wishing to be involved in the ME, and I suspect that the mood in the US was similar. That said, I was disappointed by the way the West allowed such blatant violations of human rights to take place. Does the US come out of this worse than Russia? No. That Russia acted as it did in Chechnya by flattening urban areas with heavy bombing makes it a pariah state. Read more
Comment Commented Francesco D'Allessandro
Mr. Hill your analysis on Aleppo is pragmatic and with an eye toward the historical. It raises possible nightmarish scenarios that could develop unless diplomatic overtures with the intent of creating sharp fangs take place. As you point out, incompetency and non-enforced redlines are a recipe for universal mayhem. One has only to look at all the participants sitting in the high stake geopolitical table and it makes one shudder. Iran, Turkey, the Russian Federation, Baathist war veterans, Saudi Arabia, the Kurds, legions of fanatic Sunni and Shia jihadists inspired by the teachings of Hassan al-Banna, Qutb and Usama bin-Laden, tribal clans, Hezbollah among other radical groups and of course the West. Even China via the Persians has interests in the region. No wonder the USA and its reduced circle of allies have been checkmated time and time again at the chessboard. Whether playing against Mr. Putin, Bashar al-Assad or the Qom Ayatollahs, the current American and EU directorates have failed miserably in their attempts to forge stability in an area beset by a continuous cycle of unrestrained violence that has spilled toward all shores. As you rightfully express, ethical indignation if not escorted by force fed statesmanship will not stem the tide.
Our Western civilization to survive needs a contemporary Von Metternich. A Henry Kissinger clone. Realpolitik is the crucial tool to postpone the inevitable clash that lies ahead, while strengthening our defensive/offensive capabilities. Anything short of molding alliances among those whose interests match ours is cutting our own wrists. To choose the latter path It is then best to capitulate and repudiate further bloodshed for the Islamic fundamentalist tsunamis are encroaching their way toward all Westphalia ports and will do so unimpeded. It is factual that each new attack emboldens the next…and we all know that political correctness is not the answer.
The question is how do we go forward? The adage that every crisis mirrors an opportunity enriches the narrative of Aleppo as we seek a fresher approach in the political-military realm. The undertakings for the new batch of consular CEO’s are clearly etched. 2017 could be the pivotal year where the West takes a bolder initiative with the aims of defeating the present dangers. To persist in the status quo amounts to the same self-defeating policies that have been in effect for some time now. Either we change our deficient ways or we kneel.
Comment Commented Armin Schmidt
Diplomacy has one foundation in ethics. I grew into a perspective and subsequent concluding, where ethics is basically a decision between two alternative activities: "best-for-all" and "subgroup liberation."
These two alternatives are found in activity decisions on all social scales. On the global scale best-for-all is currently getting reduced and subgroup liberation is trending. So diplomacy has to adjust as well. The common ground shifts from moral idealism (best-for-all) to subgroup liberation. Now a cut tie can hardly unite, what can unite here is to find an approach where cut ties keep from harming, to name it: responsibility. So for a while,a new foundation for diplomacy might be: responsible subgroup liberation. Read more
Comment Commented Tamer Kirac
Hill's comments and summary of US failure and deficiencies with regards to Syria is to the point. However, making similarities to Kosova are absurd.
US policies in Iraq and Syria have been total failures these past 30 years. In a region with background clutter with US, Russian, Iranian and Sunni-Saudi involvement, there has been no specific and well thought out policy and strategic objective that aims to "help" these two nations to eventually establish democracies.
Both were dominated by dictators of the minority religious sects, respectively.
Unless there is recognition of this unfortunate fact, short term solutions will yield no long term results. The region will continue to be volatile and a hot bed that bears fringe groups venting their anger, in each nation, as well as outside their borders.
