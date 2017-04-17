Peter Schaeffer APR 17, 2017

ND, What country do you live in? Better yet, what planet do you live on? The United States has no border wall. A border wall has been proposed. We certainly don't have one so far. The U.S. does have fences in some places. They are quite successful in stopping illegals where they exist. Spain has built fences to protect its borders. As always they have been highly successful. Hungary has enjoyed terrific successes with its fences. Illegal entries have been reduced by more than 99%.



The bottom line is easy. Fences world. Liberals hate them precisely because they work rather well. You can find an article about how fences work over at "‘Soccer field,’ once-busy border crossing, now quiet". Quote



“It ended,” he said, “when they built the fence.” Read more