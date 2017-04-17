拉各斯—撒哈拉以南非洲诸国走到了关键时刻。受困于大宗商品价格暴跌和中国经济减速，2015年该地区增长率下滑到3.4%——比此前15年的平均水平低了近50%。2016年预计增长率更是低于2%左右的人口增长率，这意味着人均GDP将有所下降。
持续的经济增长对于保持降低贫困、婴儿死亡率、疾病和营养不良等方面的进步至关重要。保持经济增长也是为不断膨胀的年轻人口创造足够的优质岗位的唯一办法——非洲年轻人口增长率为世界之最。德国发展部长戈尔德·穆勒（Gerd Müller）在最近的新闻发布会上指出，“如果非洲年轻人不能在祖国找到工作和未来，就会有数百万计，而不是几万或几十万人想方设法来到欧洲。”
保持增长、创造就业的一个办法是在整个非洲共同规划和实施大规模增加基础设施投资。公共基础设施尤其重要。它们包括高速公路、桥梁和铁路，将内陆国的农业生产者与非洲城市消费者和外部市场连接起来；包括大规模运输和互联网基础设施，以容纳更多的商业活动；也包括输电线路，将私人融资的发电厂和电网融合在一起。
撒哈拉以南非洲的许多微型经济体也需要通过大型地区项目联系在一起。这是创造规模经济的唯一办法，而国模经济则是提升非洲农业和工业出口潜力，以及降低食品和制造品的国内价格的必要条件。
尽管非洲各国政府正在增加自身的公共基础设施支出，但仍然需要外部融资，特别是对于很少成为国家政府重中之重的地区项目。但传统的慷慨出资者，包括美国和欧洲，目前都因为政治和经济约束而准备缩减援助。
但也许存在一种办法，可以帮助非洲增长恢复，并且被西方领导人和他们的选民所接受。我们称之为“大债券”——利用外国援助资金作为国际资本市场杠杆，为大规模基础设施投资筹集融资。
具体而言，出资者可以在资本市场中，根据未来援助流贷款。如此，它们可以利用目前本国的低利率来开源。30年美国国债利率大约在3%，出资者只需要证券化大约50亿美元，就能筹集1,000亿美元。这笔钱可以来自每年对非洲的纯捐赠形式的350亿官方发展援助（ODA，总量大约为500亿美元）。
出资者可以将利息成本砖家给非洲国家，降低它们自身的财政负担。对非洲国家来说，条件也要优于欧元债券所提供的条件。事实上，尽管这听上去有些冒险，将利息成本转嫁给受资国实际上可以加强它们的债务可持续性。
据非洲开发银行政策创新实验室（Policy Innovation Lab）的一项针对八个国家的研究，3%的美元利率将比一些非洲国家在过去五年中进行的商业借贷的边际成本更低。此外，与市场融资相比远远更长的期限和宽限期将缓解对外汇储备的压力。
这种形式的前置援助并非新事物。21世纪初，以这种方式进行的疫苗融资拯救了数百万发展中国家的生命。在非洲开发银行的管理下，大债券资源可用于保证长期无法得到重点照顾的大型地区基础设施项目的融资，如连接坦桑尼亚、卢旺达和布隆迪的东非铁路以及从尼日利亚通往科特迪瓦的高速公路。这些项目也可以与私人投资者合作共同融资。
此外，大债券有助于重振出资者和非洲国家之间的关系。此外，由于它支持能带来重要的国家层面收益的投资，因此可以成为非洲国家实施改革的激励，提高它们的吸收能力——如选择和执行公共基础设施投资。
大债券方针是代表着ODA框架所急需的一个升级方向——它能支持受资国更高、更可持续的增长，同时减轻出资国的负担。如今，援助饱受政治压力，或许这一大胆的最大化援助资源效率的方针正是全世界所需要的。
Comment Commented Dare J
Very good initiative. It is critical to have systemic structures in African countries that foster and deepen innovative financing for private infrastructure and the "Big Bond" for public infrastructure without political interference. In my Op-Ed last year, I made a case for a quasi-government Infrastructure Bank in Nigeria -- in this context, the bank would lead the "Big Bond". This could be replicated in other Sub-Saharan Africa countries.
Op-Ed
http://thenationonlineng.net/infrastructure-bank-nigerias-path-sustainable-development/ Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
“If the youth of Africa can’t find work or a future in their own countries, it won’t be hundreds of thousands, but millions that make their way to Europe.”
Australia and Israel have shown that navies and fences are an extremely cheap and effective way of stopping unwanted migrants. Of course, the nations of Africa could emulate China and develop their economies. In 1950, Africa was considerably richer (per-capita) than China. Now China is far ahead. Africa would do well to adopt China's policies and thereby improve the well-being of the people of Africa. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
ND, What country do you live in? Better yet, what planet do you live on? The United States has no border wall. A border wall has been proposed. We certainly don't have one so far. The U.S. does have fences in some places. They are quite successful in stopping illegals where they exist. Spain has built fences to protect its borders. As always they have been highly successful. Hungary has enjoyed terrific successes with its fences. Illegal entries have been reduced by more than 99%.
The bottom line is easy. Fences world. Liberals hate them precisely because they work rather well. You can find an article about how fences work over at "‘Soccer field,’ once-busy border crossing, now quiet". Quote
“It ended,” he said, “when they built the fence.” Read more
Comment Commented Nathan Davis
The size and the population density of Israel and the fact that Australia is an island give them the ability to control immigration in a way that most countries cannot. A more apt example for Europe would be the United States, for whom a border wall has been an abject failure. Furthermore, we have seen how deadly mass immigration from North Africa and the near East via the Mediterranean can be. Development projects in Africa like the "Big Bond" stop immigration from happening on a scale that could be very destabilizing for origin, transit, and destination countries as well as incredibly deadly. Read more
