American Greatness and Decline

I do not worry about US decline but I do want change. I am not at all interested in 1956, the Puritans or the Romans. Our lives are not lived in the past.



I want an administration that has some understanding of the economy. Of the problems that people face, the increased costs, the inability many face in buying a home at high mortgage rates. If your neighborhood has thousands of illegal migrants in the streets, it’s a problem. I’d like to see an administration that won’t cut services for citizens in order to absorb illegal migrants. That won’t close schools to American students for the same reason.



In addition, using the justice system

to take out political opponents is very banana republic. Hampering LNG production is a problem both in the US and for Europe which will receive less from the US. I would like to change course on a lot of issues. I don’t particularly care which political

party offers what I’d like to see.