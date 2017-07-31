委内瑞拉前所未有的崩溃

Steve Hurst JUL 31, 2017

As I understand it the continued payments against debt by Venezuela is related to the fact Venezuela to all intents and purposes only has oil to export and non payment of debts would imperil the survival of Pdvsa thus imperiling oil exports. Not that that helps citizens without enough food to eat



Oil money was used as a bribe at the ballot box, agriculture was damaged as an activity leaving importation of food. Venezuelans voted for this.



When asked what he thought of Western Civilisation Ghandi replied that he thought it would be a good idea. Though I suspect he was also referring to the other hemisphere as well



Elsewhere and recently, a similar though not quite as extreme development had occurred, in another democracy in the developed world. A country which should be able to feed itself ended up importing food and medicines due to easy money and when faced with a possible 30% currency collapse backed away from confrontation. That country was the seat of democracy, Greece. Although mis-speaking appears to be the root cause of the abuse of easy money I have not heard of anybody being locked up.



It appears politicians have a habit of mis-speaking, which neatly brings us to another noteworthy democracy and an event there and whether mis-speaking occurred - Brexit and pop-up toasters such as Boris J. We have also recently even had to endure the bizarre claim that another politician Tony Blair, mis-spoke about the need for war but that he was however speaking an emotional truth, whatever that may be. It would appear the truth has the many faces of Janus



The problem is the article really is discussing the failures of democracy due to abuse by lying politicians not food which is an outcome. There is no apparent cure for politicians mis-speaking. Cause and effect remains.



At what point should 'concerted support' for citizens aka 'intervention' be made with a country with a democratically elected government and why - and what are the consequences. Because Venezuela is not the only basket case, and usually the incumbents despite the situation still have their supporters. That is another question to which there seems to be no answer.



Looking at N Korea humanitarian aid is still routinely supplied by countries opposed to the ruling party, a support which assists the same ruling party remaining in power. So far aid has been refused by Maduro



.

