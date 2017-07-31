1

委内瑞拉前所未有的崩溃

坎布里奇—在7月16日匆忙举行的全民公决中，有720,000海外委内瑞拉人投了票。这次公投系由反对派控制的国民大会发起，目标是拒绝总统马杜罗召开全国制宪会议的要求。在2013年的总统选举中，只有62,311海外委内瑞拉人参与了投票。此次公投之前四天，2,117名申请者参加了智利医生执业考试，其中有近800人是委内瑞拉人。而在7月22日委内瑞拉和哥伦比亚边境重新开放当日，35,000 名委内瑞拉人走过狭窄的边境桥，前往哥伦比亚购买食品和药品

显然，委内瑞拉人想要走出去——原因不难看出。全世界媒体一直在报道委内瑞拉，记录着其国内名副其实的恐怖情景，饥饿绝望、和愤怒的形象不绝于目。7月29日号的《经济学人》（The Economist）总结道：“委内瑞拉陷入混乱”。

但这只是又一场平常的糟糕衰退，还是要严重得多？

比较衰退的最常用的指标是GDP。据国际货币基金组织（IMF），委内瑞拉2017年GDP要比2013年第35%，人均GDP要低40%。这远远超过了美国在1929—1933年的萎缩程度。当时，美国GDP据估计下降了28%。这比俄罗斯（1990—1994年）、古巴（1989—1993年）和阿尔巴尼亚（1989—1993年）的衰退略微更加严重，但不及转型时期前苏联国家的衰退，比如格鲁吉亚、塔吉克斯坦、阿塞拜疆、亚美尼亚和乌克兰；也不及饱受战争摧残的国家，如利比里亚（1993年）、利比亚（2011年）、卢旺达（1994年）、伊朗（1981年）和最近的南苏丹。

换句话说，委内瑞拉的经济灾难要比历史上的美国、西欧和其他拉美国家都更加严重。而哈佛大学国际发展中心的米格尔·安吉尔·桑托斯（Miguel Angel Santos）、里卡多·比拉斯米尔（Ricardo Villasmil）、道格拉斯·巴里奥斯（Douglas Barrios）、弗兰克·穆西（Frank Muci）和何塞·拉蒙·莫拉雷斯（Jose Ramón Morales）等人正在进行的研究指出，这些数字大大低估了委内瑞拉崩盘的惨烈程度。

显然，人均GDP下降40%是非常罕见的事件。但一些因素让委内瑞拉的情况更加糟糕。首先，2013—2017年间，（以不变价格衡量的）委内瑞拉GDP萎缩包括了17%的石油产量下降，但也排除了同期55%的石油价格下跌。2012—2016年，人均石油出口下降2,200美元，其中1,500美元系油价下跌所致。

这些数字十分巨大，因为2017年委内瑞拉人均收入还不到4,000美元。换句话说，尽管人均GDP下降到了40%，但国民收入（包含价格效应）下降了51%。

各国抵消这种负面价格冲击的办法通常是在繁荣时期储备资金，在萧条时期借贷或使用这些储蓄，因此进口不必像出口下降得那么多。但委内瑞拉做不到这一点，因为它利用石油繁荣期多借了六倍的外债。繁荣时期的挥霍无度导致萧条时期没有资产可以甩卖，而市场又也不再愿意向这个债务累累的借款人贷款。

市场是正确的：如今，委内瑞拉是债务负担最高的国家。没有一个国家的公共外债占GDP或出口之比高于委内瑞拉，也没有一个国家面临像委内瑞拉这么高的债务利息占出口之比。

但是，就像20世纪80年代齐奥塞斯库治下的罗马尼亚，委内瑞拉政府决定减少进口，同时维持外债，这再次震惊了市场——市场预期委内瑞拉将进行重组。结果，2012—2016年委内瑞拉真实（经通胀调整的）人均商品和服务进口下降了75%，2017年将进一步下降。

如此大崩盘只有蒙古（1988—1992年）和尼日利亚（1982—1986年）可以与之相提并论，比1960年以来全世界所有其他的为期四年的进口崩盘都要严重。事实上，委内瑞拉的统计数字表明它得不到任何缓冲：进口下降与出口下降基本相等。

此外，由于这一政府有意为之的出口下降导致原材料和中间投入品短缺，因此农业和制造业的崩盘情况更加惨烈（以占总GDP的比例衡量），人均本地生产消费品又减少了近1,500美元。

其他统计数字则证实了这一悲惨情景。2012—2016年真实非石油税收收入下降70%。而通胀的加速导致同期银行体系货币负债真实值减少79%。用黑市汇率衡量，其下降幅度高达92%，从410亿美元减少到只有33亿美元。

生活水平也不可避免地出现了崩盘。2012年5月到2017年5月，最低工资——在委内瑞拉，最低工资就是中位工人收入，因为赚取最低工资的工人比例非常大——下降了75%（以不变价格衡量）。以黑市汇率衡量，其降幅高达88%，从每月2,950减少到只有36美元。

以最廉价卡路里衡量，最低工资同期从每日52,854大卡减少到只有7,005大卡，跌幅为86.7%，亿不足养活五口之家（假设所有收入都用来购买最廉价卡路里）。用他们的最低工资，委内瑞拉人能够买到的食品还不到传统上比他们更穷的哥伦比亚人的五分之一。

据委内瑞拉最著名的三所大学所进行的调查，收入贫困率从从2014年的48%增加到2016年的 82%。同一项研究发现，74%的委内瑞拉人非自愿地平均减少了8.6千克体重。委内瑞拉健康观察组织（Venezuelan Health Observatory）报道，2016年住院病人死亡率增加了10倍，医院出生的新生儿死亡率增加了100倍。但总统马杜罗的政府一再拒绝人道主义援助

DONATE NOW

马杜罗政府对自由和民主的赤裸裸的打击理应吸引更多的国际关注。美洲国家组织欧盟都发布了报告批评马杜罗政府，而美国最近宣布要对其进行新制裁

但委内瑞拉的问题不仅在于政治。解决政府所造成的前所未有的经济灾难还需要国际社会的共同支持。