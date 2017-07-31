6

Venezuelas beispielloser Zusammenbruch

CAMBRIDGE – Bei einem hastig organisierten Plebiszit am 16. Juli, das unter der Aufsicht der von der Opposition kontrollierten Nationalversammlung durchgeführt wurde, um der Forderung von Präsident Nicolás Maduro nach einer verfassungsgebenden Nationalversammlung eine Absage zu erteilen, stimmten mehr als 720.000 Venezolaner im Ausland mit ab. Bei der Präsidentschaftswahl 2013 waren es nur 62.311. Vier Tage vor dem Referendum absolvierten 2117 Anwärter Chiles ärztliche Zulassungsprüfung, darunter fast 800 Venezolaner. Und am 22. Juli, als die Grenze nach Kolumbien wieder geöffnet wurde, überquerten 35.000 Venezolaner die schmale Brücke zwischen beiden Ländern, um Lebensmittel und Medikamente zu kaufen.

Die Venezolaner wollen eindeutig weg – und der Grund ist unschwer zu erkennen. Medien überall auf der Welt berichten über Venezuela und dokumentieren verheerende Zustände mit Bildern der Hungersnot, Hoffnungslosigkeit und Wut. Die Titelseite der Zeitschrift The Economist vom 29. Juli resümierte: „Venezuela im Chaos“.

Aber ist dies nur eine weitere schlimme ganz normale Rezession oder etwas Ernsteres?

Der am häufigsten verwendete Indikator beim Vergleich von Rezessionen ist das BIP. Laut Internationalem Währungsfonds liegt Venezuelas BIP 2017 um 35% niedriger als 2013 – das sind pro Kopf gerechnet 40%. Dies ist eine deutlich stärkere Kontraktion als während der Großen Depression von 1929-1933 in den USA, wo das BIP Schätzungen zufolge um 28% fiel. Es ist etwas mehr als der Rückgang in Russland (1990-1994), Kuba (1989-1993) und Albanien (1989-1993), aber weniger, als ehemalige Sowjetrepubliken wie Georgien, Tadschikistan, Aserbaidschan, Armenien und die Ukraine während ihrer Übergangsphase erlebten, oder als kriegsverheerte Länder wie Liberia (1993), Libyen (2011), Ruanda (1994), der Iran (1981) und zuletzt der Südsudan erlebten.

Anders ausgedrückt: Die Wirtschaftskatastrophe in Venezuela ist erheblich schlimmer als jede andere in der Geschichte der USA, Westeuropas oder des übrigen Lateinamerikas. Und doch setzen diese Zahlen, wie die laufende Arbeit mit Miguel Angel Santos, Ricardo Villasmil, Douglas Barrios, Frank Muci und Jose Ramón Morales am Center for International Development der Universität Harvard zeigt, die Größenordnung des Zusammenbruchs noch viel zu niedrig an.

Ein Rückgang des BIP pro Kopf um 40% ist eindeutig ein sehr seltenes Ereignis. Doch mehrere Faktoren machen die Lage in Venezuela noch schlimmer. Zunächst einmal beinhaltet die Kontraktion des venezolanischen BIP (in konstanten Preisen) zwischen 2013 und 2017 zwar einen 17%igen Rückgang der Ölproduktion, aber sie lässt den Absturz der Ölpreise von 55% während desselben Zeitraums unberücksichtigt. Die Ölexporte fielen von2012 bis 2016 um 2.200 Dollar pro Kopf, wobei 1.500 Dollar auf den Rückgang der Ölpreise entfielen.

Dies sind enorme Zahlen angesichts der Tatsache, dass Venezuelas Pro-Kopf-Einkommen 2017 bei unter 4.000 Dollar liegt. Anders ausgedrückt: Während das BIP pro Kopf um 40% fiel, sank das Volkseinkommen, unter Einschluss des Preiseffekts, um 51%.

Länder federn derartige negative Preiserschütterungen in der Regel ab, indem sie in guten Zeiten Geld beiseitelegen und in schlechten Zeiten Kredite aufnehmen oder diese Ersparnisse nutzen, sodass die Importe nicht so steil fallen müssen wie die Exporte. Aber Venezuela konnte das nicht, weil es den Ölboom nutzte, um seine Auslandsverschuldung zu versechsfachen. Durch dieses verschwenderische Verhalten in guten Zeiten war, als die schlechten Zeiten anbrachen, kaum noch Vermögen da, was man hätte zu Geld machen können, und die Märkte waren nicht bereit, weitere Kredite an einen bereits überschuldeten Kreditnehmer zu vergeben.

Sie hatten Recht: Venezuela ist jetzt das am stärksten verschuldete Land der Welt. Kein Land ist als Anteil vom BIP oder vom Export stärker im Ausland verschuldet oder weist als Anteil vom Export einen höheren Schuldendienst auf.

Doch wie Rumänien in den 1980er Jahren unter Nicolae Ceauşescu entschied sich die Regierung, die Importe zu verringern und ihre Schuldrückzahlungen an das Ausland aufrechtzuerhalten, und sie hat den Markt, den eine Restrukturierung erwartete, wiederholt überrascht. Infolgedessen fielen die Importe von Waren und Dienstleistungen zwischen 2012 und 2016 real (inflationsbereinigt) um 75%, und sie sind 2017 erneut gefallen.

Ein derartiger Zusammenbruch lässt sich nur mit denen in der Mongolei (1988-1992) und in Nigeria (1982-1986) vergleichen und ist größer als alle anderen vierjährigen Importeinbrüche seit 1960 weltweit. Tatsächlich zeigen die Zahlen aus Venezuela, dass keinerlei Abfederung stattgefunden hat: Der Rückgang der Importe war fast identisch mit dem Rückgang der Exporte.

Zudem war der Zusammenbruch in der Landwirtschaft und in der produzierenden Industrie aufgrund der durch diesen staatlich erzwungenen Importrückgang hervorgerufenen Engpässe bei Rohmaterialien und Zwischenprodukten sogar noch größer als beim BIP allgemein und sorgte für einen zusätzlichen Einbruch bei lokal produzierten Konsumgütern um fast 1.000 Dollar pro Kopf.

Andere Statistiken untermauern dieses düstere Bild. Die Steuereinnahmen außerhalb des Ölsektors fielen zwischen 2012 und 2016 real um 70%. Und die sich beschleunigende Inflation führte im selben Zeitraum zu einem realen Rückgang von 79% bei den monetären Verbindlichkeiten des Bankensystems. In Dollar zum Schwarzmarktkurs gemessen betrug der Rückgang 92%: von 41 Milliarden auf gerade mal 3,3 Milliarden Dollar.

Es ist unvermeidlich, dass auch der Lebensstandard einbrach. Der Mindestlohn – der in Venezuela aufgrund des großen Anteils der Mindestlohnempfänger an das mittlere Arbeitseinkommen gekoppelt ist – ging von Mai 2012 bis Mai 2017 um 75% (in konstanten Preisen) zurück. Unter Anlage des auf dem Schwarzmarkt gezahlten Dollarkurses fiel er um 88% von 295 Dollar auf nur noch 36 Dollar monatlich.

Gemessen in der billigsten erhältlichen Kalorie ging der Mindestlohn im selben Zeitraum von 52.854 pro Tag auf nur noch 7005 Kalorien zurück: ein Rückgang von 86,7% und nicht ausreichend, um eine fünfköpfige Familie zu ernähren, selbst wenn man davon ausgeht, dass das gesamte Einkommen für den Kauf der billigsten Kalorien ausgegeben wird. Mit ihrem Mindestlohn könnten sich die Venezolaner nicht mal ein Fünftel der Nahrungsmittel kaufen, die die traditionell ärmeren Kolumbianer mit ihrem kaufen könnten.

Laut einer von den drei prestigeträchtigsten Universitäten Venezuelas durchgeführten Studie stieg die Einkommensarmut von 48% im Jahr 2014 auf 82% im Jahr 2016. Laut derselben Studie haben 74% der Venezolaner unfreiwillig durchschnittlich 8,6 kg Gewicht verloren. Die venezolanische Beobachtungsstelle für Gesundheit vermeldet für das Jahr 2016 einen Anstieg der Patientensterblichkeit um das Zehnfache und einen Anstieg der Todesfälle bei Neugeborenen in Krankenhäusern um das Hundertfache. Und trotzdem hat die Regierung von Präsident Nicolás Maduro wiederholt humanitäre Hilfsangebote abgelehnt.

Der Frontalangriff der Regierung Maduro auf Freiheit und Demokratie erregt zu Recht große internationale Aufmerksamkeit. Die Organisation Amerikanischer Staaten und die Europäische Union haben hochkritische Berichte veröffentlicht, und die USA hat vor kurzem neue Sanktionen angekündigt.

Doch Venezuelas Probleme sind nicht allein politischer Art. Die Bewältigung der von der Regierung verursachten beispiellosen Wirtschaftskatastrophe wird auch die konzertierte Unterstützung der internationalen Gemeinschaft erfordern.

Aus dem Englischen von Jan Doolan