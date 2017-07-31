Venezuelas beispielloser Zusammenbruch

CAMBRIDGE – Bei einem hastig organisierten Plebiszit am 16. Juli, das unter der Aufsicht der von der Opposition kontrollierten Nationalversammlung durchgeführt wurde, um der Forderung von Präsident Nicolás Maduro nach einer verfassungsgebenden Nationalversammlung eine Absage zu erteilen, stimmten mehr als 720.000 Venezolaner im Ausland mit ab. Bei der Präsidentschaftswahl 2013 waren es nur 62.311. Vier Tage vor dem Referendum absolvierten 2117 Anwärter Chiles ärztliche Zulassungsprüfung, darunter fast 800 Venezolaner. Und am 22. Juli, als die Grenze nach Kolumbien wieder geöffnet wurde, überquerten 35.000 Venezolaner die schmale Brücke zwischen beiden Ländern, um Lebensmittel und Medikamente zu kaufen.
Die Venezolaner wollen eindeutig weg – und der Grund ist unschwer zu erkennen. Medien überall auf der Welt berichten über Venezuela und dokumentieren verheerende Zustände mit Bildern der Hungersnot, Hoffnungslosigkeit und Wut. Die Titelseite der Zeitschrift The Economist vom 29. Juli resümierte: „Venezuela im Chaos“.
Aber ist dies nur eine weitere schlimme ganz normale Rezession oder etwas Ernsteres?
Der am häufigsten verwendete Indikator beim Vergleich von Rezessionen ist das BIP. Laut Internationalem Währungsfonds liegt Venezuelas BIP 2017 um 35% niedriger als 2013 – das sind pro Kopf gerechnet 40%. Dies ist eine deutlich stärkere Kontraktion als während der Großen Depression von 1929-1933 in den USA, wo das BIP Schätzungen zufolge um 28% fiel. Es ist etwas mehr als der Rückgang in Russland (1990-1994), Kuba (1989-1993) und Albanien (1989-1993), aber weniger, als ehemalige Sowjetrepubliken wie Georgien, Tadschikistan, Aserbaidschan, Armenien und die Ukraine während ihrer Übergangsphase erlebten, oder als kriegsverheerte Länder wie Liberia (1993), Libyen (2011), Ruanda (1994), der Iran (1981) und zuletzt der Südsudan erlebten.
Anders ausgedrückt: Die Wirtschaftskatastrophe in Venezuela ist erheblich schlimmer als jede andere in der Geschichte der USA, Westeuropas oder des übrigen Lateinamerikas. Und doch setzen diese Zahlen, wie die laufende Arbeit mit Miguel Angel Santos, Ricardo Villasmil, Douglas Barrios, Frank Muci und Jose Ramón Morales am Center for International Development der Universität Harvard zeigt, die Größenordnung des Zusammenbruchs noch viel zu niedrig an.
Ein Rückgang des BIP pro Kopf um 40% ist eindeutig ein sehr seltenes Ereignis. Doch mehrere Faktoren machen die Lage in Venezuela noch schlimmer. Zunächst einmal beinhaltet die Kontraktion des venezolanischen BIP (in konstanten Preisen) zwischen 2013 und 2017 zwar einen 17%igen Rückgang der Ölproduktion, aber sie lässt den Absturz der Ölpreise von 55% während desselben Zeitraums unberücksichtigt. Die Ölexporte fielen von2012 bis 2016 um 2.200 Dollar pro Kopf, wobei 1.500 Dollar auf den Rückgang der Ölpreise entfielen.
Dies sind enorme Zahlen angesichts der Tatsache, dass Venezuelas Pro-Kopf-Einkommen 2017 bei unter 4.000 Dollar liegt. Anders ausgedrückt: Während das BIP pro Kopf um 40% fiel, sank das Volkseinkommen, unter Einschluss des Preiseffekts, um 51%.
Länder federn derartige negative Preiserschütterungen in der Regel ab, indem sie in guten Zeiten Geld beiseitelegen und in schlechten Zeiten Kredite aufnehmen oder diese Ersparnisse nutzen, sodass die Importe nicht so steil fallen müssen wie die Exporte. Aber Venezuela konnte das nicht, weil es den Ölboom nutzte, um seine Auslandsverschuldung zu versechsfachen. Durch dieses verschwenderische Verhalten in guten Zeiten war, als die schlechten Zeiten anbrachen, kaum noch Vermögen da, was man hätte zu Geld machen können, und die Märkte waren nicht bereit, weitere Kredite an einen bereits überschuldeten Kreditnehmer zu vergeben.
Sie hatten Recht: Venezuela ist jetzt das am stärksten verschuldete Land der Welt. Kein Land ist als Anteil vom BIP oder vom Export stärker im Ausland verschuldet oder weist als Anteil vom Export einen höheren Schuldendienst auf.
Doch wie Rumänien in den 1980er Jahren unter Nicolae Ceauşescu entschied sich die Regierung, die Importe zu verringern und ihre Schuldrückzahlungen an das Ausland aufrechtzuerhalten, und sie hat den Markt, den eine Restrukturierung erwartete, wiederholt überrascht. Infolgedessen fielen die Importe von Waren und Dienstleistungen zwischen 2012 und 2016 real (inflationsbereinigt) um 75%, und sie sind 2017 erneut gefallen.
Ein derartiger Zusammenbruch lässt sich nur mit denen in der Mongolei (1988-1992) und in Nigeria (1982-1986) vergleichen und ist größer als alle anderen vierjährigen Importeinbrüche seit 1960 weltweit. Tatsächlich zeigen die Zahlen aus Venezuela, dass keinerlei Abfederung stattgefunden hat: Der Rückgang der Importe war fast identisch mit dem Rückgang der Exporte.
Zudem war der Zusammenbruch in der Landwirtschaft und in der produzierenden Industrie aufgrund der durch diesen staatlich erzwungenen Importrückgang hervorgerufenen Engpässe bei Rohmaterialien und Zwischenprodukten sogar noch größer als beim BIP allgemein und sorgte für einen zusätzlichen Einbruch bei lokal produzierten Konsumgütern um fast 1.000 Dollar pro Kopf.
Andere Statistiken untermauern dieses düstere Bild. Die Steuereinnahmen außerhalb des Ölsektors fielen zwischen 2012 und 2016 real um 70%. Und die sich beschleunigende Inflation führte im selben Zeitraum zu einem realen Rückgang von 79% bei den monetären Verbindlichkeiten des Bankensystems. In Dollar zum Schwarzmarktkurs gemessen betrug der Rückgang 92%: von 41 Milliarden auf gerade mal 3,3 Milliarden Dollar.
Es ist unvermeidlich, dass auch der Lebensstandard einbrach. Der Mindestlohn – der in Venezuela aufgrund des großen Anteils der Mindestlohnempfänger an das mittlere Arbeitseinkommen gekoppelt ist – ging von Mai 2012 bis Mai 2017 um 75% (in konstanten Preisen) zurück. Unter Anlage des auf dem Schwarzmarkt gezahlten Dollarkurses fiel er um 88% von 295 Dollar auf nur noch 36 Dollar monatlich.
Gemessen in der billigsten erhältlichen Kalorie ging der Mindestlohn im selben Zeitraum von 52.854 pro Tag auf nur noch 7005 Kalorien zurück: ein Rückgang von 86,7% und nicht ausreichend, um eine fünfköpfige Familie zu ernähren, selbst wenn man davon ausgeht, dass das gesamte Einkommen für den Kauf der billigsten Kalorien ausgegeben wird. Mit ihrem Mindestlohn könnten sich die Venezolaner nicht mal ein Fünftel der Nahrungsmittel kaufen, die die traditionell ärmeren Kolumbianer mit ihrem kaufen könnten.
Laut einer von den drei prestigeträchtigsten Universitäten Venezuelas durchgeführten Studie stieg die Einkommensarmut von 48% im Jahr 2014 auf 82% im Jahr 2016. Laut derselben Studie haben 74% der Venezolaner unfreiwillig durchschnittlich 8,6 kg Gewicht verloren. Die venezolanische Beobachtungsstelle für Gesundheit vermeldet für das Jahr 2016 einen Anstieg der Patientensterblichkeit um das Zehnfache und einen Anstieg der Todesfälle bei Neugeborenen in Krankenhäusern um das Hundertfache. Und trotzdem hat die Regierung von Präsident Nicolás Maduro wiederholt humanitäre Hilfsangebote abgelehnt.
Der Frontalangriff der Regierung Maduro auf Freiheit und Demokratie erregt zu Recht große internationale Aufmerksamkeit. Die Organisation Amerikanischer Staaten und die Europäische Union haben hochkritische Berichte veröffentlicht, und die USA hat vor kurzem neue Sanktionen angekündigt.
Doch Venezuelas Probleme sind nicht allein politischer Art. Die Bewältigung der von der Regierung verursachten beispiellosen Wirtschaftskatastrophe wird auch die konzertierte Unterstützung der internationalen Gemeinschaft erfordern.
Aus dem Englischen von Jan Doolan
Comment Commented B Wilds
Even though Venezuela sits upon the world's largest proven oil reserves years of mismanagement and oil prices falling in half during the last two years have brought its economy to ruin. Venezuela is running out of just about everything, meaning you can't find food, toothpaste, soap, toilet paper or shampoo.
Many of the economic problems the country currently faces flow directly from the politics of the leftist socialist movement led by the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez. The article below explores the is woes and why we should not underestimate how the number of violent incidents can explode and lawlessness take over when society deteriorates into chaos.
http://brucewilds.blogspot.com/2017/07/venezuela-has-descended-into-chaos.html
Comment Commented Kamil Bayye
Socialists are not good at handling peacefully and within the frame of the law their non socialist opposition.
Comment Commented Francesco D'Allessandro
Venezuela has been on the brink of a collapse for many decades. Its descent has been gradual since the times where the now deceased President Chavez was at the helm of the country. Many observers have blamed the drop in oil prices for its woes; for not investing in oil infrastructure projects; for trying to regulate food prices; for passing laws that stifle free enterprise; for the nationalization of foreign and national companies; and so on...but all of the above plus many other imbecilic political and economical maneuvers point out to an obvious conclusion: that just like his predecessor, Nicolas Maduro and his cronies have been trying in the 21st century to forge a socialist state just like Cuba. This in a nutshell is what has doomed the rich oil nation.
Comment Commented Mauricio Duran-Loriga
Since when in human history have the geopolitical interests taken into account the needs of ordinary people ? Thinking otherwise warrants anyone a seat at the kid's table for dinner.
Nothing of importance can happen in Venezuela without US approval and/or US sponsorship. There is no single evidence to think that Venezuela is currently calling its destiny.
Severe political turmoil in Venezuela inevitably leads to higher oil prices. On the short term, every oil producer happy. But it is on the longer run where the stakes are high.
Higher oil prices for the long term mean OPEC would be back to controlling oil prices, and shale would see its relevance diminished. Giving precious extra time to Russia and others to really improve their (today's) poor shale technology.
Imagine Venezuelan tension is maintained just over very few months. Oil would keep climbing, irrespective of OPEC not complying with output quotas. During these months, US shale producers could over-hedge future production, as if there was no tomorrow. As hordes of momentum chasing penguins in the futures pits would absorb any amount of future output.
Once Venezuelan tension ("unexpectedly") started to diminish, oil prices would start a major downfall and US shale producers would be feasting over a major geopolitical victory: massive forward profits realized today, increased market share, balance sheet strengthening, Russians off the technological race for a time, weakened OPEC in shambles.
For the US this is purely a kid's game, as Russia and OPEC can not possibly interfere in Venezuelan behind-the-scenes arena. Maybe it does not play out like I said. But in any case, until evidence proves otherwise, bear in mind my second paragraph.
Comment Commented David Olson
Author Ricardo Hausmann in his last paragraph, "But Venezuela’s problems are not just political. Addressing the unprecedented economic catastrophe that the government has caused will also require the concerted support of the international community.",
appears to have missed the lesson of the last several years. Venezuela's government caused this horrific mess, and there will be no solution (short of resettling 90% of the population somewhere else) unless Venezuela's government chooses to solve it, ... or at least not obstruct others from solving it.
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
As I understand it the continued payments against debt by Venezuela is related to the fact Venezuela to all intents and purposes only has oil to export and non payment of debts would imperil the survival of Pdvsa thus imperiling oil exports. Not that that helps citizens without enough food to eat
Oil money was used as a bribe at the ballot box, agriculture was damaged as an activity leaving importation of food. Venezuelans voted for this.
When asked what he thought of Western Civilisation Ghandi replied that he thought it would be a good idea. Though I suspect he was also referring to the other hemisphere as well
Elsewhere and recently, a similar though not quite as extreme development had occurred, in another democracy in the developed world. A country which should be able to feed itself ended up importing food and medicines due to easy money and when faced with a possible 30% currency collapse backed away from confrontation. That country was the seat of democracy, Greece. Although mis-speaking appears to be the root cause of the abuse of easy money I have not heard of anybody being locked up.
It appears politicians have a habit of mis-speaking, which neatly brings us to another noteworthy democracy and an event there and whether mis-speaking occurred - Brexit and pop-up toasters such as Boris J. We have also recently even had to endure the bizarre claim that another politician Tony Blair, mis-spoke about the need for war but that he was however speaking an emotional truth, whatever that may be. It would appear the truth has the many faces of Janus
The problem is the article really is discussing the failures of democracy due to abuse by lying politicians not food which is an outcome. There is no apparent cure for politicians mis-speaking. Cause and effect remains.
At what point should 'concerted support' for citizens aka 'intervention' be made with a country with a democratically elected government and why - and what are the consequences. Because Venezuela is not the only basket case, and usually the incumbents despite the situation still have their supporters. That is another question to which there seems to be no answer.
Looking at N Korea humanitarian aid is still routinely supplied by countries opposed to the ruling party, a support which assists the same ruling party remaining in power. So far aid has been refused by Maduro
