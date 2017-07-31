انهيار فنزويلا غير المسبوق

كمبريدج ــ في استفتاء شعبي جرى تنظيمه على عَجَل في السادس عشر من يوليو/تموز تحت رعاية الجمعية الوطنية التي تسيطر عليها المعارضة لرفض دعوة الرئيس نيكولاس مادورو لتشكيل جمعية وطنية تأسيسية، صَوَّت أكثر من 720 ألف فنزويلي في الخارج. وفي انتخابات عام 2013 الرئاسية، كان عدد من أدلوا بأصواتهم في الخارج نحو 62 ألف فنزويلي فقط. وقبل أربعة أيام من الاستفتاء، خاض 2117 طالبا امتحان الترخيص الطبي في شيلي، وكان نحو 800 منهم فنزويليين. وفي الثاني والعشرين من يوليو/تموز، عندما أعيد فتح الحدود مع كولومبيا، عبر 35 ألف فنزيلي الجسر الضيق بين البلدين لشراء المواد الغذائية والأدوية.
من الواضح أن الفنزويليين يريدون الخروج ــ وليس من الصعب أن نرى لماذا. كانت وسائل الإعلام في مختلف أنحاء العالَم تنشر التقارير عن فنزويلا، وتوثق أوضاعا رهيبة، مع صور للموت جوعا، واليأس، والغضب. وكان في غلاف مجلة ذي إيكونيميست في التاسع والعشرين من يوليو/تموز تلخيصا للأمر برمته: "فنزويلا تعيش حالة من الفوضى"
ولكن أهي مجرد حالة ركود عادية أخرى أو أنها شيء أشد خطورة؟
يُعَد الناتج المحلي الإجمالي المؤشر الأكثر استخداما لمقارنة حالات الركود. فوفقا لصندوق النقد الدولي، انخفض الناتج المحلي الإجمالي في فنزويلا لعام 2017 بنحو 35% عن مستوياته في عام 2013، أو بنحو 40% من حيث نصيب الفرد في الدخل. وهو انكماش أكثر حِدة من الكساد العظيم في الفترة 1929-1933 في الولايات المتحدة، عندما انخفض الناتج المحلي الإجمالي بنحو 28%. وهو أكبر قليلا من الانخفاض في روسيا (1990-1994)، وكوبا (1989-1993)، وألبانيا (1989-1993)، ولكنه أصغر من الانكماش الذي شهدته دول سوفييتية سابقة أخرى في وقت الانتقال، مثل جورجيا، وطاجيكستان، وأذربيجان، وأرمينيا، وأوكرانيا، أو الدول التي مزقتها الحرب مثل ليبيريا (1993)، وليبيا (2011)، ورواندا (1994)، وإيران (1981)، ومؤخرا في جنوب السودان.
بعبارة أخرى، تتضاءل أي كارثة اقتصادية في تاريخ الولايات المتحدة، أو أوروبا الغربية، أو بقية أميركا اللاتينية، أمام كارثة فنزويلا الاقتصادية. ومع ذلك فإن هذه الأرقام تقلل بشكل هائل من حجم الانهيار، كما يكشف العمل الجاري مع ميجيل أنخيل سانتوس، وريكاردو فيلاسميل، ودوجلا�� باريوس، وفرانك موسي، وخوسيه رامون في مركز جامعة هارفارد للتنمية الدولية.
من الواضح أن انخفاض نصيب الفرد في الناتج المحلي الإجمالي بنسبة 40% حدث نادر للغاية. ولكن العديد من العوامل تجعل الموقف في فنزويلا أشد قتامة. فبادئ ذي بدء، في حين يتضمن انكماش الناتج المحلي الإجمالي في فنزويلا (بالأسعار الثابتة) من عام 2013 إلى عام 2017 انحدارا في إنتاج النفط بنسبة 17%، فإنه لا يشمل تراجع أسعار النفط بنسبة 55% خلال تلك الفترة. فقد هبطت صادرات النفط بمقدار 2200 دولار للفرد في الفترة من 2012 إلى 2016، وترجع 1500 دولار منها إلى انخفاض أسعار النفط.
وهي أرقام ضخمة، خاصة وأن نصيب الفرد في الدخل في فنزويلا في عام 2017 أصبح أقل بنحو 4000 دولار. بعبارة أخرى، في حين هبط نصيب الفرد في الناتج المحلي الإجمالي بنسبة 40%، فإن الدخل الوطني، بما في ذلك تأثير الأسعار، انخفض بنحو 51%.
تلجأ الدول عادة، لتخفيف مثل هذه الصدمات السلبية، إلى تجنيب بعض الأموال في أوقات الرخاء واقتراض أو استخدام هذه المدخرات في الأوقات العصيبة، بحيث تنتفي الحاجة إلى خفض الواردات بقدر انخفاض الصادرات. ولكن فنزويلا لم تتمكن من ذلك، لأنها استخدمت طفرة النفط لمضاعفة الديون الأجنبية إلى ستة أمثالها. وبفِعل الإسراف في أوقات الرخاء لم يتبق سوى قِلة من الأصول القابلة للتسييل في الأوقات العصيبة، وكانت الأسواق غير راغبة في إقراض مقترض مثقل بالديون.
وكانت الأسواق على حق: فالآن أصبحت فنزويلا الدولة الأكثر استدانة في العالَم. فلا توجد دولة أخرى لديها دين خارجي عام أكبر كنسبة من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي أو من الصادرات، أو تواجه أقساط ديون أعلى كنسبة من الصادرات.
ولكن مثلها كمثل رومانيا في عهد نيكولاي تشاوشيسكو، قررت الحكومة خفض الواردات مع الإبقاء على مستويات خدمة الديون الخارجية، فأدهشت السوق، التي كانت تتوقع إعادة الهيكلة. ونتيجة لهذا، انخفض نصيب الفرد في الواردات من السلع والخدمات بنحو 75% بالأرقام الحقيقية (المعدلة تبعا للتضخم) في الفترة بين عام 2012 وعام 2016، مع المزيد من الانحدار في عام 2017.
ولا يقارن هذا الانهيار إلا بانهيار منغوليا (1988-1992) ونيجيريا (1982-1986)، وهو أكبر من أي انهيار في الواردات دام أربع سنوات في أي من دول العالَم منذ عام 1960. والواقع أن الأرقام في فنزويلا لا تُظهِر أي عناصر تخفيف على الإطلاق: فيكاد تراجع الواردات يعادل تراجع الصادرات.
فضلا عن ذلك، ولأن هذه الانحدار في الواردات المفروض إداريا أدى إلى عجز في المواد الخام والمدخلات الوسيطة، كان انهيار الزراعة والتصنيع أكبر من انهيار الناتج المحلي الإجمالي، مما أفضى إلى انتقاص نحو 1000 دولار أخرى من نصيب الفرد في السلع الاستهلاكية المنتجة محليا.
وتؤكد إحصاءات أخرى هذه الصورة الرهيبة. فقد انخفضت العائدات الضريبية غير النفطية بنحو 70% بالقيمة الحقيقية في الفترة من 2012 إلى 2016. وتسبب التضخم المتسارع في انخفاض حقيقي بنسبة 79% في الخصوم النقدية لدى النظام المصرفي في نفس الفترة. وقياسا على سعر الصرف في السوق السوداء، بلغ الانخفاض نحو 92%، من 41 مليار دولار إلى 3.3 مليار دولار.
وكان من المحتم أن تنهار مستويات المعيشة أيضا. فقد انخفض الحد الأدنى للأجور ــ الذي يمثل في فنزويلا أيضا دخل العامل المتوسط، نظرا للحصة الكبيرة من العاملين الذين يحصلون على الحد الأدنى للأجور ــ بنسبة 75% (بالأسعار الثابتة) من مايو/أيار 2012 إلى مايو 2017. وقياسا بالدولار بسعر الصرف في السوق السوداء، انخفض الحد الأدنى للأجور بنحو 88%، من 295 دولارا شهريا إلى 36 دولارا فقط.
وقياسا على أرخص السعرات الحرارية المتاحة، انخفض الحد الأدنى للأجور من 52854 سعرا حراريا في اليوم إلى 7005 سعرا حراريا فقط خلال نفس الفترة، وهو انخفاض بنسبة 86.7% ولا يكفي المتبقي لإطعام أسرة من خمسة أشخاص، على افتراض أن كل الدخل ينفق لشراء أرخص السعرات الحرارية. وبالحد الأدنى للأجر، يستطيع المواطن الفنزويلي أن يشتري أقل من 20% من المواد الغذائية التي يستطيع المواطن الكولومبي الأكثر فقرا تقليديا شراؤه بالحد الأدنى للأجور في كولومبيا.
ووفقا لدراسة مسح أجرتها أفضل ثلاث جامعات في فنزويلا، ارتفع فقر الدخل من 48% في عام 2014 إلى 82% في عام 2016. وتوصلت نفس الدراسة إلى أن 74% من الفنزويليين فقدوا رغما عنهم 8.6 كيلوجراما (19 رطلا) من وزنهم في المتوسط. وتشير تقارير المرصد الصحي الفنزويلي إلى زيادة بلغت نحو عشرة أمثال في معدل الوفيات بين المرضى في المستشفيات وزيادة بلغت نحو مائة ضعف في الوفاة بين المواليد في المستشفيات في عام 2016. ورغم كل هذا، تصر حكومة الرئيس نيكولاس مادورو على رفض عروض المساعدات الإنسانية.
ويجتذب هجوم حكومة مادورو الشامل على الحرية والديمقراطية قدرا أعظم من الاهتمام الدولي المستحق. وقد أصدرت منظمة الدول الأميركية والاتحاد الأوروبي تقارير صارخة، وأعلنت الولايات المتحدة مؤخرا عن عقوبات جديدة.
بيد أن مشاكل فنزويلا ليست سياسية فحسب. ذلك أن معالجة الكارثة الاقتصادية غير المسبوقة التي أحدثتها الحكومة سوف يتطلب أيضا الدعم المتضافر من قِبَل المجتمع الدولي.
ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali
Comment Commented B Wilds
Even though Venezuela sits upon the world's largest proven oil reserves years of mismanagement and oil prices falling in half during the last two years have brought its economy to ruin. Venezuela is running out of just about everything, meaning you can't find food, toothpaste, soap, toilet paper or shampoo.
Many of the economic problems the country currently faces flow directly from the politics of the leftist socialist movement led by the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez. The article below explores the is woes and why we should not underestimate how the number of violent incidents can explode and lawlessness take over when society deteriorates into chaos.
http://brucewilds.blogspot.com/2017/07/venezuela-has-descended-into-chaos.html Read more
Comment Commented Kamil Bayye
Socialists are not good at handling peacefully and within the frame of the law their non socialist opposition. Read more
Comment Commented Francesco D'Allessandro
Venezuela has been on the brink of a collapse for many decades. Its descent has been gradual since the times where the now deceased President Chavez was at the helm of the country. Many observers have blamed the drop in oil prices for its woes; for not investing in oil infrastructure projects; for trying to regulate food prices; for passing laws that stifle free enterprise; for the nationalization of foreign and national companies; and so on...but all of the above plus many other imbecilic political and economical maneuvers point out to an obvious conclusion: that just like his predecessor, Nicolas Maduro and his cronies have been trying in the 21st century to forge a socialist state just like Cuba. This in a nutshell is what has doomed the rich oil nation. Read more
Comment Commented Mauricio Duran-Loriga
Since when in human history have the geopolitical interests taken into account the needs of ordinary people ? Thinking otherwise warrants anyone a seat at the kid's table for dinner.
Nothing of importance can happen in Venezuela without US approval and/or US sponsorship. There is no single evidence to think that Venezuela is currently calling its destiny.
Severe political turmoil in Venezuela inevitably leads to higher oil prices. On the short term, every oil producer happy. But it is on the longer run where the stakes are high.
Higher oil prices for the long term mean OPEC would be back to controlling oil prices, and shale would see its relevance diminished. Giving precious extra time to Russia and others to really improve their (today's) poor shale technology.
Imagine Venezuelan tension is maintained just over very few months. Oil would keep climbing, irrespective of OPEC not complying with output quotas. During these months, US shale producers could over-hedge future production, as if there was no tomorrow. As hordes of momentum chasing penguins in the futures pits would absorb any amount of future output.
Once Venezuelan tension ("unexpectedly") started to diminish, oil prices would start a major downfall and US shale producers would be feasting over a major geopolitical victory: massive forward profits realized today, increased market share, balance sheet strengthening, Russians off the technological race for a time, weakened OPEC in shambles.
For the US this is purely a kid's game, as Russia and OPEC can not possibly interfere in Venezuelan behind-the-scenes arena. Maybe it does not play out like I said. But in any case, until evidence proves otherwise, bear in mind my second paragraph.
Read more
Comment Commented David Olson
Author Ricardo Hausmann in his last paragraph, "But Venezuela’s problems are not just political. Addressing the unprecedented economic catastrophe that the government has caused will also require the concerted support of the international community.",
appears to have missed the lesson of the last several years. Venezuela's government caused this horrific mess, and there will be no solution (short of resettling 90% of the population somewhere else) unless Venezuela's government chooses to solve it, ... or at least not obstruct others from solving it. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
As I understand it the continued payments against debt by Venezuela is related to the fact Venezuela to all intents and purposes only has oil to export and non payment of debts would imperil the survival of Pdvsa thus imperiling oil exports. Not that that helps citizens without enough food to eat
Oil money was used as a bribe at the ballot box, agriculture was damaged as an activity leaving importation of food. Venezuelans voted for this.
When asked what he thought of Western Civilisation Ghandi replied that he thought it would be a good idea. Though I suspect he was also referring to the other hemisphere as well
Elsewhere and recently, a similar though not quite as extreme development had occurred, in another democracy in the developed world. A country which should be able to feed itself ended up importing food and medicines due to easy money and when faced with a possible 30% currency collapse backed away from confrontation. That country was the seat of democracy, Greece. Although mis-speaking appears to be the root cause of the abuse of easy money I have not heard of anybody being locked up.
It appears politicians have a habit of mis-speaking, which neatly brings us to another noteworthy democracy and an event there and whether mis-speaking occurred - Brexit and pop-up toasters such as Boris J. We have also recently even had to endure the bizarre claim that another politician Tony Blair, mis-spoke about the need for war but that he was however speaking an emotional truth, whatever that may be. It would appear the truth has the many faces of Janus
The problem is the article really is discussing the failures of democracy due to abuse by lying politicians not food which is an outcome. There is no apparent cure for politicians mis-speaking. Cause and effect remains.
At what point should 'concerted support' for citizens aka 'intervention' be made with a country with a democratically elected government and why - and what are the consequences. Because Venezuela is not the only basket case, and usually the incumbents despite the situation still have their supporters. That is another question to which there seems to be no answer.
Looking at N Korea humanitarian aid is still routinely supplied by countries opposed to the ruling party, a support which assists the same ruling party remaining in power. So far aid has been refused by Maduro
.
Read more
