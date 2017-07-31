6

انهيار فنزويلا غير المسبوق

كمبريدج ــ في استفتاء شعبي جرى تنظيمه على عَجَل في السادس عشر من يوليو/تموز تحت رعاية الجمعية الوطنية التي تسيطر عليها المعارضة لرفض دعوة الرئيس نيكولاس مادورو لتشكيل جمعية وطنية تأسيسية، صَوَّت أكثر من 720 ألف فنزويلي في الخارج. وفي انتخابات عام 2013 الرئاسية، كان عدد من أدلوا بأصواتهم في الخارج نحو 62 ألف فنزويلي فقط. وقبل أربعة أيام من الاستفتاء، خاض 2117 طالبا امتحان الترخيص الطبي في شيلي، وكان نحو 800 منهم فنزويليين. وفي الثاني والعشرين من يوليو/تموز، عندما أعيد فتح الحدود مع كولومبيا، عبر 35 ألف فنزيلي الجسر الضيق بين البلدين لشراء المواد الغذائية والأدوية.

من الواضح أن الفنزويليين يريدون الخروج ــ وليس من الصعب أن نرى لماذا. كانت وسائل الإعلام في مختلف أنحاء العالَم تنشر التقارير عن فنزويلا، وتوثق أوضاعا رهيبة، مع صور للموت جوعا، واليأس، والغضب. وكان في غلاف مجلة ذي إيكونيميست في التاسع والعشرين من يوليو/تموز تلخيصا للأمر برمته: "فنزويلا تعيش حالة من الفوضى"

ولكن أهي مجرد حالة ركود عادية أخرى أو أنها شيء أشد خطورة؟

يُعَد الناتج المحلي الإجمالي المؤشر الأكثر استخداما لمقارنة حالات الركود. فوفقا لصندوق النقد الدولي، انخفض الناتج المحلي الإجمالي في فنزويلا لعام 2017 بنحو 35% عن مستوياته في عام 2013، أو بنحو 40% من حيث نصيب الفرد في الدخل. وهو انكماش أكثر حِدة من الكساد العظيم في الفترة 1929-1933 في الولايات المتحدة، عندما انخفض الناتج المحلي الإجمالي بنحو 28%. وهو أكبر قليلا من الانخفاض في روسيا (1990-1994)، وكوبا (1989-1993)، وألبانيا (1989-1993)، ولكنه أصغر من الانكماش الذي شهدته دول سوفييتية سابقة أخرى في وقت الانتقال، مثل جورجيا، وطاجيكستان، وأذربيجان، وأرمينيا، وأوكرانيا، أو الدول التي مزقتها الحرب مثل ليبيريا (1993)، وليبيا (2011)، ورواندا (1994)، وإيران (1981)، ومؤخرا في جنوب السودان.

بعبارة أخرى، تتضاءل أي كارثة اقتصادية في تاريخ الولايات المتحدة، أو أوروبا الغربية، أو بقية أميركا اللاتينية، أمام كارثة فنزويلا الاقتصادية. ومع ذلك فإن هذه الأرقام تقلل بشكل هائل من حجم الانهيار، كما يكشف العمل الجاري مع ميجيل أنخيل سانتوس، وريكاردو فيلاسميل، ودوجلا�� باريوس، وفرانك موسي، وخوسيه رامون في مركز جامعة هارفارد للتنمية الدولية.

من الواضح أن انخفاض نصيب الفرد في الناتج المحلي الإجمالي بنسبة 40% حدث نادر للغاية. ولكن العديد من العوامل تجعل الموقف في فنزويلا أشد قتامة. فبادئ ذي بدء، في حين يتضمن انكماش الناتج المحلي الإجمالي في فنزويلا (بالأسعار الثابتة) من عام 2013 إلى عام 2017 انحدارا في إنتاج النفط بنسبة 17%، فإنه لا يشمل تراجع أسعار النفط بنسبة 55% خلال تلك الفترة. فقد هبطت صادرات النفط بمقدار 2200 دولار للفرد في الفترة من 2012 إلى 2016، وترجع 1500 دولار منها إلى انخفاض أسعار النفط.

وهي أرقام ضخمة، خاصة وأن نصيب الفرد في الدخل في فنزويلا في عام 2017 أصبح أقل بنحو 4000 دولار. بعبارة أخرى، في حين هبط نصيب الفرد في الناتج المحلي الإجمالي بنسبة 40%، فإن الدخل الوطني، بما في ذلك تأثير الأسعار، انخفض بنحو 51%.

تلجأ الدول عادة، لتخفيف مثل هذه الصدمات السلبية، إلى تجنيب بعض الأموال في أوقات الرخاء واقتراض أو استخدام هذه المدخرات في الأوقات العصيبة، بحيث تنتفي الحاجة إلى خفض الواردات بقدر انخفاض الصادرات. ولكن فنزويلا لم تتمكن من ذلك، لأنها استخدمت طفرة النفط لمضاعفة الديون الأجنبية إلى ستة أمثالها. وبفِعل الإسراف في أوقات الرخاء لم يتبق سوى قِلة من الأصول القابلة للتسييل في الأوقات العصيبة، وكانت الأسواق غير راغبة في إقراض مقترض مثقل بالديون.

وكانت الأسواق على حق: فالآن أصبحت فنزويلا الدولة الأكثر استدانة في العالَم. فلا توجد دولة أخرى لديها دين خارجي عام أكبر كنسبة من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي أو من الصادرات، أو تواجه أقساط ديون أعلى كنسبة من الصادرات.

ولكن مثلها كمثل رومانيا في عهد نيكولاي تشاوشيسكو، قررت الحكومة خفض الواردات مع الإبقاء على مستويات خدمة الديون الخارجية، فأدهشت السوق، التي كانت تتوقع إعادة الهيكلة. ونتيجة لهذا، انخفض نصيب الفرد في الواردات من السلع والخدمات بنحو 75% بالأرقام الحقيقية (المعدلة تبعا للتضخم) في الفترة بين عام 2012 وعام 2016، مع المزيد من الانحدار في عام 2017.

ولا يقارن هذا الانهيار إلا بانهيار منغوليا (1988-1992) ونيجيريا (1982-1986)، وهو أكبر من أي انهيار في الواردات دام أربع سنوات في أي من دول العالَم منذ عام 1960. والواقع أن الأرقام في فنزويلا لا تُظهِر أي عناصر تخفيف على الإطلاق: فيكاد تراجع الواردات يعادل تراجع الصادرات.

فضلا عن ذلك، ولأن هذه الانحدار في الواردات المفروض إداريا أدى إلى عجز في المواد الخام والمدخلات الوسيطة، كان انهيار الزراعة والتصنيع أكبر من انهيار الناتج المحلي الإجمالي، مما أفضى إلى انتقاص نحو 1000 دولار أخرى من نصيب الفرد في السلع الاستهلاكية المنتجة محليا.

وتؤكد إحصاءات أخرى هذه الصورة الرهيبة. فقد انخفضت العائدات الضريبية غير النفطية بنحو 70% بالقيمة الحقيقية في الفترة من 2012 إلى 2016. وتسبب التضخم المتسارع في انخفاض حقيقي بنسبة 79% في الخصوم النقدية لدى النظام المصرفي في نفس الفترة. وقياسا على سعر الصرف في السوق السوداء، بلغ الانخفاض نحو 92%، من 41 مليار دولار إلى 3.3 مليار دولار.

وكان من المحتم أن تنهار مستويات المعيشة أيضا. فقد انخفض الحد الأدنى للأجور ــ الذي يمثل في فنزويلا أيضا دخل العامل المتوسط، نظرا للحصة الكبيرة من العاملين الذين يحصلون على الحد الأدنى للأجور ــ بنسبة 75% (بالأسعار الثابتة) من مايو/أيار 2012 إلى مايو 2017. وقياسا بالدولار بسعر الصرف في السوق السوداء، انخفض الحد الأدنى للأجور بنحو 88%، من 295 دولارا شهريا إلى 36 دولارا فقط.

وقياسا على أرخص السعرات الحرارية المتاحة، انخفض الحد الأدنى للأجور من 52854 سعرا حراريا في اليوم إلى 7005 سعرا حراريا فقط خلال نفس الفترة، وهو انخفاض بنسبة 86.7% ولا يكفي المتبقي لإطعام أسرة من خمسة أشخاص، على افتراض أن كل الدخل ينفق لشراء أرخص السعرات الحرارية. وبالحد الأدنى للأجر، يستطيع المواطن الفنزويلي أن يشتري أقل من 20% من المواد الغذائية التي يستطيع المواطن الكولومبي الأكثر فقرا تقليديا شراؤه بالحد الأدنى للأجور في كولومبيا.

ووفقا لدراسة مسح أجرتها أفضل ثلاث جامعات في فنزويلا، ارتفع فقر الدخل من 48% في عام 2014 إلى 82% في عام 2016. وتوصلت نفس الدراسة إلى أن 74% من الفنزويليين فقدوا رغما عنهم 8.6 كيلوجراما (19 رطلا) من وزنهم في المتوسط. وتشير تقارير المرصد الصحي الفنزويلي إلى زيادة بلغت نحو عشرة أمثال في معدل الوفيات بين المرضى في المستشفيات وزيادة بلغت نحو مائة ضعف في الوفاة بين المواليد في المستشفيات في عام 2016. ورغم كل هذا، تصر حكومة الرئيس نيكولاس مادورو على رفض عروض المساعدات الإنسانية.

ويجتذب هجوم حكومة مادورو الشامل على الحرية والديمقراطية قدرا أعظم من الاهتمام الدولي المستحق. وقد أصدرت منظمة الدول الأميركية والاتحاد الأوروبي تقارير صارخة، وأعلنت الولايات المتحدة مؤخرا عن عقوبات جديدة.

DONATE NOW

بيد أن مشاكل فنزويلا ليست سياسية فحسب. ذلك أن معالجة الكارثة الاقتصادية غير المسبوقة التي أحدثتها الحكومة سوف يتطلب أيضا الدعم المتضافر من قِبَل المجتمع الدولي.

ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي          Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali