A Better Biden-Xi Summit?

There is a real possibility that US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet on the sidelines of this year’s APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco. Such a summit should achieve three key objectives to put the US-China relationship back on track and provide global leadership for a war-torn world.
NEW HAVEN – All eyes are on the upcoming leaders’ meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), to be held in San Francisco from November 11-17. And with good reason: there is a distinct possibility that US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet on the sidelines of this pan-regional gathering, exactly one year after their last summit in Bali on the eve of the annual G20 summit.
The Bali meeting accomplished little. While Biden and Xi agreed to set a “floor” for the deteriorating Sino-American relationship, the outcome has been anything but stable. Less than three months after the Bali summit, the US downing of a Chinese surveillance balloon was followed by a temporary freeze in diplomatic engagement, additional sanctions on Chinese technology, and several close calls between the world’s two most powerful militaries. Meanwhile, the US Congress has turned up the heat on Taiwan, and Xi accused the United States of implementing “all-around containment.” Some floor!
Another Biden-Xi summit could be a sorely needed second chance. Both sides appear to be hard at work preparing. Unlike the Bali meeting, the San Francisco summit must be scripted for success. With the US-China relationship in serious trouble, and a war-torn world in urgent need of leadership, the upcoming summit should pursue three key objectives.
