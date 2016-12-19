特朗普的强势全球计划

j. von Hettlingen DEC 19, 2016

Andrew Sheng and Xiao Geng believe Trump has fooled us all, saying he turns out to be smarter than we think. Despite the lack of political experience and intellect, Trump is streetwise. Due to his "cunning and showmanship" the authors call him an "ultimate Machiavellian prince." Really? Yes, during the campaign he urged Russia to hack into Hillary Clinton's emails. His prayer was answered, and a trove of emails was released by the WikiLeaks. Instead of directing their outrage at state-sponsored hackers from Russia, many Americans were more put off by embarrassing details about the Democrats. Trump may have adopted some of Machiavelli's advice, but he is far from a real Machiavellian like Vladimir Putin or Xi Jinping. Indeed, it will be interesting to see who trumps whom in the near future.

The authors make aware of Trump's campaign tactics and point out his effort to visit states "that many claimed were a waste of time." While Hillary Clinton won more popular votes and he amassed enough electoral votes to win the election. They believe Trump may continue to follow his gut feelings in office like the way he did during the campaign. Instead of holding press conference, he will take to his Twitter account and go to rallies. Indeed, he is not willing to take on intellectual challenges like reading briefings and reports. He would rather prefer "weighing in on" reality TV shows etc.

But Trump got himself elected in a highly controversial election, that isn't fraud-free. He has been propelled to victory with the help of Russia. He might make good on his campaign pledges by upending US engagements and treaties with overseas allies, engaging in trade war with US partners etc. And he has appointed a bunch of people to do the dirty job for him so that he can distant himself from mistakes and failures, while still being in his supporters' good books.

The authors suggest Trump's "affinity" for Putin may jusst be calculating. He would let Putin take care of the Middle East, and in his views as a businessman, geopolitical tensions could still have their advantages. Higher oil prices would benefit both Russia and the US, but harm Japan and China. And Putin could "put geographic pressure on China – and, indeed, the rest of Asia."

The authors say "how quickly Japan is sidling up to China." No, it's Russia that Japan seeks to strengthen ties with, Putin visited Shinzo Abe a few days ago. The authors also believe "Russia may be the force that finally spurs Europe to take more responsibility for its own defense." True, it has received a wakeup call from Obama earlier this year to beef up its security. But we don't know how Trump, Putin and Xi will get along. As they are all narcissists who need to find scapegoats abroad to distract their citizens from grievances, conflicts can't be excluded.

At home Trump might create jobs with his infrastructure project, which his Republican in Congress blocked during obama's terms of office, under the pretext it was too expensive. Trump will increase deficits as Ronald Reagan did in the 1980s. The authors need to wait and see whether Trump would be able to act "from a position to strength," if he doesn't collapse before. After all he is 70 and much hated. He would meet resistance every day that he might have enough before his term ends.