特朗普的强势全球计划

香港—对于唐纳德·特朗普出人意料地赢得美国总统竞选的现象，人们已经投入了相当多的精力寻找解释。但也许最简单的解释最准确：特朗普的对手被耍了。从几乎所有人都预期会获胜的前国务卿希拉里·克林顿，到反对让特朗普充当候选人的共和党，都低估了这位美国当选总统。世界强国，特别是亚洲强国，不可犯同样的错误。

选战期间，特朗普十分清楚克林顿是谁：有智慧、有经验，但不如他有心计和善于表演。因此他装扮了蠢人的角色，在许多人认为纯属浪费时间的州拜票，而克林顿采取了数据推动策略。虽然克林顿的方法让她比特朗普多获得了270万张选票，特朗普的方法却让他通过赢得足够多的各州选举人票赢得了总统宝座。

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

如今，正在准备接任总统的特朗普使用着他在选战期间所使用的战术，重视庆功会而不是新闻发布会，现身《周末夜场》（Saturday Night Live）等戏剧秀而没有特别关注类似叙利亚危机升级等问题。与此同时，他也在改变美国外交，也许最引人瞩目的是与菲律宾总统杜特尔特和台湾领导人蔡英文通电话。为了不让特朗普再次震惊全世界，我们必须学会读懂特朗普。

需要记住与特朗普打交道的一条底线：他是一位终极版的马基雅维利式君主，完全只关注冷血的自利。用马基雅维利的话说，“人们评估君主智慧与动向的首要方法是观察他周边的人。”因此，要窥探特朗普的计划，我们应该从他任命的官员开始。

在特朗普所提出的国家安全、防务和外交政策职位人选中，我们很快可以看到一个模式：所有人都是中东和俄罗斯专家。看起来特朗普计划逆其前任孤立俄罗斯的方针而行。相反，他将利用俄罗斯帮助他管理中东。

对首先是一位商人的特朗普来说，让竞争对手来看管敌人看上去颇有利可图。（这也是对他公开宣称的要向美国的盟国收取保护费的完美补充。）特朗普似乎与俄罗斯总统普京私交不错——大部分美国情报机构相信普京干预了美国大选，助特朗普上台——这对他的中东策略很有裨益。

但特朗普转向俄罗斯的原因——以及影响——绝不仅限于中东。美国和俄罗斯都可以从油价上涨中获益，而中国和日本等国家将受损。俄罗斯还可以对中国——事实上也包括其他亚洲国家——在地理上构成安全压力。（注意日本正在迅速倒向除了中国外的各个列强，包括美国与俄罗斯。）最后，俄罗斯可能成为最终促使欧洲为其自身防务承担更大责任的因素。

特朗普的经济政策也将在全世界造成影响，包括亚洲。在这方面，他的内阁人选也很有指导意义。

特朗普选择了三位前高盛高管——是的，就是那个特朗普在竞选期间大肆抨击的高盛——来领导他的执行团队。因此，特朗普承诺要对裙带主义和腐败“清理门户”只是一个伎俩，不可当真。这还表明，去监管与减税一起将成为特朗普会兑现的唯一竞选承诺。而旨在约束“太大而不能倒”的银行的监管改革——最主要的是2010年多德-弗兰克（Dodd-Frank）金融改革立法——将不可能在特朗普的任期内存活。

事实上，特朗普及其团队并不认为“太大而不能倒”是什么问题。相反，他对美国预算的计划持有��同的逻辑。特朗普认识到世界别无选择，只能继续借钱给美国，因此他心安理得地增加美国赤字和债务——并同时采取减税和增加基础设施支出的撒钱政策。

与一些末日论者的观点相反，特朗普的经济政策很有可能真的会见效。如果基础设施投资充分，那么在负实际利率的助力下，特朗普很有可能在短期内成功提振生产率和GDP增长，让美国债务积压的实际值有所下降。成功的关键将是控制美元升值带来的风险，自选举以来，美元已经触及13年来的高点。

强势美元也不利于亚洲。当美元处于弱势时，跨国公司借入美元为新兴市场业务融资，从而提高以当地货币计价的回报率。正利差交易——更高的当地货币回报率与更低的美元借贷成本——让所有人都获益，特别是新兴市场，它们得益于更多的出口和更多的资本流入。

但当美元开始升值时，相反的事情发生了。新兴市场的外汇成本和信用成本双升，导致国际贸易与投资成本上升。（全球实物国际贸易至少40%用美元进行，而美元占金融资产交易的比例至少达到60%。）

最终，新兴市场将被迫开始投资更多的美元，因为美元资产升值速度比贸易利润还要快，而这进一步推高了美元及美元资产的价值。地缘政治关系恶化增强了这一周期性波动，因为美元代表安全与稳定资产，特别是在美联储表态将加快利率正常化的背景下。

目前，几乎所有亚洲货币，包括日元和人民币，都承受着贬值压力；事实上，日本银行和中国人民银行都采取了措施试图遏制贬值，但收效甚微。从更广泛及长期的趋势看，新兴经济体正在受到大宗商品价格低迷的影响，而大宗商品价格低迷主要是由于全球需求不振。美元继续升值将恶化这一系列问题。

但是，特朗普及其右翼同事们明白，当新兴市场陷入麻烦时，只有美联储能够提供缓解压力的美元流动性。换句话说，在这方面特朗普也拥有强势谈判地位。亚洲及其他国家必须避免低估特朗普——否则就有可能成为其新政的误伤受害者。