Trump’s Global Strength

HONG KONG – Much effort has been expended to explain Donald Trump’s unexpected victory in the United States’ presidential election. But perhaps the simplest explanation is the most accurate: Trump’s opponents got played. From former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who was by virtually all accounts the favorite to win, to the Republicans who opposed his candidacy, people vastly underestimated the US president-elect. World powers, particularly in Asia, should not make the same mistake.
During the campaign, Trump knew exactly who Clinton was: smart and experienced, but lacking his cunning and showmanship. So he played the fool, campaigning in states that many claimed were a waste of time, while Clinton followed a data-driven strategy. Her approach won her over 2.7 million more votes than Trump. His approach won him the presidency.
Now preparing to take power, Trump is using many of the same tactics he used during the campaign, prioritizing rallies over press conferences, weighing in on the US comedy show “Saturday Night Live” instead of focusing on, say, the escalating crisis in Syria. Meanwhile, he is upending US diplomacy, perhaps most notably by taking calls from Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen. Rather than allowing Trump to shock the world yet again, we must learn to read him.
The bottom line for anyone dealing with Trump is that he is the ultimate Machiavellian prince, operating almost exclusively on ruthless self-interest. According to Machiavelli, “the first opinion which one forms of a prince, and of his understanding, is by observing the men he has around him.” So, to determine Trump’s plans, we should start with his appointments.
Among Trump’s picks for national security, defense, and foreign policy positions, a pattern quickly emerges: all are Middle East and Russia specialists. Trump, it seems, plans to reverse his predecessors’ approach of isolating Russia. Instead, he will use Russia to help him manage the Middle East.
For Trump, who is first and foremost a businessman, letting a competitor take care of his enemies appears good for the bottom line. (It also perfectly complements his declared intention to charge US allies for protection.) It helps that Trump seems to have some affinity for Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom most US intelligence services believe intervened in the election to help Trump.
But the reasons for – and implications of – Trump’s pivot toward Russia extend beyond the Middle East. Both the US and Russia benefit from higher oil prices, whereas countries like China and Japan suffer. Russia can also put geographic pressure on China – and, indeed, the rest of Asia. (Notice how quickly Japan is sidling up to China.) And, finally, Russia may be the force that finally spurs Europe to take more responsibility for its own defense.
Trump’s economic policies will also reverberate around the world, including in Asia. And, again, his cabinet appointments are revealing.
Trump has selected three former employees of Goldman Sachs – yes, the same Goldman Sachs that Trump railed against during the election campaign – to lead his economic team. His promise to “drain the swamp” of cronyism and corruption, was thus tactical, rather than genuine. It also indicates that deregulation, along with tax cuts, will be among the only campaign promises on which Trump will deliver. Policies aimed at constraining “too big to fail” banks – most notably, the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform legislation – are unlikely to survive a Trump presidency.
In fact, Trump and his team don’t see the problem with being too big to fail. On the contrary, they’re applying the same logic to the US budget. Recognizing that the world has no choice but to continue lending to the US, Trump is comfortable building up US deficits and debts, by simultaneously cutting taxes and spending on infrastructure.
Contrary to the claims of some doomsayers, Trump’s economic policies might actually work. With enough investment in infrastructure – and with the help of negative real interest rates – Trump may well manage to revive productivity and GDP growth enough to reduce America’s debt overhang in real terms. The key to success may well be controlling the appreciation of the US dollar, which has reached a 13-year high since the election.
A strong dollar is not good for Asia, either. When the dollar is weak, multinationals borrow in dollars to finance their business in emerging markets, which yield higher returns in local currency. The positive carry – higher returns in local currency and declining costs for US dollars – benefits everyone, especially the emerging markets, which gain from higher exports and growing capital inflows.
But when the dollar begins to strengthen, the cycle reverses. Both foreign-currency and credit spreads widen for emerging-market currencies, making trade expensive. (At least 40% of global physical trade is conducted in US dollars, which account for at least 60% of financial flows.)
Eventually, emerging markets may start investing in dollars, because the rate of appreciation is higher than the profit on trade, pushing up the dollar’s value still further. Rising geopolitical tensions reinforce the cycle, as the dollar represents stability, especially at a time when the US Federal Reserve is signaling faster normalization of interest rates.
As it stands, almost all Asian currencies, including the yen and the renminbi, are under downward pressure; indeed, both the Bank of Japan and the People’s Bank of China have taken steps to try to curb that depreciation, with little impact. And emerging economies more broadly are suffering from low commodity prices, which are being suppressed by reduced demand. The dollar’s continued climb will exacerbate these problems.
But, as Trump and his right-wing colleagues understand, when emerging markets get into trouble, only the Fed can provide the liquidity to ease the pressure. In other words, here, too, Trump is working from a position of strength. The rest of us need to avoid underestimating him – or we will all risk becoming collateral damage.
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (5)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Madison John
I again fail to agreeable grasp the mentioned economical correlations in this piece, because I lack the intuitive understanding of the terms that an economist acquired.
Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Andrew Sheng and Xiao Geng believe Trump has fooled us all, saying he turns out to be smarter than we think. Despite the lack of political experience and intellect, Trump is streetwise. Due to his "cunning and showmanship" the authors call him an "ultimate Machiavellian prince." Really? Yes, during the campaign he urged Russia to hack into Hillary Clinton's emails. His prayer was answered, and a trove of emails was released by the WikiLeaks. Instead of directing their outrage at state-sponsored hackers from Russia, many Americans were more put off by embarrassing details about the Democrats. Trump may have adopted some of Machiavelli's advice, but he is far from a real Machiavellian like Vladimir Putin or Xi Jinping. Indeed, it will be interesting to see who trumps whom in the near future.
The authors make aware of Trump's campaign tactics and point out his effort to visit states "that many claimed were a waste of time." While Hillary Clinton won more popular votes and he amassed enough electoral votes to win the election. They believe Trump may continue to follow his gut feelings in office like the way he did during the campaign. Instead of holding press conference, he will take to his Twitter account and go to rallies. Indeed, he is not willing to take on intellectual challenges like reading briefings and reports. He would rather prefer "weighing in on" reality TV shows etc.
But Trump got himself elected in a highly controversial election, that isn't fraud-free. He has been propelled to victory with the help of Russia. He might make good on his campaign pledges by upending US engagements and treaties with overseas allies, engaging in trade war with US partners etc. And he has appointed a bunch of people to do the dirty job for him so that he can distant himself from mistakes and failures, while still being in his supporters' good books.
The authors suggest Trump's "affinity" for Putin may jusst be calculating. He would let Putin take care of the Middle East, and in his views as a businessman, geopolitical tensions could still have their advantages. Higher oil prices would benefit both Russia and the US, but harm Japan and China. And Putin could "put geographic pressure on China – and, indeed, the rest of Asia."
The authors say "how quickly Japan is sidling up to China." No, it's Russia that Japan seeks to strengthen ties with, Putin visited Shinzo Abe a few days ago. The authors also believe "Russia may be the force that finally spurs Europe to take more responsibility for its own defense." True, it has received a wakeup call from Obama earlier this year to beef up its security. But we don't know how Trump, Putin and Xi will get along. As they are all narcissists who need to find scapegoats abroad to distract their citizens from grievances, conflicts can't be excluded.
At home Trump might create jobs with his infrastructure project, which his Republican in Congress blocked during obama's terms of office, under the pretext it was too expensive. Trump will increase deficits as Ronald Reagan did in the 1980s. The authors need to wait and see whether Trump would be able to act "from a position to strength," if he doesn't collapse before. After all he is 70 and much hated. He would meet resistance every day that he might have enough before his term ends. Read more
Comment Commented Jan Vlcek
This analysis assumes Trump executes with perfection the author's speculative view of his "strategy" witihin their simplified view of currency markets, the Fed and the Middle East players.
Plenty of space therein this analysis for error(s) without a Black Swan even flapping a feather. Read more
Comment Commented Armin Schmidt
I again fail to agreeable grasp the mentioned economical correlations in this piece, because I lack the intuitive understanding of the terms that an economist acquired.
My comment's relation to this article lies in that a lot could go wrong and I prepared and want to offer something for the case that the global order needs repair: the theory I try myself on now indicates, that the period of subgroup liberation, however we fare and fall through it, would lead to excess liberation and boredom, which again would grow the case for best-for-all activity.
(There is some more detail in my account's updated bio. )
Read more
Comment Commented Ariel Tejera
"Trump may well manage to revive productivity and GDP growth enough to reduce America’s debt overhang in real terms" ... would also ask for substantial change in the structural role of the unprivileged part of its workforce. More likely, accentuated profligacy will widen national debt, and in the long run further depress US middle class income. Read more
Featured
The International Barriers to Trump’s Economic Plan
Mohamed A. El-Erian emphasizes the need for international policy coordination to accelerate the US recovery.
Head for the Bunkers?
Carl Bildt says Trump's presidency may not trigger Armageddon, but it is already creating perilous uncertainty.
The Age of Hyper-Uncertainty
Barry Eichengreen compares global conditions today with those in the 1970s – and sees far greater cause for concern now.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air: The Super Germ Threat
In the latest edition of PS On Air , Jim O’Neill discusses how to beat antimicrobial resistance, which threatens millions of lives, with Gavekal Dragonomics’ Anatole Kaletsky and Leonardo Maisano of Il Sole 24 Ore.