Die Hartnäckigkeit globaler Ungleichgewichte

JACKSON HOLE, USA – Hauptschwerpunkt des diesjährigen Symposiums der Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, bei dem die führenden Notenbanker der Welt zusammenkommen, war nicht ausdrücklich die Geldpolitik. Die Vorsitzende der US Federal Reserve (Fed), Janet Yellen, stellte in ihren einleitenden Bemerkungen die Änderungen in der Regulierungspolitik heraus, die auf die globale Finanzkrise von 2008 folgten, während die Mittagsansprache des Präsidenten der Europäischen Zentralbank, Mario Draghi, sich mit der Notwendigkeit weiterer Reformen in Europa zur Stützung der jüngsten Konjunkturerholung in der Eurozone befasste.
Im Mittelpunkt jedoch standen der globale Handel und das Finanzwesen – die zentralen Kräfte, die die wirtschaftlichen Aussichten und die Lage an den Finanzmärkten bestimmen, mit denen Notenbanker sich auseinandersetzen. In der Frage der Auswirkungen der Globalisierung auf den Handel mit Waren und Dienstleistungen wurden im Rahmen der Diskussion die Kosten der Inlandsbeschäftigung, die Lohnentwicklung und die Ungleichheit betont. Auf Finanzseite standen in erster Linie internationale Kapitalflüsse und globale Ungleichgewichte im Fokus.
Und hier gilt ein altes Sprichwort: Je mehr sich die Dinge ändern, um so mehr bleibt alles beim Alten. Für den größten Teil der vergangenen vier Jahrzehnte waren die Vereinigten Staaten ein Nettoimporteur von Kapital aus der übrigen Welt.
Vom Beginn des vergangenen Jahrhunderts bis Anfang der 1980er Jahre verzeichneten die USA selten ein Leistungsbilanzdefizit (siehe Diagramm). Die Leistungsbilanz spiegelt das Gleichgewicht einer Volkswirtschaft zwischen Ansparungen und Investitionen wider. Wenn die Ansparungen die Investitionen übersteigen, ist das Ergebnis ein Leistungsbilanzüberschuss, und die Volkswirtschaft wird zum Kreditgeber für andere Länder. Nach ihrem Hervortreten als Weltmacht am Ende des Ersten Weltkrieges wurden die USA zu einem Nettokapitalgeber für die übrige Welt.
Tatsächliche und prognostizierte (2017-2022) Leistungsbilanzentwicklung für die USA, China und Deutschland (in % vom BIP)
Quellen: Historical Statistics of the United States; Economic Report of the President; World Economic Outlook des IWF.
Der Ökonom C. Fred Bergsten wies 1987 als einer der Ersten darauf hin, dass die globalen Ungleichgewichte sich auf unerforschtes Gebiet zubewegten. „Die Vereinigten Staaten, der Schöpfer des Wirtschaftssystems der Nachkriegszeit und die Heimat der wichtigsten Währung der Welt“, schrieb Bergsten, „haben sich zur größten Schuldnernation entwickelt, die die Menschheit je gekannt hat, und werden noch mindestens bis in die 1990er Jahre rote Zahlen schreiben. Japan, das vor nur einer Generation weithin als Entwicklungsland betrachtet wurde, hat sich zum deutlich größten Kreditgeber entwickelt, und sein massiver Bestand an ausländischen Vermögenswerten wird sich, soweit vorhersehbar, weiter rapide ausweiten.“
Japan wurde als besonders wichtiger Verursacher für die steil zunehmenden globalen Ungleichgewichte herausgestellt, weil sein Leistungsbilanzüberschuss im Jahr 1986 4% seines BIP überstieg, während die Bank von Japan Rekordbestände an US-Schatzanleihen anhäufte. Japan führte eine „freiwillige“ Deckelung einiger Exporte in die USA ein und half im Rahmen des Plaza Accord von Ende 1985, eine Neubewertung des Yen gegenüber dem Dollar herbeizuführen.
Ende der 1980er Jahre jedoch wurde der Yen stärker, die japanischen Vermögensblasen im Immobilien- und Aktienbereich platzten, und Japans Wachstumsrate ging steil zurück. Etwa zur selben Zeit trat Südkorea vorübergehend als ein Hauptschuldiger für das US-Handelsdefizit auf den Plan. In den Jahren 1987-1988 stieg der südkoreanische Leistungsbilanzüberschuss auf über 6% vom BIP, wobei als Ursache des Anstiegs des südkoreanischen Auslandsvermögens häufig Währungsmanipulationen genannt wurden.
Dieselben Anschuldigungen verfolgen China, das mit seinem atemberaubenden exportgestützten Wachstum, staatlichen Käufen von US-Vermögenswerten in Rekordhöhe und einem festen (oder mehr oder weniger festen) Wechselkurs heute weiterhin die Diskussion über globale Ungleichgewichte beherrscht. Und tatsächlich gibt es Belege für die Behauptung, dass Währungsmanipulationen und unfaire Handelspraktiken im Falle Chinas wichtige Treiber sind – zumindest was einige Teilzeiträume angeht.
Doch ist Chinas Leistungsbilanzüberschuss schneller zurückgegangen, als der Internationale Währungsfonds und viele Prognostiker erwartet hatten. Nachdem er von 2006-2008 auf fast 10% vom BIP gestiegen war, schwankt Chinas Leistungsbilanzüberschuss heute zwischen 1-2%. Darüber hinaus hält die Flucht privaten Kapitals, trotz einer gewissen Abschwächung im ersten Quartal dieses Jahres, weiter an.
Und nun also Deutschland. Während Chinas Leistungsbilanzüberschuss schrumpft, klettert der Deutschlands auf Rekordniveau (siehe Diagramm). Die Vermutung von US-Präsident Donald Trump, dass diese Überschüsse ein Beiprodukt unfairer Handelspraktiken sind, klingt auf schrille Weise hohl. Da Deutschland keine eigene Währung hat, ist der Vorwurf zudem weit hergeholt, dass es von Währungsmanipulationen profitiert (obwohl die Politik der quantitativen Lockerung seitens der EZB in diesem Zusammenhang erwähnt wurde).
Während Deutschland aufgrund seiner Größe herausgegriffen wird, ist es keineswegs die einzige unter den hochentwickelten Volkswirtschaften mit einem deutlichen Leistungsbilanzüberschuss. Mit Stand 2017 weisen Dänemark, Irland, Japan, Luxembourg, die Niederlande, Norwegen, Österreich, Schweden und die Schweiz im Vergleich zu ihrem jeweiligen BIP alle erhebliche Leistungsbilanzüberschüsse auf. Dasselbe gilt für einige asiatische Volkswirtschaften.
Die USA dagegen haben seit fast zwei Generationen ein chronisches Leistungsbilanzdefizit. Den Überschussländern die Schuld dafür zu geben, nutzt sich als Erklärung langsam ab. Während der Diskussion in Jackson Hole fragte jemand, ob man internationalen Druck auf die Überschussländer ausüben könne, mehr auszugeben und weniger zu sparen. Als den USA in der Zeit ihrer Überschüsse zum Ende des Zweiten Weltkrieges – als die Sorge ein globaler Mangel an Dollars war – dieselbe Frage gestellt wurde, wurde sie unmissverständlich verworfen.
Die USA haben lediglich in dreien der 38 Jahre seit 1980 Leistungsbilanzüberschüsse erzielt. Die Steuerpolitik hat die Anhäufung von Schulden durch die privaten Haushalte auf Kosten der Ansparungen begünstigt, und die internationale Wettbewerbsfähigkeit der USA wird durch einen deutlichen Rückgang der Produktivität beeinträchtigt. Wie Ethan Ilzetzky, Kenneth Rogoff und ich gezeigt haben, ist der Status des Dollars aufgrund eines Mangels an Alternativen derzeit nicht in Frage gestellt, was es für die USA einfach macht, ihre Leistungsbilanzdefizite weiterhin über Kreditaufnahmen zu finanzieren. Die Tatsache, dass es einfach ist, macht es freilich noch nicht zu einer guten Idee.
Aus dem Englischen von Jan Doolan
Comment Commented Mauricio Duran-Loriga
When the reserve currency status changes hoods, it is the creditors who get a miserable day. The debtor has consumed all the goods financed through the exorbitant privilege, and will never return nor the goods, neither the money.
Until the US dollar is replaced as reserve currency, the US consumerism can still grow several orders of magnitude from today's levels... Read more
Comment Commented Paul Daley
National income accounting (the savings/investment balance) will only take you so far in analyzing the effect of swollen balance sheets, debt accumulation and inflated asset prices on the US economy. Tax policy that encourages debt and rewards speculation on asset prices (through low capital gains taxes) is part of the problem, but so is the consistent asset price support provided by monetary policy over the past 35 years. The US has simply been funding the rapid expansion of balance sheets (both public and private) on a much more slowly growing income base. That has to stop. The only question is whether we will bring it to a halt deliberately through obvious tax and monetary policy changes, or invite a crash. Read more
Comment Commented Rick Puglisi
The US should tax official foreign reserves that finance trade deficits. This tax would restore balance, reduce govt deficits, improve wage growth, and still promote trade without targeting an industry or country. Of course, the currency manipulators and elite who exploit the average person are opposed to this. The current system fosters political control in the surplus countries and the US foolishly compensates with housing bubbles, govt deficits, and low rates. Read more
Comment Commented David Punabantu
Imbalances in global trade will always exist because global trade is not anchored to the tenets of supply and demand as propounded by Adam Smith. Two levels of global trade violate the free trade dogma. The first is the IMF fixed cross rates. The fixed cross rates do not reflect actual currency liquidities of money markets. A country like China and Japan to Argentina, to Germany all have the same cross rate. Does this imply that the nation's have the same exact liquidity day in and day out and trade levels to give the exact exchange rate that exists between the US and UK? On the February 16th 2017 the Indian Rupee traded at INR0.01495 per US$1, while the Sterling pound was at INR0.01199 per £1, giving a IMF cross rate of 1.24. The Japanese Yen on the same date stood at JPY¥0.008782 per US$1 and JPY¥0.007033 per £1 giving a cross rate of 1.24. The Canadian dollar also on the same day had CAD$0.76569 per US$1 and CAD$0.61420 per £1 to give 1.24 as it's IMF fixed cross rate. The Chinese Yuan against the US dollar stood at CNY¥0.145541 per US$1, and CNY¥0.116789 per £1, on the same day to give a IMF cross rate of 1.24. The Mexican Pesos, Brazilian Real, South African Rand, on the same day like all currencies across the world had 1.24 as the IMF cross rate fixed on the US dollar and Sterling pound. It is here the issue of deficits and surpluses manifest. Central bankers need to move from the IMF fixed cross rate system to Free Floating Cross Rates.The picture that emerges, in a free floating cross rate system for example, may see Germany having trade surplus with Greece as it uses Drachas to convert into D marks to buy German goods. This creates an exchange rate of Dp1,000 per DM1 as Greece uses her Dracha to purchase D marks, Germany's national currency to buy German goods. Germany buys very little from Greece in relation to what Germany exports to Greece.
To this, Greece uses the purchased German Marks to buy German goods against which Germany accumulates Drachas in its market as the Fund as noted in Article I of the Fund Agreement is, “to assist in the establishment of a [multilateral] system of payments in respect of current transactions between nations.”
Although the exchange rate in Germany for the Franc based on Germany's market liquidity may be DM8 per Franc, in Greece it may well be Dp200 per Franc as Greece trades more with the France than Germany.
If a citizen in Germany wanted to import an iphone from the France pegged at Fr500, it would be cheaper to buy the iphone via Greece, but this would in turn affect market liquidities in both the Germany and Greece money markets and hence exchange rates as exchange arbitrage operations occur.
The Fr500 iphone in Germany in D marks terms based on its DM8 per Franc rate would cost DM4,000, but through Greece the cost of the iphone would be Dp100,000 at Dp200 per Franc, being through Germany's D mark/Dracha exchange rate at Dp1,000 per D mark be worth DM100, which is equal in Francs based on Germany's Franc/D mark exchange rate at Fr12.50.
At Fr12.50 per iphone the France would be on an equal footing to deal with another country called China with its cheap exports unless China’s cross-rates are lower in the countries China/ Germany/ France exchange rate configurations.
It would then be a question of quality and finding the best value in currency arbitrage operations.
The France would still get its Fr500 disregardless of the value step up or step down and the problem of external disequilibrium is addressed provided each country settled its exports in its national currencies.
The second issue that defines a free market involves free access to the market. Currently the London Metal Exchange that handles 90 percent of the world's non ferrous metals only allows the US dollar, the Japanese Yen, the Euro, the Sterling pound and in 2015 the Chinese Reminbi to buy all of the mineral wealth that the world produces. Yet how then do other currencies participate in the supply and demand system? According to Adam Smith market doctrine is based on supply and demand. The underlying axiom is country X produces good X and is bought by currency X belonging to country X. If country Y wanted good X it has to change its currency Y into currency X to buy good X. That is why a Euro cannot directly buy goods from the US until it is changed into a US dollar hence Exchange Rate. But for Africa, Latin America, Asia that is not the case as seen in the London Metal Exchange. Africa's, Latin America's, Asia's mineral wealth on the LME that handles most of the world's non ferrous metals only allows the US dollar, the Sterling pound, the Japanese Yen, the Euro to buy Africa's, Latin America's, Asia's mineral wealth adding that wealth to the US dollar and the LME accepted Currencies. In 2015 the Chinese reminibi was added to the list while African, Latin America, and Asian currencies minus China and Japan are banned in this so called age of free markets and trade liberalisation. Trade liberalisation and free markets for whom?
The world economy is far from being free in its current state and deficits and surpluses are symptoms of a command economy built on fixed cross rates and selected currencies that are only allowed to participate in global trade. Free floating cross rates and currency convertibility determined by price is what is lacking in global trade. The China economic miracle is seen in A book " An outline of Money" by Crowther in that “if a purchaser is someone who want D-marks in order to pay for German exports, the fact that he can get his marks cheap is equivalent to a reduction in the price of exports; it will stimulate sale in exactly the same way as an ordinary depreciation of the exchange rate” China's cheapness factor is what has created the Chinese miracle. That miracle can equally belong to the US. In other words the price of the US dollar would vary from market to market and from time to time in a free floating cross rate system and allowing exports be paid in the country's currency of which exports originate in line with the supply and demand doctrine. That is the meaning of surpluses and deficits and it's manifestation in this current economic set up. Surpluses and deficits exist as currency values and trade levels vary from place to place and time to time but allowing individuals to take advantage of the "cheapness factor" as China has done through currency arbitrage in a free floating system would stimulate sales and economic growth as real value manifests.
Read more
