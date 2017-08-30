Die Hartnäckigkeit globaler Ungleichgewichte

David Punabantu AUG 30, 2017

Imbalances in global trade will always exist because global trade is not anchored to the tenets of supply and demand as propounded by Adam Smith. Two levels of global trade violate the free trade dogma. The first is the IMF fixed cross rates. The fixed cross rates do not reflect actual currency liquidities of money markets. A country like China and Japan to Argentina, to Germany all have the same cross rate. Does this imply that the nation's have the same exact liquidity day in and day out and trade levels to give the exact exchange rate that exists between the US and UK? On the February 16th 2017 the Indian Rupee traded at INR0.01495 per US$1, while the Sterling pound was at INR0.01199 per £1, giving a IMF cross rate of 1.24. The Japanese Yen on the same date stood at JPY¥0.008782 per US$1 and JPY¥0.007033 per £1 giving a cross rate of 1.24. The Canadian dollar also on the same day had CAD$0.76569 per US$1 and CAD$0.61420 per £1 to give 1.24 as it's IMF fixed cross rate. The Chinese Yuan against the US dollar stood at CNY¥0.145541 per US$1, and CNY¥0.116789 per £1, on the same day to give a IMF cross rate of 1.24. The Mexican Pesos, Brazilian Real, South African Rand, on the same day like all currencies across the world had 1.24 as the IMF cross rate fixed on the US dollar and Sterling pound. It is here the issue of deficits and surpluses manifest. Central bankers need to move from the IMF fixed cross rate system to Free Floating Cross Rates.The picture that emerges, in a free floating cross rate system for example, may see Germany having trade surplus with Greece as it uses Drachas to convert into D marks to buy German goods. This creates an exchange rate of Dp1,000 per DM1 as Greece uses her Dracha to purchase D marks, Germany's national currency to buy German goods. Germany buys very little from Greece in relation to what Germany exports to Greece.

To this, Greece uses the purchased German Marks to buy German goods against which Germany accumulates Drachas in its market as the Fund as noted in Article I of the Fund Agreement is, “to assist in the establishment of a [multilateral] system of payments in respect of current transactions between nations.”

Although the exchange rate in Germany for the Franc based on Germany's market liquidity may be DM8 per Franc, in Greece it may well be Dp200 per Franc as Greece trades more with the France than Germany.

If a citizen in Germany wanted to import an iphone from the France pegged at Fr500, it would be cheaper to buy the iphone via Greece, but this would in turn affect market liquidities in both the Germany and Greece money markets and hence exchange rates as exchange arbitrage operations occur.

The Fr500 iphone in Germany in D marks terms based on its DM8 per Franc rate would cost DM4,000, but through Greece the cost of the iphone would be Dp100,000 at Dp200 per Franc, being through Germany's D mark/Dracha exchange rate at Dp1,000 per D mark be worth DM100, which is equal in Francs based on Germany's Franc/D mark exchange rate at Fr12.50.

At Fr12.50 per iphone the France would be on an equal footing to deal with another country called China with its cheap exports unless China’s cross-rates are lower in the countries China/ Germany/ France exchange rate configurations.

It would then be a question of quality and finding the best value in currency arbitrage operations.

The France would still get its Fr500 disregardless of the value step up or step down and the problem of external disequilibrium is addressed provided each country settled its exports in its national currencies.

The second issue that defines a free market involves free access to the market. Currently the London Metal Exchange that handles 90 percent of the world's non ferrous metals only allows the US dollar, the Japanese Yen, the Euro, the Sterling pound and in 2015 the Chinese Reminbi to buy all of the mineral wealth that the world produces. Yet how then do other currencies participate in the supply and demand system? According to Adam Smith market doctrine is based on supply and demand. The underlying axiom is country X produces good X and is bought by currency X belonging to country X. If country Y wanted good X it has to change its currency Y into currency X to buy good X. That is why a Euro cannot directly buy goods from the US until it is changed into a US dollar hence Exchange Rate. But for Africa, Latin America, Asia that is not the case as seen in the London Metal Exchange. Africa's, Latin America's, Asia's mineral wealth on the LME that handles most of the world's non ferrous metals only allows the US dollar, the Sterling pound, the Japanese Yen, the Euro to buy Africa's, Latin America's, Asia's mineral wealth adding that wealth to the US dollar and the LME accepted Currencies. In 2015 the Chinese reminibi was added to the list while African, Latin America, and Asian currencies minus China and Japan are banned in this so called age of free markets and trade liberalisation. Trade liberalisation and free markets for whom?

The world economy is far from being free in its current state and deficits and surpluses are symptoms of a command economy built on fixed cross rates and selected currencies that are only allowed to participate in global trade. Free floating cross rates and currency convertibility determined by price is what is lacking in global trade. The China economic miracle is seen in A book " An outline of Money" by Crowther in that “if a purchaser is someone who want D-marks in order to pay for German exports, the fact that he can get his marks cheap is equivalent to a reduction in the price of exports; it will stimulate sale in exactly the same way as an ordinary depreciation of the exchange rate” China's cheapness factor is what has created the Chinese miracle. That miracle can equally belong to the US. In other words the price of the US dollar would vary from market to market and from time to time in a free floating cross rate system and allowing exports be paid in the country's currency of which exports originate in line with the supply and demand doctrine. That is the meaning of surpluses and deficits and it's manifestation in this current economic set up. Surpluses and deficits exist as currency values and trade levels vary from place to place and time to time but allowing individuals to take advantage of the "cheapness factor" as China has done through currency arbitrage in a free floating system would stimulate sales and economic growth as real value manifests.

