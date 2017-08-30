4

Die Hartnäckigkeit globaler Ungleichgewichte

JACKSON HOLE, USA – Hauptschwerpunkt des diesjährigen Symposiums der Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, bei dem die führenden Notenbanker der Welt zusammenkommen, war nicht ausdrücklich die Geldpolitik. Die Vorsitzende der US Federal Reserve (Fed), Janet Yellen, stellte in ihren einleitenden Bemerkungen die Änderungen in der Regulierungspolitik heraus, die auf die globale Finanzkrise von 2008 folgten, während die Mittagsansprache des Präsidenten der Europäischen Zentralbank, Mario Draghi, sich mit der Notwendigkeit weiterer Reformen in Europa zur Stützung der jüngsten Konjunkturerholung in der Eurozone befasste.

Im Mittelpunkt jedoch standen der globale Handel und das Finanzwesen – die zentralen Kräfte, die die wirtschaftlichen Aussichten und die Lage an den Finanzmärkten bestimmen, mit denen Notenbanker sich auseinandersetzen. In der Frage der Auswirkungen der Globalisierung auf den Handel mit Waren und Dienstleistungen wurden im Rahmen der Diskussion die Kosten der Inlandsbeschäftigung, die Lohnentwicklung und die Ungleichheit betont. Auf Finanzseite standen in erster Linie internationale Kapitalflüsse und globale Ungleichgewichte im Fokus.

Und hier gilt ein altes Sprichwort: Je mehr sich die Dinge ändern, um so mehr bleibt alles beim Alten. Für den größten Teil der vergangenen vier Jahrzehnte waren die Vereinigten Staaten ein Nettoimporteur von Kapital aus der übrigen Welt.

Vom Beginn des vergangenen Jahrhunderts bis Anfang der 1980er Jahre verzeichneten die USA selten ein Leistungsbilanzdefizit (siehe Diagramm). Die Leistungsbilanz spiegelt das Gleichgewicht einer Volkswirtschaft zwischen Ansparungen und Investitionen wider. Wenn die Ansparungen die Investitionen übersteigen, ist das Ergebnis ein Leistungsbilanzüberschuss, und die Volkswirtschaft wird zum Kreditgeber für andere Länder. Nach ihrem Hervortreten als Weltmacht am Ende des Ersten Weltkrieges wurden die USA zu einem Nettokapitalgeber für die übrige Welt.

Tatsächliche und prognostizierte (2017-2022) Leistungsbilanzentwicklung für die USA, China und Deutschland (in % vom BIP)

current account balances

Quellen: Historical Statistics of the United States; Economic Report of the President; World Economic Outlook des IWF.

Der Ökonom C. Fred Bergsten wies 1987 als einer der Ersten darauf hin, dass die globalen Ungleichgewichte sich auf unerforschtes Gebiet zubewegten. „Die Vereinigten Staaten, der Schöpfer des Wirtschaftssystems der Nachkriegszeit und die Heimat der wichtigsten Währung der Welt“, schrieb Bergsten, „haben sich zur größten Schuldnernation entwickelt, die die Menschheit je gekannt hat, und werden noch mindestens bis in die 1990er Jahre rote Zahlen schreiben. Japan, das vor nur einer Generation weithin als Entwicklungsland betrachtet wurde, hat sich zum deutlich größten Kreditgeber entwickelt, und sein massiver Bestand an ausländischen Vermögenswerten wird sich, soweit vorhersehbar, weiter rapide ausweiten.“

Japan wurde als besonders wichtiger Verursacher für die steil zunehmenden globalen Ungleichgewichte herausgestellt, weil sein Leistungsbilanzüberschuss im Jahr 1986 4% seines BIP überstieg, während die Bank von Japan Rekordbestände an US-Schatzanleihen anhäufte. Japan führte eine „freiwillige“ Deckelung einiger Exporte in die USA ein und half im Rahmen des Plaza Accord von Ende 1985, eine Neubewertung des Yen gegenüber dem Dollar herbeizuführen.

Ende der 1980er Jahre jedoch wurde der Yen stärker, die japanischen Vermögensblasen im Immobilien- und Aktienbereich platzten, und Japans Wachstumsrate ging steil zurück. Etwa zur selben Zeit trat Südkorea vorübergehend als ein Hauptschuldiger für das US-Handelsdefizit auf den Plan. In den Jahren 1987-1988 stieg der südkoreanische Leistungsbilanzüberschuss auf über 6% vom BIP, wobei als Ursache des Anstiegs des südkoreanischen Auslandsvermögens häufig Währungsmanipulationen genannt wurden.

Dieselben Anschuldigungen verfolgen China, das mit seinem atemberaubenden exportgestützten Wachstum, staatlichen Käufen von US-Vermögenswerten in Rekordhöhe und einem festen (oder mehr oder weniger festen) Wechselkurs heute weiterhin die Diskussion über globale Ungleichgewichte beherrscht. Und tatsächlich gibt es Belege für die Behauptung, dass Währungsmanipulationen und unfaire Handelspraktiken im Falle Chinas wichtige Treiber sind – zumindest was einige Teilzeiträume angeht.

Doch ist Chinas Leistungsbilanzüberschuss schneller zurückgegangen, als der Internationale Währungsfonds und viele Prognostiker erwartet hatten. Nachdem er von 2006-2008 auf fast 10% vom BIP gestiegen war, schwankt Chinas Leistungsbilanzüberschuss heute zwischen 1-2%. Darüber hinaus hält die Flucht privaten Kapitals, trotz einer gewissen Abschwächung im ersten Quartal dieses Jahres, weiter an.

Und nun also Deutschland. Während Chinas Leistungsbilanzüberschuss schrumpft, klettert der Deutschlands auf Rekordniveau (siehe Diagramm). Die Vermutung von US-Präsident Donald Trump, dass diese Überschüsse ein Beiprodukt unfairer Handelspraktiken sind, klingt auf schrille Weise hohl. Da Deutschland keine eigene Währung hat, ist der Vorwurf zudem weit hergeholt, dass es von Währungsmanipulationen profitiert (obwohl die Politik der quantitativen Lockerung seitens der EZB in diesem Zusammenhang erwähnt wurde).

Während Deutschland aufgrund seiner Größe herausgegriffen wird, ist es keineswegs die einzige unter den hochentwickelten Volkswirtschaften mit einem deutlichen Leistungsbilanzüberschuss. Mit Stand 2017 weisen Dänemark, Irland, Japan, Luxembourg, die Niederlande, Norwegen, Österreich, Schweden und die Schweiz im Vergleich zu ihrem jeweiligen BIP alle erhebliche Leistungsbilanzüberschüsse auf. Dasselbe gilt für einige asiatische Volkswirtschaften.

Die USA dagegen haben seit fast zwei Generationen ein chronisches Leistungsbilanzdefizit. Den Überschussländern die Schuld dafür zu geben, nutzt sich als Erklärung langsam ab. Während der Diskussion in Jackson Hole fragte jemand, ob man internationalen Druck auf die Überschussländer ausüben könne, mehr auszugeben und weniger zu sparen. Als den USA in der Zeit ihrer Überschüsse zum Ende des Zweiten Weltkrieges – als die Sorge ein globaler Mangel an Dollars war – dieselbe Frage gestellt wurde, wurde sie unmissverständlich verworfen.

Die USA haben lediglich in dreien der 38 Jahre seit 1980 Leistungsbilanzüberschüsse erzielt. Die Steuerpolitik hat die Anhäufung von Schulden durch die privaten Haushalte auf Kosten der Ansparungen begünstigt, und die internationale Wettbewerbsfähigkeit der USA wird durch einen deutlichen Rückgang der Produktivität beeinträchtigt. Wie Ethan Ilzetzky, Kenneth Rogoff und ich gezeigt haben, ist der Status des Dollars aufgrund eines Mangels an Alternativen derzeit nicht in Frage gestellt, was es für die USA einfach macht, ihre Leistungsbilanzdefizite weiterhin über Kreditaufnahmen zu finanzieren. Die Tatsache, dass es einfach ist, macht es freilich noch nicht zu einer guten Idee.

Aus dem Englischen von Jan Doolan