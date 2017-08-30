4

استمرار اختلالات التوازن العالمية

جاكسون هول، وايومنج ــ لم تكن السياسة النقدية بشكل صريح موضع التركيز الأساسي للحلقة النقاشية التي عقدها بنك الاحتياطي الفدرالي لكانساس سيتي هذا العام في مدينة جاكسون هول بولاية وايومنج بحضور قادة البنوك المركزية في العالم. فقد ركزت رئيسة مجلس الاحتياطي الفدرالي جانيت يلين في خطابها الافتتاحي على التغييرات التي شهدتها السياسة التنظيمية في أعقاب الأزمة المالية العالمية التي حدثت عام 2008، بينما اقتصر خطاب الغداء الذي ألقاه رئيس البنك المركزي الأوروبي ماريو دراجي على التشديد على الحاجة لمواصلة الإصلاحات في أوروبا كي يستمر الانتعاش الاقتصادي الذي شهدته منطقة اليورو مؤخرا.

لكن تركيز المنتدى كان في الحقيقة منصبا على أمرين آخرين هما التجارة والتمويل العالميين ــ وهما القوتان الرئيستان اللتان تشكلان النظرة المستقبلية الاقتصادية وظروف السوق المالية التي يصارعها القائمون على البنوك المركزية. ففيما يتعلق بتأثيرات عولمة التجارة في السلع والخدمات، ركزت المناقشات على تكلفة ذلك وعواقبه بالنسبة للتوظيف المحلي، والأجور، وقضية عدم المساواة. وفيما يتعلق بالتمويل، كان التركيز الأساسي منصبا على تدفقات رؤوس الأموال الدولية واختلالات التوازن العالمية.

وهنا ينطبق القول المأثور: ما أشبه الليلة بالبارحة. ففي معظم فترات العقود الأربعة الماضية، كانت الولايات المتحدة مستوردا صافيا لرؤوس الأموال من بقية دول العالم.

منذ مطلع القرن السابق وحتى أوائل الثمانينيات، نجد أنه نادرا ما سجلت الولايات المتحدة عجزا في حساباتها الجارية الخارجية (انظر الجدول البياني)، إذ يعكس الحساب الجاري مدى التوازن بين الادخار والاستثمار في أي اقتصاد. فعندما يفوق الادخارُ الاستثمارَ، ينتج عن ذلك فائض في الحساب الجاري، ويصبح الاقتصاد دائنا لبقية العالم. وقد صارت الولايات المتحدة مُوَردا صافيا لرؤوس الأموال إلى بقية العالم، بعد بروزها كقوة عالمية في نهاية الحرب العالمية الأولى.

أرصدة الحسابات الجارية الفعلية والمتوقعة مستقبلا (2017-2020): الولايات المتحدة، والصين، وألمانيا (بالنسبة المئوية من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي).

current account balances

المصادر: الإحصائيات التاريخية للولايات المتحدة، التقرير الاقتصادي للرئيس، التوقعات المستقبلية الاقتصادية لصندوق النقد الدولي.

في عام 1987، كان الاقتصادي سي فريد بيرجستين من بين الأوائل الذين نبهوا إلى تصاعد اختلالات التوازن العالمية ووصولها إلى منطقة مجهولة، حيث جاء في كتاباته أن "الولايات المتحدة، صانعة النظام الاقتصادي في فترة ما بعد الحرب وموطن العملة الرئيسة في العالم، قد أضحت أكبر دولة مدينة عرفتها البشرية ــ وسوف تتواصل ديونها في التدفق خلال التسعينيات على الأقل. أما اليابان، التي كان ينظر إليها قبل جيل على الأقل على أنها دولة نامية، فقد أصبحت الدائن الأكبر إلى حد بعيد ــ وسوف يتواصل تمدد هذا التراكم الهائل من الأصول الأجنبية الذي تمتلكه بوتيرة متسارعة وإلى مدى مستقبلي بعيد".

وقد اختُصت اليابان دون غيرها بتهمة التسبب في زيادة اختلالات التوازن العالمي بشكل كبير بسبب تجاوز فائض حسابها الجاري نسبة 4% من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي عام 1986، بينما قام بنك اليابان بتكديس كميات قياسية من سندات الخزانة الأمريكية. وتبنت اليابان "طوعا" قيودا وتخفيضات على بعض صادراتها إلى الولايات المتحدة، وساعدت بموجب اتفاق بلازا المبرم أواخر عام 1985 في تسهيل إعادة تقدير قيمة الين بالنسبة للدولار.

لكن حدث في نهاية ثمانينيات القرن الماضي أن زادت قيمة الين، وانفجرت فقاعة أصول العقارات والأسهم في اليابان، وتردى معدل النمو الياباني. في الوقت ذاته تقريبا، برزت كوريا الجنوبية بصورة مؤقتة كمتهم رئيس وراء العجز التجاري الأمريكي، إذ صعد فائض الحساب الجاري لكوريا الجنوبية إلى ما فوق 6% من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي في الفترة ما بين عامي 1987 و1988، وقد أشير حينها إلى التلاعب في قيمة العملة كسبب في ارتفاع الادخار الخارجي.

طاردت التهمة ذاتها الصين التي تتواصل هيمنة اسمها اليوم على مناقشات اختلالات التوازن العالمية في ظل نموها الهائل القائم على الصادرات بالدرجة الأولى، وعمليات الشراء القياسية الرسمية للأصول الأمريكية، ووجود سعر ثابت (أو شبه ثابت) للصرف. وهناك حقا بعض الأدلة التي تدعم الادعاءات القائلة بأن التلاعب بالعملة والممارسات التجارية غير العادلة كانت محركات رئيسة وراء تلك الاختلالات، على الأقل في بعض الفترات الفرعية.

لكن فائض الحساب الجاري الصيني أخذ في التقلص بوتيرة أسرع مما تنبأ به صندوق النقد الدولي وكثير من مراكز التوقعات المتخصصة. فبعد صعود الفائض الخارجي لمستوى 10% تقريبا من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي خلال فترة 2006-2008، تتأرجح نسبة هذا الفائض الآن بين واحد إلى اثنين بالمئة. فضلا عن ذلك، لا تزال ظاهرة هجرة الأموال من الصين مستمرة رغم تخفيف القيود على رؤوس الأموال الخاصة لدرجة ما في الربع الأول من هذا العام.

والآن حان وقت ألمانيا. ففي الوقت الذي ينكمش فيه فائض الحساب الجاري الصيني، يتصاعد فائض ألمانيا إلى مستويات قياسية (انظر الجدول البياني). وقد بدا تلميح الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إلى أن هذه الفوائض ناتجة عن ممارسات تجارية غير عادلة كلاما أجوف للغاية. ونظرا لعدم امتلاك ألمانيا عملة خاصة بها، فإن التلميح إلى استفادتها من التلاعب بالعملة اتهام جزافي مرسل (رغم الإشارة في هذا السياق إلى سياسات التيسير الكمي التي ينتهجها البنك المركزي الأوروبي).

وإذا كانت ألمانيا اختُصت دون غيرها على أساس حجمها، فإنها غير متفردة على الإطلاق في امتلاك فائض خارجي ضخم. فاعتبارا من 2017، صار لدول أخرى كالنمسا، والدنمارك، وأيرلندا، واليابان، ولوكسمبورج، وهولندا، والنرويج، والسويد، وسويسرا فوائض كبيرة في الحسابات الجارية ذات نسبة معتبرة من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي، إضافة إلى اقتصادات آسيوية أخرى.

إن الولايات المتحدة تعاني من عجز متواصل مزمن في الحسابات الجارية لما يقرب من جيلين، وبات إلقاء اللائمة على الدول التي تملك فوائض حيلة قديمة. وقد حدث خلال المناقشات التي شهدتها مدينة جاكسون هول أن طرح أحد الحاضرين سؤالا عن مدى إمكانية أن يوثر الضغط الدولي الممارس على دول الفائض على زيادة إنفاقها أو خفض مدخراتها. وأتذكر أن السؤال ذاته طُرِح على الولايات المتحدة في الفترة التي كانت تتمتع فيها بفوائض في حسابها الجاري في نهاية الحرب العالمية الثانية، عندما كان هناك تخوف من حدوث نقص عالمي في الدولارات، وحينها رُفض هذا السؤال بشكل واضح ودون مواربة.

منذ عام 1983، سجلت الولايات المتحدة فوائض خارجية في ثلاثة أعوام فقط من مجموع 38 عاما. وقد تساهلت السياسة الضريبية مع تراكم الديون من جانب الأسر على حساب الادخار، وهناك تباطؤ كبير في الإنتاجية يؤثر الآن على التنافسية الأمريكية. وكما أوضحت سلفا في إحدى الوثائق التي ألفتها بمشاركة إيثان إلزتزكي وكينيث روجوف، فإن احتفاظ الدولار بوضعه بوصفه العملة الاحتياطية الرئيسة في العالم دون منافس يرجع إلى غياب البدائل، مما يُسهل على الولايات المتحدة مواصلة تمويل عجز الحسابات الجارية. لكن حقيقة سهولة هذا الأمر لا تجعلها فكرة جيدة.

ترجمة: أيمن السملاوي Translated by: Ayman Al-Semellawi