استمرار اختلالات التوازن العالمية

جاكسون هول، وايومنج ــ لم تكن السياسة النقدية بشكل صريح موضع التركيز الأساسي للحلقة النقاشية التي عقدها بنك الاحتياطي الفدرالي لكانساس سيتي هذا العام في مدينة جاكسون هول بولاية وايومنج بحضور قادة البنوك المركزية في العالم. فقد ركزت رئيسة مجلس الاحتياطي الفدرالي جانيت يلين في خطابها الافتتاحي على التغييرات التي شهدتها السياسة التنظيمية في أعقاب الأزمة المالية العالمية التي حدثت عام 2008، بينما اقتصر خطاب الغداء الذي ألقاه رئيس البنك المركزي الأوروبي ماريو دراجي على التشديد على الحاجة لمواصلة الإصلاحات في أوروبا كي يستمر الانتعاش الاقتصادي الذي شهدته منطقة اليورو مؤخرا.
لكن تركيز المنتدى كان في الحقيقة منصبا على أمرين آخرين هما التجارة والتمويل العالميين ــ وهما القوتان الرئيستان اللتان تشكلان النظرة المستقبلية الاقتصادية وظروف السوق المالية التي يصارعها القائمون على البنوك المركزية. ففيما يتعلق بتأثيرات عولمة التجارة في السلع والخدمات، ركزت المناقشات على تكلفة ذلك وعواقبه بالنسبة للتوظيف المحلي، والأجور، وقضية عدم المساواة. وفيما يتعلق بالتمويل، كان التركيز الأساسي منصبا على تدفقات رؤوس الأموال الدولية واختلالات التوازن العالمية.
وهنا ينطبق القول المأثور: ما أشبه الليلة بالبارحة. ففي معظم فترات العقود الأربعة الماضية، كانت الولايات المتحدة مستوردا صافيا لرؤوس الأموال من بقية دول العالم.
منذ مطلع القرن السابق وحتى أوائل الثمانينيات، نجد أنه نادرا ما سجلت الولايات المتحدة عجزا في حساباتها الجارية الخارجية (انظر الجدول البياني)، إذ يعكس الحساب الجاري مدى التوازن بين الادخار والاستثمار في أي اقتصاد. فعندما يفوق الادخارُ الاستثمارَ، ينتج عن ذلك فائض في الحساب الجاري، ويصبح الاقتصاد دائنا لبقية العالم. وقد صارت الولايات المتحدة مُوَردا صافيا لرؤوس الأموال إلى بقية العالم، بعد بروزها كقوة عالمية في نهاية الحرب العالمية الأولى.
أرصدة الحسابات الجارية الفعلية والمتوقعة مستقبلا (2017-2020): الولايات المتحدة، والصين، وألمانيا (بالنسبة المئوية من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي).
المصادر: الإحصائيات التاريخية للولايات المتحدة، التقرير الاقتصادي للرئيس، التوقعات المستقبلية الاقتصادية لصندوق النقد الدولي.
في عام 1987، كان الاقتصادي سي فريد بيرجستين من بين الأوائل الذين نبهوا إلى تصاعد اختلالات التوازن العالمية ووصولها إلى منطقة مجهولة، حيث جاء في كتاباته أن "الولايات المتحدة، صانعة النظام الاقتصادي في فترة ما بعد الحرب وموطن العملة الرئيسة في العالم، قد أضحت أكبر دولة مدينة عرفتها البشرية ــ وسوف تتواصل ديونها في التدفق خلال التسعينيات على الأقل. أما اليابان، التي كان ينظر إليها قبل جيل على الأقل على أنها دولة نامية، فقد أصبحت الدائن الأكبر إلى حد بعيد ــ وسوف يتواصل تمدد هذا التراكم الهائل من الأصول الأجنبية الذي تمتلكه بوتيرة متسارعة وإلى مدى مستقبلي بعيد".
وقد اختُصت اليابان دون غيرها بتهمة التسبب في زيادة اختلالات التوازن العالمي بشكل كبير بسبب تجاوز فائض حسابها الجاري نسبة 4% من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي عام 1986، بينما قام بنك اليابان بتكديس كميات قياسية من سندات الخزانة الأمريكية. وتبنت اليابان "طوعا" قيودا وتخفيضات على بعض صادراتها إلى الولايات المتحدة، وساعدت بموجب اتفاق بلازا المبرم أواخر عام 1985 في تسهيل إعادة تقدير قيمة الين بالنسبة للدولار.
لكن حدث في نهاية ثمانينيات القرن الماضي أن زادت قيمة الين، وانفجرت فقاعة أصول العقارات والأسهم في اليابان، وتردى معدل النمو الياباني. في الوقت ذاته تقريبا، برزت كوريا الجنوبية بصورة مؤقتة كمتهم رئيس وراء العجز التجاري الأمريكي، إذ صعد فائض الحساب الجاري لكوريا الجنوبية إلى ما فوق 6% من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي في الفترة ما بين عامي 1987 و1988، وقد أشير حينها إلى التلاعب في قيمة العملة كسبب في ارتفاع الادخار الخارجي.
طاردت التهمة ذاتها الصين التي تتواصل هيمنة اسمها اليوم على مناقشات اختلالات التوازن العالمية في ظل نموها الهائل القائم على الصادرات بالدرجة الأولى، وعمليات الشراء القياسية الرسمية للأصول الأمريكية، ووجود سعر ثابت (أو شبه ثابت) للصرف. وهناك حقا بعض الأدلة التي تدعم الادعاءات القائلة بأن التلاعب بالعملة والممارسات التجارية غير العادلة كانت محركات رئيسة وراء تلك الاختلالات، على الأقل في بعض الفترات الفرعية.
لكن فائض الحساب الجاري الصيني أخذ في التقلص بوتيرة أسرع مما تنبأ به صندوق النقد الدولي وكثير من مراكز التوقعات المتخصصة. فبعد صعود الفائض الخارجي لمستوى 10% تقريبا من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي خلال فترة 2006-2008، تتأرجح نسبة هذا الفائض الآن بين واحد إلى اثنين بالمئة. فضلا عن ذلك، لا تزال ظاهرة هجرة الأموال من الصين مستمرة رغم تخفيف القيود على رؤوس الأموال الخاصة لدرجة ما في الربع الأول من هذا العام.
والآن حان وقت ألمانيا. ففي الوقت الذي ينكمش فيه فائض الحساب الجاري الصيني، يتصاعد فائض ألمانيا إلى مستويات قياسية (انظر الجدول البياني). وقد بدا تلميح الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إلى أن هذه الفوائض ناتجة عن ممارسات تجارية غير عادلة كلاما أجوف للغاية. ونظرا لعدم امتلاك ألمانيا عملة خاصة بها، فإن التلميح إلى استفادتها من التلاعب بالعملة اتهام جزافي مرسل (رغم الإشارة في هذا السياق إلى سياسات التيسير الكمي التي ينتهجها البنك المركزي الأوروبي).
وإذا كانت ألمانيا اختُصت دون غيرها على أساس حجمها، فإنها غير متفردة على الإطلاق في امتلاك فائض خارجي ضخم. فاعتبارا من 2017، صار لدول أخرى كالنمسا، والدنمارك، وأيرلندا، واليابان، ولوكسمبورج، وهولندا، والنرويج، والسويد، وسويسرا فوائض كبيرة في الحسابات الجارية ذات نسبة معتبرة من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي، إضافة إلى اقتصادات آسيوية أخرى.
إن الولايات المتحدة تعاني من عجز متواصل مزمن في الحسابات الجارية لما يقرب من جيلين، وبات إلقاء اللائمة على الدول التي تملك فوائض حيلة قديمة. وقد حدث خلال المناقشات التي شهدتها مدينة جاكسون هول أن طرح أحد الحاضرين سؤالا عن مدى إمكانية أن يوثر الضغط الدولي الممارس على دول الفائض على زيادة إنفاقها أو خفض مدخراتها. وأتذكر أن السؤال ذاته طُرِح على الولايات المتحدة في الفترة التي كانت تتمتع فيها بفوائض في حسابها الجاري في نهاية الحرب العالمية الثانية، عندما كان هناك تخوف من حدوث نقص عالمي في الدولارات، وحينها رُفض هذا السؤال بشكل واضح ودون مواربة.
منذ عام 1983، سجلت الولايات المتحدة فوائض خارجية في ثلاثة أعوام فقط من مجموع 38 عاما. وقد تساهلت السياسة الضريبية مع تراكم الديون من جانب الأسر على حساب الادخار، وهناك تباطؤ كبير في الإنتاجية يؤثر الآن على التنافسية الأمريكية. وكما أوضحت سلفا في إحدى الوثائق التي ألفتها بمشاركة إيثان إلزتزكي وكينيث روجوف، فإن احتفاظ الدولار بوضعه بوصفه العملة الاحتياطية الرئيسة في العالم دون منافس يرجع إلى غياب البدائل، مما يُسهل على الولايات المتحدة مواصلة تمويل عجز الحسابات الجارية. لكن حقيقة سهولة هذا الأمر لا تجعلها فكرة جيدة.
ترجمة: أيمن السملاوي Translated by: Ayman Al-Semellawi
Comment Commented Mauricio Duran-Loriga
When the reserve currency status changes hoods, it is the creditors who get a miserable day. The debtor has consumed all the goods financed through the exorbitant privilege, and will never return nor the goods, neither the money.
Until the US dollar is replaced as reserve currency, the US consumerism can still grow several orders of magnitude from today's levels... Read more
Comment Commented Paul Daley
National income accounting (the savings/investment balance) will only take you so far in analyzing the effect of swollen balance sheets, debt accumulation and inflated asset prices on the US economy. Tax policy that encourages debt and rewards speculation on asset prices (through low capital gains taxes) is part of the problem, but so is the consistent asset price support provided by monetary policy over the past 35 years. The US has simply been funding the rapid expansion of balance sheets (both public and private) on a much more slowly growing income base. That has to stop. The only question is whether we will bring it to a halt deliberately through obvious tax and monetary policy changes, or invite a crash. Read more
Comment Commented Rick Puglisi
The US should tax official foreign reserves that finance trade deficits. This tax would restore balance, reduce govt deficits, improve wage growth, and still promote trade without targeting an industry or country. Of course, the currency manipulators and elite who exploit the average person are opposed to this. The current system fosters political control in the surplus countries and the US foolishly compensates with housing bubbles, govt deficits, and low rates. Read more
Comment Commented David Punabantu
Imbalances in global trade will always exist because global trade is not anchored to the tenets of supply and demand as propounded by Adam Smith. Two levels of global trade violate the free trade dogma. The first is the IMF fixed cross rates. The fixed cross rates do not reflect actual currency liquidities of money markets. A country like China and Japan to Argentina, to Germany all have the same cross rate. Does this imply that the nation's have the same exact liquidity day in and day out and trade levels to give the exact exchange rate that exists between the US and UK? On the February 16th 2017 the Indian Rupee traded at INR0.01495 per US$1, while the Sterling pound was at INR0.01199 per £1, giving a IMF cross rate of 1.24. The Japanese Yen on the same date stood at JPY¥0.008782 per US$1 and JPY¥0.007033 per £1 giving a cross rate of 1.24. The Canadian dollar also on the same day had CAD$0.76569 per US$1 and CAD$0.61420 per £1 to give 1.24 as it's IMF fixed cross rate. The Chinese Yuan against the US dollar stood at CNY¥0.145541 per US$1, and CNY¥0.116789 per £1, on the same day to give a IMF cross rate of 1.24. The Mexican Pesos, Brazilian Real, South African Rand, on the same day like all currencies across the world had 1.24 as the IMF cross rate fixed on the US dollar and Sterling pound. It is here the issue of deficits and surpluses manifest. Central bankers need to move from the IMF fixed cross rate system to Free Floating Cross Rates.The picture that emerges, in a free floating cross rate system for example, may see Germany having trade surplus with Greece as it uses Drachas to convert into D marks to buy German goods. This creates an exchange rate of Dp1,000 per DM1 as Greece uses her Dracha to purchase D marks, Germany's national currency to buy German goods. Germany buys very little from Greece in relation to what Germany exports to Greece.
To this, Greece uses the purchased German Marks to buy German goods against which Germany accumulates Drachas in its market as the Fund as noted in Article I of the Fund Agreement is, “to assist in the establishment of a [multilateral] system of payments in respect of current transactions between nations.”
Although the exchange rate in Germany for the Franc based on Germany's market liquidity may be DM8 per Franc, in Greece it may well be Dp200 per Franc as Greece trades more with the France than Germany.
If a citizen in Germany wanted to import an iphone from the France pegged at Fr500, it would be cheaper to buy the iphone via Greece, but this would in turn affect market liquidities in both the Germany and Greece money markets and hence exchange rates as exchange arbitrage operations occur.
The Fr500 iphone in Germany in D marks terms based on its DM8 per Franc rate would cost DM4,000, but through Greece the cost of the iphone would be Dp100,000 at Dp200 per Franc, being through Germany's D mark/Dracha exchange rate at Dp1,000 per D mark be worth DM100, which is equal in Francs based on Germany's Franc/D mark exchange rate at Fr12.50.
At Fr12.50 per iphone the France would be on an equal footing to deal with another country called China with its cheap exports unless China’s cross-rates are lower in the countries China/ Germany/ France exchange rate configurations.
It would then be a question of quality and finding the best value in currency arbitrage operations.
The France would still get its Fr500 disregardless of the value step up or step down and the problem of external disequilibrium is addressed provided each country settled its exports in its national currencies.
The second issue that defines a free market involves free access to the market. Currently the London Metal Exchange that handles 90 percent of the world's non ferrous metals only allows the US dollar, the Japanese Yen, the Euro, the Sterling pound and in 2015 the Chinese Reminbi to buy all of the mineral wealth that the world produces. Yet how then do other currencies participate in the supply and demand system? According to Adam Smith market doctrine is based on supply and demand. The underlying axiom is country X produces good X and is bought by currency X belonging to country X. If country Y wanted good X it has to change its currency Y into currency X to buy good X. That is why a Euro cannot directly buy goods from the US until it is changed into a US dollar hence Exchange Rate. But for Africa, Latin America, Asia that is not the case as seen in the London Metal Exchange. Africa's, Latin America's, Asia's mineral wealth on the LME that handles most of the world's non ferrous metals only allows the US dollar, the Sterling pound, the Japanese Yen, the Euro to buy Africa's, Latin America's, Asia's mineral wealth adding that wealth to the US dollar and the LME accepted Currencies. In 2015 the Chinese reminibi was added to the list while African, Latin America, and Asian currencies minus China and Japan are banned in this so called age of free markets and trade liberalisation. Trade liberalisation and free markets for whom?
The world economy is far from being free in its current state and deficits and surpluses are symptoms of a command economy built on fixed cross rates and selected currencies that are only allowed to participate in global trade. Free floating cross rates and currency convertibility determined by price is what is lacking in global trade. The China economic miracle is seen in A book " An outline of Money" by Crowther in that “if a purchaser is someone who want D-marks in order to pay for German exports, the fact that he can get his marks cheap is equivalent to a reduction in the price of exports; it will stimulate sale in exactly the same way as an ordinary depreciation of the exchange rate” China's cheapness factor is what has created the Chinese miracle. That miracle can equally belong to the US. In other words the price of the US dollar would vary from market to market and from time to time in a free floating cross rate system and allowing exports be paid in the country's currency of which exports originate in line with the supply and demand doctrine. That is the meaning of surpluses and deficits and it's manifestation in this current economic set up. Surpluses and deficits exist as currency values and trade levels vary from place to place and time to time but allowing individuals to take advantage of the "cheapness factor" as China has done through currency arbitrage in a free floating system would stimulate sales and economic growth as real value manifests.
Read more
