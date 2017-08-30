La persistance des déséquilibres mondiaux

JACKSON HOLE, WYOMING – Cette année à Jackson Hole, la politique monétaire n’a pas explicitement constitué la priorité majeure de la conférence de la Banque fédérale de réserve de Kansas City, qui réunit les plus grands banquiers centraux de la planète. Le discours d’ouverture prononcé par la présidente de la Fed, Janet Yellen, a en effet mis l’accent sur les changements de politiques réglementaires observés depuis la crise financière mondiale de 2008, tandis que le président de la Banque centrale européenne, Mario Draghi, s’est attardé pendant le déjeuner sur la nécessité de poursuivre les réformes en Europe, afin de soutenir la récente reprise économique de la zone euro.
Ce sont davantage le commerce et la finance à l’international – principales forces qui façonnent les perspectives économiques et les conditions des marchés financiers avec lesquels se battent les banquiers centraux – qui ont occupé le devant de la scène. S’agissant des effets de la mondialisation du commerce des biens et services, les discussions ont insisté sur le coût du chômage domestique, des salaires et des inégalités. Sur le plan de la finance, elles ont principalement concerné les flux de capitaux internationaux et les déséquilibres mondiaux.
À cet égard, le vieil adage s’applique : plus les choses changent, plus elles restent les mêmes. Depuis près de quatre décennies, les États-Unis demeurent un importateur net de capitaux en provenance du reste du monde.
De l’entame du siècle dernier jusqu’au début des années 1980, les États-Unis ont rarement enregistré un déficit de leur balance courante extérieure (voir graphique). La balance courante reflète l’équilibre épargne/investissement d’une économie. Lorsque l’épargne dépasse l’investissement, il en résulte un excédent de balance courante, auquel cas l’économie concernée devient un prêteur pour le reste du monde. Après être sortis de la Première Guerre mondiale en tant que grande puissance mondiale, les États-Unis sont devenus un fournisseur net de capitaux pour les autres pays de la planète.
Balances courantes, réelles et prévues (2017-2022) : États-Unis, Chine et Allemagne
(en % du PIB)
Sources : Statistiques historiques des États-Unis, Rapport économique du président, Perspectives de l’économie mondiale du FMI.
En 1987, l’économiste C. Fred Bergsten a été parmi les premiers à souligner l’entrée des déséquilibres mondiaux en territoire inconnu. « Les États-Unis, pays créateur du système économique d’après-guerre, et berceau de la principale monnaie mondiale », écrit-il, « sont devenus la plus grande nation débitrice que l’humanité ait jamais connue – une zone rouge qui perdurera au moins jusqu’aux années 1990. Le Japon, largement considéré comme un pays en voie de développement il y a seulement une génération, est quant à lui devenu de loin le plus grand pays créditeur – et son accumulation massive d’actifs étrangers continuera d’augmenter aussi rapidement et aussi considérablement que l’on peut le prédire. »
Le Japon a ainsi été désigné comme un coupable tout particulier de l’explosion des déséquilibres mondiaux, dans la mesure où son excédent de balance courante a atteint 4 % de son PIB en 1986, pendant que la Banque du Japon amassait des niveaux record de titres du Trésor américain. Le Japon a adopté des plafonds « volontaires » sur certaines exportations vers les États-Unis et a, en vertu des accords du Plaza de fin 1985, contribué à orchestrer la réévaluation du yen par rapport au dollar.
À la fin des années 1980, le yen s’est renforcé, les bulles japonaises d’actifs immobiliers et de titres ont éclaté, et le taux de croissance du Japon s’est effondré. À peu près à la même période, la Corée du Sud a temporairement émergé en tant que principale coupable du déficit commercial des États-Unis. En 1987-1988, l’excédent de balance courante de la Corée du Sud a en effet dépassé 6 % du PIB, l’augmentation de son épargne extérieure ayant souvent été décrite comme permise par une manipulation monétaire.
Des accusations similaires ont visé la Chine, qui, grâce à une spectaculaire croissance fondée sur les exportations, à ses achats publics record d’actifs américains, et à son taux de change fixe (ou semi-fixe), demeure aujourd’hui au cœur des discussions sur les déséquilibres mondiaux. Effectivement, certains éléments de preuve soutiennent les affirmations selon lesquelles la manipulation monétaire et les pratiques commerciales déloyales auraient été les principaux moteurs du pays, au moins pendant plusieurs sous-périodes.
L’excédent de balance courante de la Chine a cependant diminué plus rapidement que l’avait anticipé le Fonds monétaire international et de nombreux prévisionnistes. Après s’être élevé jusqu’à près de 10 % du PIB au cours de la période 2006-2008, cet excédent extérieur oscille actuellement entre 1 et 2 %. Par ailleurs, malgré une certaine modération au premier trimestre de cette année, la fuite des capitaux privés en dehors de Chine se poursuit.
Intéressons-nous à l’Allemagne. Tandis que s’étiole l’excédent de balance courante de la Chine, celui de l’Allemagne atteint actuellement des niveaux record (voir graphique). Le discours du président américain Donald Trump selon lequel ces excédents seraient le produit dérivé de pratiques commerciales déloyales sonne profondément creux. Et dans la mesure où l’Allemagne ne dispose pas de sa propre monnaie, il serait également déraisonnable d’affirmer qu’elle bénéficierait d’une manipulation monétaire (bien que les politiques d’assouplissement quantitatif de la BCE aient été évoquées dans ce contexte).
Bien que l’Allemagne se démarque par son envergure, elle n’est en aucun cas la seule économie développée à maintenir un excédent extérieur conséquent. En 2017, l’Autriche, le Danemark, l’Irlande, le Japon, le Luxembourg, les Pays-Bas, la Norvège, la Suède et la Suisse enregistrent en effet d’importants excédents de balance courante par rapport à leur PIB respectif. C’est également le cas d’autres économies asiatiques.
Les États-Unis enregistrent des déficits chroniques de balance courante depuis près de deux générations. Le fait de pointer du doigt les pays excédentaires commence à devenir obsolète. Au fil des discussions de Jackson Hole, un participant m’a demandé si une pression internationale pouvait être exercée sur les pays excédentaires afin que ceux-ci dépensent davantage et épargnent moins. Lorsque cette même question a été posée aux États-Unis dans leur période excédentaire de la fin de la Seconde Guerre mondiale, l’inquiétude résidant alors dans une pénurie mondiale de dollars, elle a été rejetée sans équivoque.
Les États-Unis ont enregistré des excédents extérieurs au cours de seulement trois des 38 années écoulées depuis 1980. La politique fiscale a favorisé l’endettement des ménages aux dépens de l’épargne, tandis qu’un ralentissement significatif de la productivité affecte aujourd’hui la compétitivité internationale des États-Unis. Comme Ethan Ilzetzky, Kenneth Rogoff et moi-même l’avons documenté, en raison d’une absence d’alternative, le statut du dollar en tant que principale monnaie de réserve mondiale demeure incontesté, ce qui facilite pour les États-Unis la poursuite du financement de leurs déficits de balance courante. Le fait que cette démarche se trouve facilitée ne signifie pas pour autant qu’il s’agisse d’une bonne idée.
Traduit de l’anglais par Martin Morel
Comment Commented Mauricio Duran-Loriga
When the reserve currency status changes hoods, it is the creditors who get a miserable day. The debtor has consumed all the goods financed through the exorbitant privilege, and will never return nor the goods, neither the money.
Until the US dollar is replaced as reserve currency, the US consumerism can still grow several orders of magnitude from today's levels... Read more
Comment Commented Paul Daley
National income accounting (the savings/investment balance) will only take you so far in analyzing the effect of swollen balance sheets, debt accumulation and inflated asset prices on the US economy. Tax policy that encourages debt and rewards speculation on asset prices (through low capital gains taxes) is part of the problem, but so is the consistent asset price support provided by monetary policy over the past 35 years. The US has simply been funding the rapid expansion of balance sheets (both public and private) on a much more slowly growing income base. That has to stop. The only question is whether we will bring it to a halt deliberately through obvious tax and monetary policy changes, or invite a crash. Read more
Comment Commented Rick Puglisi
The US should tax official foreign reserves that finance trade deficits. This tax would restore balance, reduce govt deficits, improve wage growth, and still promote trade without targeting an industry or country. Of course, the currency manipulators and elite who exploit the average person are opposed to this. The current system fosters political control in the surplus countries and the US foolishly compensates with housing bubbles, govt deficits, and low rates. Read more
Comment Commented David Punabantu
Imbalances in global trade will always exist because global trade is not anchored to the tenets of supply and demand as propounded by Adam Smith. Two levels of global trade violate the free trade dogma. The first is the IMF fixed cross rates. The fixed cross rates do not reflect actual currency liquidities of money markets. A country like China and Japan to Argentina, to Germany all have the same cross rate. Does this imply that the nation's have the same exact liquidity day in and day out and trade levels to give the exact exchange rate that exists between the US and UK? On the February 16th 2017 the Indian Rupee traded at INR0.01495 per US$1, while the Sterling pound was at INR0.01199 per £1, giving a IMF cross rate of 1.24. The Japanese Yen on the same date stood at JPY¥0.008782 per US$1 and JPY¥0.007033 per £1 giving a cross rate of 1.24. The Canadian dollar also on the same day had CAD$0.76569 per US$1 and CAD$0.61420 per £1 to give 1.24 as it's IMF fixed cross rate. The Chinese Yuan against the US dollar stood at CNY¥0.145541 per US$1, and CNY¥0.116789 per £1, on the same day to give a IMF cross rate of 1.24. The Mexican Pesos, Brazilian Real, South African Rand, on the same day like all currencies across the world had 1.24 as the IMF cross rate fixed on the US dollar and Sterling pound. It is here the issue of deficits and surpluses manifest. Central bankers need to move from the IMF fixed cross rate system to Free Floating Cross Rates.The picture that emerges, in a free floating cross rate system for example, may see Germany having trade surplus with Greece as it uses Drachas to convert into D marks to buy German goods. This creates an exchange rate of Dp1,000 per DM1 as Greece uses her Dracha to purchase D marks, Germany's national currency to buy German goods. Germany buys very little from Greece in relation to what Germany exports to Greece.
To this, Greece uses the purchased German Marks to buy German goods against which Germany accumulates Drachas in its market as the Fund as noted in Article I of the Fund Agreement is, “to assist in the establishment of a [multilateral] system of payments in respect of current transactions between nations.”
Although the exchange rate in Germany for the Franc based on Germany's market liquidity may be DM8 per Franc, in Greece it may well be Dp200 per Franc as Greece trades more with the France than Germany.
If a citizen in Germany wanted to import an iphone from the France pegged at Fr500, it would be cheaper to buy the iphone via Greece, but this would in turn affect market liquidities in both the Germany and Greece money markets and hence exchange rates as exchange arbitrage operations occur.
The Fr500 iphone in Germany in D marks terms based on its DM8 per Franc rate would cost DM4,000, but through Greece the cost of the iphone would be Dp100,000 at Dp200 per Franc, being through Germany's D mark/Dracha exchange rate at Dp1,000 per D mark be worth DM100, which is equal in Francs based on Germany's Franc/D mark exchange rate at Fr12.50.
At Fr12.50 per iphone the France would be on an equal footing to deal with another country called China with its cheap exports unless China’s cross-rates are lower in the countries China/ Germany/ France exchange rate configurations.
It would then be a question of quality and finding the best value in currency arbitrage operations.
The France would still get its Fr500 disregardless of the value step up or step down and the problem of external disequilibrium is addressed provided each country settled its exports in its national currencies.
The second issue that defines a free market involves free access to the market. Currently the London Metal Exchange that handles 90 percent of the world's non ferrous metals only allows the US dollar, the Japanese Yen, the Euro, the Sterling pound and in 2015 the Chinese Reminbi to buy all of the mineral wealth that the world produces. Yet how then do other currencies participate in the supply and demand system? According to Adam Smith market doctrine is based on supply and demand. The underlying axiom is country X produces good X and is bought by currency X belonging to country X. If country Y wanted good X it has to change its currency Y into currency X to buy good X. That is why a Euro cannot directly buy goods from the US until it is changed into a US dollar hence Exchange Rate. But for Africa, Latin America, Asia that is not the case as seen in the London Metal Exchange. Africa's, Latin America's, Asia's mineral wealth on the LME that handles most of the world's non ferrous metals only allows the US dollar, the Sterling pound, the Japanese Yen, the Euro to buy Africa's, Latin America's, Asia's mineral wealth adding that wealth to the US dollar and the LME accepted Currencies. In 2015 the Chinese reminibi was added to the list while African, Latin America, and Asian currencies minus China and Japan are banned in this so called age of free markets and trade liberalisation. Trade liberalisation and free markets for whom?
The world economy is far from being free in its current state and deficits and surpluses are symptoms of a command economy built on fixed cross rates and selected currencies that are only allowed to participate in global trade. Free floating cross rates and currency convertibility determined by price is what is lacking in global trade. The China economic miracle is seen in A book " An outline of Money" by Crowther in that “if a purchaser is someone who want D-marks in order to pay for German exports, the fact that he can get his marks cheap is equivalent to a reduction in the price of exports; it will stimulate sale in exactly the same way as an ordinary depreciation of the exchange rate” China's cheapness factor is what has created the Chinese miracle. That miracle can equally belong to the US. In other words the price of the US dollar would vary from market to market and from time to time in a free floating cross rate system and allowing exports be paid in the country's currency of which exports originate in line with the supply and demand doctrine. That is the meaning of surpluses and deficits and it's manifestation in this current economic set up. Surpluses and deficits exist as currency values and trade levels vary from place to place and time to time but allowing individuals to take advantage of the "cheapness factor" as China has done through currency arbitrage in a free floating system would stimulate sales and economic growth as real value manifests.
Read more
