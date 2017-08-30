4

La persistance des déséquilibres mondiaux

JACKSON HOLE, WYOMING – Cette année à Jackson Hole, la politique monétaire n’a pas explicitement constitué la priorité majeure de la conférence de la Banque fédérale de réserve de Kansas City, qui réunit les plus grands banquiers centraux de la planète. Le discours d’ouverture prononcé par la présidente de la Fed, Janet Yellen, a en effet mis l’accent sur les changements de politiques réglementaires observés depuis la crise financière mondiale de 2008, tandis que le président de la Banque centrale européenne, Mario Draghi, s’est attardé pendant le déjeuner sur la nécessité de poursuivre les réformes en Europe, afin de soutenir la récente reprise économique de la zone euro.

Ce sont davantage le commerce et la finance à l’international – principales forces qui façonnent les perspectives économiques et les conditions des marchés financiers avec lesquels se battent les banquiers centraux – qui ont occupé le devant de la scène. S’agissant des effets de la mondialisation du commerce des biens et services, les discussions ont insisté sur le coût du chômage domestique, des salaires et des inégalités. Sur le plan de la finance, elles ont principalement concerné les flux de capitaux internationaux et les déséquilibres mondiaux.

À cet égard, le vieil adage s’applique : plus les choses changent, plus elles restent les mêmes. Depuis près de quatre décennies, les États-Unis demeurent un importateur net de capitaux en provenance du reste du monde.

De l’entame du siècle dernier jusqu’au début des années 1980, les États-Unis ont rarement enregistré un déficit de leur balance courante extérieure (voir graphique). La balance courante reflète l’équilibre épargne/investissement d’une économie. Lorsque l’épargne dépasse l’investissement, il en résulte un excédent de balance courante, auquel cas l’économie concernée devient un prêteur pour le reste du monde. Après être sortis de la Première Guerre mondiale en tant que grande puissance mondiale, les États-Unis sont devenus un fournisseur net de capitaux pour les autres pays de la planète.

Balances courantes, réelles et prévues (2017-2022) : États-Unis, Chine et Allemagne
(en % du PIB)

current account balances

Sources : Statistiques historiques des États-Unis, Rapport économique du président, Perspectives de l’économie mondiale du FMI.

En 1987, l’économiste C. Fred Bergsten a été parmi les premiers à souligner l’entrée des déséquilibres mondiaux en territoire inconnu. « Les États-Unis, pays créateur du système économique d’après-guerre, et berceau de la principale monnaie mondiale », écrit-il, « sont devenus la plus grande nation débitrice que l’humanité ait jamais connue – une zone rouge qui perdurera au moins jusqu’aux années 1990. Le Japon, largement considéré comme un pays en voie de développement il y a seulement une génération, est quant à lui devenu de loin le plus grand pays créditeur – et son accumulation massive d’actifs étrangers continuera d’augmenter aussi rapidement et aussi considérablement que l’on peut le prédire. »

Le Japon a ainsi été désigné comme un coupable tout particulier de l’explosion des déséquilibres mondiaux, dans la mesure où son excédent de balance courante a atteint 4 % de son PIB en 1986, pendant que la Banque du Japon amassait des niveaux record de titres du Trésor américain. Le Japon a adopté des plafonds « volontaires » sur certaines exportations vers les États-Unis et a, en vertu des accords du Plaza de fin 1985, contribué à orchestrer la réévaluation du yen par rapport au dollar.

À la fin des années 1980, le yen s’est renforcé, les bulles japonaises d’actifs immobiliers et de titres ont éclaté, et le taux de croissance du Japon s’est effondré. À peu près à la même période, la Corée du Sud a temporairement émergé en tant que principale coupable du déficit commercial des États-Unis. En 1987-1988, l’excédent de balance courante de la Corée du Sud a en effet dépassé 6 % du PIB, l’augmentation de son épargne extérieure ayant souvent été décrite comme permise par une manipulation monétaire.

Des accusations similaires ont visé la Chine, qui, grâce à une spectaculaire croissance fondée sur les exportations, à ses achats publics record d’actifs américains, et à son taux de change fixe (ou semi-fixe), demeure aujourd’hui au cœur des discussions sur les déséquilibres mondiaux. Effectivement, certains éléments de preuve soutiennent les affirmations selon lesquelles la manipulation monétaire et les pratiques commerciales déloyales auraient été les principaux moteurs du pays, au moins pendant plusieurs sous-périodes.

L’excédent de balance courante de la Chine a cependant diminué plus rapidement que l’avait anticipé le Fonds monétaire international et de nombreux prévisionnistes. Après s’être élevé jusqu’à près de 10 % du PIB au cours de la période 2006-2008, cet excédent extérieur oscille actuellement entre 1 et 2 %. Par ailleurs, malgré une certaine modération au premier trimestre de cette année, la fuite des capitaux privés en dehors de Chine se poursuit.

Intéressons-nous à l’Allemagne. Tandis que s’étiole l’excédent de balance courante de la Chine, celui de l’Allemagne atteint actuellement des niveaux record (voir graphique). Le discours du président américain Donald Trump selon lequel ces excédents seraient le produit dérivé de pratiques commerciales déloyales sonne profondément creux. Et dans la mesure où l’Allemagne ne dispose pas de sa propre monnaie, il serait également déraisonnable d’affirmer qu’elle bénéficierait d’une manipulation monétaire (bien que les politiques d’assouplissement quantitatif de la BCE aient été évoquées dans ce contexte).

Bien que l’Allemagne se démarque par son envergure, elle n’est en aucun cas la seule économie développée à maintenir un excédent extérieur conséquent. En 2017, l’Autriche, le Danemark, l’Irlande, le Japon, le Luxembourg, les Pays-Bas, la Norvège, la Suède et la Suisse enregistrent en effet d’importants excédents de balance courante par rapport à leur PIB respectif. C’est également le cas d’autres économies asiatiques.

Les États-Unis enregistrent des déficits chroniques de balance courante depuis près de deux générations. Le fait de pointer du doigt les pays excédentaires commence à devenir obsolète. Au fil des discussions de Jackson Hole, un participant m’a demandé si une pression internationale pouvait être exercée sur les pays excédentaires afin que ceux-ci dépensent davantage et épargnent moins. Lorsque cette même question a été posée aux États-Unis dans leur période excédentaire de la fin de la Seconde Guerre mondiale, l’inquiétude résidant alors dans une pénurie mondiale de dollars, elle a été rejetée sans équivoque.

Les États-Unis ont enregistré des excédents extérieurs au cours de seulement trois des 38 années écoulées depuis 1980. La politique fiscale a favorisé l’endettement des ménages aux dépens de l’épargne, tandis qu’un ralentissement significatif de la productivité affecte aujourd’hui la compétitivité internationale des États-Unis. Comme Ethan Ilzetzky, Kenneth Rogoff et moi-même l’avons documenté, en raison d’une absence d’alternative, le statut du dollar en tant que principale monnaie de réserve mondiale demeure incontesté, ce qui facilite pour les États-Unis la poursuite du financement de leurs déficits de balance courante. Le fait que cette démarche se trouve facilitée ne signifie pas pour autant qu’il s’agisse d’une bonne idée.

Traduit de l’anglais par Martin Morel