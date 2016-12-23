15

当领导人真实地对待他们的谎言时

河内—委内瑞拉国内支付危机与北美自由贸易协定之死有什么关系？美国当选总统唐纳德·特朗普的下任商务部长提名人威尔伯·罗斯（Wilbur Ross）宣布美国将退出北美自由贸易协定。特朗普和查韦斯主义体制与真相之间都有一种奇怪的关系，这就是这两件看似风马牛不相及的事情之间的联系。

所有政府都会撒谎。一些政府相信自己的谎言。但当政府为了圆谎而采取行动时，就会带来危险。委内瑞拉总统马杜罗的政府就陷入了这个陷阱，而罗斯所宣布的退出NAFTA的决定背后似乎也是这一逻辑。

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

许多观察家注意到特朗普和马杜罗的前任、已故的查韦斯之间的相似之处，尽管在政治谱系上，他们两人代表着两个极端。但我们的大脑天然能够发现模式。幼儿只要看到一些例子，就能学会“猫”这个概念。即使是成年人，也根据我们无法真正定义的概念分类事物。1964年，美国最高法院法官波特·斯图尔特（Potter Stewart）给出了如今众所周知的下流的标准：“看到就明白了。”

查韦斯（2013年逝世）和特朗普之间的联系显然是真的。查韦斯，以及随后的马杜罗，所采取的政策让委内瑞拉岌岌可危：挥霍、征没、价格和外汇管制，以及肆无忌惮地从海外借钱。全球资本市场在2013年就对委内瑞拉失去了信心，再加上2014年石油价格大跌，导致这些政策不可持续，将经济推向了混乱。

面临萧条的经济，马杜罗决定将责任全部推卸给美国及其委内瑞拉爪牙所掀起的经济战。其关键点是这场想象的战争最后成为政府决策的出发点。危机的每一个症候都被说成是敌人破坏的结果。短缺是投机客囤积居奇所致。通货膨胀是为富不仁的商人价格欺诈的结果。货币贬值幕后黑手是一个报道汇率的网站。很多人因为这些指控被诉诸法庭和入狱。

在管理危机时，马杜罗没有批准发行更高面额钞票，因为这等于是承认委内瑞拉存在高通胀。最高面额钞票——100玻利瓦尔纸币——在2008年引入时价值46.5美元，如今只值0.03美元，买点小东西都得用到一大捆钞票。

银行外持有的钞票和硬币存量价值从2012年的人均150美元下降到这个月初的不到6美元。而钞票短缺——部分原因是供应价值如此低的货币非常困难——让委内瑞拉人深感不安，以至于政府终于采取了行动。

按照马杜罗的说法，问题很简单：钞票被有中央情报局资金支持的黑帮偷运出境。为了打击黑帮，马杜罗取消了这些钞票的法币地位，持有者只有72小时时间去银行兑换。为了防止黑帮在这段时间里将钱从国外运回国内，委内瑞拉与哥伦比亚和巴西的边境也被关闭。

这造成了难以名状的混乱。在委内瑞拉人民喜迎圣诞之际，他们发现自己没钱买任何东西。没人愿意接受他们的100玻利瓦尔钞票，银行也没有钞票可用于与公众手里的旧钞票兑换。没有银行账户的人——主要是穷人——失去了手头仅有的一点钱。支付系统瘫痪，国家陷入一片混乱。

现在来看NAFTA。特朗普让很多人相信，NAFTA是美国签署过的最糟糕的贸易协议。这个协议是由“十足的蠢货”谈成的，他说。数百万美国工作岗位流失到了墨西哥，导致美国人民蒙受损失。在竞选期间，缺少优质制造业岗位显然是个主要“痛点”；但在指责墨西哥之前，让我们先核实一下事实。

1993年，即NAFTA生效的前一年，墨西哥制造业增加值只相当于美国制造业的7.7%。到2014年，该数字上升到10%，相当于500亿美元收益。美国平均每工人生产率大约为150,000美元，如果墨西哥制造业的收益全部都归因于NAFTA，就相当于333,000个美国工作岗位，还不到总就业岗位的400分之一。

同一时期，美国制造业增加值增长9,720亿美元，是墨西哥收益的19倍多。与2.1万亿美元的美国制造业增加值相比，墨西哥的500亿美元只是九牛一毛。美国还从NAFTA中获得了其他好处，比如对墨出口增加和墨西哥输入品竞争力提高所带来的更多的就业岗位。

同样在1993—2014年期间，工业就业占总就业比例在美国下降8%，日本下降8.5%，德国下降9.8%，但肯定没有流入墨西哥。显然，美国所失去的工业就业在日本和德国也都失去了，并且这些就业也不在墨西哥。

Fake news or real views Learn More

特朗普可以让锈带选民相信“他们的”岗位在墨西哥。但如果他真的相信这一点，那么在人民发现真相之前将会发生巨大的伤害。退出NAFTA的传言的一个后果是，自选举结果出台以来墨西哥比索已经贬值了14%左右。该幅度要大于美国退出NAFTA后可能向墨西哥征收的关税税率。

靠谎言前进是人类的一个弱点。但如果你像查韦斯、马杜罗和特朗普一样认真对待你说的话，情况将变得更加糟糕。