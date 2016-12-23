Cuando los líderes son fieles a sus mentiras

HANOI – ¿Qué tienen en común la crisis de pagos en Venezuela y el fin del Tratado de Libre Comercio de América del Norte anunciado por Wilbur Ross, el próximo Secretario de Comercio de Estados Unidos escogido por el presidente electo Donald Trump? Estos dos eventos aparentemente tan dispares están ligados por la extraña relación con la verdad que parecen compartir tanto Trump como el régimen chavista.
Todos los gobiernos mienten. Unos pocos creen sus propias mentiras. Pero las cosas se ponen peligrosas cuando actúan con el objeto de atenerse plenamente a sus mentiras. Esta es la trampa en que ha caído el gobierno del presidente venezolano Nicolás Maduro, y parece ser la lógica en que se funda la decisión articulada por Ross de abandonar el NAFTA.
Muchos observadores han notado similitudes entre Trump y el fallecido Hugo Chávez, predecesor de Maduro, aunque representan polos opuestos del espectro político. Sin embargo, nuestros cerebros están diseñados para identificar patrones. Los niños pequeños aprenden el concepto de gato después de ver tan solo unos pocos ejemplares. Incluso los adultos clasifican las cosas en base a conceptos que realmente no pueden definir. En 1964, el juez de la Corte Suprema de Estados Unidos Potter Stewart expuso su ahora famoso criterio para decidir sobre la obscenidad: "La reconozco cuando la veo".
Ello ciertamente parece válido con respecto a la conexión entre Chávez (quien falleció en 2013) y Trump. Chávez, y luego Maduro, adoptaron políticas que dejaron a Venezuela en una posición muy débil: gastos públicos exorbitantes, expropiaciones, controles cambiarios y de precios, y un temerario endeudamiento externo. Los mercados de capital globales perdieron su confianza en Venezuela en 2013, y el precio del petróleo se desplomó en 2014, con lo cual dichas políticas pasaron a ser insostenibles e hicieron que la economía cayera en picada.
Enfrentando una economía en declive, Maduro decidió echarle la culpa a una guerra económica librada en su contra por Estados Unidos y sus secuaces locales. El punto crucial es que esta guerra imaginaria acabó siendo la base lógica de las decisiones gubernamentales. Cada síntoma de la crisis se transformó en la consecuencia de una acción emprendida por el enemigo. La escasez fue resultado del acaparamiento por parte de especuladores. La inflación se produjo a causa de los precios excesivos cobrados por empresarios inescrupulosos. La depreciación de la moneda fue impulsada por un sitio web que informaba sobre el tipo de cambio. Y hay muchas personas que han sido enjuiciadas y encarceladas en base a estos postulados.
En su manejo de la crisis, Maduro se negó a autorizar la emisión de billetes de denominaciones más altas, lo que habría constituido un reconocimiento de la alta inflación que ha aquejado al país. El valor del billete de 100 bolívares, el de mayor denominación, que era de US$46,5 cuando se lo introdujo en 2008, cayó a apenas US$0,03, con lo que hasta los pagos pequeños requieren montañas de billetes.
El valor de la cantidad de billetes y monedas en poder del público ha bajado de alrededor de US$150 per cápita en 2012, a menos de US$6 a principios de este mes. Y esta escasez de billetes –causada en parte por la dificultad de suministrar tanta moneda corriente de tan poco valor– molestó de tal manera a los venezolanos que el gobierno finalmente tuvo que actuar.
Según Maduro, el problema era claro: mafias financiadas por la CIA estaban sacando los billetes del país. Para destruir a las mafias, Maduro decretó que los billetes de 100 bolívares dejarían de ser moneda de curso legal y que sus tenedores tendrían solo 72 horas para cambiarlos en los bancos. Y para evitar que durante este plazo las mafias devolvieran el dinero que tenían en el exterior, cerró las fronteras con Colombia y Brasil.
Es difícil describir el caos que se produjo. Justo cuando los venezolanos se estaban preparando para la Navidad, se encontraron con que no tenían dinero para pagar nada. Nadie quería aceptar sus billetes de 100 bolívares, y los bancos no tenían billetes para cambiar los que el público estaba entregando. Los ciudadanos sin cuenta bancaria, en su mayoría los pobres, perdieron lo poco que tenían. El sistema de pagos se desmoronó y el caos se desató en el país.
Ahora consideremos el NAFTA. Trump convenció a muchos votantes de que este era el peor acuerdo comercial que Estados Unidos jamás había suscrito. Según afirmó, el tratado había sido negociado por "gente realmente estúpida". Millones de puestos de trabajo pasaron de Estados Unidos a México, perjudicando a los estadounidenses. La falta de buenos empleos en el sector manufacturero claramente fue una queja importante durante la campaña presidencial, pero comprobemos los hechos antes de culpar a México y el NAFTA.
En 1993, el último año previo a que entrara en vigor el NAFTA, el valor agregado de la manufactura mexicana era equivalente a solo el 7,7% de la estadounidense. Para 2014, había subido a alrededor del 10% del nivel estadounidense, un aumento que representa cerca de US$50 mil millones. Como en Estados Unidos la productividad promedio de un trabajador es cercana a los US$150.000, si el aumento de la manufactura mexicana se atribuye exclusivamente al NAFTA, ello representa alrededor de 333.000 puestos de trabajo estadounidenses, o menos de uno de cada 400 empleos en Estados Unidos.
En el mismo periodo, el valor agregado de la manufactura estadounidense aumentó en US$972 mil millones, más de 19 veces el aumento mexicano. En comparación con los US$2.100 billones de valor agregado de la manufactura estadounidense, los US$50 mil millones de México representan un monto insignificante. Y es posible que Estados Unidos haya recibido otros beneficios debidos al tratado, como un mayor número de puestos de trabajo, gracias a un incremento en las exportaciones a México e insumos mexicanos más competitivos.
En el mismo periodo 1993-2014, el porcentaje de empleo en el sector industrial en relación al empleo total, se redujo en 8% en Estados Unidos, 8,5% en Japón y 9,8% en Alemania, pero apenas se alteró en México. Claramente, los puestos de trabajo que han dejado de existir en el sector industrial en Estados Unidos, también faltan en Japón y Alemania, y estos no se encuentran en México.
Es posible que Trump haya convencido a los votantes del sector industrial en decadencia del oeste medio de que sus puestos de trabajo están en México. Pero si realmente lo cree, se producirán daños graves antes de que la gente descubra la verdad. Como consecuencia de lo que se ha dicho sobre el retiro de Estados Unidos del NAFTA, el peso mexicano ha perdido cerca del 14% de su valor desde que se supo el resultado de las elecciones. Esta depreciación es más alta que los posibles aranceles que Estados Unidos impondría a los productos mexicanos si abandonara el NAFTA.
Mentir para salir adelante es una debilidad del ser humano. Pero se transforma en algo mucho peor cuando, como Chávez, Maduro y Trump, uno se atiene fielmente a su palabra.
Traducción del inglés de Ana María Velasco
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (15)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
Chaveznomics was/is a failure. NAFTA was/is a failure. Hausmann dutifully opposes the former and provides the usual hagiography for the latter. Why? Because he is a neoliberal. Of course, neoliberalism is one of the decisive failures of our era. However, like the Gold Standard of the pre-WWII it has the usual religious fervor behind it. Read more
Comment Commented Karl Barber
Comparisons between the arguments against Nafta with misguided policies of Maduro Are a big stretch of reality. It would be more useful for Dr. Hausmann to criticize the "lies" offered by Dr. Rodrik on this very sight. See, for example, from his recent article blaming other economists and policy makers: "They have consistently minimized distributional concerns, even though it is now clear that the distributional impact of, say, the North American Free Trade Agreement or China’s entry into the World Trade Organization were significant for the most directly affected communities in the United States."
So, who is lying here? Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
Elsewhere in PS, we can read "The Crisis of Market Fundamentalism". Clearly, Hausmann hasn't gotten the memo. Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
Wouldn't the headline, of believing one's own PR materials, also apply as much to entering structures such as NAFTA TPP etc, as to exiting them?
With the value added, that increase is in large part because of reduced labor cost, isn't it? seems a touch deceptive. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
PB, Every trade deal in the last 30 years has been sold as a "job creator" with "new export jobs" just waiting to appear. Every trade deal in the last 30 years has failed and produced job losses, higher trade deficits, unemployment, etc. Just the facts sadly. Does Hausmann know this? Does he care? Probably, Yes and Yes. For the plutocracy, job losses and unemployment are the goal, not a side effect. Read more
Comment Commented Armin Schmidt
I want to offer two things here, that shall make lies more bearable:
-a vision for the world and the next years and
-a brief plan to get there.
Both belong to a brief theory and are found in my account's bio. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
This is absurd. Chavez has ascended to heaven or descended to location unknown and Trump has yet to be seated on the throne. Venezuelan has nothing but low price crude oil and cannot even supply toilet paper to wipe its citizens backsides - other than banknotes - whilst the USA has most of a continent and technology. I dont like Trump one bit but to compare anything American with Venezuelan is ridiculous. Just look at food, Venezuela is struggling to feed its citizens and the USA exports grain. You need a reality check Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
This one isn't hard. Before NAFTA, the U.S. was a prosperous nation with a strong economy (and balanced trade). Since NAFTA, all but the plutocracy have struggled. Jobs, wages, trade, families, communities, etc. have all declined. Of course, the cosmopolitan elite have thrived. They, and they alone, count. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
See "Fast Track to Lost Jobs and Lower Wages "
"Between 1993 (before NAFTA took effect) and 2013, the U.S. trade deficit with Mexico and Canada increased from $17.0 billion to $177.2 billion, displacing more than 850,000 U.S. jobs. Growing trade deficits and job displacement, especially between the United States and Mexico, were the result of a surge in outsourcing of production by U.S. and other foreign investors. The rise in outsourcing was fueled, in turn, by a surge in foreign direct investment (FDI) into Mexico, which increased by more than 150 percent in the post-NAFTA period.
KORUS took effect in March 2012. Between 2011 and 2014, U.S. exports to Korea increased by about $1 billion, but imports have increased by $13 billion, so the trade deficit has increased by nearly $12 billion. This growing trade deficit with Korea has cost more than 75,000 U.S. jobs.
Then there is China, until now a part of the biggest trade and investment deal of all. In 2000, President Bill Clinton claimed that the agreement then being negotiated to allow China into the World Trade Organization (WTO) would create “a win-win result for both countries.” Exports to China “now support hundreds of thousands of American jobs,” and these figures “can grow substantially with the new access to the Chinese market the WTO agreement creates,” he said.
Between 2001, when China came into the WTO, and 2013 the U.S. trade deficit with China increased $240 billion. These growing trade deficits eliminated 3.2 million U.S. jobs. China became the third largest recipient of FDI in the world, which fueled the growth of thousands of new manufacturing plants that generated exports to the United States and other markets." Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
From "NAFTA at 20: One Million U.S. Jobs Lost, Higher Income Inequality"
"My New Year’s celebrations this year were haunted by memories of January 1, 1994 — the day that the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) went into effect. I remember crying that day, thinking about the proud men and women in union halls across America, the Mexican campesinos and the inspiring Canadian activists I had met during the fight against NAFTA, and hoping desperately that our dire predictions would be proved wrong.
They were not. In short order, the damage started. And, we started to document it.
For NAFTA’s unhappy 20th anniversary, Public Citizen has published a report that details the wreckage. Not only did promises made by NAFTA’s proponents not materialize, but many results are exactly the opposite.
Such outcomes include a staggering $181 billion U.S. trade deficit with NAFTA partners Mexico and Canada and the related loss of 1 million net U.S. jobs under NAFTA, growing income inequality, displacement of more than one million Mexican campesino farmers and a doubling of desperate immigration from Mexico, and more than $360 million paid to corporations after “investor-state” tribunal attacks on, and rollbacks of, domestic public interest policies.
The study makes for a blood-boiling read. For instance, we track the specific promises made by U.S. corporations like GE, Chrysler and Caterpillar to create specific numbers of American jobs if NAFTA was approved, and reveal government data showing that instead, they fired U.S. workers and moved operations to Mexico. " Read more
Comment Commented Jeremy Edwards
How do you justify using 'average productivity per US worker of $150k' as the divisor to get to 330,000 jobs, when clearly the average productivity of the jobs that left the USA was much, much less than $150k? That reeks of bs napkin math to facilitate the conclusion you are seeking. You lose all credibility by claiming NAFTA may actually have increased US jobs. Read more
Comment Commented Jeremy Edwards
I'll add that attacking NAFTA was Sander's schtick before it was Trump's. And that the consensus estimates for net job loss as a direct consequence of NAFTA are 682k to 1mios. Hausmann is living in a fantasy world. And what type of joker attacks Trump on NAFTA, given your other options? Please, spare me this drivel in future. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
It's those damned "elites" again... Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
Let's try to be honest for a minute Peter. If you and I didn't consider ourselves in some way "elite," would we be posting our (no doubt genius-level) thoughts here in the comments of Project Syndicate? Why, we may even be crazy -- at least to some degree, with you clearly in the lead -- a characteristic which you seem to count as a necessary precondition to enjoying "elite" status.
I confess that I'm confused as to who, exactly, "the Elite" are -- although God knows enough words have been expended vilifying them. Is Donald Trump "elite?" Why or why not? Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
According to PS, elites are sane and the people (actually just the Trump people) are crazy. Let's see if this is true... The elites believe that
Importing poor people will make America rich (even with a massive welfare state). The elites are crazy.
Diversity is strength. Actually, diversity is weakness. The elites are crazy.
Importing the people who have failed in Europe will be good for America. The elites are crazy.
Gutting the U.S. economy is a good thing along with paying for imports with debt. The elites are crazy.
Shipping the U.S. economy to China is a good idea. The elites are crazy.
Destroying U.S. jobs to raise corporate bonuses is a wonderful idea. The elites are crazy.
Provoking a war with Russia is a good idea. The elites are crazy.
The Middle-East is naturally a bastion of freedom and democracy (with the help of U.S. troops). The elites are crazy.
If the U.S. economy isn't doing well, a housing bubble is just the right medicine. The elites are crazy.
Wall Street traders deserve $ millions per year and bailouts when they fail. The elites are crazy.
Financial deregulation will make us all better off. The elites are crazy.
Income inequality isn't really a problem, as long as the elites profit. The elites are crazy.
Unlimited spending on health care is OK, as long as taxpayers foot the bill. The elites are crazy.
Men and women are really the same, only bigotry makes them appear different. The elites are crazy.
Importing high school dropout adult males from MENA (Middle-East, North Africa) will add some much needed "diversity" to European society - The elites are crazy
The Euro is a sacred and sacrosanct achievement of Europe and can never be questioned - The elites are crazy
"Ever deeper union", "we can do this", "the welcoming society", etc. are the ideals of a better world - The elites are crazy
Austerity, reform, privatization, neoliberalism, etc. will solve the problems of Southern Europe - The elites are crazy
Like it or not, the core ideas of the elites are crazy. Predictably implementing crazy ideas has dragged America down. For a decent book on elite insanity, see "The Blank Slate" by Steven Pinker. Pinker make any number of specific points. However, his ultimate idea is that the dominant ideology of U.S. (and European) elites is a fraud.
Read more
Featured
The Year That Ended an Epoch?
Javier Solana revisits the tumultuous international events of 2016, and surveys the uncertain landscape ahead.
The International Barriers to Trump’s Economic Plan
Mohamed A. El-Erian emphasizes the need for international policy coordination to accelerate the US recovery.
Trump’s Global Strength
Andrew Sheng & Xiao Geng consider what the world can expect from a US president-elect who has been consistently underestimated.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air: The Super Germ Threat
In the latest edition of PS On Air , Jim O’Neill discusses how to beat antimicrobial resistance, which threatens millions of lives, with Gavekal Dragonomics’ Anatole Kaletsky and Leonardo Maisano of Il Sole 24 Ore.