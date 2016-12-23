15

Cuando los líderes son fieles a sus mentiras

HANOI – ¿Qué tienen en común la crisis de pagos en Venezuela y el fin del Tratado de Libre Comercio de América del Norte anunciado por Wilbur Ross, el próximo Secretario de Comercio de Estados Unidos escogido por el presidente electo Donald Trump? Estos dos eventos aparentemente tan dispares están ligados por la extraña relación con la verdad que parecen compartir tanto Trump como el régimen chavista.

Todos los gobiernos mienten. Unos pocos creen sus propias mentiras. Pero las cosas se ponen peligrosas cuando actúan con el objeto de atenerse plenamente a sus mentiras. Esta es la trampa en que ha caído el gobierno del presidente venezolano Nicolás Maduro, y parece ser la lógica en que se funda la decisión articulada por Ross de abandonar el NAFTA.

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

Muchos observadores han notado similitudes entre Trump y el fallecido Hugo Chávez, predecesor de Maduro, aunque representan polos opuestos del espectro político. Sin embargo, nuestros cerebros están diseñados para identificar patrones. Los niños pequeños aprenden el concepto de gato después de ver tan solo unos pocos ejemplares. Incluso los adultos clasifican las cosas en base a conceptos que realmente no pueden definir. En 1964, el juez de la Corte Suprema de Estados Unidos Potter Stewart expuso su ahora famoso criterio para decidir sobre la obscenidad: "La reconozco cuando la veo".

Ello ciertamente parece válido con respecto a la conexión entre Chávez (quien falleció en 2013) y Trump. Chávez, y luego Maduro, adoptaron políticas que dejaron a Venezuela en una posición muy débil: gastos públicos exorbitantes, expropiaciones, controles cambiarios y de precios, y un temerario endeudamiento externo. Los mercados de capital globales perdieron su confianza en Venezuela en 2013, y el precio del petróleo se desplomó en 2014, con lo cual dichas políticas pasaron a ser insostenibles e hicieron que la economía cayera en picada.

Enfrentando una economía en declive, Maduro decidió echarle la culpa a una guerra económica librada en su contra por Estados Unidos y sus secuaces locales. El punto crucial es que esta guerra imaginaria acabó siendo la base lógica de las decisiones gubernamentales. Cada síntoma de la crisis se transformó en la consecuencia de una acción emprendida por el enemigo. La escasez fue resultado del acaparamiento por parte de especuladores. La inflación se produjo a causa de los precios excesivos cobrados por empresarios inescrupulosos. La depreciación de la moneda fue impulsada por un sitio web que informaba sobre el tipo de cambio. Y hay muchas personas que han sido enjuiciadas y encarceladas en base a estos postulados.

En su manejo de la crisis, Maduro se negó a autorizar la emisión de billetes de denominaciones más altas, lo que habría constituido un reconocimiento de la alta inflación que ha aquejado al país. El valor del billete de 100 bolívares, el de mayor denominación, que era de US$46,5 cuando se lo introdujo en 2008, cayó a apenas US$0,03, con lo que hasta los pagos pequeños requieren montañas de billetes.

El valor de la cantidad de billetes y monedas en poder del público ha bajado de alrededor de US$150 per cápita en 2012, a menos de US$6 a principios de este mes. Y esta escasez de billetes –causada en parte por la dificultad de suministrar tanta moneda corriente de tan poco valor– molestó de tal manera a los venezolanos que el gobierno finalmente tuvo que actuar.

Según Maduro, el problema era claro: mafias financiadas por la CIA estaban sacando los billetes del país. Para destruir a las mafias, Maduro decretó que los billetes de 100 bolívares dejarían de ser moneda de curso legal y que sus tenedores tendrían solo 72 horas para cambiarlos en los bancos. Y para evitar que durante este plazo las mafias devolvieran el dinero que tenían en el exterior, cerró las fronteras con Colombia y Brasil.

Es difícil describir el caos que se produjo. Justo cuando los venezolanos se estaban preparando para la Navidad, se encontraron con que no tenían dinero para pagar nada. Nadie quería aceptar sus billetes de 100 bolívares, y los bancos no tenían billetes para cambiar los que el público estaba entregando. Los ciudadanos sin cuenta bancaria, en su mayoría los pobres, perdieron lo poco que tenían. El sistema de pagos se desmoronó y el caos se desató en el país.

Ahora consideremos el NAFTA. Trump convenció a muchos votantes de que este era el peor acuerdo comercial que Estados Unidos jamás había suscrito. Según afirmó, el tratado había sido negociado por "gente realmente estúpida". Millones de puestos de trabajo pasaron de Estados Unidos a México, perjudicando a los estadounidenses. La falta de buenos empleos en el sector manufacturero claramente fue una queja importante durante la campaña presidencial, pero comprobemos los hechos antes de culpar a México y el NAFTA.

En 1993, el último año previo a que entrara en vigor el NAFTA, el valor agregado de la manufactura mexicana era equivalente a solo el 7,7% de la estadounidense. Para 2014, había subido a alrededor del 10% del nivel estadounidense, un aumento que representa cerca de US$50 mil millones. Como en Estados Unidos la productividad promedio de un trabajador es cercana a los US$150.000, si el aumento de la manufactura mexicana se atribuye exclusivamente al NAFTA, ello representa alrededor de 333.000 puestos de trabajo estadounidenses, o menos de uno de cada 400 empleos en Estados Unidos.

En el mismo periodo, el valor agregado de la manufactura estadounidense aumentó en US$972 mil millones, más de 19 veces el aumento mexicano. En comparación con los US$2.100 billones de valor agregado de la manufactura estadounidense, los US$50 mil millones de México representan un monto insignificante. Y es posible que Estados Unidos haya recibido otros beneficios debidos al tratado, como un mayor número de puestos de trabajo, gracias a un incremento en las exportaciones a México e insumos mexicanos más competitivos.

En el mismo periodo 1993-2014, el porcentaje de empleo en el sector industrial en relación al empleo total, se redujo en 8% en Estados Unidos, 8,5% en Japón y 9,8% en Alemania, pero apenas se alteró en México. Claramente, los puestos de trabajo que han dejado de existir en el sector industrial en Estados Unidos, también faltan en Japón y Alemania, y estos no se encuentran en México.

Es posible que Trump haya convencido a los votantes del sector industrial en decadencia del oeste medio de que sus puestos de trabajo están en México. Pero si realmente lo cree, se producirán daños graves antes de que la gente descubra la verdad. Como consecuencia de lo que se ha dicho sobre el retiro de Estados Unidos del NAFTA, el peso mexicano ha perdido cerca del 14% de su valor desde que se supo el resultado de las elecciones. Esta depreciación es más alta que los posibles aranceles que Estados Unidos impondría a los productos mexicanos si abandonara el NAFTA.

Fake news or real views Learn More

Mentir para salir adelante es una debilidad del ser humano. Pero se transforma en algo mucho peor cuando, como Chávez, Maduro y Trump, uno se atiene fielmente a su palabra.

Traducción del inglés de Ana María Velasco