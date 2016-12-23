Cuando los líderes son fieles a sus mentiras

Peter Schaeffer DEC 24, 2016

According to PS, elites are sane and the people (actually just the Trump people) are crazy. Let's see if this is true... The elites believe that

Importing poor people will make America rich (even with a massive welfare state). The elites are crazy.

Diversity is strength. Actually, diversity is weakness. The elites are crazy.

Importing the people who have failed in Europe will be good for America. The elites are crazy.

Gutting the U.S. economy is a good thing along with paying for imports with debt. The elites are crazy.

Shipping the U.S. economy to China is a good idea. The elites are crazy.

Destroying U.S. jobs to raise corporate bonuses is a wonderful idea. The elites are crazy.

Provoking a war with Russia is a good idea. The elites are crazy.

The Middle-East is naturally a bastion of freedom and democracy (with the help of U.S. troops). The elites are crazy.

If the U.S. economy isn't doing well, a housing bubble is just the right medicine. The elites are crazy.

Wall Street traders deserve $ millions per year and bailouts when they fail. The elites are crazy.

Financial deregulation will make us all better off. The elites are crazy.

Income inequality isn't really a problem, as long as the elites profit. The elites are crazy.

Unlimited spending on health care is OK, as long as taxpayers foot the bill. The elites are crazy.

Men and women are really the same, only bigotry makes them appear different. The elites are crazy.

Importing high school dropout adult males from MENA (Middle-East, North Africa) will add some much needed "diversity" to European society - The elites are crazy

The Euro is a sacred and sacrosanct achievement of Europe and can never be questioned - The elites are crazy

"Ever deeper union", "we can do this", "the welcoming society", etc. are the ideals of a better world - The elites are crazy

Austerity, reform, privatization, neoliberalism, etc. will solve the problems of Southern Europe - The elites are crazy

Like it or not, the core ideas of the elites are crazy. Predictably implementing crazy ideas has dragged America down. For a decent book on elite insanity, see "The Blank Slate" by Steven Pinker. Pinker make any number of specific points. However, his ultimate idea is that the dominant ideology of U.S. (and European) elites is a fraud.

