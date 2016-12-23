15

متى يَصدُق الزعماء في أكاذيبهم

هانوي ــ تُرى ماذا قد تكون القواسم المشتركة بين أزمة المدفوعات المحلية في فنزويلا ووفاة اتفاقية التجارة الحرة لأميركا الشمالية، التي أعلنها ويلبر روس الذي اختاره الرئيس الأميركي المنتخب دونالد ترامب لشغل منصب وزير التجارة القادم؟ الواقع أن هذين الحدثين المختلفين ظاهريا تربط بينهما علاقة غريبة مع الصِدق يبدو أن كلا من ترامب ونظام أنصار شافيز يتقاسمانها.

الواقع أن كل الحكومات تكذب. وقِلة من هذه الحكومات تصدق كذبها. ولكن الأمور تصبح بالغة الخطورة عندما تجتهد الحكومات في الوفاء بأكاذيبها. هذا هو الفخ الذي وقعت فيه حكومة الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو، ويبدو أنه أيضا المنطق وراء القرار الذي أفصح عنه روس بالانسحاب من اتفاقية التجارة الحرة لأميركا الشمالية.

لاحظ العديد من المراقبين أوجه تشابه بين ترامب والراحل هوجو شافيز سلف مادورو، حتى برغم أنهما يمثلان طرفي النقيض من الطيف السياسي. ولكن أدمغتنا مصممة للتعرف على الأنماط. فيتعلم صِغار الأطفال مفهوم الهر بمجرد أن يُعرَض عليهم عدد قليل من الأمثلة. والبالغون أيضا يصنفون الأشياء استنادا إلى مفاهيم لا يمكننا تحديدها حقا. ففي عام 1964، صَرَّح قاضي المحكمة العليا بوتر ستيوارت بمعياره لتعريف الفُحش، والذي بات شهيرا الآن: "أعرفه عندما أراه".

ويطبق هذا بكل تأكيد على العلاقة بين شافيز (الذي توفي في عام 2013) وترامب. فقد تبنى شافيز، ومن بعده مادورو، السياسات التي وضعت فنزويلا في موقف بالغ الضَعف: الإنفاق ببذخ، والمصادَرة، وفرض الضوابط على الأسعار والنقد الأجنبي، والاقتراض المتهور من الخارج. وفي عام 2013، فقدت أسواق رأس المال العالمية الثقة في فنزويلا، وهبطت أسعار النفط في عام 2014، الأمر الذي جعل هذه السياسات غير قابلة للاستمرار ودفع الاقتصاد إلى حالة من الفوضى.

في مواجهة الاقتصاد المتدهور، قرر مادورو إلقاء اللوم كله على حرب اقتصادية شنتها الولايات المتحدة وعملاؤها في الداخل. النقطة الحاسمة هنا هي أن الحرب الوهمية انتهت إلى كونها الأساس المنطقي لقرارات الحكومة. وجرى تحويل كل عَرَض من أعراض الأزمة إلى عاقبة من عواقب تحرك من قِبَل العدو. فكان النقص نتيجة للاكتناز من قِبَل المضاربين، والتضخم راجعا إلى التلاعب بالأسعار من قِبَل رجال أعمال مجردين من المبادئ، وانخفاض قيمة العملة مدفوعا بتقارير منشورة على موقع على الإنترنت حول سعر الصرف. وعلى أساس هذه الادعاءات لوحِق الناس قضائيا وسُجِنوا.

في إدارته للأزمة، فشل مادورو في إصدار أوراق نقدية من فئة أعلى، وهو الأمر الذي كان ليشكل اعترافا بارتفاع التضخم الذي عانت منه البلاد. ونتيجة لهذا، هبطت الورقة النقدية الأعلى فئة، المائة بوليفار التي كانت تعادل 46.5 دولارا أميركيا عندما طُرِحَت في عام 2008، إلى 0.03 فقط من الدولار، فأصبحت المدفوعات الصغيرة تتطلب جبالا من العملة الورقية.

وانخفضت قيمة المخزون من العملات الورقية والمعدنية خارج البنوك من نحو 150 دولارا للفرد في عام 2012 إلى أقل من ستة دولارات في بداية هذا الشهر. وأصبح نقص العملات الورقية ــ الذي يرجع جزئيا إلى صعوبة توريد كميات كبيرة من العملة المنخفضة القيمة ــ سببا لانزعاج أهل فنزويلا إلى الحد الذي دفع الحكومة إلى التحرك أخيرا.

وفقا لمادورو، كانت المشكلة واضحة وصريحة: فالعملات الورقية يجري تسريبها إلى خارج البلاد من قِبَل عصابات تمولها وكالة الاستخبارات المركزية الأميركية. ولتدمير هذه العصابات، ألغى مادورو هذه العملات الورقية كعُملة قانونية، وأعطى حامليها مهلة 72 ساعة فقط لاستبدالها في البنوك. ولمنع العصابات من إعادة الأموال من الخارج خلال هذه الفترة، أُغلِقَت الحدود مع كولومبيا والبرازيل.

ويصعب وصف الفوضى التي تلت ذلك القرار. ففيما كان أهل فنزويلا يستعدون للاحتفال بعيد الميلاد، وجدوا أنهم لا يملكون أي مال لدفع ثمن أي شيء. فلم يقبل أحد عملاتهم الورقية من فئة المائة بوليفار، ولم يكن لدى البنوك ما يكفي من العملات الورقية الجديدة في مقابل تلك التي يعيدها الناس. وخسر الناس الذين لا يملكون حسابات مصرفية، وهم الفقراء في الأساس، القليل الذي كانوا يملكونه. ووقع نظام الدفع في حالة شديدة من الاضطراب، وعمت الفوضى البلاد.

ولنتأمل الآن اتفاقية التجارة الحرة لأميركا الشمالية (نافتا). أقنع ترامب العديد من الناخبين أن النافتا كانت الاتفاقية التجارية الأسوأ على الإطلاق التي وقعت عليها الولايات المتحدة. فهي كما وصفها اتفاقية تفاوض عليها "أشخاص أغبياء حقا". فقد غادرت الملايين من فرص العمل الولايات المتحدة إلى المكسيك، مما تسبب في معاناة الكثير من الأميركيين. وكان الافتقار إلى الوظائف المجزية في قطاع التصنيع موضوع شكوى رئيسية بوضوح خلال الانتخابات؛ ولكن دعونا نتفحص الحقائق قبل أن نلقي اللوم على المكسيك والنافتا.

في عام 1993، العام الأخير قبل دخول النافتا حيز التنفيذ، كانت القيمة المضافة التصنيعية في المكسيك تعادل نحو 7.7% فقط من التصنيع في الولايات المتحدة. وبحلول عام 2014، تنامت لكي تبلغ نحو 10% من مستواها في الولايات المتحدة، وهو المكسب الذي يمثل ما يقرب من 50 مليار دولار أميركي. ولأن متوسط الإنتاجية في الولايات المتحدة للعامل الواحد يبلغ نحو 150 ألف دولار، فإذا عزونا مكاسب التصنيع في المكسيك بالكامل إلى اتفاقية النافتا، فإن هذا يمثل نحو 333 ألف وظيفة في الولايات المتحدة، أو أقل من واحدة من كل 400 وظيفة في الولايات المتحدة.

في الفترة ذاتها، ازدادت القيمة المضافة في قطاع التصنيع الأميركي بنحو 972 مليار دولار، أو أكثر من 19 ضعف مكاسب المكسيك. ومقارنة بالقيمة المضافة للتصنيع في الولايات المتحدة التي بلغت 2.1 تريليون دولار، تُعَد مكاسب المكسيك التي بلغت 50 مليار دولار مبلغا تافها. وربما استخلصت الولايات المتحدة فوائد أخرى من الاتفاقية، مثل المزيد من فرص العمل، وذلك بفضل زيادة الصادرات إلى المكسيك والمدخلات الأكثر تنافسية من المكسيك.

وفي نفس الفترة من 1993 إلى 2014، انخفض تشغيل العمالة في قطاع التصنيع كحصة من إجمالي تشغيل العمالة بنحو 8% في الولايات المتحدة، ونحو 8.5% في اليابان، ونحو 9.8% في ألمانيا، ولكنه لم يتحرك إلا بالكاد في المكسيك. ومن الواضح أن الوظائف المفقودة في قطاع التصنيع في الولايات المتحدة فُقِدَت أيضا في اليابان وألمانيا، ولم تذهب إلى المكسيك.

ربما نجح ترامب في إقناع الناخبين في منطقة حزام الصدأ بأن "وظائفهم" ذهبت إلى المكسيك. ولكن إذا كان يعتقد ذلك حقا، فسوف يقع قدر كبير من الضرر قبل أن يكتشف الناس الحقيقة. فنتيجة لكل الحديث عن الانسحاب من النافتا، خسر البيزو المكسيكي نحو 14% من قيمته منذ إعلان نتائج الانتخابات. وهذا الانخفاض أكبر من التعريفات المحتملة التي قد تفرضها الولايات المتحدة على السلع المكسيكية إذا انسحبت من اتفاقية النافتا.

إن الكذب بغرض تحقيق التقدم والنجاح نقطة ضعف بشرية. ولكنه يتحول إلى شيء أسوأ كثيرا إذا كنت حريصا، مثل شافيز ومادورو وترامب، على الوفاء بكلمتك.

ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي          Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali