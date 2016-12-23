متى يَصدُق الزعماء في أكاذيبهم

هانوي ــ تُرى ماذا قد تكون القواسم المشتركة بين أزمة المدفوعات المحلية في فنزويلا ووفاة اتفاقية التجارة الحرة لأميركا الشمالية، التي أعلنها ويلبر روس الذي اختاره الرئيس الأميركي المنتخب دونالد ترامب لشغل منصب وزير التجارة القادم؟ الواقع أن هذين الحدثين المختلفين ظاهريا تربط بينهما علاقة غريبة مع الصِدق يبدو أن كلا من ترامب ونظام أنصار شافيز يتقاسمانها.
الواقع أن كل الحكومات تكذب. وقِلة من هذه الحكومات تصدق كذبها. ولكن الأمور تصبح بالغة الخطورة عندما تجتهد الحكومات في الوفاء بأكاذيبها. هذا هو الفخ الذي وقعت فيه حكومة الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو، ويبدو أنه أيضا المنطق وراء القرار الذي أفصح عنه روس بالانسحاب من اتفاقية التجارة الحرة لأميركا الشمالية.
لاحظ العديد من المراقبين أوجه تشابه بين ترامب والراحل هوجو شافيز سلف مادورو، حتى برغم أنهما يمثلان طرفي النقيض من الطيف السياسي. ولكن أدمغتنا مصممة للتعرف على الأنماط. فيتعلم صِغار الأطفال مفهوم الهر بمجرد أن يُعرَض عليهم عدد قليل من الأمثلة. والبالغون أيضا يصنفون الأشياء استنادا إلى مفاهيم لا يمكننا تحديدها حقا. ففي عام 1964، صَرَّح قاضي المحكمة العليا بوتر ستيوارت بمعياره لتعريف الفُحش، والذي بات شهيرا الآن: "أعرفه عندما أراه".
ويطبق هذا بكل تأكيد على العلاقة بين شافيز (الذي توفي في عام 2013) وترامب. فقد تبنى شافيز، ومن بعده مادورو، السياسات التي وضعت فنزويلا في موقف بالغ الضَعف: الإنفاق ببذخ، والمصادَرة، وفرض الضوابط على الأسعار والنقد الأجنبي، والاقتراض المتهور من الخارج. وفي عام 2013، فقدت أسواق رأس المال العالمية الثقة في فنزويلا، وهبطت أسعار النفط في عام 2014، الأمر الذي جعل هذه السياسات غير قابلة للاستمرار ودفع الاقتصاد إلى حالة من الفوضى.
في مواجهة الاقتصاد المتدهور، قرر مادورو إلقاء اللوم كله على حرب اقتصادية شنتها الولايات المتحدة وعملاؤها في الداخل. النقطة الحاسمة هنا هي أن الحرب الوهمية انتهت إلى كونها الأساس المنطقي لقرارات الحكومة. وجرى تحويل كل عَرَض من أعراض الأزمة إلى عاقبة من عواقب تحرك من قِبَل العدو. فكان النقص نتيجة للاكتناز من قِبَل المضاربين، والتضخم راجعا إلى التلاعب بالأسعار من قِبَل رجال أعمال مجردين من المبادئ، وانخفاض قيمة العملة مدفوعا بتقارير منشورة على موقع على الإنترنت حول سعر الصرف. وعلى أساس هذه الادعاءات لوحِق الناس قضائيا وسُجِنوا.
في إدارته للأزمة، فشل مادورو في إصدار أوراق نقدية من فئة أعلى، وهو الأمر الذي كان ليشكل اعترافا بارتفاع التضخم الذي عانت منه البلاد. ونتيجة لهذا، هبطت الورقة النقدية الأعلى فئة، المائة بوليفار التي كانت تعادل 46.5 دولارا أميركيا عندما طُرِحَت في عام 2008، إلى 0.03 فقط من الدولار، فأصبحت المدفوعات الصغيرة تتطلب جبالا من العملة الورقية.
وانخفضت قيمة المخزون من العملات الورقية والمعدنية خارج البنوك من نحو 150 دولارا للفرد في عام 2012 إلى أقل من ستة دولارات في بداية هذا الشهر. وأصبح نقص العملات الورقية ــ الذي يرجع جزئيا إلى صعوبة توريد كميات كبيرة من العملة المنخفضة القيمة ــ سببا لانزعاج أهل فنزويلا إلى الحد الذي دفع الحكومة إلى التحرك أخيرا.
وفقا لمادورو، كانت المشكلة واضحة وصريحة: فالعملات الورقية يجري تسريبها إلى خارج البلاد من قِبَل عصابات تمولها وكالة الاستخبارات المركزية الأميركية. ولتدمير هذه العصابات، ألغى مادورو هذه العملات الورقية كعُملة قانونية، وأعطى حامليها مهلة 72 ساعة فقط لاستبدالها في البنوك. ولمنع العصابات من إعادة الأموال من الخارج خلال هذه الفترة، أُغلِقَت الحدود مع كولومبيا والبرازيل.
ويصعب وصف الفوضى التي تلت ذلك القرار. ففيما كان أهل فنزويلا يستعدون للاحتفال بعيد الميلاد، وجدوا أنهم لا يملكون أي مال لدفع ثمن أي شيء. فلم يقبل أحد عملاتهم الورقية من فئة المائة بوليفار، ولم يكن لدى البنوك ما يكفي من العملات الورقية الجديدة في مقابل تلك التي يعيدها الناس. وخسر الناس الذين لا يملكون حسابات مصرفية، وهم الفقراء في الأساس، القليل الذي كانوا يملكونه. ووقع نظام الدفع في حالة شديدة من الاضطراب، وعمت الفوضى البلاد.
ولنتأمل الآن اتفاقية التجارة الحرة لأميركا الشمالية (نافتا). أقنع ترامب العديد من الناخبين أن النافتا كانت الاتفاقية التجارية الأسوأ على الإطلاق التي وقعت عليها الولايات المتحدة. فهي كما وصفها اتفاقية تفاوض عليها "أشخاص أغبياء حقا". فقد غادرت الملايين من فرص العمل الولايات المتحدة إلى المكسيك، مما تسبب في معاناة الكثير من الأميركيين. وكان الافتقار إلى الوظائف المجزية في قطاع التصنيع موضوع شكوى رئيسية بوضوح خلال الانتخابات؛ ولكن دعونا نتفحص الحقائق قبل أن نلقي اللوم على المكسيك والنافتا.
في عام 1993، العام الأخير قبل دخول النافتا حيز التنفيذ، كانت القيمة المضافة التصنيعية في المكسيك تعادل نحو 7.7% فقط من التصنيع في الولايات المتحدة. وبحلول عام 2014، تنامت لكي تبلغ نحو 10% من مستواها في الولايات المتحدة، وهو المكسب الذي يمثل ما يقرب من 50 مليار دولار أميركي. ولأن متوسط الإنتاجية في الولايات المتحدة للعامل الواحد يبلغ نحو 150 ألف دولار، فإذا عزونا مكاسب التصنيع في المكسيك بالكامل إلى اتفاقية النافتا، فإن هذا يمثل نحو 333 ألف وظيفة في الولايات المتحدة، أو أقل من واحدة من كل 400 وظيفة في الولايات المتحدة.
في الفترة ذاتها، ازدادت القيمة المضافة في قطاع التصنيع الأميركي بنحو 972 مليار دولار، أو أكثر من 19 ضعف مكاسب المكسيك. ومقارنة بالقيمة المضافة للتصنيع في الولايات المتحدة التي بلغت 2.1 تريليون دولار، تُعَد مكاسب المكسيك التي بلغت 50 مليار دولار مبلغا تافها. وربما استخلصت الولايات المتحدة فوائد أخرى من الاتفاقية، مثل المزيد من فرص العمل، وذلك بفضل زيادة الصادرات إلى المكسيك والمدخلات الأكثر تنافسية من المكسيك.
وفي نفس الفترة من 1993 إلى 2014، انخفض تشغيل العمالة في قطاع التصنيع كحصة من إجمالي تشغيل العمالة بنحو 8% في الولايات المتحدة، ونحو 8.5% في اليابان، ونحو 9.8% في ألمانيا، ولكنه لم يتحرك إلا بالكاد في المكسيك. ومن الواضح أن الوظائف المفقودة في قطاع التصنيع في الولايات المتحدة فُقِدَت أيضا في اليابان وألمانيا، ولم تذهب إلى المكسيك.
ربما نجح ترامب في إقناع الناخبين في منطقة حزام الصدأ بأن "وظائفهم" ذهبت إلى المكسيك. ولكن إذا كان يعتقد ذلك حقا، فسوف يقع قدر كبير من الضرر قبل أن يكتشف الناس الحقيقة. فنتيجة لكل الحديث عن الانسحاب من النافتا، خسر البيزو المكسيكي نحو 14% من قيمته منذ إعلان نتائج الانتخابات. وهذا الانخفاض أكبر من التعريفات المحتملة التي قد تفرضها الولايات المتحدة على السلع المكسيكية إذا انسحبت من اتفاقية النافتا.
إن الكذب بغرض تحقيق التقدم والنجاح نقطة ضعف بشرية. ولكنه يتحول إلى شيء أسوأ كثيرا إذا كنت حريصا، مثل شافيز ومادورو وترامب، على الوفاء بكلمتك.
ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
Chaveznomics was/is a failure. NAFTA was/is a failure. Hausmann dutifully opposes the former and provides the usual hagiography for the latter. Why? Because he is a neoliberal. Of course, neoliberalism is one of the decisive failures of our era. However, like the Gold Standard of the pre-WWII it has the usual religious fervor behind it. Read more
Comment Commented Karl Barber
Comparisons between the arguments against Nafta with misguided policies of Maduro Are a big stretch of reality. It would be more useful for Dr. Hausmann to criticize the "lies" offered by Dr. Rodrik on this very sight. See, for example, from his recent article blaming other economists and policy makers: "They have consistently minimized distributional concerns, even though it is now clear that the distributional impact of, say, the North American Free Trade Agreement or China’s entry into the World Trade Organization were significant for the most directly affected communities in the United States."
So, who is lying here? Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
Elsewhere in PS, we can read "The Crisis of Market Fundamentalism". Clearly, Hausmann hasn't gotten the memo. Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
Wouldn't the headline, of believing one's own PR materials, also apply as much to entering structures such as NAFTA TPP etc, as to exiting them?
With the value added, that increase is in large part because of reduced labor cost, isn't it? seems a touch deceptive. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
PB, Every trade deal in the last 30 years has been sold as a "job creator" with "new export jobs" just waiting to appear. Every trade deal in the last 30 years has failed and produced job losses, higher trade deficits, unemployment, etc. Just the facts sadly. Does Hausmann know this? Does he care? Probably, Yes and Yes. For the plutocracy, job losses and unemployment are the goal, not a side effect. Read more
Comment Commented Armin Schmidt
I want to offer two things here, that shall make lies more bearable:
-a vision for the world and the next years and
-a brief plan to get there.
Both belong to a brief theory and are found in my account's bio. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
This is absurd. Chavez has ascended to heaven or descended to location unknown and Trump has yet to be seated on the throne. Venezuelan has nothing but low price crude oil and cannot even supply toilet paper to wipe its citizens backsides - other than banknotes - whilst the USA has most of a continent and technology. I dont like Trump one bit but to compare anything American with Venezuelan is ridiculous. Just look at food, Venezuela is struggling to feed its citizens and the USA exports grain. You need a reality check Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
This one isn't hard. Before NAFTA, the U.S. was a prosperous nation with a strong economy (and balanced trade). Since NAFTA, all but the plutocracy have struggled. Jobs, wages, trade, families, communities, etc. have all declined. Of course, the cosmopolitan elite have thrived. They, and they alone, count. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
See "Fast Track to Lost Jobs and Lower Wages "
"Between 1993 (before NAFTA took effect) and 2013, the U.S. trade deficit with Mexico and Canada increased from $17.0 billion to $177.2 billion, displacing more than 850,000 U.S. jobs. Growing trade deficits and job displacement, especially between the United States and Mexico, were the result of a surge in outsourcing of production by U.S. and other foreign investors. The rise in outsourcing was fueled, in turn, by a surge in foreign direct investment (FDI) into Mexico, which increased by more than 150 percent in the post-NAFTA period.
KORUS took effect in March 2012. Between 2011 and 2014, U.S. exports to Korea increased by about $1 billion, but imports have increased by $13 billion, so the trade deficit has increased by nearly $12 billion. This growing trade deficit with Korea has cost more than 75,000 U.S. jobs.
Then there is China, until now a part of the biggest trade and investment deal of all. In 2000, President Bill Clinton claimed that the agreement then being negotiated to allow China into the World Trade Organization (WTO) would create “a win-win result for both countries.” Exports to China “now support hundreds of thousands of American jobs,” and these figures “can grow substantially with the new access to the Chinese market the WTO agreement creates,” he said.
Between 2001, when China came into the WTO, and 2013 the U.S. trade deficit with China increased $240 billion. These growing trade deficits eliminated 3.2 million U.S. jobs. China became the third largest recipient of FDI in the world, which fueled the growth of thousands of new manufacturing plants that generated exports to the United States and other markets." Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
From "NAFTA at 20: One Million U.S. Jobs Lost, Higher Income Inequality"
"My New Year’s celebrations this year were haunted by memories of January 1, 1994 — the day that the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) went into effect. I remember crying that day, thinking about the proud men and women in union halls across America, the Mexican campesinos and the inspiring Canadian activists I had met during the fight against NAFTA, and hoping desperately that our dire predictions would be proved wrong.
They were not. In short order, the damage started. And, we started to document it.
For NAFTA’s unhappy 20th anniversary, Public Citizen has published a report that details the wreckage. Not only did promises made by NAFTA’s proponents not materialize, but many results are exactly the opposite.
Such outcomes include a staggering $181 billion U.S. trade deficit with NAFTA partners Mexico and Canada and the related loss of 1 million net U.S. jobs under NAFTA, growing income inequality, displacement of more than one million Mexican campesino farmers and a doubling of desperate immigration from Mexico, and more than $360 million paid to corporations after “investor-state” tribunal attacks on, and rollbacks of, domestic public interest policies.
The study makes for a blood-boiling read. For instance, we track the specific promises made by U.S. corporations like GE, Chrysler and Caterpillar to create specific numbers of American jobs if NAFTA was approved, and reveal government data showing that instead, they fired U.S. workers and moved operations to Mexico. " Read more
Comment Commented Jeremy Edwards
How do you justify using 'average productivity per US worker of $150k' as the divisor to get to 330,000 jobs, when clearly the average productivity of the jobs that left the USA was much, much less than $150k? That reeks of bs napkin math to facilitate the conclusion you are seeking. You lose all credibility by claiming NAFTA may actually have increased US jobs. Read more
Comment Commented Jeremy Edwards
I'll add that attacking NAFTA was Sander's schtick before it was Trump's. And that the consensus estimates for net job loss as a direct consequence of NAFTA are 682k to 1mios. Hausmann is living in a fantasy world. And what type of joker attacks Trump on NAFTA, given your other options? Please, spare me this drivel in future. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
It's those damned "elites" again... Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
Let's try to be honest for a minute Peter. If you and I didn't consider ourselves in some way "elite," would we be posting our (no doubt genius-level) thoughts here in the comments of Project Syndicate? Why, we may even be crazy -- at least to some degree, with you clearly in the lead -- a characteristic which you seem to count as a necessary precondition to enjoying "elite" status.
I confess that I'm confused as to who, exactly, "the Elite" are -- although God knows enough words have been expended vilifying them. Is Donald Trump "elite?" Why or why not? Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
According to PS, elites are sane and the people (actually just the Trump people) are crazy. Let's see if this is true... The elites believe that
Importing poor people will make America rich (even with a massive welfare state). The elites are crazy.
Diversity is strength. Actually, diversity is weakness. The elites are crazy.
Importing the people who have failed in Europe will be good for America. The elites are crazy.
Gutting the U.S. economy is a good thing along with paying for imports with debt. The elites are crazy.
Shipping the U.S. economy to China is a good idea. The elites are crazy.
Destroying U.S. jobs to raise corporate bonuses is a wonderful idea. The elites are crazy.
Provoking a war with Russia is a good idea. The elites are crazy.
The Middle-East is naturally a bastion of freedom and democracy (with the help of U.S. troops). The elites are crazy.
If the U.S. economy isn't doing well, a housing bubble is just the right medicine. The elites are crazy.
Wall Street traders deserve $ millions per year and bailouts when they fail. The elites are crazy.
Financial deregulation will make us all better off. The elites are crazy.
Income inequality isn't really a problem, as long as the elites profit. The elites are crazy.
Unlimited spending on health care is OK, as long as taxpayers foot the bill. The elites are crazy.
Men and women are really the same, only bigotry makes them appear different. The elites are crazy.
Importing high school dropout adult males from MENA (Middle-East, North Africa) will add some much needed "diversity" to European society - The elites are crazy
The Euro is a sacred and sacrosanct achievement of Europe and can never be questioned - The elites are crazy
"Ever deeper union", "we can do this", "the welcoming society", etc. are the ideals of a better world - The elites are crazy
Austerity, reform, privatization, neoliberalism, etc. will solve the problems of Southern Europe - The elites are crazy
Like it or not, the core ideas of the elites are crazy. Predictably implementing crazy ideas has dragged America down. For a decent book on elite insanity, see "The Blank Slate" by Steven Pinker. Pinker make any number of specific points. However, his ultimate idea is that the dominant ideology of U.S. (and European) elites is a fraud.
Read more
