Первые жертвы Трампа

Michael Public FEB 2, 2017

No. It is an actual fact.



Through the proxy wars as part of the Cold War, through Israeli military support, support of Saudi Arabia and direct wars in Iraq and Afghanistan (and plenty interventions) many Muslims have died since WW2. America has stayed 'involved' in this region. And when people die and you 'involved' you are to a high degree responsible. Here are some major casualty figures - including civilians and indirect deaths:



Iraq: 1 000 000

Afghanistan: 400 000

Iraq-Iran: 1 500 000

Syria: 450 000



That alone is more than a thousand people per day who are dead since WW2. Most of them Muslims. I am sure there were days were nobody died, but they were probably few.



Getting detained at an airport is small change compared to that many graves. So America can get off their high horse about 'morality', and understand that it is really just a mask for nationalism and empire building.



ps - I have no gang, I estimate I am equally critical of left and right in aggregate, so you can keep your shallow ad hominems as they are of little value here. Read more