6

特朗普征税计划与美元

发自剑桥——如今唐纳德·特朗普即将上任美国总统而共和党人控制了国会参众两院，公司税改革也因此即将降临美国。目前正在讨论的方案涵盖两个重要特征：降低税率，从目前的35％减到20％甚至15％；以及“边境调整”税，该税具备典型的增值税制特征，但作为公司税则不甚常见。

边境调整税会将国内采购的产出和进口产出区分对待，并鼓励出口。企业无法继续从其应税收入中扣除进口产出的成本；但同时它们的出口销售收入也不会征税。

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

该提案引发了一场激烈的辩论，双方对于其能否改善美国的贸易平衡状况各执一词。在共同发表了关于“财政贬值”的论文之后，我们认为边境调整税的效果极为有限，并可能严重损害美国的国外资产净头寸。

使用财政政策工具来提高贸易竞争力的想法可追溯到约翰·梅纳德·凯恩斯。凯恩斯在1931年向英国议会提交的《麦克米伦报告（Macmillan Report）》中建议，将进口关税与出口补贴配套使用这将实现与汇率贬值相仿的效应，同时又能维持黄金与英镑的平价关系。在我们自己的研究证明，在这种政策组合之外，维持固定汇率或在货币联盟中的国家可以通过提高增值税和减少等额的工资税来达到同样的效果。这种税收互换政策在欧元区得到了很多关注，德法两国先后在2006和2012年实施了该政策。

特朗普政府提出的削减公司税率和实施边境调整税的建议类似于某种增值税-工资税交换，因为这两个战略都提高了进口成本和补贴出口。但我们不认为这样的策略能提高美国的竞争力，原因很简单，美国当局保持着灵活的汇率。

如果特朗普提议的税收改革得以全面实施，美元将与美国商品的需求一起受惠：20％的减税将推动美元的价值上升20％。而这反过来将抵消任何竞争优势。令这一切不会发生的唯一方法是让美联储通过降低利率来阻止美元升值，但这又会反过来刺激国内通胀，所以没有理由相信美联储会走出这一步。

因此，虽然边境调整税可以惠及那些具有固定汇率或在货币联盟中的国家，但却对那些浮动汇率国家基本无效，因为由此产生的货币升值抵消了财政贬值。

但美国边境调整税的效果可不会是中性的。美元升值将损害美国的国外资产净头寸，因为其外债总额中有85％以美元计价，而其国外资产中约有70％以外币计值。由于美国的国外资产相当于其GDP的140％，其外债相当于GDP的180％，美元升值20％将导致相当于GDP13％的资本损失。

特朗普提案的财政后果将是混合型的。一方面，由于美国的进口多于出口，边境调整税可能会提升税收收入。鉴于美国贸易赤字相当于GDP的4％，征收20％的边境调整税将带来相当于GDP0.8％的额外税收收入。另一方面，调低企业所得税率将降低税收收入，并基本上抵消来自进口税收的任何收益。

Fake news or real views Learn More

当然，边境调整税还有其他在本文中没有讨论的好处。它可能通过阻止国际公司在子公司之间实行“转让定价”或者将利润转移到低税率国家，从而创造额外的税收。当然，降低税率还可以刺激经济及减少预算赤字。

但就国际竞争力来说，最基本的一点是特朗普提出的税收计划——特别是边境调整税——很可能不会对美国的贸易平衡产生积极影响。更糟糕的是，就美国的国外净资产而言，这个代价可能是非常昂贵的。