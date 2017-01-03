特朗普征税计划与美元

Tim Chambers JAN 3, 2017

America used to have the wealthiest market in the world's economy. No more. The American consumer has been broken by years of layoffs, wage deflation and credit fueled consumption of cheaply manufactured goods, produced overseas by American firms, or under contract by foreign firms that have no control over price. The result is that the foreign firm controls the quality and that is often so poor that the product won't last beyond first use. That keeps the poor consumer on treadmill, constantly replacing the cheap stuff bought just weeks before.



Thus, it would seem to me that the goal of the border adjustment tax is to reduce the practice of Mercantalism we've engaged in under the the past thirty years. I find it inexcusable that companies should be permitted to put Americans out of work just to juice their profits and ease the pain of unemployment by offering them WalMart as a place to spend their benefits. If they want to produce goods cheaply for consumers in emerging markets, they can do so overseas and sell those products overseas.



If a border adjustment tax keeps the supply chains here at home, and helps provide people with decent jobs, then I am all for it. Read more