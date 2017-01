Comment les alliés asiatiques des États-Unis peuvent survivre à la présidence Trump

vivek iyer JAN 24, 2017

China may want a small naval war in the South China Sea so as to get feedback on its naval doctrine and regain policy cohesiveness in a manner that will influence the choice of their next head.

In other words, it makes sense for diplomats to step back and allow a limited military engagement to take place so that both sides get an accurate picture of their respective threat points and the costs involved in maintaining them.

In any case, if America's share of oceanic trade declines as China's expands, there is going to have to be some adjustment in any case. It is better if it happens now rather then later because it will be easier to contain and also new data will become available enabling negotiators to adopt credible positions. The time for windy rhetoric has passed.



One thing puzzles me. Why do the authors assume that America has 'Asian Allies'? Perhaps they think Americans are just intrinsically lovable or have deserved well from people they nuked or otherwise massacred. I suppose what the authors meant is that 'China's Asian Frenemies' can survive without Obama's windy rhetoric by 'meshing'- i.e. creating a network of Ivory Tower Think Tanks to exchange worthless bureaucratic pleasantries and write stupid articles like this one.

Read more