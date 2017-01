Dette nationale et ordre mondial

Barry McHugh JAN 26, 2017

If President Trump and the US want fairness, answer this: 'How many US companies are involved in the underinvoicing of African Continent countries' commodity exports that affects upwards of 64% of the exports of these countries?' If there are any such US companies, where is their sense of fairness as these African countries head into famines and as their. National revenues are already under crippling burdens of the high cost to theses African countries of US medicines of around $6 or $7 billion per annum per country to treat especially malaria. Referencing the UNCTAD reports last year on underinvoicing. Fair's fair isn't it. I could add that the quotas for biofuels in the US might be seen as a global tax. But to be balanced, the US is always the biggest contributor to the World Food Programe, Thanks. Loved the article Harold. Read more