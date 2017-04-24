马德里——在整个后二战全球秩序遭唐纳德·特朗普这位新晋总统质疑的令人眼花缭乱的几个月后，地缘政治现状似乎已重新成为主流。但现在绝不是得意洋洋的时候：自由世界秩序离安全还有很大距离。
可以肯定，新出现的进展令人鼓舞。特朗普的首席策略师，曾经担任布莱巴特新闻执行主席职务的史蒂夫·班农似乎正逐渐丧失影响力，甚至可能正逐渐淡出。曾几何时被边缘化的国务卿雷克斯·蒂勒森现在成为特朗普最亲密的内阁成员。广受尊敬的麦克马斯特取代了令人怀疑的迈克尔·弗林任国家安全顾问。看起来成年人正在重新掌权。
新出台的政策反映了这种改变。特朗普政府可能已经认识到自己无法采取完全与世隔绝的外交政策。特朗普政府示范性地（但并未造成损害）使用巡航导弹攻击叙利亚总统巴沙尔·阿萨德针对本国民众的令人蔑视的化武袭击是直接模仿前总统比尔·克林顿所做出的决策。
此外，很大程度上由于对朝鲜核问题的共同关注，特朗普对中国的攻击性说法也已经让位于更为合作的态度。俄罗斯重新扮演了（至少在公开场合）被西方嫌恶的传统角色，而作为西方自由主义安全基石的北约则非同寻常地从逐渐过时的状态中迅速恢复。
当然，从朝鲜的事态发展开始，令人担心的问题还有很多。一路上还有许多沟沟坎坎——最近，特朗普内阁宣布美国航空母舰卡尔·文森号正驶向朝鲜半岛，而实际上这艘航母却在朝着相反的方向行进。但天还没有塌。
但这并不意味着天一定不会塌。在短期内，美国恢复对世界秩序不可或缺的传统外交政策或许会因为其中蕴含可预测性更强的地缘政治环境而减少危机爆发的可能。但从长远来看，西方需要全面的外交策略。
迄今为止，人们还没有找到这样的策略。恰恰相反，我们看到的是与肌肉记忆相似的外交政策，参与方采用熟悉的策略，但脑海中却没有明确的目标。这样的自动驾驶或许在正常时期可以接受；事实上，它在过去十五年间主宰了西方领导人对全球事务的态度。但现在这个时期却非同寻常。
维系世界秩序的多边主义、自由贸易、长期联盟甚至是美国偶然行使的单边维权等工具依然存在。消失的是指导它们运用的更广泛的目标：作为和平与繁荣基础的自由、民主和法治信念。其结果当然是随波逐流。
重新确立国际秩序的明确方向部分归结为领导力——当今社会的领导力可以说严重不足。地平线上看不到拯救世界的白衣骑士。在美国，我们最大的期望是特朗普不要让船摇晃的过于剧烈。在欧洲，纸上谈兵仍然是领导人最喜欢的消遣。而中国正在兜售的愿景只会固化全球化最没有灵魂的部分，恰恰是这个部分最先让这个世界陷入到混乱之中。
但在今天的世界，国际关系新的战略目标不应当来自顶层。恰恰相反，它应当自下而上的浮现，以对特定目标（最好是自由国际秩序）广泛的群众支持作为支撑。
就目前情况而言，自由国际秩序并不足以号召不断增长的大多数人。这部分因为这一秩序未能兑现共同繁荣的承诺，这个问题必须得到解决。
但这也是因为自由国际秩序的支持者未能在情绪上与民众产生共鸣。他们的自由主义已经成为冰冷的经济学问题，而不是价值观和共同的人性。用亚里士多德的话讲，他们用道德的语言强调逻辑，同时试图压抑热情。
当“全球反恐战争”引发严重的道德和逻辑问题，这种做法从21世纪初开始碰壁。2008年全球金融危机加剧了对自由世界秩序道德和逻辑基础的怀疑。
现在，激情正在重新当道。但却是自由主义的反对者有效地利用了激情。正如极右翼法国总统候选人马琳·勒庞所说的那样，全球化和支撑它的自由主义制度正在逐步过时。不仅如此，民族主义和传统主义已经成为积极情感的源泉——即使怀旧情绪和民族主义的归属感永远在变化之中。
如果自由主义想要作为国际关系的指导性框架继续存在，那么其支持者就必须激发自己的热情。在不抛弃逻辑和道德的前提下——自由世界秩序恰恰是在这些领域继续胜过替代选项——自由主义者必须与民众建立感情。简言之，他们想出的理由不仅必须合理，还必须足够令人信服。他们不仅必须说服自由主义的信奉者，还必须说服怀疑者加入到自己的队伍。在某种程度上，这就是伊曼纽尔·马克龙在法国所做的一切——这使他在法国首轮总统选举中胜出。
太久以来，全球化世界的优势一直满足于在自我封闭的清谈会上得到论述。这样的情况必须结束。那些信奉自由世界秩序的人必须跳进战壕为之战斗。只有公众接受自由主义的理念，领导人才会报之以大胆果断的战略规划。否则，我们的政府只会机械地重复曾经的步骤，直到他们忘记如何信奉自由。
Steve Hurst
'Liberalism in the Trenches'
Firstly you are mistaken in claiming to represent all Liberals as you have no basis for that.
Further - You are mistaking a trench for a grave that Liberalism has dug for itself. It is beyond question for anybody other than a Liberal Status Quo believer that Liberal policy has failed miserably to take care of citizens en masse or the ballot box would not be recording dissent with incumbent policy and EU citizens would not be voting with their feet to relocate Northward within the EU.
The reality is Liberal policy is in many cases not structured policy but ad hoc reactive floundering and botching
Just one example - Much ado has been made about letting illegal migrants - at least half of who have been identified as economic migrants not refugees - that letting these migrants in without due process is driven by humanitarian and ethical concern. This, when it is also identified that the decision to let the emigrants in was made by Merkel to avoid photographs of migrants holding children crowding up against the German border fence. That then having let illegal unprocessed migrants in Merkel and the EU strenuously seek migrants dispersed through the EU to a formula. As the decision to let and encourage migrants in was unilaterally undertaken in what is this democratic. In what way is this looking after the needs of genuine migrants
All I can say is until Liberalism can recognise that due process is not occurring, keep digging, because that is the only way reality will dawn
jagjeet sinha
THE SECURITY BEDROCK OF NATO versus THE LICENSE FOR EUSSR
The liberal world order was indeed based on the "Security bedrock of NATO" - not on EUSSR.
Economics and Security are two sides of the same coin - EUSSR attempts to separate the two is futile.
The EUSSR was designed as an existential threat - DeGaulle Dollar Demolition 1971 was the first shot.
The Anglosphere has been the principal target for The EUSSR - DeGaulle 1971 was not an accident.
BREXIT and Brexit plus plus - are both responses to protect the liberal world order challenged by The EUSSR.
Should France's Vote for Macron - albeit by 23.9% to 21.7% - translate into license for Brussels to pursue DeGaulle dreams.
Then the threat to the liberal world order has not evaporated - with the vote for Macron - but enhanced.
The liberal world order that The Anglosphere has created and nurtured - was despite DeGaulle dreams.
We must not forget that DeGaulle only had tea in London - every time the Nazis were having coffee in Paris.
A Brussels designed to recreate 1814 + 1914 remains the greatest challenge to the liberal world order.
The "Security bedrock of NATO" cannot underwrite "A Brussels designed for Dollar demolition".
Bernard Fudim
David Emery
And as with a "12 step program", the first step is admitting there's a problem. The liberal world order has distributed its benefits much more to the elites of the world than to the 'masses'. That's not to say there hasn't been substantial progress in the last 75, 50, 25 years, e.g. global standards of living have risen significantly.
But the liberal world order has not connected with the 'everyday person,' particularly someone whose economic status or economic mobility is challenged either by migration or by automation. The growth of regulations imposed by the elites that are perceived (correctly or not) to impinge on personal freedoms and/or economic liberty, and the lack of accountability by the political institutions for enabling the growth of the 'regulatory state' contribute to the frustration and resentment of those who have been negatively impacted by Yet Another Stupid Law.

Perhaps a radical revision of political mechanisms are needed. But what's clear is a large part of the 'First World' is revolting against what it perceives as actions by the elite that do not benefit them.
stephan Edwards
Steve Hurst
