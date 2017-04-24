6

الليبرالية في الخنادق

مدريد ــ بعد بضعة أشهر محيرة، حيث دعت رئاسة دونالد ترمب الحديثة العهد إلى التشكك في النظام العالمي الذي ظل سائدا منذ نهاية الحرب العالمية الثانية، يبدو أن الوضع الجيوسياسي الراهن عاد إلى الظهور. ولكن هذا ليس وقت الرضا عن الذات: إذ يظل العالَم الليبرالي بعيدا عن بر الأمان.

من المؤكد أن التطورات الأخيرة مشجعة. إذ يبدو أن ستيف بانون رئيس الخبراء الاستراتيجيين في إدارة ترمب، والذي كان رئيسا تنفيذيا لشبكة بريتبارت نيوز، بدأ يفقد نفوذه، بل وربما يكون في طريقه للخروج. أما وزير الخارجية ركس تيلرسون الذي كان مهمشا ذات يوم فقد أصبح الآن أقرب عضو إلى ترمب في حكومته. وحل الرجل المحترم هربرت ريموند ماكماستر محل مايكل فلين الذي كان موضع تساؤل كمستشار للأمن القومي. ويبدو أن السيطرة عادت للبالغين.

DONATE NOW

وقد انعكس هذا التحول في السياسة العامة. فربما أدركت إدارة ترمب أنها لا تستطيع أن تتخذ منظورا منغلقا بالكامل في التعامل مع السياسة الخارجية. وكان استخدامها الاستعراضي (وغير الضار) لصواريخ كروز في الرد على هجوم الرئيس السوري بشار الأسد الكيميائي ضد شعبه قرارا استلهمته الإدارة بشكل مباشر من دليل أداء الرئيس السابق بِل كلينتون.

وعلاوة على ذلك، أفسح خطاب ترمب العدواني تجاه الصين المجال لنهج أكثر تعاونا، مدفوعا إلى حد كبير بمخاوف مشتركة بشأن كوريا الشمالية. وأعيدت روسيا (في العلن على الأقل) إلى دورها التقليدي كبعبع للغرب، في حين تعافي حلف شمال الأطلسي، حجر الأساس لأمن الليبرالية الغربية، بشكل ملحوظ وسريع بعد حالة من التقادم.

بطبيعة الحال، لا يزال هناك الكثير من أسباب القلق، بدءا بالتطورات في كوريا الشمالية. ولم يخل الطريق من العديد من المطبات ــ وآخرها إعلان إدارة ترمب أن حاملة الطائرات يو إس إس كارل فينسون تتجه إلى شبه الجزيرة الكورية، في حين كانت في واقع الأمر تسير في الاتجاه المعاكس. ولكن السماء لم تتساقط.

لا شك أن هذا لا يعني أن ذلك لن يحدث. ففي الأمد القريب، من الممكن أن يعمل استئناف السياسة الخارجية التقليدية من قِبَل الولايات المتحدة ــ التي تظل تشكل عنصرا لا غنى عنه للنظام العالمي ــ على التقليل من احتمالات اندلاع الأزمات، لأنه يعني ضمنا بيئة جيوسياسية أكثر استقرارا وقابلية للتنبؤ بتطوراتها. ولكن في الأمد الأبعد، يحتاج الغرب إلى استراتيجية شاملة في التعامل مع السياسة الخارجية.

حتى الآن، لا وجود لمثل هذه الاستراتيجية. وبدلا من ذلك، نشهد الآن معادل الذاكرة العضلية في السياسة الخارجية، حيث يستخدم اللاعبون تكتيكات مألوفة، وإن كان ذلك في ظل غياب أي هدف واضح في أذهانهم. وربما يعمل هذا النوع من الطيران الآلي على ما يرام في الأوقات الطبيعية؛ والواقع أنه هيمن على النهج الذي سلكه قادة الغرب في التعامل مع الشؤون العالمية طوال قسم كبير من السنوات الخمس عشرة المنصرمة. ولكن الوقت الحالي ليس طبيعيا أو سويا.

لا تزال الأدوات التي حافظت عل استدامة النظام العالَمي ــ التعددية، والتجارة الحرة، والتحالفات القائمة منذ أمد بعيد، بل وحتى أعمال الشرطة العَرَضية الأحادية الجانب التي تمارسها الولايات المتحدة ــ قائمة حتى الآن. ولكن اختفت الرؤية الأوسع التي وجهت استخدام هذه الأدوات: الاعتقاد بأن الحرية والديمقراطية وسيادة القانون عناصر مهمة لدعم السلام والازدهار. والنتيجة هي الانجراف.

الواقع أن إعادة ترسيخ اتجاه واضح للنظام الدولي تقع جزئيا على عاتق القيادة ــ وهو أمر نادر إلى حد فاجع اليوم. فلا وجود لفارس أبيض في الأفق يسارع إلى إغاثة الملهوفين. ففي الولايات المتحدة، تتلخص أقصى آمالنا في امتناع ترمب عن زعزعة الاستقرار بعنف شديد. وفي أوروبا، يظل الاستغراق في الذات الهواية المفضلة لدى القادة. وتروج الصين لرؤية لن تُفضي إلا إلى إدامة جوانب العولمة التي تفتقر إلى الروح والتي أوقعت العالَم في هذه الفوضى في المقام الأول.

ولكن في عالَم اليوم، لا ينبغي لأي رؤية استراتيجية جديدة في إدارة العلاقات الدولية أن تأتي من القمة. بل ينبغي لها بدلا من ذلك أن تنشأ من عملية تتجه من القاعدة إلى القمة، ويدعمها اعتناق شعبي عريض لرؤية بعينها ــ من الناحية المثالية، رؤية للنظام الدولي الليبرالي.

في الوضع الراهن، تظل الحجة لصالح النظام الدولي الليبرالي غير مقنعة بالقدر الكافي في نظر شريحة كبيرة ومتزايدة الحجم من السكان. ويرجع هذا جزئيا إلى أن هذ النظام لم يحترم وعده بتحقيق الرخاء المشترك ــ وهو إخفاق لابد من معالجته.

ولكنه يرجع أيضا إلى حقيقة مفادها أن النظام الدولي الليبرالي لم يرتبط بالناس عاطفيا. فقد تحولت ليبراليتهم إلى مسألة اقتصادية باردة، بدلا من كونها مجموعة من القيم والإنسانية المشتركة. وباستخدام مصطلحات أرسطو، نستطيع أن نقول إنهم أكدوا على المنطق (لوجوس) باستخدام لغة الأخلاق (إيثوس)، في حين حاولوا قمع العاطفة (باثوس).

بدأ هذا النهج يفشل في أوائل العقد الأول من القرن الحادي والعشرين، عندما أثارت بداية "الحرب العالمية ضد الإرهاب" مسائل أخلاقية ومنطقية بالغة الخطورة. ومع اندلاع الأزمة المالية العالمية في عام 2008، تعمقت الشكوك حول الأسس الأخلاقية والمنطقية التي قام عليها النظام العالمي الليبرالي.

والآن، بدأت العاطفة تعود. ولكن معارضي الليبرالية هم الذين يجيدون استخدامها بأكبر قدر من الفعالية. وعلى حد تعبير مرشحة الرئاسة الفرنسية اليمينية المتطرفة مارين لوبان، أصبحت العولمة والمؤسسات الليبرالية التي تقوم عليها وحشية. وفي الوقت نفسه، أصبحت النزعات القومية والتقليدية مصادر للمشاعر الإيجابية، حتى وإن كانت هذه العواطف ــ الحنين إلى الماضي والشعور بالانتماء ــ عبارة عن رمال متحركة باستمرار.

إذا كان لليبرالية أن تبقى كإطار توجيهي للعلاقات الدولية، فيتعين على أنصارها أن يستفيدوا من مشاعرهم. ومن دون تجاهل للمنطق والأخلاق ــ المناطق حيث لا يزال النظام العالمي الليبرالي متفوقا على البديل ــ يتعين على الليبراليين أن يتواصلوا مع الناس على مستوى عاطفي. ببساطة، يتعين عليهم أن يعملوا على صياغة حجة ليست معقولة فحسب، بل وأيضا مقنعة. ولابد أن يعرضوا حجتهم ليس على المؤمنين بها، بل على المتشككين فيها. وإلى حد ما، هذا هو ما فعله إيمانويل ماكرون في فرنسا ــ والذي يسر له الفوز في الجولة الأولى من الانتخابات الرئاسية.

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

الواقع أن فضائل العالم الذي تحكمه العولمة كانت معروضة بالتفصيل في منتديات حوار مستقلة منضبطة ذاتيا. ولابد لهذا أن ينتهي. إذ يتعين على أولئك الذين يؤمنون بالنظام العالمي الليبرالي أن يقفزوا إلى الخنادق وأن يقاتلوا من أجلها. وإذا شاركت جماهير الناس فسوف يستجيب القادة للمناشدات من أجل تخطيط استراتيجي جريء وحاسم. وإلا فإن حكوماتنا سوف تستمر في فحص ودراسة الاقتراحات إلى أن تنسى كيف.

ترجمة: مايسة كامل          Translated by: Maysa Kamel