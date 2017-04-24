الليبرالية في الخنادق

Steve Hurst APR 25, 2017

'Liberalism in the Trenches'



Firstly you are mistaken in claiming to represent all Liberals as you have no basis for that.



Further - You are mistaking a trench for a grave that Liberalism has dug for itself. It is beyond question for anybody other than a Liberal Status Quo believer that Liberal policy has failed miserably to take care of citizens en masse or the ballot box would not be recording dissent with incumbent policy and EU citizens would not be voting with their feet to relocate Northward within the EU.



The reality is Liberal policy is in many cases not structured policy but ad hoc reactive floundering and botching



Just one example - Much ado has been made about letting illegal migrants - at least half of who have been identified as economic migrants not refugees - that letting these migrants in without due process is driven by humanitarian and ethical concern. This, when it is also identified that the decision to let the emigrants in was made by Merkel to avoid photographs of migrants holding children crowding up against the German border fence. That then having let illegal unprocessed migrants in Merkel and the EU strenuously seek migrants dispersed through the EU to a formula. As the decision to let and encourage migrants in was unilaterally undertaken in what is this democratic. In what way is this looking after the needs of genuine migrants



All I can say is until Liberalism can recognise that due process is not occurring, keep digging, because that is the only way reality will dawn

