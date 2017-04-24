الليبرالية في الخنادق

مدريد ــ بعد بضعة أشهر محيرة، حيث دعت رئاسة دونالد ترمب الحديثة العهد إلى التشكك في النظام العالمي الذي ظل سائدا منذ نهاية الحرب العالمية الثانية، يبدو أن الوضع الجيوسياسي الراهن عاد إلى الظهور. ولكن هذا ليس وقت الرضا عن الذات: إذ يظل العالَم الليبرالي بعيدا عن بر الأمان.
من المؤكد أن التطورات الأخيرة مشجعة. إذ يبدو أن ستيف بانون رئيس الخبراء الاستراتيجيين في إدارة ترمب، والذي كان رئيسا تنفيذيا لشبكة بريتبارت نيوز، بدأ يفقد نفوذه، بل وربما يكون في طريقه للخروج. أما وزير الخارجية ركس تيلرسون الذي كان مهمشا ذات يوم فقد أصبح الآن أقرب عضو إلى ترمب في حكومته. وحل الرجل المحترم هربرت ريموند ماكماستر محل مايكل فلين الذي كان موضع تساؤل كمستشار للأمن القومي. ويبدو أن السيطرة عادت للبالغين.
وقد انعكس هذا التحول في السياسة العامة. فربما أدركت إدارة ترمب أنها لا تستطيع أن تتخذ منظورا منغلقا بالكامل في التعامل مع السياسة الخارجية. وكان استخدامها الاستعراضي (وغير الضار) لصواريخ كروز في الرد على هجوم الرئيس السوري بشار الأسد الكيميائي ضد شعبه قرارا استلهمته الإدارة بشكل مباشر من دليل أداء الرئيس السابق بِل كلينتون.
وعلاوة على ذلك، أفسح خطاب ترمب العدواني تجاه الصين المجال لنهج أكثر تعاونا، مدفوعا إلى حد كبير بمخاوف مشتركة بشأن كوريا الشمالية. وأعيدت روسيا (في العلن على الأقل) إلى دورها التقليدي كبعبع للغرب، في حين تعافي حلف شمال الأطلسي، حجر الأساس لأمن الليبرالية الغربية، بشكل ملحوظ وسريع بعد حالة من التقادم.
بطبيعة الحال، لا يزال هناك الكثير من أسباب القلق، بدءا بالتطورات في كوريا الشمالية. ولم يخل الطريق من العديد من المطبات ــ وآخرها إعلان إدارة ترمب أن حاملة الطائرات يو إس إس كارل فينسون تتجه إلى شبه الجزيرة الكورية، في حين كانت في واقع الأمر تسير في الاتجاه المعاكس. ولكن السماء لم تتساقط.
لا شك أن هذا لا يعني أن ذلك لن يحدث. ففي الأمد القريب، من الممكن أن يعمل استئناف السياسة الخارجية التقليدية من قِبَل الولايات المتحدة ــ التي تظل تشكل عنصرا لا غنى عنه للنظام العالمي ــ على التقليل من احتمالات اندلاع الأزمات، لأنه يعني ضمنا بيئة جيوسياسية أكثر استقرارا وقابلية للتنبؤ بتطوراتها. ولكن في الأمد الأبعد، يحتاج الغرب إلى استراتيجية شاملة في التعامل مع السياسة الخارجية.
حتى الآن، لا وجود لمثل هذه الاستراتيجية. وبدلا من ذلك، نشهد الآن معادل الذاكرة العضلية في السياسة الخارجية، حيث يستخدم اللاعبون تكتيكات مألوفة، وإن كان ذلك في ظل غياب أي هدف واضح في أذهانهم. وربما يعمل هذا النوع من الطيران الآلي على ما يرام في الأوقات الطبيعية؛ والواقع أنه هيمن على النهج الذي سلكه قادة الغرب في التعامل مع الشؤون العالمية طوال قسم كبير من السنوات الخمس عشرة المنصرمة. ولكن الوقت الحالي ليس طبيعيا أو سويا.
لا تزال الأدوات التي حافظت عل استدامة النظام العالَمي ــ التعددية، والتجارة الحرة، والتحالفات القائمة منذ أمد بعيد، بل وحتى أعمال الشرطة العَرَضية الأحادية الجانب التي تمارسها الولايات المتحدة ــ قائمة حتى الآن. ولكن اختفت الرؤية الأوسع التي وجهت استخدام هذه الأدوات: الاعتقاد بأن الحرية والديمقراطية وسيادة القانون عناصر مهمة لدعم السلام والازدهار. والنتيجة هي الانجراف.
الواقع أن إعادة ترسيخ اتجاه واضح للنظام الدولي تقع جزئيا على عاتق القيادة ــ وهو أمر نادر إلى حد فاجع اليوم. فلا وجود لفارس أبيض في الأفق يسارع إلى إغاثة الملهوفين. ففي الولايات المتحدة، تتلخص أقصى آمالنا في امتناع ترمب عن زعزعة الاستقرار بعنف شديد. وفي أوروبا، يظل الاستغراق في الذات الهواية المفضلة لدى القادة. وتروج الصين لرؤية لن تُفضي إلا إلى إدامة جوانب العولمة التي تفتقر إلى الروح والتي أوقعت العالَم في هذه الفوضى في المقام الأول.
ولكن في عالَم اليوم، لا ينبغي لأي رؤية استراتيجية جديدة في إدارة العلاقات الدولية أن تأتي من القمة. بل ينبغي لها بدلا من ذلك أن تنشأ من عملية تتجه من القاعدة إلى القمة، ويدعمها اعتناق شعبي عريض لرؤية بعينها ــ من الناحية المثالية، رؤية للنظام الدولي الليبرالي.
في الوضع الراهن، تظل الحجة لصالح النظام الدولي الليبرالي غير مقنعة بالقدر الكافي في نظر شريحة كبيرة ومتزايدة الحجم من السكان. ويرجع هذا جزئيا إلى أن هذ النظام لم يحترم وعده بتحقيق الرخاء المشترك ــ وهو إخفاق لابد من معالجته.
ولكنه يرجع أيضا إلى حقيقة مفادها أن النظام الدولي الليبرالي لم يرتبط بالناس عاطفيا. فقد تحولت ليبراليتهم إلى مسألة اقتصادية باردة، بدلا من كونها مجموعة من القيم والإنسانية المشتركة. وباستخدام مصطلحات أرسطو، نستطيع أن نقول إنهم أكدوا على المنطق (لوجوس) باستخدام لغة الأخلاق (إيثوس)، في حين حاولوا قمع العاطفة (باثوس).
بدأ هذا النهج يفشل في أوائل العقد الأول من القرن الحادي والعشرين، عندما أثارت بداية "الحرب العالمية ضد الإرهاب" مسائل أخلاقية ومنطقية بالغة الخطورة. ومع اندلاع الأزمة المالية العالمية في عام 2008، تعمقت الشكوك حول الأسس الأخلاقية والمنطقية التي قام عليها النظام العالمي الليبرالي.
والآن، بدأت العاطفة تعود. ولكن معارضي الليبرالية هم الذين يجيدون استخدامها بأكبر قدر من الفعالية. وعلى حد تعبير مرشحة الرئاسة الفرنسية اليمينية المتطرفة مارين لوبان، أصبحت العولمة والمؤسسات الليبرالية التي تقوم عليها وحشية. وفي الوقت نفسه، أصبحت النزعات القومية والتقليدية مصادر للمشاعر الإيجابية، حتى وإن كانت هذه العواطف ــ الحنين إلى الماضي والشعور بالانتماء ــ عبارة عن رمال متحركة باستمرار.
إذا كان لليبرالية أن تبقى كإطار توجيهي للعلاقات الدولية، فيتعين على أنصارها أن يستفيدوا من مشاعرهم. ومن دون تجاهل للمنطق والأخلاق ــ المناطق حيث لا يزال النظام العالمي الليبرالي متفوقا على البديل ــ يتعين على الليبراليين أن يتواصلوا مع الناس على مستوى عاطفي. ببساطة، يتعين عليهم أن يعملوا على صياغة حجة ليست معقولة فحسب، بل وأيضا مقنعة. ولابد أن يعرضوا حجتهم ليس على المؤمنين بها، بل على المتشككين فيها. وإلى حد ما، هذا هو ما فعله إيمانويل ماكرون في فرنسا ــ والذي يسر له الفوز في الجولة الأولى من الانتخابات الرئاسية.
الواقع أن فضائل العالم الذي تحكمه العولمة كانت معروضة بالتفصيل في منتديات حوار مستقلة منضبطة ذاتيا. ولابد لهذا أن ينتهي. إذ يتعين على أولئك الذين يؤمنون بالنظام العالمي الليبرالي أن يقفزوا إلى الخنادق وأن يقاتلوا من أجلها. وإذا شاركت جماهير الناس فسوف يستجيب القادة للمناشدات من أجل تخطيط استراتيجي جريء وحاسم. وإلا فإن حكوماتنا سوف تستمر في فحص ودراسة الاقتراحات إلى أن تنسى كيف.
ترجمة: مايسة كامل Translated by: Maysa Kamel
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
'Liberalism in the Trenches'
Firstly you are mistaken in claiming to represent all Liberals as you have no basis for that.
Further - You are mistaking a trench for a grave that Liberalism has dug for itself. It is beyond question for anybody other than a Liberal Status Quo believer that Liberal policy has failed miserably to take care of citizens en masse or the ballot box would not be recording dissent with incumbent policy and EU citizens would not be voting with their feet to relocate Northward within the EU.
The reality is Liberal policy is in many cases not structured policy but ad hoc reactive floundering and botching
Just one example - Much ado has been made about letting illegal migrants - at least half of who have been identified as economic migrants not refugees - that letting these migrants in without due process is driven by humanitarian and ethical concern. This, when it is also identified that the decision to let the emigrants in was made by Merkel to avoid photographs of migrants holding children crowding up against the German border fence. That then having let illegal unprocessed migrants in Merkel and the EU strenuously seek migrants dispersed through the EU to a formula. As the decision to let and encourage migrants in was unilaterally undertaken in what is this democratic. In what way is this looking after the needs of genuine migrants
All I can say is until Liberalism can recognise that due process is not occurring, keep digging, because that is the only way reality will dawn
Read more
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
THE SECURITY BEDROCK OF NATO versus THE LICENSE FOR EUSSR
The liberal world order was indeed based on the "Security bedrock of NATO" - not on EUSSR.
Economics and Security are two sides of the same coin - EUSSR attempts to separate the two is futile.
The EUSSR was designed as an existential threat - DeGaulle Dollar Demolition 1971 was the first shot.
The Anglosphere has been the principal target for The EUSSR - DeGaulle 1971 was not an accident.
BREXIT and Brexit plus plus - are both responses to protect the liberal world order challenged by The EUSSR.
Should France's Vote for Macron - albeit by 23.9% to 21.7% - translate into license for Brussels to pursue DeGaulle dreams.
Then the threat to the liberal world order has not evaporated - with the vote for Macron - but enhanced.
The liberal world order that The Anglosphere has created and nurtured - was despite DeGaulle dreams.
We must not forget that DeGaulle only had tea in London - every time the Nazis were having coffee in Paris.
A Brussels designed to recreate 1814 + 1914 remains the greatest challenge to the liberal world order.
The "Security bedrock of NATO" cannot underwrite "A Brussels designed for Dollar demolition".
BREXIT and Brexit plus plus had become inevitable - despite the" Security bedrock of NATO". Read more
Comment Commented Bernard Fudim
Every commentator accuses Assad of "contemptuously" using poison gas "on his own people", as if it would be slightly less contemptuous if the victims of poison gas, were the enemy instead of his own people. I don't understand the logic and insincerity of such off the cuff sloganized comments. Somehow they ring hollow, as if the commentator was following a formula of words. Besides can Ana Palacio really believe there is one united Syrian people, and pretend that artificial borders were not drawn by French and English civil servants across barren lands, that artificially pretended that the residents were all of the same religion, and would love each other? Read more
Comment Commented David Emery
And as with a "12 step program", the first step is admitting there's a problem. The liberal world order has distributed its benefits much more to the elites of the world than to the 'masses'. That's not to say there hasn't been substantial progress in the last 75, 50, 25 years, e.g. global standards of living have risen significantly.
But the liberal world order has not connected with the 'everyday person,' particularly someone whose economic status or economic mobility is challenged either by migration or by automation. The growth of regulations imposed by the elites that are perceived (correctly or not) to impinge on personal freedoms and/or economic liberty, and the lack of accountability by the political institutions for enabling the growth of the 'regulatory state' contribute to the frustration and resentment of those who have been negatively impacted by Yet Another Stupid Law.
Perhaps a radical revision of political mechanisms are needed. But what's clear is a large part of the 'First World' is revolting against what it perceives as actions by the elite that do not benefit them. Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
How exactly do you craft a case to people that reducing them to poverty to help China and Mexico is good thing for them? I would really love to hear the answer to that. The only compelling case Global Liberalism had made to the working class in the developed world is that it exists to benefit the rich, the connected and foreigners. For everyone else.... bend over and grab your ankles. If there are any Ethical foundations to "The Global Liberal order" they only apply to foreign countries as far has their own countries are concerned the poor are all trash and should shut up and die off. The Liberal Order has NO ETHICS except the rich and corporations should do much better and the peons should shut up and do what they are told. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
I think you can time some of these wishes with an egg timer Read more
