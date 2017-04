Der Kampf um den Liberalismus

jagjeet sinha APR 25, 2017

THE SECURITY BEDROCK OF NATO versus THE LICENSE FOR EUSSR

The liberal world order was indeed based on the "Security bedrock of NATO" - not on EUSSR.

Economics and Security are two sides of the same coin - EUSSR attempts to separate the two is futile.

The EUSSR was designed as an existential threat - DeGaulle Dollar Demolition 1971 was the first shot.

The Anglosphere has been the principal target for The EUSSR - DeGaulle 1971 was not an accident.

BREXIT and Brexit plus plus - are both responses to protect the liberal world order challenged by The EUSSR.

Should France's Vote for Macron - albeit by 23.9% to 21.7% - translate into license for Brussels to pursue DeGaulle dreams.

Then the threat to the liberal world order has not evaporated - with the vote for Macron - but enhanced.

The liberal world order that The Anglosphere has created and nurtured - was despite DeGaulle dreams.

We must not forget that DeGaulle only had tea in London - every time the Nazis were having coffee in Paris.

A Brussels designed to recreate 1814 + 1914 remains the greatest challenge to the liberal world order.

The "Security bedrock of NATO" cannot underwrite "A Brussels designed for Dollar demolition".

BREXIT and Brexit plus plus had become inevitable - despite the" Security bedrock of NATO". Read more