12

欧盟大西洋一体化的逆转

马德里——许多人将欧盟等同于欧洲，一直以来忽略了若干细微差别。当然，从历史的角度看，曾经为结束各成员伯国长达数百年的战争和暴力冲突作出贡献的欧盟现在与欧洲1945年前的表现截然相反。从地理角度看，欧盟的持续扩大使得它比以往任何时候都能更好的反映出欧洲大陆的整体风貌。

但即将降临的英国退欧已经提醒我们有些根本因素到目前为止一直隐藏着：欧洲扩张的趋势并非不可逆转，同时，欧盟作为政治实体的长期存在不能也不应被视为理所当然的。

多年来欧盟（以及之前欧洲共同体）所走过的轨迹由两大关键因素决定。一方面，欧洲一体化已经走向更深层次，而另一方面，一体化的好处已经开始惠及越来越多的国家。1989年柏林墙的倒塌为欧洲带来了更多机遇——同时也带来了重大的挑战。随着共产主义的垮台，雅尔塔会议所创造的分裂的欧洲已经不见踪影，而欧盟的扩张也不再局限于属于西方阵营的国家。

但北约是第一个承担起东西欧一体化这一敏感任务的机构。1997年，在捷克共和国、匈牙利和波兰正式加入欧盟两年前，欧盟与俄罗斯达成协议——也就是所谓的成立法案——以缓冲由此带来的影响。该协议标志着冷战的真正结束。2004年，上述几个国家和其他七国一道成为了欧盟成员国。随着欧盟目睹自身影响力在欧洲大陆和全球范围内得到增强，欧洲传统的势力范围界限似乎已经彻底改变了。

正如20世纪40年代早期阿尔提艾罗·斯皮内利所说的那样，亲欧运动必须找到“不忽视民族情感、而是为其找到自由表达方式的解决办法。”对曾经身处苏联统治之下的国家来说，欧盟除了保障民主和人权之外，还代表他们民族愿望的真正实现。当时，人们重视欧洲一体化，因为它不仅不会带来任何事实上的主权损失；反而能够提供巨大的社会经济优势，从而允许其成员国最大限度地发挥国际影响力。

铁幕消失后，尽管动机截然不同，但英国和统一的德国曾经是欧盟东扩运动的主要推动力。英国保守党将东扩看作是延缓深层次融合的一种手段，而德国总理赫尔穆特·科尔却认为这两种动态是可以兼容的。而且这种想法一直持续到21世纪。

不幸的是，针对拟议中欧盟宪法的四次全民公投中的两次在2004年欧盟“大爆炸式”扩张的一年后进行，导致人们怀疑这两种目标能否共同实现。暗指“波兰水暖工”偷走当地人工作的指责，无论多么毫无道理而且有辱人格，都引起了深刻的共鸣，尤其是在法国，而法国和荷兰两国最终都投票否决了这个雄心勃勃的宪政项目。这次挫折导致欧盟陷入困境，仅仅是因为《里斯本条约》的签署才暂时缓解了公投失败的恶果。

有些矛盾的是，波兰水暖工的比喻在十多年后的英国退欧运动期间又再次出现了。在曾经支持欧盟东扩的英国，中东欧工人被当成了脱欧运动的替罪羊。社会学家安东尼·吉登斯所谓的“梦游式情景”几乎丝毫不差地在英国上演，英国在从未对所涉利益进行真正诚实和明智辩论的情况下决意退出欧盟。

但中东欧地区同样存在大量悖论。以波兰为例。由于与德国达成和解，波兰取得了欧州大西洋共同体的领导地位，并一举将法德轴心转化为“魏玛三角”。波兰凭借其地缘政治重新定位得到了令人羡慕的好处，其宏观经济数据与乌克兰等国相比尤其如此，因为乌克兰在共产主义垮台后走上了一条完全不同的道路。1990年，乌克兰的人均国内产值高于波兰，但到2016年，波兰的人均国内产值已经接近乌克兰的四倍

不仅如此，今天的波兰政府正在试图利用欧洲当前的脆弱局面，利用美国总统唐纳德·特朗普不久前的访问分裂欧洲，并借此在不用担心外部阻力的情况下继续掏空波兰的��主机构。

今天的波兰同样成为反移民言论的沃土，这种言论在曾欺骗该国多年的躲进边境线的怀旧渴望中逐步滋生。显而易见，执政的法律和正义党并没有意识到这是一种讽刺，因为恰恰波兰移民是引发英国和其他国家对抗情绪的根源。更有甚者，步匈牙利总理维克托·欧尔班的后尘，波兰政府其实已经尝试在欧盟内部建立非自由国家

DONATE NOW

一系列必须遵守的基本承诺是欧盟模式的基础。事实上，正是这些承诺吸引前苏联集团成员国寻求加入欧盟。显而易见，所有社会政治进步均有其弱点，但按照同样的标准，即使民族和民粹主义崛起也有好的一面。如果能够抵制住上述两种力量，并创作出符合欧洲社会当前关注的充满活力的故事，欧盟就可以恢复其合法性和增长势头。欧洲的未来取决于能否实现这一目标。

翻译：Xu Binbin