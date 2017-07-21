欧盟大西洋一体化的逆转

马德里——许多人将欧盟等同于欧洲，一直以来忽略了若干细微差别。当然，从历史的角度看，曾经为结束各成员伯国长达数百年的战争和暴力冲突作出贡献的欧盟现在与欧洲1945年前的表现截然相反。从地理角度看，欧盟的持续扩大使得它比以往任何时候都能更好的反映出欧洲大陆的整体风貌。
但即将降临的英国退欧已经提醒我们有些根本因素到目前为止一直隐藏着：欧洲扩张的趋势并非不可逆转，同时，欧盟作为政治实体的长期存在不能也不应被视为理所当然的。
多年来欧盟（以及之前欧洲共同体）所走过的轨迹由两大关键因素决定。一方面，欧洲一体化已经走向更深层次，而另一方面，一体化的好处已经开始惠及越来越多的国家。1989年柏林墙的倒塌为欧洲带来了更多机遇——同时也带来了重大的挑战。随着共产主义的垮台，雅尔塔会议所创造的分裂的欧洲已经不见踪影，而欧盟的扩张也不再局限于属于西方阵营的国家。
但北约是第一个承担起东西欧一体化这一敏感任务的机构。1997年，在捷克共和国、匈牙利和波兰正式加入欧盟两年前，欧盟与俄罗斯达成协议——也就是所谓的成立法案——以缓冲由此带来的影响。该协议标志着冷战的真正结束。2004年，上述几个国家和其他七国一道成为了欧盟成员国。随着欧盟目睹自身影响力在欧洲大陆和全球范围内得到增强，欧洲传统的势力范围界限似乎已经彻底改变了。
正如20世纪40年代早期阿尔提艾罗·斯皮内利所说的那样，亲欧运动必须找到“不忽视民族情感、而是为其找到自由表达方式的解决办法。”对曾经身处苏联统治之下的国家来说，欧盟除了保障民主和人权之外，还代表他们民族愿望的真正实现。当时，人们重视欧洲一体化，因为它不仅不会带来任何事实上的主权损失；反而能够提供巨大的社会经济优势，从而允许其成员国最大限度地发挥国际影响力。
铁幕消失后，尽管动机截然不同，但英国和统一的德国曾经是欧盟东扩运动的主要推动力。英国保守党将东扩看作是延缓深层次融合的一种手段，而德国总理赫尔穆特·科尔却认为这两种动态是可以兼容的。而且这种想法一直持续到21世纪。
不幸的是，针对拟议中欧盟宪法的四次全民公投中的两次在2004年欧盟“大爆炸式”扩张的一年后进行，导致人们怀疑这两种目标能否共同实现。暗指“波兰水暖工”偷走当地人工作的指责，无论多么毫无道理而且有辱人格，都引起了深刻的共鸣，尤其是在法国，而法国和荷兰两国最终都投票否决了这个雄心勃勃的宪政项目。这次挫折导致欧盟陷入困境，仅仅是因为《里斯本条约》的签署才暂时缓解了公投失败的恶果。
有些矛盾的是，波兰水暖工的比喻在十多年后的英国退欧运动期间又再次出现了。在曾经支持欧盟东扩的英国，中东欧工人被当成了脱欧运动的替罪羊。社会学家安东尼·吉登斯所谓的“梦游式情景”几乎丝毫不差地在英国上演，英国在从未对所涉利益进行真正诚实和明智辩论的情况下决意退出欧盟。
但中东欧地区同样存在大量悖论。以波兰为例。由于与德国达成和解，波兰取得了欧州大西洋共同体的领导地位，并一举将法德轴心转化为“魏玛三角”。波兰凭借其地缘政治重新定位得到了令人羡慕的好处，其宏观经济数据与乌克兰等国相比尤其如此，因为乌克兰在共产主义垮台后走上了一条完全不同的道路。1990年，乌克兰的人均国内产值高于波兰，但到2016年，波兰的人均国内产值已经接近乌克兰的四倍。
不仅如此，今天的波兰政府正在试图利用欧洲当前的脆弱局面，利用美国总统唐纳德·特朗普不久前的访问分裂欧洲，并借此在不用担心外部阻力的情况下继续掏空波兰的��主机构。
今天的波兰同样成为反移民言论的沃土，这种言论在曾欺骗该国多年的躲进边境线的怀旧渴望中逐步滋生。显而易见，执政的法律和正义党并没有意识到这是一种讽刺，因为恰恰波兰移民是引发英国和其他国家对抗情绪的根源。更有甚者，步匈牙利总理维克托·欧尔班的后尘，波兰政府其实已经尝试在欧盟内部建立非自由国家。
一系列必须遵守的基本承诺是欧盟模式的基础。事实上，正是这些承诺吸引前苏联集团成员国寻求加入欧盟。显而易见，所有社会政治进步均有其弱点，但按照同样的标准，即使民族和民粹主义崛起也有好的一面。如果能够抵制住上述两种力量，并创作出符合欧洲社会当前关注的充满活力的故事，欧盟就可以恢复其合法性和增长势头。欧洲的未来取决于能否实现这一目标。
翻译：Xu Binbin
Comment Commented Henk Crop
During the first 50 years of its existence people were happy with the EEC/EU, and proud to be a player in such a promising venture.
Unfortunately that mood is much gone in many countries and resistance is building. There are several causes.
1. The move from a trade union of sovereign states to one, all encompasing, union.
A union in which EU ruling would have superiority over the national laws of the member states.
The EU has no end goal and Germany and France want an ever closer union. This provides a "carte-blance" for the EU commission (EC) and the European Court of Justice (ECJ) to produce as many regulations as they like. In the process the political influence transfers from the citizen to the EC or ECJ. Once in place they are almost impossible to change.
Example: The massive flow of immigrants from Africa has now to be stopped by laws that were designed 70 years ago to aid a few refugees fleeing from Communist countries.
Suggestion: Goals and limits have to be given to both the EC and EJC. Priorities have to be set.
2. The expansion with many more countries.
Although the new countries were and are welcome. Many brought cultures, economic levels of development and interests, which differed much from those of the earlier EU members.
Example: Now Greece or Poland can decide if the UK, or any other EU member, is allowed to set limits on the number of immigrants it has to admit.
Suggestion: Find a practical solution.
3. The introduction of the Euro
The idea was good. But the implementation was very bad.
Now it appear there have been adequate rules developed.
However now some members do not abide by the rules.
Example: Last week Italy saved a bank with taxpayers money, against the rules.
4. The democratic deficit
The EU is ultimately lead by the heads of state of the 27 members, the Euro Counsel. That does not work efficiently so other informal decision processes have developed.
Example: There is a German-French axis, but they comprise only 34 % of the EU population.
Example: The EC is a staff supporting the Council. It has however often assumed a leading role instead of a supporting one.
Suggestion 1 : An effective EU management team should be developed.
Suggestion 2 : The most competitive EU members should get extra influence, otherwise the EU will lose its competitive edge in the world market.
Suggestion 3: The EU should operate more as a cooperation of Sovereign States. The EC role should then become a facilitator of cooperation between the member states. Develop new ideas and coordinate, instead of issuing just binding regulations.
5. The transfer union
There are thoughts in Brussel that the EU is a social Union and that wealth has to be distributed over all member states.
That the wealthier members have to support the ones less wealthier may be acceptable for many.
However it becomes different when this is being done in intransparant way and on a big scale.
Example 1: Keeping interest low at the expense of pension and saving funds, pooling of Government debts, Eurobonds, financing of outlying regions.
Suggestion: Limits have to be set on the contributions that can be asked.
6. The Unpopular Union
The EU should do things people want. People do not want Turkey in the EU, they do not want a transformation of their societies to Islam, they do not want unlimited immigration, they do not want crime from all over the EU in their streets.
The EU should also do a better job. They have responded slow to problems and failed to often in various projects.
The EU does not listen to the people.
Any critism they label as populism, which they do not have to listen to.
Suggestion 1: Restucture the EU organisation, along lines of Lean Management with maximum application of IT.
Suggetstion 2: Reasses the PR program
Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Javier Solana says the European Union had only come to "equate" with Europe after the eastward enlargement, with former Soviet states joining the EU and NATO in 2004. He also points out two particulars that have raised our awareness following the Brexit vote - "the EU’s tendency to expand is not irreversible, and the EU’s continued existence as a political entity cannot, and should not, be taken for granted." This development has "two dynamics" to thank for, that have marked the "trajectory" of today's EU and its precursor over the years.
The author sees on the one hand a deeper integration and how the "benefits of integration have extended to a growing number of states" on the other. The fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 enabled a divided Europe to unite under the banner of the EU and NATO, taking eastern European countries into the "Western orbit." They saw European integration as a "guarantee of democracy and human rights – a path to the true realization of their national aspirations." As new member states, they also saw potential for "great socioeconomic advantages" and not a "loss of sovereignty," hoping "to maximize their international influence."
According to the author both the UK and the reunified Germany "were the main drivers" of the EU’s eastward enlargement - with diferent motives. While British Conservatives saw expansion as a means to slow deepening integration, German Chancellor Helmut Kohl considered both dynamics compatible." However the four referendums held since 2004 "raised doubts about that compatibility." Resentment - both unjustified and derogatory - was on the rise against "Polish Plumbers" and the "ambitious constitutional project" in various parts of Europe.
Similar argument emerged in Britain in recent years. Brexiteers complained about “Polish plumbers” and used them as "scapegoats" to justify their leaving the EU. However the UK "had backed expansion of the Union" over a decade ago. What the author sees as unfair is that "the UK decided to abandon the EU without a truly honest and informed debate about what was at stake." It explains the frustration in Brussels with Britain and Poland.
One accomplishment Poland can't deny is that it had made major economic strides since joining the EU. Yet following the 2015 elections that propelled the Euro-sceptic Law and Justice Party to power, it has become an illiberal democracy, curbing the freedom of expression, undermining judicial independence, and weakening the rule of law. The country is also "fertile ground for anti-immigrant rhetoric, which breeds on a nostalgic desire to retreat into national borders."
Since the Brexit vote, some Europeans wish it were Poland that had voted to leave the EU, instead of Britain. What is upsettling is that the government appreciates the benefits of being a EU member, while flouting EU laws and ignoring European values. The author takes the ruling Law and Justice party to task, that it "does not see the irony that it is Polish immigrants who have been the source of antagonism in Britain and elsewhere." The problem is that EU opponents in Poland that support the ruling party seem to outnumber those pro-EU forces. Polish expats will need to work harder if they want to unseat the current government in 2020.
What enrages Brussels is that the "Polish government is seeking to take advantage of Europe’s current vulnerability, using US President Donald Trump’s recent visit as a wedge to divide the EU, and thus be able to continue to hollow out Poland’s democratic institutions without fear of external hindrance." Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the head of the governing party and Poland’s true power broker, bragged: “We have a new success, Trump’s visit.” It boosted his ego that Trump visited Poland first, choosing it over more powerful American allies like Germany, France or Britain, ahead of the G20 summit in Hamburg on July 7/8. But his Bromance with Trump may soon evaporate, once it loses its sensational appeal. What's annoying is that Poland has found in Hungary a staunch ally, another illiberal democracy under the pro-Putin Viktor Orban, who aims to erode the bedrock of the EU.
The author says what attracted former Soviet states to join the EU is under attack by the very countries that sought its membership. He says "the rise of nationalism and populism has an upside" too, because in the course of heated debates and backlash, "the EU can recover its legitimacy and momentum." Indeed, Trumpism has failed to make inroads into European elections this year. And Europe's future relies on its awareness of constantly adapting to new challenges. Read more
Comment Commented Gerry H
The EU started in a naive manner. The nations would subscribe to the same set of ideals and work together for the benefit of all. That stage has now come to an end.
It has become clear that the cultural differences are deeply ingrained and will not change in the short or medium term. Rather than deny and suppress them we should celebrate and accommodate them.
While that should work out well for the culturally rich southern nations, in the east the situation is different. The former eastblock countries are not all comfortable with the freedoms and choices in western societies and some would rather see government take a much firmer role. If the end result is incompatible with EU values than something has to give and that something could be membership.
Not all the members have had the same motives in pushing the EU in a particular direction and now is a good time to reconsider where it's going. Many of the eastern European countries were not in any way ready to join but were accepted anyway in the hope of lifting them up to a better and more compatible level. This however left corrupt officials in positions from which they can not be removed, except through an authoritarian leadership like now is happening in Poland. This situation may be repeated in more countries and there needs to be a strategy that deals with the causes and not just the symptoms. The eastwards expansion must stop until this is recognised and much better guidelines have been developed. There is no place for Ukraine or Turkey in their present forms in the EU, and their accession must be strongly resisted.
After every expansion comes a period of contraction and the EU must focus on building internal strength and structure, rid itself of defunct idealism and introduce the facets of economy and governance that will allow it to function from a position of solid strength. This may take several decades but will enable the countries to remain relevant in a very uncertain future.
Alone we fall but together we stand should be the motto but those countries unable to go with this should have a way to connect anyway without having to integrate. The EU can contract or expand but will never become a dictatorship. We will never see the tanks roll up to force unwilling governments to comply.
The European Union is a unique, unprecedented project that cannot be compared to anything else that has been trialled in the past. It is a project designed to deal with Europe's unique century old problems and to develop potentials that would otherwise never see the light of day. It is a high risk strategy full of uncertainties but with potentially great rewards. Long may it live and far may it travel.
Read more
Comment Commented Henk Crop
Gerry. Very good comment. Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi Javier,
A well-written piece.
It's true that the feudalistic thinking of continental Europe resulted in two world wars and the Cold War in the 20th-century, and one of the ways that feudalistic thinking manifests itself is via expansionism.
Feudalism is part of the continental European cultural DNA, even now in the 21st-century.
When I say that, it isn't meant to malign Europeans, much of the progress in Europe (and just look at what Europeans have accomplished over the past 12-centuries!) can be attributed to that same cultural DNA.
But it means that the rest of us, particularly those within 1500 miles of the Schengen Zone, must always be mindful of the deeply ingrained need of Europeans to expand.
Of course, there is no logical need for the EU to expand, it is merely part of the psychology of being European with feudalistic roots.
The UK, the Commonwealth of Nations members and countries like Norway don't have the same cultural DNA. Nor do the United States, Russia, or Canada.
As always, there is a solution. And as always, the solution is not given proper consideration, politicians being human beings, are more likely to let things 'drift' in hopes that the political landscape will change and they will be able to capitalize on that change.
The solution to present-day European problems is quite simple:
1. Let a speedy and fairly negotiated Brexit take place.
2. Give up on this ridiculous talk about how Russia stole Crimea (which sets the stage for 're-taking' Crimea from the Russians -- which will probably result in war)
The Crimean people over-ruled every world politician and automatically negated the portion of the Budapest Memorandum on Security Assurances that applied to their own territory when 97.1% of Crimean voters voted to rejoin the Russian Federation. It's over! Give up! The people of Crimea over-rule all politicians and all political agreements made by politicians, via their UN and morally guaranteed 'right to self-determination' which is a force majeure in international law.
(And finally, is President Donald Trump willing to risk a nuclear exchange with Russia over Crimea? Crimea... of all places? Are you kidding me? No offense to the good people of Crimea, but you're not worth Armageddon)
3. The EU could integrate the non-contested parts of Ukraine into the union, leaving the Donbass region to rejoin Russia.
4. Turkey should join the Russian 'orbit' and Syria should join the Anglo 'orbit'. How can this be accomplished? Simple! By lowering the rhetoric against Bashar Al Assad, by the U.S. and Russia simply swapping military bases (the U.S. military base in Incirlik Turkey for the Russian military base in Tartus, Syria) and by leaving Bashar Al Assad in power. All of this is simply done, and would probably prevent a world war, or a very serious regional conflict from occurring. For this plan to happen, we need 'larger than life' leaders; FDR, Winston Churchill, General De Gaulle, Joe Stalin, Marshal Zhukov, George S. Patton, where are you?
5. Immediately after signing non-contested Ukraine up for EU membership (but not NATO membership, as that would be far too provocative to Russia) the EU should negotiate in good faith, a bilateral trade relationship with Russia, similar to the CETA deal with Canada, which would give the EU almost direct access to almost unlimited resources within Russia's territory.
That's the way to true peace and security and to almost unlimited wealth creation potential for the EU!
Regardless of anything else, including my above suggestions, The Anglosphere is well on the way to increased cooperation and carefully chosen integration, and when I say 'The Anglosphere' I mean the entire Commonwealth of Nations members and the United States.
Anglosphere cooperation and careful integration is no longer even an option(!) due to the massive growth of the Asian tiger economies, and the size of the combined EU market -- 504 million people and a GDP higher than any other country, including the U.S.A.
Your essay really got me thinking, Javier! Thanks for the great read.
As always, very best regards, JBS Read more
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
Welcome back, John.
Great to see The Anglosphere find another ardent advocate.
European Union is not as Inclusive - The Anglosphere has been Global from inception.
Yet the narrative from Brussels believes in the Universality of The European Union.
From the First Brexit 500 years ago, The Anglosphere has achieved Size of Two Billion - despite Europe.
Ambush by Euroepan Linguistic Tribalism almost wrecked The Anglosphere.
Fortunately The-CITY-ON-THE-HILL remains in The Anglosphere.
To TRUMP any nefarious designs that Brussels dreams of.
Every 100 years.
Regards
JS
Read more
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
BRUSSELS REDESIGNED
European ambush of The Anglosphere is a Game now 500 years old.
European Expansionism - that brought in The South and The East - stole the agenda from The Anglosphere.
America Britain Canada were in NATO - but were no longer in control, yet were required to defend France/Germany led expansionism.
The needs and demands of "The Expanded West" was not The World that Britain's Expansionism built up after The First Brexit.
The agenda of France and Germany has always differed from The Anglosphere - hence the incompatibility of "The Expanded West".
Because implicit in the design of The European Union - was the agenda to end the dominance of The Anglosphere.
And replace Britain and America with France and Germany.
BREXIT and Brexit plus plus was inevitable now.
DeGaulle demolition of the Dollar Standard in 1971 - was Europe's First Shot.
Chirac pursuit of The PetroEuro in 1999 - was Europe's Second Shot.
Naive of JS to believe in The Atlantic underwriting the end of The Anglosphere - ambushed by Europe again.
The Anglosphere Abandonment of "The Expanded West" - the end of NATO - is inevitable.
Unless Brussels is redesigned - without another Meltdown.
Merkel and JCJ will need trillions to defend Europe - Free Ride is about to end.
Only The Anglosphere Abandonment can reveal The Price that Trump is seeking.
Young Macron knows the way - keys to unlock the perfect panacea.
The Young always achieve the Impossible.
Read more
Comment Commented M M
Expansionism (or colonialism under one form or another) is what led to the fall of the various empires throughout history. The current politicians, politicians to be, academics, journalists, etc....have learned nothing from history. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
The EU looks disturbingly like an internecine community
In part Brexit is a reaction to that, which is never acknowledged by the EU because it raises too many questions. Brexit will damage the UK but remaining in the EU also has it's problems. The preferred solution - Remain with EU reform slips further away everyday with a lack of reality missing in on all sides, The EU gambled on a Remain vote as did Cameron in the UK. The UK now moves towards Brexit and the EU loses 15% of its budget and a major partner. It is just crazy. Meanwhile the EU remains intent on expansion despite the fact expansion has demonstrably been part of the problem. Read more
Comment Commented Henk Crop
Steve. Well put. Read more
Comment Commented Val Samonis
The EU is done; and President Trump helped to kill it. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
The obvious question is what will Trump do to the US Read more
