欧盟大西洋一体化的逆转

j. von Hettlingen JUL 23, 2017

Javier Solana says the European Union had only come to "equate" with Europe after the eastward enlargement, with former Soviet states joining the EU and NATO in 2004. He also points out two particulars that have raised our awareness following the Brexit vote - "the EU’s tendency to expand is not irreversible, and the EU’s continued existence as a political entity cannot, and should not, be taken for granted." This development has "two dynamics" to thank for, that have marked the "trajectory" of today's EU and its precursor over the years.

The author sees on the one hand a deeper integration and how the "benefits of integration have extended to a growing number of states" on the other. The fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 enabled a divided Europe to unite under the banner of the EU and NATO, taking eastern European countries into the "Western orbit." They saw European integration as a "guarantee of democracy and human rights – a path to the true realization of their national aspirations." As new member states, they also saw potential for "great socioeconomic advantages" and not a "loss of sovereignty," hoping "to maximize their international influence."

According to the author both the UK and the reunified Germany "were the main drivers" of the EU’s eastward enlargement - with diferent motives. While British Conservatives saw expansion as a means to slow deepening integration, German Chancellor Helmut Kohl considered both dynamics compatible." However the four referendums held since 2004 "raised doubts about that compatibility." Resentment - both unjustified and derogatory - was on the rise against "Polish Plumbers" and the "ambitious constitutional project" in various parts of Europe.

Similar argument emerged in Britain in recent years. Brexiteers complained about “Polish plumbers” and used them as "scapegoats" to justify their leaving the EU. However the UK "had backed expansion of the Union" over a decade ago. What the author sees as unfair is that "the UK decided to abandon the EU without a truly honest and informed debate about what was at stake." It explains the frustration in Brussels with Britain and Poland.

One accomplishment Poland can't deny is that it had made major economic strides since joining the EU. Yet following the 2015 elections that propelled the Euro-sceptic Law and Justice Party to power, it has become an illiberal democracy, curbing the freedom of expression, undermining judicial independence, and weakening the rule of law. The country is also "fertile ground for anti-immigrant rhetoric, which breeds on a nostalgic desire to retreat into national borders."

Since the Brexit vote, some Europeans wish it were Poland that had voted to leave the EU, instead of Britain. What is upsettling is that the government appreciates the benefits of being a EU member, while flouting EU laws and ignoring European values. The author takes the ruling Law and Justice party to task, that it "does not see the irony that it is Polish immigrants who have been the source of antagonism in Britain and elsewhere." The problem is that EU opponents in Poland that support the ruling party seem to outnumber those pro-EU forces. Polish expats will need to work harder if they want to unseat the current government in 2020.

What enrages Brussels is that the "Polish government is seeking to take advantage of Europe’s current vulnerability, using US President Donald Trump’s recent visit as a wedge to divide the EU, and thus be able to continue to hollow out Poland’s democratic institutions without fear of external hindrance." Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the head of the governing party and Poland’s true power broker, bragged: “We have a new success, Trump’s visit.” It boosted his ego that Trump visited Poland first, choosing it over more powerful American allies like Germany, France or Britain, ahead of the G20 summit in Hamburg on July 7/8. But his Bromance with Trump may soon evaporate, once it loses its sensational appeal. What's annoying is that Poland has found in Hungary a staunch ally, another illiberal democracy under the pro-Putin Viktor Orban, who aims to erode the bedrock of the EU.

The author says what attracted former Soviet states to join the EU is under attack by the very countries that sought its membership. He says "the rise of nationalism and populism has an upside" too, because in the course of heated debates and backlash, "the EU can recover its legitimacy and momentum." Indeed, Trumpism has failed to make inroads into European elections this year. And Europe's future relies on its awareness of constantly adapting to new challenges. Read more