13

Le revers de l’intégration euro-atlantique

MADRID – Pour beaucoup, l’Union européenne, c’est l’Europe, quitte à passer en chemin sur quelques nuances. D’un point de vue historique, bien sûr, il est évident que l’UE, parce qu’elle a contribué à clore des siècles de guerre et de violents conflits entre les États membres, incarne aujourd’hui l’antithèse de l’Europe d’avant 1945. Quant à la géographie, les élargissements successifs de l’Union lui ont permis de représenter, beaucoup plus complètement qu’auparavant, toute l’étendue du continent européen.

Mais la sortie imminente des Britanniques nous rappelle un point fondamental, dissimulé jusqu’à présent : la tendance de l’UE à s’étendre n’est pas irréversible, et son existence comme entité politique ne peut ni ne doit être considéré comme immuable.

Deux grandes dynamiques ont marqué au cours des ans la trajectoire de l’UE, et avant elle celle de la Communauté européenne. D’une part, l’intégration européenne s’est renforcée, de l’autre, les bénéfices de cette intégration se sont étendus à un nombre croissant d’États membres. La chute du mur de Berlin, en 1989, a ouvert de nouvelles possibilités – et lancé de nouveaux défis. Avec l’effondrement du communisme, l’Europe coupée en deux créée à Yalta disparaissait, et l’expansion de l’UE n’était plus désormais cantonnée aux pays de l’« Ouest ».

Il n’en reste pas moins que la première organisation ayant entrepris la tâche difficile d’intégrer l’Est et l’Ouest de l’Europe fut l’OTAN. En 1997, deux ans avant que la République tchèque, la Hongrie et la Pologne ne deviennent des membres à part entière, l’Alliance concluait avec la Russie l’Acte fondateur sur les relations, la coopération et la sécurité mutuelle, afin d’amortir le choc. Cet accord marque la fin véritable de la guerre froide. En 2004, ces mêmes pays, et sept autres, rejoignaient l’UE. Les sphères d’influence traditionnelles des pays d’Europe semblaient avoir disparu au profit de l’UE voyait son pouvoir d’attraction renforcé, tant à l’échelle continentale que mondiale.

Comme l’avait déjà souligné Altiero Spinelli au début des années 1940, le mouvement pro-européen dut trouver « une solution qui n’ignorât pas les sentiments nationaux, mais au contraire ouvrît une voie à leur libre manifestation ». Pour les pays qui avaient connu la domination soviétique, l’UE – outre qu’elle offrait l’assurance de la démocratie et du respect des droits de l’homme – ouvrait une voie à la réalisation des aspirations nationales. On tenait d’autant plus alors à l’intégration européenne qu’elle n’impliquait pas une perte de souveraineté de facto. Bien au contraire, l’UE apportait de grands avantages sociaux-économiques tout en permettant à ses membres d’amplifier leur influence sur la scène internationale.

Après la levée du rideau de fer, le Royaume-Uni et l’Allemagne réunifiée furent les principaux moteurs de l’ouverture à l’Est de l’UE, quoique pour des motifs très différents. Tandis que les conservateurs britanniques considéraient l’expansion comme un moyen de ralentir l’intégration, le chancelier allemand Helmut Kohl estimait que les deux dynamiques étaient compatibles. Et il s’avéra qu’elles l’étaient, jusqu’à ce que le XXIe siècle fût déjà bien entamé.

Malheureusement, deux pays, sur les quatre qui le soumirent à référendum, refusèrent le projet constitutionnel européen, signé un an après le Big Bang de l’expansion européenne en 2004, et cette compatibilité fut mise à mal. La menace agitée du « plombier polonais » venant voler des emplois locaux, si calomnieuse et injustifiée qu’elle fût, rencontra un fort écho, notamment en France, et les électeurs français, tout comme les électeurs néerlandais, finirent par rejeter l’ambitieux traité établissant une Constitution pour l’Europe. Ce revers laissa l’UE dans un certain désarroi, que la signature du Traité de Lisbonne n’estompa que temporairement.

De manière quelque peu paradoxale, le trope du « plombier polonais » a resurgi un peu plus de dix ans plus tard, lors de la campagne du référendum sur le Brexit. Et c’est au Royaume-Uni, qui avait pourtant soutenu l’expansion de l’UE, que les travailleurs d’Europe centrale et orientale ont été pris pour boucs émissaires par certains partisans d’un départ de l’UE. En suivant à la lettre ce que le sociologue Anthony Giddens qualifiait de « scénario somnambulique », le Royaume-Uni a décidé d’abandonner l’UE, sans que se soit tenu aucun débat honnête et informé sur ce qui était en jeu.

Mais les paradoxes ne manquent pas non plus en Europe centrale et orientale. Il n’est qu’à considérer la Pologne. Grâce à sa réconciliation avec l’Allemagne, la Pologne occupa bientôt une place prépondérante dans la communauté euro-atlantique, au point que l’axe franco-allemand devint le « triangle de Weimar ». La Pologne tira de son repositionnement géopolitique des avantages considérables, surtout lorsque l’on compare ses données macro-économiques avec celles d’un pays comme l’Ukraine, qui suivit, après l’effondrement du communisme, une tout autre voie. En 1990, le PIB par habitant de l’Ukraine était supérieur à celui de la Pologne ; en 2016, c’est ce dernier qui est presque quatre fois plus élevé.

Malgré cela, le gouvernement polonais actuel entend tirer parti de la vulnérabilité dont souffre en ce moment l’Europe, et a utilisé la récente visite du président américain Donald Trump comme une pomme de discorde parmi les pays membres de l’UE, afin de pouvoir mener sans crainte d’ingérence extérieure son travail de sape des institutions démocratiques polonaises.

La Pologne contemporaine est aussi un terrain fertile pour la rhétorique de l’hostilité aux immigrants, qui prospère sur le désir nostalgique d’un repli à l’intérieur des frontières nationales, auquel le pays avait pourtant échappé pendant des années. Le parti Droit et Justice, aujourd’hui au pouvoir, ne saisit apparemment pas toute l’ironie de la situation, en l’occurrence le rôle qu’on fait tenir aux immigrants polonais pour nourrir, en Grande-Bretagne et ailleurs, les mécontentements. Cerise sur le gâteau, le gouvernement polonais, marchant dans les pas du Premier ministre hongrois Viktor Orban, est en passe d’établir au sein de l’UE un nouvel État illibéral.

DONATE NOW

Le modèle de l’Union européenne se fonde sur un certain nombre de principes de base qui doivent être respectés. Et ce sont précisément ces principes qui incitèrent les États de l’ancien bloc soviétique à demander leur intégration. Chaque progrès socio-politique a bien sûr son revers, et de la même manière, le nationalisme et le populisme montants ont eux-mêmes un côté positif : en s’imposant comme rempart contre ces deux forces, et en renouvelant son discours pour répondre aux priorités de la société européenne d’aujourd’hui, l’UE peut retrouver sa légitimité et sa dynamique. L’avenir de l’Europe en dépend.

Traduction François Boisivon